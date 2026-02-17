Protocol messages
When a WebSocket client connects to an Agent, the framework automatically sends several JSON text frames — identity, state, and MCP server lists. You can suppress these per-connection protocol messages for clients that cannot handle them.
On every new connection, the Agent sends three protocol messages:
|Message type
|Content
cf_agent_identity
|Agent name and class
cf_agent_state
|Current agent state
cf_agent_mcp_servers
|Connected MCP server list
State and MCP messages are also broadcast to all connections whenever they change.
For most web clients this is fine — the Client SDK and
useAgent hook consume these messages automatically. However, some clients cannot handle JSON text frames:
- Binary-only clients — MQTT devices, IoT sensors, custom binary protocols
- Lightweight clients — Embedded systems with minimal WebSocket stacks
- Non-browser clients — Hardware devices connecting via WebSocket
For these connections, you can suppress protocol messages while keeping everything else (RPC, regular messages, broadcasts via
this.broadcast()) working normally.
Override
shouldSendProtocolMessages to control which connections receive protocol messages. Return
false to suppress them.
This hook runs during
onConnect, before any messages are sent. When it returns
false:
- No
cf_agent_identity,
cf_agent_state, or
cf_agent_mcp_serversmessages are sent on connect
- The connection is excluded from state and MCP broadcasts going forward
- RPC calls, regular
onMessagehandling, and
this.broadcast()still work normally
You can also check the WebSocket subprotocol header, which is the standard way to negotiate protocols over WebSocket:
Use
isConnectionProtocolEnabled to check whether a connection has protocol messages enabled:
The following table shows what still works when protocol messages are suppressed for a connection:
|Action
|Works?
|Receive
cf_agent_identity on connect
|No
|Receive
cf_agent_state on connect and broadcasts
|No
|Receive
cf_agent_mcp_servers on connect and broadcasts
|No
|Send and receive regular WebSocket messages
|Yes
|Call
@callable() RPC methods
|Yes
|Receive
this.broadcast() messages
|Yes
|Send binary data
|Yes
|Mutate agent state via RPC
|Yes
A connection can be both readonly and protocol-suppressed. This is useful for binary devices that should observe but not modify state:
Both flags are stored in the connection's WebSocket attachment and hidden from
connection.state — they do not interfere with each other or with user-defined connection state.
An overridable hook that determines if a connection should receive protocol messages when it connects.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
connection
Connection
|The connecting client
ctx
ConnectionContext
|Contains the upgrade request
|Returns
boolean
false to suppress protocol messages
Default: returns
true (all connections receive protocol messages).
This hook is evaluated once on connect. The result is persisted in the connection's WebSocket attachment and survives hibernation.
Check if a connection currently has protocol messages enabled.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
connection
Connection
|The connection to check
|Returns
boolean
true if protocol messages are enabled
Safe to call at any time, including after the agent wakes from hibernation.
Protocol status is stored as an internal flag in the connection's WebSocket attachment — the same mechanism used by readonly connections. This means:
- Survives hibernation — the flag is serialized and restored when the agent wakes up
- No cleanup needed — connection state is automatically discarded when the connection closes
- Zero overhead — no database tables or queries, just the connection's built-in attachment
- Safe from user code —
connection.stateand
connection.setState()never expose or overwrite the flag
Unlike readonly which can be toggled dynamically with
setConnectionReadonly(), protocol status is set once on connect and cannot be changed afterward. To change a connection's protocol status, the client must disconnect and reconnect.