Writing to streams
Send events to streams using Worker bindings or HTTP endpoints for client-side applications and external systems.
Worker bindings provide a secure way to send data to streams from Workers without managing API tokens or credentials.
Add a pipeline binding to your Wrangler file that points to your stream:
The pipeline binding exposes a method for sending data to your stream:
Sends an array of JSON-serializable records to the stream. Returns a Promise that resolves when records are confirmed as ingested.
Each stream provides an optional HTTP endpoint for ingesting data from external applications, browsers, or any system that can make HTTP requests.
HTTP endpoints follow this format:
Find your stream's endpoint URL in the Cloudflare dashboard under Pipelines > Streams or using the Wrangler CLI:
Send events as JSON arrays via POST requests:
When authentication is enabled for your stream, include the API token in the
Authorization header:
The API token must have Workers Pipeline Send permission. To learn more, refer to the Create API token documentation.
Streams handle validation differently based on their configuration:
- Structured streams: Events must match the defined schema fields and types.
- Unstructured streams: Accept any valid JSON structure. Data is stored in a single
valuecolumn.
For structured streams, ensure your events match the schema definition. Invalid events will be accepted but dropped, so validate your data before sending to avoid dropped events.
