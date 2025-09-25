Writing to streams

Send events to streams using Worker bindings or HTTP endpoints for client-side applications and external systems.

Send via Workers

Worker bindings provide a secure way to send data to streams from Workers without managing API tokens or credentials.

Configure pipeline binding

Add a pipeline binding to your Wrangler file that points to your stream:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " pipelines " : [ { " pipeline " : "<STREAM_ID>" , " binding " : "STREAM" } ] } [[ pipelines ]] pipeline = "<STREAM_ID>" binding = "STREAM"

Workers API

The pipeline binding exposes a method for sending data to your stream:

Sends an array of JSON-serializable records to the stream. Returns a Promise that resolves when records are confirmed as ingested.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const event = { user_id : "12345" , event_type : "purchase" , product_id : "widget-001" , amount : 29.99 , }; await env . STREAM . send ([ event ]) ; return new Response ( "Event sent" ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { const event = { user_id : "12345" , event_type : "purchase" , product_id : "widget-001" , amount : 29.99 }; await env . STREAM . send ([ event ]) ; return new Response ( 'Event sent' ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Send via HTTP

Each stream provides an optional HTTP endpoint for ingesting data from external applications, browsers, or any system that can make HTTP requests.

Endpoint format

HTTP endpoints follow this format:

https://{stream-id}.ingest.cloudflare.com

Find your stream's endpoint URL in the Cloudflare dashboard under Pipelines > Streams or using the Wrangler CLI:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines streams get <STREAM_ID>

Making requests

Send events as JSON arrays via POST requests:

Terminal window curl -X POST https://{stream-id}.ingest.cloudflare.com \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '[ { "user_id": "12345", "event_type": "purchase", "product_id": "widget-001", "amount": 29.99 } ]'

Authentication

When authentication is enabled for your stream, include the API token in the Authorization header:

Terminal window curl -X POST https://{stream-id}.ingest.cloudflare.com \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_TOKEN" \ -d '[{"event": "test"}]'

The API token must have Workers Pipeline Send permission. To learn more, refer to the Create API token documentation.

Schema validation

Streams handle validation differently based on their configuration:

Structured streams : Events must match the defined schema fields and types.

: Events must match the defined schema fields and types. Unstructured streams: Accept any valid JSON structure. Data is stored in a single value column.

For structured streams, ensure your events match the schema definition. Invalid events will be accepted but dropped, so validate your data before sending to avoid dropped events.