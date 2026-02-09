Agents SDK v0.4.0: Readonly connections, MCP security improvements, x402 v2 migration, and custom MCP OAuth providers

The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ brings readonly connections, MCP protocol and security improvements, x402 payment protocol v2 migration, and the ability to customize OAuth for MCP server connections.

Readonly connections

Agents can now restrict WebSocket clients to read-only access, preventing them from modifying agent state. This is useful for dashboards, spectator views, or any scenario where clients should observe but not mutate.

New hooks: shouldConnectionBeReadonly , setConnectionReadonly , isConnectionReadonly . Readonly connections block both client-side setState() and mutating @callable() methods, and the readonly flag survives hibernation.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection ) { // Make spectators readonly return connection . url . includes ( "spectator" ) ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { shouldConnectionBeReadonly ( connection ) { // Make spectators readonly return connection . url . includes ( "spectator" ) ; } }

Custom MCP OAuth providers

The new createMcpOAuthProvider method on the Agent class allows subclasses to override the default OAuth provider used when connecting to MCP servers. This enables custom authentication strategies such as pre-registered client credentials or mTLS, beyond the built-in dynamic client registration.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { createMcpOAuthProvider ( callbackUrl ) { return new MyCustomOAuthProvider ( this . ctx . storage , this . name , callbackUrl ) ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { createMcpOAuthProvider ( callbackUrl : string ) : AgentMcpOAuthProvider { return new MyCustomOAuthProvider ( this . ctx . storage , this . name , callbackUrl ) ; } }

MCP SDK upgrade to 1.26.0

Upgraded the MCP SDK to 1.26.0 to prevent cross-client response leakage. Stateless MCP Servers should now create a new McpServer instance per request instead of sharing a single instance. A guard is added in this version of the MCP SDK which will prevent connection to a Server instance that has already been connected to a transport. Developers will need to modify their code if they declare their McpServer instance as a global variable.

MCP OAuth callback URL security fix

Added callbackPath option to addMcpServer to prevent instance name leakage in MCP OAuth callback URLs. When sendIdentityOnConnect is false , callbackPath is now required — the default callback URL would expose the instance name, undermining the security intent. Also fixes callback request detection to match via the state parameter instead of a loose /callback URL substring check, enabling custom callback paths.

onStateChanged is a drop-in rename of onStateUpdate (same signature, same behavior). onStateUpdate still works but emits a one-time console warning per class. validateStateChange rejections now propagate a CF_AGENT_STATE_ERROR message back to the client.

x402 v2 migration

Migrated the x402 MCP payment integration from the legacy x402 package to @x402/core and @x402/evm v2.

Breaking changes for x402 users:

Peer dependencies changed: replace x402 with @x402/core and @x402/evm

with and PaymentRequirements type now uses v2 fields (e.g. amount instead of maxAmountRequired )

type now uses v2 fields (e.g. instead of ) X402ClientConfig.account type changed from viem.Account to ClientEvmSigner (structurally compatible with privateKeyToAccount() )

Terminal window npm uninstall x402 npm install @x402/core @x402/evm

Network identifiers now accept both legacy names and CAIP-2 format:

TypeScript // Legacy name (auto-converted) { network : "base-sepolia" , } // CAIP-2 format (preferred) { network : "eip155:84532" , }

Other x402 changes:

X402ClientConfig.network is now optional — the client auto-selects from available payment requirements

is now optional — the client auto-selects from available payment requirements Server-side lazy initialization: facilitator connection is deferred until the first paid tool invocation

Payment tokens support both v2 ( PAYMENT-SIGNATURE ) and v1 ( X-PAYMENT ) HTTP headers

) and v1 ( ) HTTP headers Added normalizeNetwork export for converting legacy network names to CAIP-2 format

export for converting legacy network names to CAIP-2 format Re-exports PaymentRequirements , PaymentRequired , Network , FacilitatorConfig , and ClientEvmSigner from agents/x402

Other improvements

Fix useAgent and AgentClient crashing when using basePath routing

and crashing when using routing CORS handling delegated to partyserver's native support (simpler, more reliable)

Client-side onStateUpdateError callback for handling rejected state updates

Upgrade

To update to the latest version: