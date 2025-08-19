Changelog
Wrangler's error screen has received several improvements to enhance your debugging experience!
The error screen now features a refreshed design thanks to youch ↗, with support for both light and dark themes, improved source map resolution logic that handles missing source files more reliably, and better error cause display.
Before After (Light) After (Dark)
Try it out now with
npx wrangler@latest devin your Workers project.
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high number of issues ↗ reported by the Cloudflare Community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a two week cadence to ensure stability and reliability.
One key change we adopted in recent weeks is a pivot to more comprehensive, test-driven development. We are still evaluating individual issues, but are also investing in much deeper testing to drive our stabilization efforts. We will subsequently be investing in comprehensive migration scripts. As a result, you will see several of the highest traffic APIs have been stabilized in the most recent release, and are supported by comprehensive acceptance tests.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues. We triage them weekly and they help make our products stronger.
- Resources stabilized:
cloudflare_argo_smart_routing
cloudflare_bot_management
cloudflare_list
cloudflare_list_item
cloudflare_load_balancer
cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor
cloudflare_load_balancer_pool
cloudflare_spectrum_application
cloudflare_managed_transforms
cloudflare_url_normalization_settings
cloudflare_snippet
cloudflare_snippet_rules
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_mtls_certificate
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_mtls_hostname_settings
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy
cloudflare_zone
- Multipart handling restored for
cloudflare_snippet
cloudflare_bot_managementdiff issues resolves when running
terraform planand
terraform apply
- Other bug fixes
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, refer to the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
- #5017: 'Uncaught Error: No such module' using cloudflare_snippets ↗
- #5701: cloudflare_workers_script migrations for Durable Objects not recorded in tfstate; cannot be upgraded between versions ↗
- #5640: cloudflare_argo_smart_routing importing doesn't read the actual value ↗
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
We suggest holding off on migration to v5 while we work on stablization. This help will you avoid any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stablized.
If you'd like more information on migrating to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition. These migration scripts do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform planto test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.
- Resources stabilized:
Implementations of the
node:fsmodule ↗ and the Web File System API ↗ are now available in Workers.
The
node:fsmodule provides access to a virtual file system in Workers. You can use it to read and write files, create directories, and perform other file system operations.
The virtual file system is ephemeral with each individual request havig its own isolated temporary file space. Files written to the file system will not persist across requests and will not be shared across requests or across different Workers.
Workers running with the
nodejs_compatcompatibility flag will have access to the
node:fsmodule by default when the compatibility date is set to
2025-09-01or later. Support for the API can also be enabled using the
enable_nodejs_fs_modulecompatibility flag together with the
nodejs_compatflag. The
node:fsmodule can be disabled using the
disable_nodejs_fs_modulecompatibility flag.
There are a number of initial limitations to the
node:fsimplementation:
- The glob APIs (e.g.
fs.globSync(...)) are not implemented.
- The file watching APIs (e.g.
fs.watch(...)) are not implemented.
- The file timestamps (modified time, access time, etc) are only partially supported. For now, these will always return the Unix epoch.
Refer to the Node.js documentation ↗ for more information on the
node:fsmodule and its APIs.
The Web File System API provides access to the same virtual file system as the
node:fsmodule, but with a different API surface. The Web File System API is only available in Workers running with the
enable_web_file_systemcompatibility flag. The
nodejs_compatcompatibility flag is not required to use the Web File System API.
As there are still some parts of the Web File System API tht are not fully standardized, there may be some differences between the Workers implementation and the implementations in browsers.
- The glob APIs (e.g.
Static Assets: Fixed a bug in how redirect rules ↗ defined in your Worker's
_redirectsfile are processed.
If you're serving Static Assets with a
_redirectsfile containing a rule like
/ja/* /:splat, paths with double slashes were previously misinterpreted as external URLs. For example, visiting
/ja//example.comwould incorrectly redirect to
https://example.cominstead of
/example.comon your domain. This has been fixed and double slashes now correctly resolve as local paths. Note: Cloudflare Pages was not affected by this issue.
We've updated preview URLs for Cloudflare Workers to support long branch names.
Previously, branch and Worker names exceeding the 63-character DNS limit would cause alias generation to fail, leaving pull requests without aliased preview URLs. This particularly impacted teams relying on descriptive branch naming.
Now, Cloudflare automatically truncates long branch names and appends a unique hash, ensuring every pull request gets a working preview link.
- 63 characters or less:
<branch-name>-<worker-name>→ Uses actual branch name as is
- 64 characters or more:
<truncated-branch-name>--<hash>-<worker-name>→ Uses truncated name with 4-character hash
- Hash generation: The hash is derived from the full branch name to ensure uniqueness
- Stable URLs: The same branch always generates the same hash across all commits
- Wrangler 4.30.0 or later: This feature requires updating to wrangler@4.30.0+
- No configuration needed: Works automatically with existing preview URL setups
- 63 characters or less:
We are changing how Python Workers are structured by default. Previously, handlers were defined at the top-level of a module as
on_fetch,
on_scheduled, etc. methods, but now they live in an entrypoint class.
Here's an example of how to now define a Worker with a fetch handler:
To keep using the old-style handlers, you can specify the
disable_python_no_global_handlerscompatibility flag in your wrangler file:
Consult the Python Workers documentation for more details.
Terraform provider improvements — Python Workers support, smaller plan diffs, and API SDK fixes
The recent Cloudflare Terraform Provider ↗ and SDK releases (such as cloudflare-typescript ↗) bring significant improvements to the Workers developer experience. These updates focus on reliability, performance, and adding Python Workers support.
Resolved several issues with the
cloudflare_workers_scriptresource that resulted in unwarranted plan diffs, including:
- Using Durable Objects migrations
- Using some bindings such as
secret_text
- Using smart placement
A resource should never show a plan diff if there isn't an actual change. This fix reduces unnecessary noise in your Terraform plan and is available in Cloudflare Terraform Provider 5.8.0.
You can now specify
content_fileand
content_sha256instead of
content. This prevents the Workers script content from being stored in the state file which greatly reduces plan diff size and noise. If your workflow synced plans remotely, this should now happen much faster since there is less data to sync. This is available in Cloudflare Terraform Provider 5.7.0.
Fixed the
cloudflare_workers_scriptresource to properly support headers and redirects for Assets:
Available in Cloudflare Terraform Provider 5.8.0.
Added support for uploading Python Workers (beta) in Terraform. You can now deploy Python Workers with:
Available in Cloudflare Terraform Provider 5.8.0.
Fixed an issue where Workers script versions in the SDK did not allow uploading files. This now works, and also has an improved files upload interface:
Will be available in cloudflare-typescript 4.6.0. A similar change will be available in cloudflare-python 4.4.0.
Previously when creating a KV value like this:
...and recalling it in your Worker like this:
You'd get back this:
{metadata:'my metadata', value:"{'hello':'world'}"}instead of the correct value of
{hello: 'world'}
This is fixed in cloudflare-typescript 4.5.0 and will be fixed in cloudflare-python 4.4.0.
A minimal implementation of the MessageChannel API ↗ is now available in Workers. This means that you can use
MessageChannelto send messages between different parts of your Worker, but not across different Workers.
The
MessageChanneland
MessagePortAPIs will be available by default at the global scope with any worker using a compatibility date of
2025-08-15or later. It is also available using the
expose_global_message_channelcompatibility flag, or can be explicitly disabled using the
no_expose_global_message_channelcompatibility flag.
Any value that can be used with the
structuredClone(...)API can be sent over the port.
There are a number of key limitations to the
MessageChannelAPI in Workers:
- Transfer lists are currently not supported. This means that you will not be able to transfer
ownership of objects like
ArrayBufferor
MessagePortbetween ports.
- The
MessagePortis not yet serializable. This means that you cannot send a
MessagePortobject through the
postMessagemethod or via JSRPC calls.
- The
'messageerror'event is only partially supported. If the
'onmessage'handler throws an error, the
'messageerror'event will be triggered, however, it will not be triggered when there are errors serializing or deserializing the message data. Instead, the error will be thrown when the
postMessagemethod is called on the sending port.
- The
'close'event will be emitted on both ports when one of the ports is closed, however it will not be emitted when the Worker is terminated or when one of the ports is garbage collected.
- Transfer lists are currently not supported. This means that you will not be able to transfer ownership of objects like
Now, you can use
.envfiles to provide secrets and override environment variables on the
envobject during local development with Wrangler and the Cloudflare Vite plugin.
Previously in local development, if you wanted to provide secrets or environment variables during local development, you had to use
.dev.varsfiles. This is still supported, but you can now also use
.envfiles, which are more familiar to many developers.
You can create a
.envfile in your project root to define environment variables that will be used when running
wrangler devor
vite dev. The
.envfile should be formatted like a
dotenvfile, such as
KEY="VALUE":
When you run
wrangler devor
vite dev, the environment variables defined in the
.envfile will be available in your Worker code via the
envobject:
If your Worker defines multiple environments, you can set different variables for each environment (ex: production or staging) by creating files named
.env.<environment-name>.
