Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Docker-in-Docker support added to Containers and Sandboxes
Sandboxes and Containers now support running Docker for "Docker-in-Docker" setups. This is particularly useful when your end users or agents want to run a full sandboxed development environment.
This allows you to:
- Develop containerized applications with your Sandbox
- Run isolated test environments for images
- Build container images as part of CI/CD workflows
- Deploy arbitrary images supplied at runtime within a container
For Sandbox SDK users, see the Docker-in-Docker guide for instructions on combining Docker with the SandboxSDK. For general Containers usage, see the Containers FAQ.