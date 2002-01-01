Supported Providers

AI Gateway currently supports cost metrics from the following providers:

Anthropic

Azure OpenAI

Cohere

Google AI Studio

Groq

Mistral

OpenAI

Perplexity

Replicate

Cost metrics are only available for endpoints where the models return token data and the model name in their responses.

Note The cost metric is an estimation based on the number of tokens sent and received in requests. While this metric can help you monitor and predict cost trends, refer to your provider’s dashboard for the most accurate cost details.

Caution Providers may introduce new models or change their pricing. If you notice outdated cost data or are using a model not yet supported by our cost tracking, please submit a request ↗

Custom Costs

AI Gateway allows users to set custom costs when operating under special pricing agreements or negotiated rates. Custom costs can be applied at the request level, and when applied, they will override the default or public model costs.