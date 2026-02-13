Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Cloudflare Python SDK v5.0.0-beta.1 now available
Disclaimer: Please note that v5.0.0-beta.1 is in Beta and we are still testing it for stability.
Full Changelog: v4.3.1...v5.0.0-beta.1 ↗
In this release, you'll see a large number of breaking changes. This is primarily due to a change in OpenAPI definitions, which our libraries are based off of, and codegen updates that we rely on to read those OpenAPI definitions and produce our SDK libraries. As the codegen is always evolving and improving, so are our code bases.
There may be changes that are not captured in this changelog. Feel free to open an issue to report any inaccuracies, and we will make sure it gets into the changelog before the v5.0.0 release.
Most of the breaking changes below are caused by improvements to the accuracy of the base OpenAPI schemas, which sometimes translates to breaking changes in downstream clients that depend on those schemas.
Please ensure you read through the list of changes below and the migration guide before moving to this version - this will help you understand any down or upstream issues it may cause to your environments.
The following resources have breaking changes. See the v5 Migration Guide ↗ for detailed migration instructions.
abusereports
acm.totaltls
apigateway.configurations
cloudforceone.threatevents
d1.database
intel.indicatorfeeds
logpush.edge
origintlsclientauth.hostnames
queues.consumers
radar.bgp
rulesets.rules
schemavalidation.schemas
snippets
zerotrust.dlp
zerotrust.networks
abusereports- Abuse report management
abusereports.mitigations- Abuse report mitigation actions
ai.tomarkdown- AI-powered markdown conversion
aigateway.dynamicrouting- AI Gateway dynamic routing configuration
aigateway.providerconfigs- AI Gateway provider configurations
aisearch- AI-powered search functionality
aisearch.instances- AI Search instance management
aisearch.tokens- AI Search authentication tokens
alerting.silences- Alert silence management
brandprotection.logomatches- Brand protection logo match detection
brandprotection.logos- Brand protection logo management
brandprotection.matches- Brand protection match results
brandprotection.queries- Brand protection query management
cloudforceone.binarystorage- CloudForce One binary storage
connectivity.directory- Connectivity directory services
d1.database- D1 database management
diagnostics.endpointhealthchecks- Endpoint health check diagnostics
fraud- Fraud detection and prevention
iam.sso- IAM Single Sign-On configuration
loadbalancers.monitorgroups- Load balancer monitor groups
organizations- Organization management
organizations.organizationprofile- Organization profile settings
origintlsclientauth.hostnamecertificates- Origin TLS client auth hostname certificates
origintlsclientauth.hostnames- Origin TLS client auth hostnames
origintlsclientauth.zonecertificates- Origin TLS client auth zone certificates
pipelines- Data pipeline management
pipelines.sinks- Pipeline sink configurations
pipelines.streams- Pipeline stream configurations
queues.subscriptions- Queue subscription management
r2datacatalog- R2 Data Catalog integration
r2datacatalog.credentials- R2 Data Catalog credentials
r2datacatalog.maintenanceconfigs- R2 Data Catalog maintenance configurations
r2datacatalog.namespaces- R2 Data Catalog namespaces
radar.bots- Radar bot analytics
radar.ct- Radar certificate transparency data
radar.geolocations- Radar geolocation data
realtimekit.activesession- Real-time Kit active session management
realtimekit.analytics- Real-time Kit analytics
realtimekit.apps- Real-time Kit application management
realtimekit.livestreams- Real-time Kit live streaming
realtimekit.meetings- Real-time Kit meeting management
realtimekit.presets- Real-time Kit preset configurations
realtimekit.recordings- Real-time Kit recording management
realtimekit.sessions- Real-time Kit session management
realtimekit.webhooks- Real-time Kit webhook configurations
tokenvalidation.configuration- Token validation configuration
tokenvalidation.rules- Token validation rules
workers.beta- Workers beta features
edit()
update()
list()
create()
get()
update()
scan_list()
scan_review()
scan_trigger()
create()
delete()
list()
get()
list()
summary()
timeseries()
timeseries_groups()
changes()
snapshot()
delete()
create()
delete()
edit()
get()
list()
- Type inference improvements: Allow Pyright to properly infer TypedDict types within SequenceNotStr
- Type completeness: Add missing types to method arguments and response models
- Pydantic compatibility: Ensure compatibility with Pydantic versions prior to 2.8.0 when using additional fields
- Multipart form data: Correctly handle sending multipart/form-data requests with JSON data
- Header handling: Do not send headers with default values set to omit
- GET request headers: Don't send Content-Type header on GET requests
- Response body model accuracy: Broad improvements to the correctness of models
- Discriminated unions: Correctly handle nested discriminated unions in response parsing
- Extra field types: Parse extra field types correctly
- Empty metadata: Ignore empty metadata fields during parsing
- Singularization rules: Update resource name singularization rules for better consistency