GLM-4.7-Flash is a fast and efficient multilingual text generation model with a 131,072 token context window. Optimized for dialogue, instruction-following, and multi-turn tool calling across 100+ languages.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|131,072 tokens
|Function calling ↗
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.06 per M input tokens, $0.40 per M output tokens
Parameters
* indicates a required field
Input
-
0object
-
promptstring required min 1
The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
-
modelstring
ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc').
-
audioobject
Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.
-
voiceone of required
-
0string
-
1object
-
idstring required
-
-
-
formatstring required
-
-
frequency_penalty
-
0number 0 min -2 max 2
Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.
-
1null 0
Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.
-
-
logit_bias
-
0object
Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.
-
1null
Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.
-
-
logprobs
-
0boolean
Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.
-
1null
Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.
-
-
top_logprobs
-
0integer min 0 max 20
How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.
-
1null
How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.
-
-
max_tokens
-
0integer
Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.
-
1null
Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.
-
-
max_completion_tokens
-
0integer
An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.
-
1null
An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.
-
-
metadata
-
0object
Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.
-
1null
Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.
-
-
modalities
-
0array
Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).
-
itemsstring
-
-
1null
Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).
-
-
n
-
0integer default 1 min 1 max 128
How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.
-
1null default 1
How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.
-
-
parallel_tool_callsboolean default true
Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use.
-
predictionobject
-
typestring required
-
contentrequired
-
0string
-
1array
-
itemsobject
-
typestring required
-
textstring required
-
-
-
-
-
presence_penalty
-
0number 0 min -2 max 2
Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.
-
1null 0
Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.
-
-
reasoning_effort
-
0string
Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).
-
1null
Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).
-
-
response_formatone of
Specifies the format the model must output.
-
0object
-
typestring required
-
-
1object
-
typestring required
-
-
2object
-
typestring required
-
json_schemaobject required
-
namestring required
-
descriptionstring
-
schemaobject
-
strict
-
0boolean
-
1null
-
-
-
-
-
seed
-
0integer
If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.
-
1null
If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.
-
-
service_tier
-
0string default auto
Specifies the processing type used for serving the request.
-
1null default auto
Specifies the processing type used for serving the request.
-
-
stop
-
0null
Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.
-
1string
Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.
-
2array
Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.
-
itemsstring
-
-
-
store
-
0boolean
Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals.
-
1null
Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals.
-
-
stream
-
0boolean
If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.
-
1null
If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.
-
-
stream_optionsobject
-
include_usageboolean
-
include_obfuscationboolean
-
-
temperature
-
0number default 1 min 0 max 2
Sampling temperature between 0 and 2.
-
1null default 1
Sampling temperature between 0 and 2.
-
-
tool_choiceone of
Controls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.
-
0string
-
1object
Force a specific function tool.
-
typestring required
-
functionobject required
-
namestring required
-
-
-
2object
Force a specific custom tool.
-
typestring required
-
customobject required
-
namestring required
-
-
-
3object
Constrain to an allowed subset of tools.
-
typestring required
-
allowed_toolsobject required
-
modestring required
-
toolsarray required
-
itemsobject
-
-
-
-
-
toolsarray
A list of tools the model may call.
-
itemsone of
-
0object
-
typestring required
-
functionobject required
-
namestring required
The name of the function to be called.
-
descriptionstring
A description of what the function does.
-
parametersobject
The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object.
-
strict
-
0boolean
Whether to enable strict schema adherence.
-
1null
Whether to enable strict schema adherence.
-
-
-
-
1object
-
typestring required
-
customobject required
-
namestring required
-
descriptionstring
-
formatone of
-
0object
-
typestring required
-
-
1object
-
typestring required
-
grammarobject required
-
definitionstring required
-
syntaxstring required
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
top_p
-
0number default 1 min 0 max 1
Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.
-
1null default 1
Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.
-
-
userstring
A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring.
-
web_search_optionsobject
Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).
-
search_context_sizestring default medium
-
user_locationobject
-
typestring required
-
approximateobject required
-
citystring
-
countrystring
-
regionstring
-
timezonestring
-
-
-
-
function_call
-
0string
-
1object
-
namestring required
-
-
-
functionsarray
-
itemsobject
-
namestring required
The name of the function to be called.
-
descriptionstring
A description of what the function does.
-
parametersobject
The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object.
-
strict
-
0boolean
Whether to enable strict schema adherence.
-
1null
Whether to enable strict schema adherence.
-
-
-
-
-
Output
-
0object
-
idstring required
A unique identifier for the chat completion.
-
objectstring required
-
createdinteger required
Unix timestamp (seconds) of when the completion was created.
-
modelstring required
The model used for the chat completion.
-
choicesarray required
-
itemsobject
-
indexinteger required
-
messageobject required
-
rolestring required
-
contentrequired
-
0string
-
1null
-
-
refusalrequired
-
0string
-
1null
-
-
annotationsarray
-
itemsobject
-
typestring required
-
url_citationobject required
-
urlstring required
-
titlestring required
-
start_indexinteger required
-
end_indexinteger required
-
-
-
-
audioobject
-
idstring required
-
datastring required
Base64 encoded audio bytes.
-
expires_atinteger required
-
transcriptstring required
-
-
tool_callsarray
-
itemsone of
-
0object
-
idstring required
-
typestring required
-
functionobject required
-
namestring required
-
argumentsstring required
JSON-encoded arguments string.
-
-
-
1object
-
idstring required
-
typestring required
-
customobject required
-
namestring required
-
inputstring required
-
-
-
-
-
function_call
-
0object
-
namestring required
-
argumentsstring required
-
-
1null
-
-
-
finish_reasonstring required
-
logprobsrequired
-
0object
-
content
-
0array
-
itemsobject
-
tokenstring required
-
logprobnumber required
-
bytesrequired
-
0array
-
itemsinteger
-
-
1null
-
-
top_logprobsarray required
-
itemsobject
-
tokenstring required
-
logprobnumber required
-
bytesrequired
-
0array
-
itemsinteger
-
-
1null
-
-
-
-
-
-
1null
-
-
refusal
-
0array
-
itemsobject
-
tokenstring required
-
logprobnumber required
-
bytesrequired
-
0array
-
itemsinteger
-
-
1null
-
-
top_logprobsarray required
-
itemsobject
-
tokenstring required
-
logprobnumber required
-
bytesrequired
-
0array
-
itemsinteger
-
-
1null
-
-
-
-
-
-
1null
-
-
-
1null
-
-
-
-
usageobject
-
prompt_tokensinteger required
-
completion_tokensinteger required
-
total_tokensinteger required
-
prompt_tokens_detailsobject
-
cached_tokensinteger
-
audio_tokensinteger
-
-
completion_tokens_detailsobject
-
reasoning_tokensinteger
-
audio_tokensinteger
-
accepted_prediction_tokensinteger
-
rejected_prediction_tokensinteger
-
-
-
system_fingerprint
-
0string
-
1null
-
-
service_tier
-
0string
-
1null
-
-
-
1string
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema