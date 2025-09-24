Limits & pricing

 Skip to content
During the open beta, AI Search is free to enable. When you create an AI Search instance, it provisions and runs on top of Cloudflare services in your account. These resources are billed as part of your Cloudflare usage, and includes:

Service & PricingDescription
R2Stores your source data
VectorizeStores vector embeddings and powers semantic search
Workers AIHandles image-to-Markdown conversion, embedding, query rewriting, and response generation
AI GatewayMonitors and controls model usage
Browser RenderingLoads dynamic JavaScript content during website crawling with the Render option

For more information about how each resource is used within AI Search, reference How AI Search works.

Limits

The following limits currently apply to AI Search during the open beta:

LimitValue
Max AI Search instances per account10
Max files per AI Search100,000
Max file size4 MB

These limits are subject to change as AI Search evolves beyond open beta.