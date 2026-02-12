Quick Editor devtools replaced with log viewer

Cloudflare has deprecated the Workers Quick Editor dev tools inspector and replaced it with a lightweight log viewer.

This aligns our logging with wrangler tail and gives us the opportunity to focus our efforts on bringing benefits from the work we have invested in observability, which would not be possible otherwise.

We have made improvements to this logging viewer based on your feedback such that you can log object and array types, and easily clear the list of logs. This does not include class instances. Limitations are documented in the Workers Playground docs.