When you use
wrangler <command> --env <environment-name>or
CLOUDFLARE_ENV=<environment-name> vite dev, the corresponding environment-specific file will also be loaded and merged with the
.envfile.
For example, if you want to set different environment variables for the
stagingenvironment, you can create a file named
.env.staging:
When you run
wrangler dev --env stagingor
CLOUDFLARE_ENV=staging vite dev, the environment variables from
.env.stagingwill be merged onto those from
.env.
For more information on how to use
.envfiles with Wrangler and the Cloudflare Vite plugin, see the following documentation:
New information about broadcast metrics and events is now available in Cloudflare Stream in the Live Input details of the Dashboard.
You can now easily understand broadcast-side health and performance with new observability, which can help when troubleshooting common issues, particularly for new customers who are just getting started, and platform customers who may have limited visibility into how their end-users configure their encoders.
To get started, start a live stream (just getting started?), then visit the Live Input details page in Dash.
See our new live Troubleshooting guide to learn what these metrics mean and how to use them to address common broadcast issues.
You can now import
waitUntilfrom
cloudflare:workersto extend your Worker's execution beyond the request lifecycle from anywhere in your code.
Previously,
waitUntilcould only be accessed through the execution context (
ctx) parameter passed to your Worker's handler functions. This meant that if you needed to schedule background tasks from deeply nested functions or utility modules, you had to pass the
ctxobject through multiple function calls to access
waitUntil.
Now, you can import
waitUntildirectly and use it anywhere in your Worker without needing to pass
ctxas a parameter:
This is particularly useful when you want to:
- Schedule background tasks from utility functions or modules
- Extend execution for analytics, logging, or cleanup operations
- Avoid passing the execution context through multiple layers of function calls
For more information, see the
waitUntildocumentation.
Requests made from Cloudflare Workers can now force a revalidation of their cache with the origin
By setting the value of the
cacheproperty to
no-cache, you can force Cloudflare's cache to revalidate its contents with the origin when making subrequests from Cloudflare Workers.
When
no-cacheis set, the Worker request will first look for a match in Cloudflare's cache, then:
- If there is a match, a conditional request is sent to the origin, regardless of whether or not the match is fresh or stale. If the resource has not changed, the cached version is returned. If the resource has changed, it will be downloaded from the origin, updated in the cache, and returned.
- If there is no match, Workers will make a standard request to the origin and cache the response.
This increases compatibility with NPM packages and JavaScript frameworks that rely on setting the
cacheproperty, which is a cross-platform standard part of the
Requestinterface. Previously, if you set the
cacheproperty on
Requestto
'no-cache', the Workers runtime threw an exception.
Agents SDK adds MCP Elicitation support, http-streamable suppport, task queues, email integration and more
The latest releases of @cloudflare/agents ↗ brings major improvements to MCP transport protocols support and agents connectivity. Key updates include:
MCP servers can now request user input during tool execution, enabling interactive workflows like confirmations, forms, and multi-step processes. This feature uses durable storage to preserve elicitation state even during agent hibernation, ensuring seamless user interactions across agent lifecycle events.
Check out our demo ↗ to see elicitation in action.
MCP now supports HTTP streamable transport which is recommended over SSE. This transport type offers:
- Better performance: More efficient data streaming and reduced overhead
- Improved reliability: Enhanced connection stability and error recover- Automatic fallback: If streamable transport is not available, it gracefully falls back to SSE
The SDK automatically selects the best available transport method, gracefully falling back from streamable-http to SSE when needed.
Significant improvements to MCP server connections and transport reliability:
- Auto transport selection: Automatically determines the best transport method, falling back from streamable-http to SSE as needed
- Improved error handling: Better connection state management and error reporting for MCP servers
- Reliable prop updates: Centralized agent property updates ensure consistency across different contexts
You can use
.queue()to enqueue background work — ideal for tasks like processing user messages, sending notifications etc.
Want to try it yourself? Just define a method like processMessage in your agent, and you’re ready to scale.
Want to build an AI agent that can receive and respond to emails automatically? With the new email adapter and onEmail lifecycle method, now you can.
You route incoming mail like this:
You can find a full example here ↗.
Custom methods are now automatically wrapped with the agent's context, so calling
getCurrentAgent()should work regardless of where in an agent's lifecycle it's called. Previously this would not work on RPC calls, but now just works out of the box.
Try it out and tell us what you build!
Cloudflare Sandbox SDK adds streaming, code interpreter, Git support, process control and more
We’ve shipped a major release for the @cloudflare/sandbox ↗ SDK, turning it into a full-featured, container-based execution platform that runs securely on Cloudflare Workers.
This update adds live streaming of output, persistent Python and JavaScript code interpreters with rich output support (charts, tables, HTML, JSON), file system access, Git operations, full background process control, and the ability to expose running services via public URLs.
This makes it ideal for building AI agents, CI runners, cloud REPLs, data analysis pipelines, or full developer tools — all without managing infrastructure.
Create persistent code contexts with support for rich visual + structured outputs.
Creates a new code execution context with persistent state.
Options:
- language: Programming language ('python' | 'javascript' | 'typescript')
- cwd: Working directory (default: /workspace)
- envVars: Environment variables for the context
Executes code with optional streaming callbacks.
Options:
- language: Programming language ('python' | 'javascript' | 'typescript')
- cwd: Working directory (default: /workspace)
- envVars: Environment variables for the context
Returns a streaming response for real-time processing.
Interpreter outputs are auto-formatted and returned in multiple formats:
- text
- html (e.g., Pandas tables)
- png, svg (e.g., Matplotlib charts)
- json (structured data)
- chart (parsed visualizations)
Start background processes and expose them with live URLs.
Start, inspect, and terminate long-running background processes.
- listProcesses() - List all running processes
- getProcess(id) - Get detailed process status
- killProcess(id, signal) - Terminate specific processes
- killAllProcesses() - Kill all processes
- streamProcessLogs(id, options) - Stream logs from running processes
- getProcessLogs(id) - Get accumulated process output
Clone Git repositories directly into the sandbox.
Sandboxes are still experimental. We're using them to explore how isolated, container-like workloads might scale on Cloudflare — and to help define the developer experience around them.
We're thrilled to be a Day 0 partner with OpenAI ↗ to bring their latest open models ↗ to Workers AI, including support for Responses API, Code Interpreter, and Web Search (coming soon).
Get started with the new models at
@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120band
@cf/openai/gpt-oss-20b. Check out the blog ↗ for more details about the new models, and the
gpt-oss-120band
gpt-oss-20bmodel pages for more information about pricing and context windows.
If you call the model through:
- Workers Binding, it will accept/return Responses API –
env.AI.run(“@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b”)
- REST API on
/runendpoint, it will accept/return Responses API –
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/ai/run/@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b
- REST API on new
/responsesendpoint, it will accept/return Responses API –
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/ai/v1/responses
- REST API for OpenAI Compatible endpoint, it will return Chat Completions (coming soon) –
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/ai/v1/chat/completions
The model is natively trained to support stateful code execution, and we've implemented support for this feature using our Sandbox SDK ↗ and Containers ↗. Cloudflare's Developer Platform is uniquely positioned to support this feature, so we're very excited to bring our products together to support this new use case.
We are working to implement Web Search for the model, where users can bring their own Exa API Key so the model can browse the Internet.
- Workers Binding, it will accept/return Responses API –
As part of the ongoing open beta for Workers Builds, we’ve increased the available disk space for builds from 8 GB to 20 GB for both Free and Paid plans.
This provides more space for larger projects, dependencies, and build artifacts while improving overall build reliability.
Metric Free Plan Paid Plans Disk Space 20 GB 20 GB
All other build limits — including CPU, memory, build minutes, and timeout remain unchanged.
- Resources stablized:
You can now configure and run Containers alongside your Worker during local development when using the Cloudflare Vite plugin. Previously, you could only develop locally when using Wrangler as your local development server.
You can simply configure your Worker and your Container(s) in your Wrangler configuration file:
Once your Worker and Containers are configured, you can access the Container instances from your Worker code:
To develop your Worker locally, start a local dev server by running
in your terminal.
Learn more about Cloudflare Containers ↗ or the Cloudflare Vite plugin ↗ in our developer docs.
Deploy to Cloudflare buttons now support Worker environment variables, secrets, and Secrets Store secrets
Any template which uses Worker environment variables, secrets, or Secrets Store secrets can now be deployed using a Deploy to Cloudflare button.
Define environment variables and secrets store bindings in your Wrangler configuration file as normal:
Add secrets to a
.dev.vars.exampleor
.env.examplefile:
And optionally, you can add a description for these bindings in your template's
package.jsonto help users understand how to configure each value:
These secrets and environment variables will be presented to users in the dashboard as they deploy this template, allowing them to configure each value. Additional information about creating templates and Deploy to Cloudflare buttons can be found in our documentation.
We’ve launched pricing for Browser Rendering, including a free tier and a pay-as-you-go model that scales with your needs. Starting August 20, 2025, Cloudflare will begin billing for Browser Rendering.
There are two ways to use Browser Rendering. Depending on the method you use, here’s how billing will work:
- REST API: Charged for Duration only ($/browser hour)
- Workers Bindings: Charged for both Duration and Concurrency ($/browser hour and # of concurrent browsers)
Included usage and pricing by plan
Plan Included duration Included concurrency Price (beyond included) Workers Free 10 minutes per day 3 concurrent browsers N/A Workers Paid 10 hours per month 10 concurrent browsers (averaged monthly) 1. REST API: $0.09 per additional browser hour
2. Workers Bindings: $0.09 per additional browser hour
$2.00 per additional concurrent browser
What you need to know:
- Workers Free Plan: 10 minutes of browser usage per day with 3 concurrent browsers at no charge.
- Workers Paid Plan: 10 hours of browser usage per month with 10 concurrent browsers (averaged monthly) at no charge. Additional usage is charged as shown above.
You can monitor usage via the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. Go to Compute (Workers) > Browser Rendering.
If you've been using Browser Rendering and do not wish to incur charges, ensure your usage stays within your plan's included usage. To estimate costs, take a look at these example pricing scenarios.
You can now run your Browser Rendering locally using
npx wrangler dev, which spins up a browser directly on your machine before deploying to Cloudflare's global network. By running tests locally, you can quickly develop, debug, and test changes without needing to deploy or worry about usage costs.
Get started with this example guide that shows how to use Cloudflare's fork of Puppeteer (you can also use Playwright) to take screenshots of webpages and store the results in Workers KV.
Test out code changes before shipping with per-branch preview deployments for Cloudflare Workers
Now, when you connect your Cloudflare Worker to a git repository on GitHub or GitLab, each branch of your repository has its own stable preview URL, that you can use to preview code changes before merging the pull request and deploying to production.
This works the same way that Cloudflare Pages does — every time you create a pull request, you'll automatically get a shareable preview link where you can see your changes running, without affecting production. The link stays the same, even as you add commits to the same branch. These preview URLs are named after your branch and are posted as a comment to each pull request. The URL stays the same with every commit and always points to the latest version of that branch.
Each comment includes two preview URLs as shown above:
- Commit Preview URL: Unique to the specific version/commit (e.g.,
<version-prefix>-<worker-name>.<subdomain>.workers.dev)
- Branch Preview URL: A stable alias based on the branch name (e.g.,
<branch-name>-<worker-name>.<subdomain>.workers.dev)
When you create a pull request:
- A preview alias is automatically created based on the Git branch name (e.g.,
<branch-name>becomes
<branch-name>-<worker-name>.<subdomain>.workers.dev)
- No configuration is needed, the alias is generated for you
- The link stays the same even as you add commits to the same branch
- Preview URLs are posted directly to your pull request as comments (just like they are in Cloudflare Pages)
You can also assign a custom preview alias using the Wrangler CLI, by passing the
--preview-aliasflag when uploading a version of your Worker:
- Only available on the workers.dev subdomain (custom domains not yet supported)
- Requires Wrangler v4.21.0+
- Preview URLs are not generated for Workers that use Durable Objects
- Not yet supported for Workers for Platforms
- Commit Preview URL: Unique to the specific version/commit (e.g.,
We now support
audiomode! Use this feature to extract audio from a source video, outputting an M4A file to use in downstream workflows like AI inference, content moderation, or transcription.
For example,
For more information, learn about Transforming Videos.
Subaddressing, as defined in RFC 5233 ↗, also known as plus addressing, is now supported in Email Routing. This enables using the "+" separator to augment your custom addresses with arbitrary detail information.
Now you can send an email to
user+detail@example.comand it will be captured by the
user@example.comcustom address. The
+detailpart is ignored by Email Routing, but it can be captured next in the processing chain in the logs, an Email Worker or an Agent application ↗.
Customers can use this feature to dynamically add context to their emails, such as tracking the source of an email or categorizing emails without needing to create multiple custom addresses.
Check our Developer Docs to learn on to enable subaddressing in Email Routing.
Vite 7 ↗ is now supported in the Cloudflare Vite plugin. See the Vite changelog ↗ for a list of changes.
Note that the minimum Node.js versions supported by Vite 7 are 20.19 and 22.12. We continue to support Vite 6 so you do not need to immediately upgrade.