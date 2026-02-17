 Skip to content
Docker-in-Docker support added to Containers and Sandboxes

Containers

Sandboxes and Containers now support running Docker for "Docker-in-Docker" setups. This is particularly useful when your end users or agents want to run a full sandboxed development environment.

This allows you to:

  • Develop containerized applications with your Sandbox
  • Run isolated test environments for images
  • Build container images as part of CI/CD workflows
  • Deploy arbitrary images supplied at runtime within a container

For Sandbox SDK users, see the Docker-in-Docker guide for instructions on combining Docker with the SandboxSDK. For general Containers usage, see the Containers FAQ.