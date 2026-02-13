Cloudflare Python SDK v5.0.0-beta.1 now available

Disclaimer: Please note that v5.0.0-beta.1 is in Beta and we are still testing it for stability.

Full Changelog: v4.3.1...v5.0.0-beta.1 ↗

In this release, you'll see a large number of breaking changes. This is primarily due to a change in OpenAPI definitions, which our libraries are based off of, and codegen updates that we rely on to read those OpenAPI definitions and produce our SDK libraries. As the codegen is always evolving and improving, so are our code bases.

There may be changes that are not captured in this changelog. Feel free to open an issue to report any inaccuracies, and we will make sure it gets into the changelog before the v5.0.0 release.

Most of the breaking changes below are caused by improvements to the accuracy of the base OpenAPI schemas, which sometimes translates to breaking changes in downstream clients that depend on those schemas.

Please ensure you read through the list of changes below and the migration guide before moving to this version - this will help you understand any down or upstream issues it may cause to your environments.

Breaking Changes

The following resources have breaking changes. See the v5 Migration Guide ↗ for detailed migration instructions.

abusereports

acm.totaltls

apigateway.configurations

cloudforceone.threatevents

d1.database

intel.indicatorfeeds

logpush.edge

origintlsclientauth.hostnames

queues.consumers

radar.bgp

rulesets.rules

schemavalidation.schemas

snippets

zerotrust.dlp

zerotrust.networks

Features

New API Resources

abusereports - Abuse report management

- Abuse report management abusereports.mitigations - Abuse report mitigation actions

- Abuse report mitigation actions ai.tomarkdown - AI-powered markdown conversion

- AI-powered markdown conversion aigateway.dynamicrouting - AI Gateway dynamic routing configuration

- AI Gateway dynamic routing configuration aigateway.providerconfigs - AI Gateway provider configurations

- AI Gateway provider configurations aisearch - AI-powered search functionality

- AI-powered search functionality aisearch.instances - AI Search instance management

- AI Search instance management aisearch.tokens - AI Search authentication tokens

- AI Search authentication tokens alerting.silences - Alert silence management

- Alert silence management brandprotection.logomatches - Brand protection logo match detection

- Brand protection logo match detection brandprotection.logos - Brand protection logo management

- Brand protection logo management brandprotection.matches - Brand protection match results

- Brand protection match results brandprotection.queries - Brand protection query management

- Brand protection query management cloudforceone.binarystorage - CloudForce One binary storage

- CloudForce One binary storage connectivity.directory - Connectivity directory services

- Connectivity directory services d1.database - D1 database management

- D1 database management diagnostics.endpointhealthchecks - Endpoint health check diagnostics

- Endpoint health check diagnostics fraud - Fraud detection and prevention

- Fraud detection and prevention iam.sso - IAM Single Sign-On configuration

- IAM Single Sign-On configuration loadbalancers.monitorgroups - Load balancer monitor groups

- Load balancer monitor groups organizations - Organization management

- Organization management organizations.organizationprofile - Organization profile settings

- Organization profile settings origintlsclientauth.hostnamecertificates - Origin TLS client auth hostname certificates

- Origin TLS client auth hostname certificates origintlsclientauth.hostnames - Origin TLS client auth hostnames

- Origin TLS client auth hostnames origintlsclientauth.zonecertificates - Origin TLS client auth zone certificates

- Origin TLS client auth zone certificates pipelines - Data pipeline management

- Data pipeline management pipelines.sinks - Pipeline sink configurations

- Pipeline sink configurations pipelines.streams - Pipeline stream configurations

- Pipeline stream configurations queues.subscriptions - Queue subscription management

- Queue subscription management r2datacatalog - R2 Data Catalog integration

- R2 Data Catalog integration r2datacatalog.credentials - R2 Data Catalog credentials

- R2 Data Catalog credentials r2datacatalog.maintenanceconfigs - R2 Data Catalog maintenance configurations

- R2 Data Catalog maintenance configurations r2datacatalog.namespaces - R2 Data Catalog namespaces

- R2 Data Catalog namespaces radar.bots - Radar bot analytics

- Radar bot analytics radar.ct - Radar certificate transparency data

- Radar certificate transparency data radar.geolocations - Radar geolocation data

- Radar geolocation data realtimekit.activesession - Real-time Kit active session management

- Real-time Kit active session management realtimekit.analytics - Real-time Kit analytics

- Real-time Kit analytics realtimekit.apps - Real-time Kit application management

- Real-time Kit application management realtimekit.livestreams - Real-time Kit live streaming

- Real-time Kit live streaming realtimekit.meetings - Real-time Kit meeting management

- Real-time Kit meeting management realtimekit.presets - Real-time Kit preset configurations

- Real-time Kit preset configurations realtimekit.recordings - Real-time Kit recording management

- Real-time Kit recording management realtimekit.sessions - Real-time Kit session management

- Real-time Kit session management realtimekit.webhooks - Real-time Kit webhook configurations

- Real-time Kit webhook configurations tokenvalidation.configuration - Token validation configuration

- Token validation configuration tokenvalidation.rules - Token validation rules

- Token validation rules workers.beta - Workers beta features

New Endpoints (Existing Resources)

General Fixes and Improvements

Type System & Compatibility

Type inference improvements : Allow Pyright to properly infer TypedDict types within SequenceNotStr

: Allow Pyright to properly infer TypedDict types within SequenceNotStr Type completeness : Add missing types to method arguments and response models

: Add missing types to method arguments and response models Pydantic compatibility: Ensure compatibility with Pydantic versions prior to 2.8.0 when using additional fields

Request/Response Handling

Multipart form data : Correctly handle sending multipart/form-data requests with JSON data

: Correctly handle sending multipart/form-data requests with JSON data Header handling : Do not send headers with default values set to omit

: Do not send headers with default values set to omit GET request headers : Don't send Content-Type header on GET requests

: Don't send Content-Type header on GET requests Response body model accuracy: Broad improvements to the correctness of models

Parsing & Data Processing