R2 SQL now supports approximate aggregation functions
R2 SQL now supports five approximate aggregation functions for fast analysis of large datasets. These functions trade minor precision for improved performance on high-cardinality data.
APPROX_PERCENTILE_CONT(column, percentile)— Returns the approximate value at a given percentile (0.0 to 1.0). Works on integer and decimal columns.
APPROX_PERCENTILE_CONT_WITH_WEIGHT(column, weight, percentile)— Weighted percentile calculation where each row contributes proportionally to its weight column value.
APPROX_MEDIAN(column)— Returns the approximate median. Equivalent to
APPROX_PERCENTILE_CONT(column, 0.5).
APPROX_DISTINCT(column)— Returns the approximate number of distinct values. Works on any column type.
APPROX_TOP_K(column, k)— Returns the
kmost frequent values with their counts as a JSON array.
All functions support
WHERE filters. All except
APPROX_TOP_K support
GROUP BY.
For the full syntax and additional examples, refer to the SQL reference.