{ " type " : "object" , " oneOf " : [ { " title " : "Prompt" , " properties " : { " prompt " : { " type " : "string" , " minLength " : 1 , " description " : "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response." }, " model " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc')." }, " audio " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "object" , " description " : "Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'." , " properties " : { " voice " : { " oneOf " : [ { " type " : "string" }, { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " id " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "id" ] } ] }, " format " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "wav" , "aac" , "mp3" , "flac" , "opus" , "pcm16" ] } }, " required " : [ "voice" , "format" ] } ] }, " frequency_penalty " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : -2 , " maximum " : 2 }, { " type " : "null" } ], " default " : 0 , " description " : "Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far." }, " logit_bias " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "object" }, { " type " : "null" } ], " description " : "Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100." }, " logprobs " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "boolean" }, { " type " : "null" } ], " default " : false , " description " : "Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens." }, " top_logprobs " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "integer" , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 20 }, { " type " : "null" } ], " description " : "How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true." }, " max_tokens " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "integer" }, { " type " : "null" } ], " description " : "Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate." }, " max_completion_tokens " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "integer" }, { " type " : "null" } ], " description " : "An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion." }, " metadata " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "object" }, { " type " : "null" } ], " description " : "Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object." }, " modalities " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "array" , " items " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "text" , "audio" ] } }, { " type " : "null" } ], " description " : "Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio'])." }, " n " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "integer" , " minimum " : 1 , " maximum " : 128 }, { " type " : "null" } ], " default " : 1 , " description " : "How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message." }, " parallel_tool_calls " : { " type " : "boolean" , " default " : true , " description " : "Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use." }, " prediction " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "content" ] }, " content " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "string" }, { " type " : "array" , " items " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "text" ] }, " text " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "type" , "text" ] } } ] } }, " required " : [ "type" , "content" ] } ] }, " presence_penalty " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : -2 , " maximum " : 2 }, { " type " : "null" } ], " default " : 0 , " description " : "Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far." }, " reasoning_effort " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "low" , "medium" , "high" ] }, { " type " : "null" } ], " description " : "Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.)." }, " response_format " : { " anyOf " : [ { " description " : "Specifies the format the model must output." , " oneOf " : [ { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "text" ] } }, " required " : [ "type" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "json_object" ] } }, " required " : [ "type" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "json_schema" ] }, " json_schema " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " name " : { " type " : "string" }, " description " : { " type " : "string" }, " schema " : { " type " : "object" }, " strict " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "boolean" }, { " type " : "null" } ] } }, " required " : [ "name" ] } }, " required " : [ "type" , "json_schema" ] } ] } ] }, " seed " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "integer" }, { " type " : "null" } ], " description " : "If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically." }, " service_tier " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "auto" , "default" , "flex" , "scale" , "priority" ] }, { " type " : "null" } ], " default " : "auto" , " description " : "Specifies the processing type used for serving the request." }, " stop " : { " description " : "Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens." , " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "null" }, { " type " : "string" }, { " type " : "array" , " items " : { " type " : "string" }, " minItems " : 1 , " maxItems " : 4 } ] }, " store " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "boolean" }, { " type " : "null" } ], " default " : false , " description " : "Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals." }, " stream " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "boolean" }, { " type " : "null" } ], " default " : false , " description " : "If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events." }, " stream_options " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " include_usage " : { " type " : "boolean" }, " include_obfuscation " : { " type " : "boolean" } } } ] }, " temperature " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 2 }, { " type " : "null" } ], " default " : 1 , " description " : "Sampling temperature between 0 and 2." }, " tool_choice " : { " anyOf " : [ { " description " : "Controls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool." , " oneOf " : [ { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "none" , "auto" , "required" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " description " : "Force a specific function tool." , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "function" ] }, " function " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " name " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "name" ] } }, " required " : [ "type" , "function" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " description " : "Force a specific custom tool." , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "custom" ] }, " custom " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " name " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "name" ] } }, " required " : [ "type" , "custom" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " description " : "Constrain to an allowed