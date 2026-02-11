Improved React Server Components support in the Cloudflare Vite plugin

The Cloudflare Vite plugin now integrates seamlessly @vitejs/plugin-rsc ↗, the official Vite plugin for React Server Components ↗.

A childEnvironments option has been added to the plugin config to enable using multiple environments within a single Worker. The parent environment can then import modules from a child environment in order to access a separate module graph. For a typical RSC use case, the plugin might be configured as in the following example:

vite.config.ts export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ cloudflare ( { viteEnvironment : { name : "rsc" , childEnvironments : [ "ssr" ] , }, } ) , ] , } ) ;