No config? No problem. Just `wrangler deploy`

You can now deploy any existing project to Cloudflare Workers — even without a Wrangler configuration file — and wrangler deploy will just work.

Starting with Wrangler 4.68.0, running wrangler deploy automatically configures your project by detecting your framework, installing required adapters, and deploying it to Cloudflare Workers.

Using Wrangler locally

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

When you run wrangler deploy in a project without a configuration file, Wrangler:

Detects your framework from package.json Prompts you to confirm the detected settings Installs any required adapters Generates a wrangler.jsonc configuration file Deploys your project to Cloudflare Workers

You can also use wrangler setup to configure without deploying, or pass --yes to skip prompts.

Using the Cloudflare dashboard

When you connect a repository through the Workers dashboard ↗, a pull request is generated for you with all necessary files, and a preview deployment to check before merging.

Note A pull request is only generated when your deploy command is npx wrangler deploy . If you use a custom deploy command, automatic configuration still runs but a PR is not created.

Background

In December 2025, we introduced automatic configuration as an experimental feature. It is now generally available and the default behavior.

If you have questions or run into issues, join the GitHub discussion ↗.