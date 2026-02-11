Changelog
Improved React Server Components support in the Cloudflare Vite plugin
The Cloudflare Vite plugin now integrates seamlessly @vitejs/plugin-rsc ↗, the official Vite plugin for React Server Components ↗.
childEnvironments option has been added to the plugin config to enable using multiple environments within a single Worker.
The parent environment can then import modules from a child environment in order to access a separate module graph.
For a typical RSC use case, the plugin might be configured as in the following example:
@vitejs/plugin-rsc provides the lower level functionality that frameworks, such as React Router ↗, build upon.
The GitHub repository includes a basic Cloudflare example ↗.