subset of tools." , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "allowed_tools" ] }, " allowed_tools " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " mode " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "auto" , "required" ] }, " tools " : { " type " : "array" , " items " : { " type " : "object" } } }, " required " : [ "mode" , "tools" ] } }, " required " : [ "type" , "allowed_tools" ] } ] } ] }, " tools " : { " type " : "array" , " description " : "A list of tools the model may call." , " items " : { " oneOf " : [ { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "function" ] }, " function " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " name " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "The name of the function to be called." }, " description " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "A description of what the function does." }, " parameters " : { " type " : "object" , " description " : "The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object." }, " strict " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "boolean" }, { " type " : "null" } ], " default " : false , " description " : "Whether to enable strict schema adherence." } }, " required " : [ "name" ] } }, " required " : [ "type" , "function" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "custom" ] }, " custom " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " name " : { " type " : "string" }, " description " : { " type " : "string" }, " format " : { " oneOf " : [ { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "text" ] } }, " required " : [ "type" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "grammar" ] }, " grammar " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " definition " : { " type " : "string" }, " syntax " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "lark" , "regex" ] } }, " required " : [ "definition" , "syntax" ] } }, " required " : [ "type" , "grammar" ] } ] } }, " required " : [ "name" ] } }, " required " : [ "type" , "custom" ] } ] } }, " top_p " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 1 }, { " type " : "null" } ], " default " : 1 , " description " : "Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass." }, " user " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring." }, " web_search_options " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "object" , " description " : "Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search)." , " properties " : { " search_context_size " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "low" , "medium" , "high" ], " default " : "medium" }, " user_location " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "approximate" ] }, " approximate " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " city " : { " type " : "string" }, " country " : { " type " : "string" }, " region " : { " type " : "string" }, " timezone " : { " type " : "string" } } } }, " required " : [ "type" , "approximate" ] } } } ] }, " function_call " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "none" , "auto" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " name " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "name" ] } ] }, " functions " : { " type " : "array" , " items " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " name " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "The name of the function to be called." }, " description " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "A description of what the function does." }, " parameters " : { " type " : "object" , " description " : "The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object." }, " strict " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "boolean" }, { " type " : "null" } ], " default " : false , " description " : "Whether to enable strict schema adherence." } }, " required " : [ "name" ] }, " minItems " : 1 , " maxItems " : 128 } }, " required " : [ "prompt" ] }, { " title " : "Messages" , " properties " : { " messages " : { " type " : "array" , " description " : "A list of messages comprising the conversation so far." , " items " : { " oneOf " : [ { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " role " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "developer" ] }, " content " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "string" }, { " type " : "array" , " items " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "text" ] }, " text " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "type" , "text" ] } } ] }, " name " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "role" , "content" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " role " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "system" ] }, " content " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "string" }, { " type " : "array" , " items " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "text" ] }, " text " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "type" , "text" ] } } ] }, " name " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "role" , "content" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " role " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "user" ] }, " content " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "string" }, { " type " : "array" , " items " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "text" , "image_url" , "input_audio" , "file" ] }, " text " : { " type " : "string" }, " image_url " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " url " : { " type " : "string" }, " detail " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "auto" , "low" , "high" ], " default " : "auto" } } }, " input_audio " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " data " : { " type " : "string" }, " format " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "wav" , "mp3" ] } } }, " file " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " file_data " : { " type " : "string" }, " file_id " : { " type " : "string" }, " filename " : { " type " : "string" } } } }, " required " : [ "type" ] }, " minItems " : 1 } ] }, " name " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "role" , "content" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " role " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "assistant" ] }, " content " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "string" }, { " type " : "null" }, { " type " : "array" , " items " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "text" , "refusal" ] }, " text " : { " type " : "string" }, " refusal " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "type" ] } } ] }, " refusal " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "string" }, { " type " : "null" } ] }, " name " : { " type " : "string" }, " audio " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " id " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "id" ] } ] }, " tool_calls " : { " type " : "array" , " items " : { " oneOf " : [ { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " id " : { " type " : "string" }, " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "function" ] }, " function " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " name " : { " type " : "string" }, " arguments " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "JSON-encoded arguments string." } }, " required " : [ "name" , "arguments" ] } }, " required " : [ "id" , "type" , "function" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " id " : { " type " : "string" }, " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "custom" ] }, " custom " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " name " : { " type " : "string" }, " input " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "name" , "input" ] } }, " required " : [ "id" , "type" , "custom" ] } ] } }, " function_call " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " name " : { " type " : "string" }, " arguments " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "name" , "arguments" ] } ] } }, " required " : [ "role" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " role " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "tool" ] }, " content " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "string" }, { " type " : "array" , " items " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "text" ] }, " text " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "type" , "text" ] } } ] }, " tool_call_id " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "role" , "content" , "tool_call_id" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " role " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "function" ] }, " content " : { " type " : "string" }, " name " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "role" , "content" , "name" ] } ] }, " minItems " : 1 }, " model " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc')." }, " audio " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "object" , " description " : "Parameters for audio output. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool." , " oneOf " : [ { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "none" , "auto" , "required" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " description " : "Force a specific function tool." , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "function" ] }, " function " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " name " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "name" ] } }, " required " : [ "type" , "function" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " description " : "Force a specific custom tool." , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "custom" ] }, " custom " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " name " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "name" ] } }, " required " : [ "type" , "custom" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " description " : "Constrain to an allowed subset of tools." , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "allowed_tools" ] }, " allowed_tools " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " mode " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "auto" , "required" ] }, " tools " : { " type " : "array" , " items " : { " type " : "object" } } }, " required " : [ "mode" , "tools" ] } }, " required " : [ "type" , "allowed_tools" ] } ] } ] }, " tools " : { " type " : "array" , " description " : "A list of tools the model may call." , " items " : { " oneOf " : [ { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "function" ] }, " function " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " name " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "The name of the function to be called." }, " description " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "A description of what the function does." }, " parameters " : { " type " : "object" , " description " : "The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object." }, " strict " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "boolean" }, { " type " : "null" } ], " default " : false , " description " : "Whether to enable strict schema adherence." } }, " required " : [ "name" ] } }, " required " : [ "type" , "function" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "custom" ] }, " custom " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " name " : { " type " : "string" }, " description " : { " type " : "string" }, " format " : { " oneOf " : [ { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "text" ] } }, " required " : [ "type" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "grammar" ] }, " grammar " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " definition " : { " type " : "string" }, " syntax " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "lark" , "regex" ] } }, " required " : [ "definition" , "syntax" ] } }, " required " : [ "type" , "grammar" ] } ] } }, " required " : [ "name" ] } }, " required " : [ "type" , "custom" ] } ] } }, " top_p " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 1 }, { " type " : "null" } ], " default " : 1 , " description " : "Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass." }, " user " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring." }, " web_search_options " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "object" , " description " : "Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search)." , " properties " : { " search_context_size " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "low" , "medium" , "high" ], " default " : "medium" }, " user_location " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " type " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "approximate" ] }, " approximate " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " city " : { " type " : "string" }, " country " : { " type " : "string" }, " region " : { " type " : "string" }, " timezone " : { " type " : "string" } } } }, " required " : [ "type" , "approximate" ] } } } ] }, " function_call " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "none" , "auto" ] }, { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " name " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "name" ] } ] }, " functions " : { " type " : "array" , " items " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " name " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "The name of the function to be called." }, " description " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "A description of what the function does." }, " parameters " : { " type " : "object" , " description " : "The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object." }, " strict " : { " anyOf " : [ { " type " : "boolean" }, { " type " : "null" } ], " default " : false , " description " : "Whether to enable strict schema adherence." } }, " required " : [ "name" ] }, " minItems " : 1 , " maxItems " : 128 } }, " required " : [ "messages" ] } ] }