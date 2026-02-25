Changelog
No config? No problem. Just `wrangler deploy`
You can now deploy any existing project to Cloudflare Workers — even without a Wrangler configuration file — and
wrangler deploy will just work.
Starting with Wrangler 4.68.0, running
wrangler deploy automatically configures your project by detecting your framework, installing required adapters, and deploying it to Cloudflare Workers.
When you run
wrangler deploy in a project without a configuration file, Wrangler:
- Detects your framework from
package.json
- Prompts you to confirm the detected settings
- Installs any required adapters
- Generates a
wrangler.jsoncconfiguration file
- Deploys your project to Cloudflare Workers
You can also use
wrangler setup to configure without deploying, or pass
--yes to skip prompts.
When you connect a repository through the Workers dashboard ↗, a pull request is generated for you with all necessary files, and a preview deployment to check before merging.
In December 2025, we introduced automatic configuration as an experimental feature. It is now generally available and the default behavior.
If you have questions or run into issues, join the GitHub discussion ↗.