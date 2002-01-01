Costs
AI Gateway currently supports cost metrics from the following providers:
- Anthropic
- Azure OpenAI
- Cohere
- Google AI Studio
- Groq
- Mistral
- OpenAI
- Perplexity
- Replicate
Cost metrics are only available for endpoints where the models return token data and the model name in their responses.
AI Gateway allows users to set custom costs when operating under special pricing agreements or negotiated rates. Custom costs can be applied at the request level, and when applied, they will override the default or public model costs.