Cloudflare Docs
z

glm-4.7-flash

Text Generationzai-org
@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash

GLM-4.7-Flash is a fast and efficient multilingual text generation model with a 131,072 token context window. Optimized for dialogue, instruction-following, and multi-turn tool calling across 100+ languages.

Model Info
Context Window131,072 tokens
Function calling Yes
Unit Pricing$0.06 per M input tokens, $0.40 per M output tokens

Playground

Try out this model with Workers AI LLM Playground. It does not require any setup or authentication and an instant way to preview and test a model directly in the browser.

Launch the LLM Playground

Usage

Worker - Streaming
TypeScript
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    const messages = [
      { role: "system", content: "You are a friendly assistant" },
      {
        role: "user",
        content: "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World",
      },
    ];


    const stream = await env.AI.run("@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash", {
      messages,
      stream: true,
    });


    return new Response(stream, {
      headers: { "content-type": "text/event-stream" },
    });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Worker
TypeScript
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    const messages = [
      { role: "system", content: "You are a friendly assistant" },
      {
        role: "user",
        content: "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World",
      },
    ];
    const response = await env.AI.run("@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash", { messages });


    return Response.json(response);
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Python
Python
import os
import requests


ACCOUNT_ID = "your-account-id"
AUTH_TOKEN = os.environ.get("CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN")


prompt = "Tell me all about PEP-8"
response = requests.post(
  f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash",
    headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {AUTH_TOKEN}"},
    json={
      "messages": [
        {"role": "system", "content": "You are a friendly assistant"},
        {"role": "user", "content": prompt}
      ]
    }
)
result = response.json()
print(result)

curl
Terminal window
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash \
  -X POST \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN" \
  -d '{ "messages": [{ "role": "system", "content": "You are a friendly assistant" }, { "role": "user", "content": "Why is pizza so good" }]}'

Parameters

* indicates a required field

Input

  • 0 object

    • prompt string required min 1

      The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.

    • model string

      ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc').

    • audio object

      Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.

      • voice one of required

        • 0 string

        • 1 object

          • id string required

      • format string required

    • frequency_penalty

      • 0 number 0 min -2 max 2

        Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.

      • 1 null 0

        Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.

    • logit_bias

      • 0 object

        Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.

      • 1 null

        Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.

    • logprobs

      • 0 boolean

        Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.

      • 1 null

        Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.

    • top_logprobs

      • 0 integer min 0 max 20

        How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.

      • 1 null

        How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.

    • max_tokens

      • 0 integer

        Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.

      • 1 null

        Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.

    • max_completion_tokens

      • 0 integer

        An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.

      • 1 null

        An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.

    • metadata

      • 0 object

        Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.

      • 1 null

        Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.

    • modalities

      • 0 array

        Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).

        • items string

      • 1 null

        Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).

    • n

      • 0 integer default 1 min 1 max 128

        How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.

      • 1 null default 1

        How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.

    • parallel_tool_calls boolean default true

      Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use.

    • prediction object

      • type string required

      • content required

        • 0 string

        • 1 array

          • items object

            • type string required

            • text string required

    • presence_penalty

      • 0 number 0 min -2 max 2

        Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.

      • 1 null 0

        Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.

    • reasoning_effort

      • 0 string

        Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).

      • 1 null

        Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).

    • response_format one of

      Specifies the format the model must output.

      • 0 object

        • type string required

      • 1 object

        • type string required

      • 2 object

        • type string required

        • json_schema object required

          • name string required

          • description string

          • schema object

          • strict

            • 0 boolean

            • 1 null

    • seed

      • 0 integer

        If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.

      • 1 null

        If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.

    • service_tier

      • 0 string default auto

        Specifies the processing type used for serving the request.

      • 1 null default auto

        Specifies the processing type used for serving the request.

    • stop

      • 0 null

        Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.

      • 1 string

        Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.

      • 2 array

        Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.

        • items string

    • store

      • 0 boolean

        Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals.

      • 1 null

        Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals.

    • stream

      • 0 boolean

        If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.

      • 1 null

        If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.

    • stream_options object

      • include_usage boolean

      • include_obfuscation boolean

    • temperature

      • 0 number default 1 min 0 max 2

        Sampling temperature between 0 and 2.

      • 1 null default 1

        Sampling temperature between 0 and 2.

    • tool_choice one of

      Controls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.

      • 0 string

      • 1 object

        Force a specific function tool.

        • type string required

        • function object required

          • name string required

      • 2 object

        Force a specific custom tool.

        • type string required

        • custom object required

          • name string required

      • 3 object

        Constrain to an allowed subset of tools.

        • type string required

        • allowed_tools object required

          • mode string required

          • tools array required

            • items object

    • tools array

      A list of tools the model may call.

      • items one of

        • 0 object

          • type string required

          • function object required

            • name string required

              The name of the function to be called.

            • description string

              A description of what the function does.

            • parameters object

              The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object.

            • strict

              • 0 boolean

                Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

              • 1 null

                Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

        • 1 object

          • type string required

          • custom object required

            • name string required

            • description string

            • format one of

              • 0 object

                • type string required

              • 1 object

                • type string required

                • grammar object required

                  • definition string required

                  • syntax string required

    • top_p

      • 0 number default 1 min 0 max 1

        Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.

      • 1 null default 1

        Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.

    • user string

      A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring.

    • web_search_options object

      Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).

      • search_context_size string default medium

      • user_location object

        • type string required

        • approximate object required

          • city string

          • country string

          • region string

          • timezone string

    • function_call

      • 0 string

      • 1 object

        • name string required

    • functions array

      • items object

        • name string required

          The name of the function to be called.

        • description string

          A description of what the function does.

        • parameters object

          The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object.

        • strict

          • 0 boolean

            Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

          • 1 null

            Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

  • 1 object

    • messages array required

      A list of messages comprising the conversation so far.

      • items one of

        • 0 object

          • role string required

          • content required

            • 0 string

            • 1 array

              • items object

                • type string required

                • text string required

          • name string

        • 1 object

          • role string required

          • content required

            • 0 string

            • 1 array

              • items object

                • type string required

                • text string required

          • name string

        • 2 object

          • role string required

          • content required

            • 0 string

            • 1 array

              • items object

                • type string required

                • text string

                • image_url object

                  • url string

                  • detail string default auto

                • input_audio object

                  • data string

                  • format string

                • file object

                  • file_data string

                  • file_id string

                  • filename string

          • name string

        • 3 object

          • role string required

          • content

            • 0 string

            • 1 null

            • 2 array

              • items object

                • type string required

                • text string

                • refusal string

          • refusal

            • 0 string

            • 1 null

          • name string

          • audio object

            • id string required

          • tool_calls array

            • items one of

              • 0 object

                • id string required

                • type string required

                • function object required

                  • name string required

                  • arguments string required

                    JSON-encoded arguments string.

              • 1 object

                • id string required

                • type string required

                • custom object required

                  • name string required

                  • input string required

          • function_call object

            • name string required

            • arguments string required

        • 4 object

          • role string required

          • content required

            • 0 string

            • 1 array

              • items object

                • type string required

                • text string required

          • tool_call_id string required

        • 5 object

          • role string required

          • content string required

          • name string required

    • model string

      ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc').

    • audio object

      Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.

      • voice one of required

        • 0 string

        • 1 object

          • id string required

      • format string required

    • frequency_penalty

      • 0 number 0 min -2 max 2

        Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.

      • 1 null 0

        Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.

    • logit_bias

      • 0 object

        Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.

      • 1 null

        Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.

    • logprobs

      • 0 boolean

        Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.

      • 1 null

        Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.

    • top_logprobs

      • 0 integer min 0 max 20

        How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.

      • 1 null

        How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.

    • max_tokens

      • 0 integer

        Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.

      • 1 null

        Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.

    • max_completion_tokens

      • 0 integer

        An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.

      • 1 null

        An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.

    • metadata

      • 0 object

        Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.

      • 1 null

        Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.

    • modalities

      • 0 array

        Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).

        • items string

      • 1 null

        Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).

    • n

      • 0 integer default 1 min 1 max 128

        How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.

      • 1 null default 1

        How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.

    • parallel_tool_calls boolean default true

      Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use.

    • prediction object

      • type string required

      • content required

        • 0 string

        • 1 array

          • items object

            • type string required

            • text string required

    • presence_penalty

      • 0 number 0 min -2 max 2

        Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.

      • 1 null 0

        Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.

    • reasoning_effort

      • 0 string

        Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).

      • 1 null

        Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).

    • response_format one of

      Specifies the format the model must output.

      • 0 object

        • type string required

      • 1 object

        • type string required

      • 2 object

        • type string required

        • json_schema object required

          • name string required

          • description string

          • schema object

          • strict

            • 0 boolean

            • 1 null

    • seed

      • 0 integer

        If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.

      • 1 null

        If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.

    • service_tier

      • 0 string default auto

        Specifies the processing type used for serving the request.

      • 1 null default auto

        Specifies the processing type used for serving the request.

    • stop

      • 0 null

        Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.

      • 1 string

        Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.

      • 2 array

        Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.

        • items string

    • store

      • 0 boolean

        Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals.

      • 1 null

        Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals.

    • stream

      • 0 boolean

        If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.

      • 1 null

        If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.

    • stream_options object

      • include_usage boolean

      • include_obfuscation boolean

    • temperature

      • 0 number default 1 min 0 max 2

        Sampling temperature between 0 and 2.

      • 1 null default 1

        Sampling temperature between 0 and 2.

    • tool_choice one of

      Controls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.

      • 0 string

      • 1 object

        Force a specific function tool.

        • type string required

        • function object required

          • name string required

      • 2 object

        Force a specific custom tool.

        • type string required

        • custom object required

          • name string required

      • 3 object

        Constrain to an allowed subset of tools.

        • type string required

        • allowed_tools object required

          • mode string required

          • tools array required

            • items object

    • tools array

      A list of tools the model may call.

      • items one of

        • 0 object

          • type string required

          • function object required

            • name string required

              The name of the function to be called.

            • description string

              A description of what the function does.

            • parameters object

              The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object.

            • strict

              • 0 boolean

                Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

              • 1 null

                Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

        • 1 object

          • type string required

          • custom object required

            • name string required

            • description string

            • format one of

              • 0 object

                • type string required

              • 1 object

                • type string required

                • grammar object required

                  • definition string required

                  • syntax string required

    • top_p

      • 0 number default 1 min 0 max 1

        Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.

      • 1 null default 1

        Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.

    • user string

      A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring.

    • web_search_options object

      Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).

      • search_context_size string default medium

      • user_location object

        • type string required

        • approximate object required

          • city string

          • country string

          • region string

          • timezone string

    • function_call

      • 0 string

      • 1 object

        • name string required

    • functions array

      • items object

        • name string required

          The name of the function to be called.

        • description string

          A description of what the function does.

        • parameters object

          The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object.

        • strict

          • 0 boolean

            Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

          • 1 null

            Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

Output

  • 0 object

    • id string required

      A unique identifier for the chat completion.

    • object string required

    • created integer required

      Unix timestamp (seconds) of when the completion was created.

    • model string required

      The model used for the chat completion.

    • choices array required

      • items object

        • index integer required

        • message object required

          • role string required

          • content required

            • 0 string

            • 1 null

          • refusal required

            • 0 string

            • 1 null

          • annotations array

            • items object

              • type string required

              • url_citation object required

                • url string required

                • title string required

                • start_index integer required

                • end_index integer required

          • audio object

            • id string required

            • data string required

              Base64 encoded audio bytes.

            • expires_at integer required

            • transcript string required

          • tool_calls array

            • items one of

              • 0 object

                • id string required

                • type string required

                • function object required

                  • name string required

                  • arguments string required

                    JSON-encoded arguments string.

              • 1 object

                • id string required

                • type string required

                • custom object required

                  • name string required

                  • input string required

          • function_call

            • 0 object

              • name string required

              • arguments string required

            • 1 null

        • finish_reason string required

        • logprobs required

          • 0 object

            • content

              • 0 array

                • items object

                  • token string required

                  • logprob number required

                  • bytes required

                    • 0 array

                      • items integer

                    • 1 null

                  • top_logprobs array required

                    • items object

                      • token string required

                      • logprob number required

                      • bytes required

                        • 0 array

                          • items integer

                        • 1 null

              • 1 null

            • refusal

              • 0 array

                • items object

                  • token string required

                  • logprob number required

                  • bytes required

                    • 0 array

                      • items integer

                    • 1 null

                  • top_logprobs array required

                    • items object

                      • token string required

                      • logprob number required

                      • bytes required

                        • 0 array

                          • items integer

                        • 1 null

              • 1 null

          • 1 null

    • usage object

      • prompt_tokens integer required

      • completion_tokens integer required

      • total_tokens integer required

      • prompt_tokens_details object

        • cached_tokens integer

        • audio_tokens integer

      • completion_tokens_details object

        • reasoning_tokens integer

        • audio_tokens integer

        • accepted_prediction_tokens integer

        • rejected_prediction_tokens integer

    • system_fingerprint

      • 0 string

      • 1 null

    • service_tier

      • 0 string

      • 1 null

  • 1 string

API Schemas

The following schemas are based on JSON Schema

{
    "type": "object",
    "oneOf": [
        {
            "title": "Prompt",
            "properties": {
                "prompt": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "minLength": 1,
                    "description": "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response."
                },
                "model": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc')."
                },
                "audio": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "object",
                            "description": "Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.",
                            "properties": {
                                "voice": {
                                    "oneOf": [
                                        {
                                            "type": "string"
                                        },
                                        {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "id": {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "id"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    ]
                                },
                                "format": {
                                    "type": "string",
                                    "enum": [
                                        "wav",
                                        "aac",
                                        "mp3",
                                        "flac",
                                        "opus",
                                        "pcm16"
                                    ]
                                }
                            },
                            "required": [
                                "voice",
                                "format"
                            ]
                        }
                    ]
                },
                "frequency_penalty": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "number",
                            "minimum": -2,
                            "maximum": 2
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "default": 0,
                    "description": "Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far."
                },
                "logit_bias": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "object"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "description": "Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100."
                },
                "logprobs": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "boolean"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "default": false,
                    "description": "Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens."
                },
                "top_logprobs": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "integer",
                            "minimum": 0,
                            "maximum": 20
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "description": "How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true."
                },
                "max_tokens": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "integer"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "description": "Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate."
                },
                "max_completion_tokens": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "integer"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "description": "An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion."
                },
                "metadata": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "object"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "description": "Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object."
                },
                "modalities": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "array",
                            "items": {
                                "type": "string",
                                "enum": [
                                    "text",
                                    "audio"
                                ]
                            }
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "description": "Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio'])."
                },
                "n": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "integer",
                            "minimum": 1,
                            "maximum": 128
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "default": 1,
                    "description": "How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message."
                },
                "parallel_tool_calls": {
                    "type": "boolean",
                    "default": true,
                    "description": "Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use."
                },
                "prediction": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "object",
                            "properties": {
                                "type": {
                                    "type": "string",
                                    "enum": [
                                        "content"
                                    ]
                                },
                                "content": {
                                    "anyOf": [
                                        {
                                            "type": "string"
                                        },
                                        {
                                            "type": "array",
                                            "items": {
                                                "type": "object",
                                                "properties": {
                                                    "type": {
                                                        "type": "string",
                                                        "enum": [
                                                            "text"
                                                        ]
                                                    },
                                                    "text": {
                                                        "type": "string"
                                                    }
                                                },
                                                "required": [
                                                    "type",
                                                    "text"
                                                ]
                                            }
                                        }
                                    ]
                                }
                            },
                            "required": [
                                "type",
                                "content"
                            ]
                        }
                    ]
                },
                "presence_penalty": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "number",
                            "minimum": -2,
                            "maximum": 2
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "default": 0,
                    "description": "Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far."
                },
                "reasoning_effort": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "string",
                            "enum": [
                                "low",
                                "medium",
                                "high"
                            ]
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "description": "Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.)."
                },
                "response_format": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "description": "Specifies the format the model must output.",
                            "oneOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "type": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "text"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "type"
                                    ]
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "type": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "json_object"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "type"
                                    ]
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "type": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "json_schema"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        "json_schema": {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "name": {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                },
                                                "description": {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                },
                                                "schema": {
                                                    "type": "object"
                                                },
                                                "strict": {
                                                    "anyOf": [
                                                        {
                                                            "type": "boolean"
                                                        },
                                                        {
                                                            "type": "null"
                                                        }
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "name"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "type",
                                        "json_schema"
                                    ]
                                }
                            ]
                        }
                    ]
                },
                "seed": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "integer"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "description": "If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically."
                },
                "service_tier": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "string",
                            "enum": [
                                "auto",
                                "default",
                                "flex",
                                "scale",
                                "priority"
                            ]
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "default": "auto",
                    "description": "Specifies the processing type used for serving the request."
                },
                "stop": {
                    "description": "Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.",
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "string"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "array",
                            "items": {
                                "type": "string"
                            },
                            "minItems": 1,
                            "maxItems": 4
                        }
                    ]
                },
                "store": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "boolean"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "default": false,
                    "description": "Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals."
                },
                "stream": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "boolean"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "default": false,
                    "description": "If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events."
                },
                "stream_options": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "object",
                            "properties": {
                                "include_usage": {
                                    "type": "boolean"
                                },
                                "include_obfuscation": {
                                    "type": "boolean"
                                }
                            }
                        }
                    ]
                },
                "temperature": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "number",
                            "minimum": 0,
                            "maximum": 2
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "default": 1,
                    "description": "Sampling temperature between 0 and 2."
                },
                "tool_choice": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "description": "Controls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.",
                            "oneOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "string",
                                    "enum": [
                                        "none",
                                        "auto",
                                        "required"
                                    ]
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "description": "Force a specific function tool.",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "type": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "function"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        "function": {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "name": {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "name"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "type",
                                        "function"
                                    ]
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "description": "Force a specific custom tool.",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "type": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "custom"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        "custom": {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "name": {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "name"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "type",
                                        "custom"
                                    ]
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "description": "Constrain to an allowed subset of tools.",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "type": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "allowed_tools"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        "allowed_tools": {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "mode": {
                                                    "type": "string",
                                                    "enum": [
                                                        "auto",
                                                        "required"
                                                    ]
                                                },
                                                "tools": {
                                                    "type": "array",
                                                    "items": {
                                                        "type": "object"
                                                    }
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "mode",
                                                "tools"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "type",
                                        "allowed_tools"
                                    ]
                                }
                            ]
                        }
                    ]
                },
                "tools": {
                    "type": "array",
                    "description": "A list of tools the model may call.",
                    "items": {
                        "oneOf": [
                            {
                                "type": "object",
                                "properties": {
                                    "type": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "enum": [
                                            "function"
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    "function": {
                                        "type": "object",
                                        "properties": {
                                            "name": {
                                                "type": "string",
                                                "description": "The name of the function to be called."
                                            },
                                            "description": {
                                                "type": "string",
                                                "description": "A description of what the function does."
                                            },
                                            "parameters": {
                                                "type": "object",
                                                "description": "The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object."
                                            },
                                            "strict": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "boolean"
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "null"
                                                    }
                                                ],
                                                "default": false,
                                                "description": "Whether to enable strict schema adherence."
                                            }
                                        },
                                        "required": [
                                            "name"
                                        ]
                                    }
                                },
                                "required": [
                                    "type",
                                    "function"
                                ]
                            },
                            {
                                "type": "object",
                                "properties": {
                                    "type": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "enum": [
                                            "custom"
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    "custom": {
                                        "type": "object",
                                        "properties": {
                                            "name": {
                                                "type": "string"
                                            },
                                            "description": {
                                                "type": "string"
                                            },
                                            "format": {
                                                "oneOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "object",
                                                        "properties": {
                                                            "type": {
                                                                "type": "string",
                                                                "enum": [
                                                                    "text"
                                                                ]
                                                            }
                                                        },
                                                        "required": [
                                                            "type"
                                                        ]
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "object",
                                                        "properties": {
                                                            "type": {
                                                                "type": "string",
                                                                "enum": [
                                                                    "grammar"
                                                                ]
                                                            },
                                                            "grammar": {
                                                                "type": "object",
                                                                "properties": {
                                                                    "definition": {
                                                                        "type": "string"
                                                                    },
                                                                    "syntax": {
                                                                        "type": "string",
                                                                        "enum": [
                                                                            "lark",
                                                                            "regex"
                                                                        ]
                                                                    }
                                                                },
                                                                "required": [
                                                                    "definition",
                                                                    "syntax"
                                                                ]
                                                            }
                                                        },
                                                        "required": [
                                                            "type",
                                                            "grammar"
                                                        ]
                                                    }
                                                ]
                                            }
                                        },
                                        "required": [
                                            "name"
                                        ]
                                    }
                                },
                                "required": [
                                    "type",
                                    "custom"
                                ]
                            }
                        ]
                    }
                },
                "top_p": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "number",
                            "minimum": 0,
                            "maximum": 1
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "default": 1,
                    "description": "Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass."
                },
                "user": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring."
                },
                "web_search_options": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "object",
                            "description": "Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).",
                            "properties": {
                                "search_context_size": {
                                    "type": "string",
                                    "enum": [
                                        "low",
                                        "medium",
                                        "high"
                                    ],
                                    "default": "medium"
                                },
                                "user_location": {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "type": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "approximate"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        "approximate": {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "city": {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                },
                                                "country": {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                },
                                                "region": {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                },
                                                "timezone": {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                }
                                            }
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "type",
                                        "approximate"
                                    ]
                                }
                            }
                        }
                    ]
                },
                "function_call": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "string",
                            "enum": [
                                "none",
                                "auto"
                            ]
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "object",
                            "properties": {
                                "name": {
                                    "type": "string"
                                }
                            },
                            "required": [
                                "name"
                            ]
                        }
                    ]
                },
                "functions": {
                    "type": "array",
                    "items": {
                        "type": "object",
                        "properties": {
                            "name": {
                                "type": "string",
                                "description": "The name of the function to be called."
                            },
                            "description": {
                                "type": "string",
                                "description": "A description of what the function does."
                            },
                            "parameters": {
                                "type": "object",
                                "description": "The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object."
                            },
                            "strict": {
                                "anyOf": [
                                    {
                                        "type": "boolean"
                                    },
                                    {
                                        "type": "null"
                                    }
                                ],
                                "default": false,
                                "description": "Whether to enable strict schema adherence."
                            }
                        },
                        "required": [
                            "name"
                        ]
                    },
                    "minItems": 1,
                    "maxItems": 128
                }
            },
            "required": [
                "prompt"
            ]
        },
        {
            "title": "Messages",
            "properties": {
                "messages": {
                    "type": "array",
                    "description": "A list of messages comprising the conversation so far.",
                    "items": {
                        "oneOf": [
                            {
                                "type": "object",
                                "properties": {
                                    "role": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "enum": [
                                            "developer"
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    "content": {
                                        "anyOf": [
                                            {
                                                "type": "string"
                                            },
                                            {
                                                "type": "array",
                                                "items": {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "type": {
                                                            "type": "string",
                                                            "enum": [
                                                                "text"
                                                            ]
                                                        },
                                                        "text": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "required": [
                                                        "type",
                                                        "text"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            }
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    "name": {
                                        "type": "string"
                                    }
                                },
                                "required": [
                                    "role",
                                    "content"
                                ]
                            },
                            {
                                "type": "object",
                                "properties": {
                                    "role": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "enum": [
                                            "system"
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    "content": {
                                        "anyOf": [
                                            {
                                                "type": "string"
                                            },
                                            {
                                                "type": "array",
                                                "items": {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "type": {
                                                            "type": "string",
                                                            "enum": [
                                                                "text"
                                                            ]
                                                        },
                                                        "text": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "required": [
                                                        "type",
                                                        "text"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            }
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    "name": {
                                        "type": "string"
                                    }
                                },
                                "required": [
                                    "role",
                                    "content"
                                ]
                            },
                            {
                                "type": "object",
                                "properties": {
                                    "role": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "enum": [
                                            "user"
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    "content": {
                                        "anyOf": [
                                            {
                                                "type": "string"
                                            },
                                            {
                                                "type": "array",
                                                "items": {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "type": {
                                                            "type": "string",
                                                            "enum": [
                                                                "text",
                                                                "image_url",
                                                                "input_audio",
                                                                "file"
                                                            ]
                                                        },
                                                        "text": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        },
                                                        "image_url": {
                                                            "type": "object",
                                                            "properties": {
                                                                "url": {
                                                                    "type": "string"
                                                                },
                                                                "detail": {
                                                                    "type": "string",
                                                                    "enum": [
                                                                        "auto",
                                                                        "low",
                                                                        "high"
                                                                    ],
                                                                    "default": "auto"
                                                                }
                                                            }
                                                        },
                                                        "input_audio": {
                                                            "type": "object",
                                                            "properties": {
                                                                "data": {
                                                                    "type": "string"
                                                                },
                                                                "format": {
                                                                    "type": "string",
                                                                    "enum": [
                                                                        "wav",
                                                                        "mp3"
                                                                    ]
                                                                }
                                                            }
                                                        },
                                                        "file": {
                                                            "type": "object",
                                                            "properties": {
                                                                "file_data": {
                                                                    "type": "string"
                                                                },
                                                                "file_id": {
                                                                    "type": "string"
                                                                },
                                                                "filename": {
                                                                    "type": "string"
                                                                }
                                                            }
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "required": [
                                                        "type"
                                                    ]
                                                },
                                                "minItems": 1
                                            }
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    "name": {
                                        "type": "string"
                                    }
                                },
                                "required": [
                                    "role",
                                    "content"
                                ]
                            },
                            {
                                "type": "object",
                                "properties": {
                                    "role": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "enum": [
                                            "assistant"
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    "content": {
                                        "anyOf": [
                                            {
                                                "type": "string"
                                            },
                                            {
                                                "type": "null"
                                            },
                                            {
                                                "type": "array",
                                                "items": {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "type": {
                                                            "type": "string",
                                                            "enum": [
                                                                "text",
                                                                "refusal"
                                                            ]
                                                        },
                                                        "text": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        },
                                                        "refusal": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "required": [
                                                        "type"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            }
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    "refusal": {
                                        "anyOf": [
                                            {
                                                "type": "string"
                                            },
                                            {
                                                "type": "null"
                                            }
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    "name": {
                                        "type": "string"
                                    },
                                    "audio": {
                                        "anyOf": [
                                            {
                                                "type": "object",
                                                "properties": {
                                                    "id": {
                                                        "type": "string"
                                                    }
                                                },
                                                "required": [
                                                    "id"
                                                ]
                                            }
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    "tool_calls": {
                                        "type": "array",
                                        "items": {
                                            "oneOf": [
                                                {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "id": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        },
                                                        "type": {
                                                            "type": "string",
                                                            "enum": [
                                                                "function"
                                                            ]
                                                        },
                                                        "function": {
                                                            "type": "object",
                                                            "properties": {
                                                                "name": {
                                                                    "type": "string"
                                                                },
                                                                "arguments": {
                                                                    "type": "string",
                                                                    "description": "JSON-encoded arguments string."
                                                                }
                                                            },
                                                            "required": [
                                                                "name",
                                                                "arguments"
                                                            ]
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "required": [
                                                        "id",
                                                        "type",
                                                        "function"
                                                    ]
                                                },
                                                {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "id": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        },
                                                        "type": {
                                                            "type": "string",
                                                            "enum": [
                                                                "custom"
                                                            ]
                                                        },
                                                        "custom": {
                                                            "type": "object",
                                                            "properties": {
                                                                "name": {
                                                                    "type": "string"
                                                                },
                                                                "input": {
                                                                    "type": "string"
                                                                }
                                                            },
                                                            "required": [
                                                                "name",
                                                                "input"
                                                            ]
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "required": [
                                                        "id",
                                                        "type",
                                                        "custom"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "function_call": {
                                        "anyOf": [
                                            {
                                                "type": "object",
                                                "properties": {
                                                    "name": {
                                                        "type": "string"
                                                    },
                                                    "arguments": {
                                                        "type": "string"
                                                    }
                                                },
                                                "required": [
                                                    "name",
                                                    "arguments"
                                                ]
                                            }
                                        ]
                                    }
                                },
                                "required": [
                                    "role"
                                ]
                            },
                            {
                                "type": "object",
                                "properties": {
                                    "role": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "enum": [
                                            "tool"
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    "content": {
                                        "anyOf": [
                                            {
                                                "type": "string"
                                            },
                                            {
                                                "type": "array",
                                                "items": {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "type": {
                                                            "type": "string",
                                                            "enum": [
                                                                "text"
                                                            ]
                                                        },
                                                        "text": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "required": [
                                                        "type",
                                                        "text"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            }
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    "tool_call_id": {
                                        "type": "string"
                                    }
                                },
                                "required": [
                                    "role",
                                    "content",
                                    "tool_call_id"
                                ]
                            },
                            {
                                "type": "object",
                                "properties": {
                                    "role": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "enum": [
                                            "function"
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    "content": {
                                        "type": "string"
                                    },
                                    "name": {
                                        "type": "string"
                                    }
                                },
                                "required": [
                                    "role",
                                    "content",
                                    "name"
                                ]
                            }
                        ]
                    },
                    "minItems": 1
                },
                "model": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc')."
                },
                "audio": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "object",
                            "description": "Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.",
                            "properties": {
                                "voice": {
                                    "oneOf": [
                                        {
                                            "type": "string"
                                        },
                                        {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "id": {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "id"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    ]
                                },
                                "format": {
                                    "type": "string",
                                    "enum": [
                                        "wav",
                                        "aac",
                                        "mp3",
                                        "flac",
                                        "opus",
                                        "pcm16"
                                    ]
                                }
                            },
                            "required": [
                                "voice",
                                "format"
                            ]
                        }
                    ]
                },
                "frequency_penalty": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "number",
                            "minimum": -2,
                            "maximum": 2
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "default": 0,
                    "description": "Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far."
                },
                "logit_bias": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "object"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "description": "Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100."
                },
                "logprobs": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "boolean"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "default": false,
                    "description": "Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens."
                },
                "top_logprobs": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "integer",
                            "minimum": 0,
                            "maximum": 20
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "description": "How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true."
                },
                "max_tokens": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "integer"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "description": "Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate."
                },
                "max_completion_tokens": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "integer"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "description": "An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion."
                },
                "metadata": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "object"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "description": "Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object."
                },
                "modalities": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "array",
                            "items": {
                                "type": "string",
                                "enum": [
                                    "text",
                                    "audio"
                                ]
                            }
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "description": "Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio'])."
                },
                "n": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "integer",
                            "minimum": 1,
                            "maximum": 128
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "default": 1,
                    "description": "How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message."
                },
                "parallel_tool_calls": {
                    "type": "boolean",
                    "default": true,
                    "description": "Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use."
                },
                "prediction": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "object",
                            "properties": {
                                "type": {
                                    "type": "string",
                                    "enum": [
                                        "content"
                                    ]
                                },
                                "content": {
                                    "anyOf": [
                                        {
                                            "type": "string"
                                        },
                                        {
                                            "type": "array",
                                            "items": {
                                                "type": "object",
                                                "properties": {
                                                    "type": {
                                                        "type": "string",
                                                        "enum": [
                                                            "text"
                                                        ]
                                                    },
                                                    "text": {
                                                        "type": "string"
                                                    }
                                                },
                                                "required": [
                                                    "type",
                                                    "text"
                                                ]
                                            }
                                        }
                                    ]
                                }
                            },
                            "required": [
                                "type",
                                "content"
                            ]
                        }
                    ]
                },
                "presence_penalty": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "number",
                            "minimum": -2,
                            "maximum": 2
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "default": 0,
                    "description": "Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far."
                },
                "reasoning_effort": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "string",
                            "enum": [
                                "low",
                                "medium",
                                "high"
                            ]
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "description": "Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.)."
                },
                "response_format": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "description": "Specifies the format the model must output.",
                            "oneOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "type": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "text"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "type"
                                    ]
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "type": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "json_object"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "type"
                                    ]
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "type": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "json_schema"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        "json_schema": {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "name": {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                },
                                                "description": {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                },
                                                "schema": {
                                                    "type": "object"
                                                },
                                                "strict": {
                                                    "anyOf": [
                                                        {
                                                            "type": "boolean"
                                                        },
                                                        {
                                                            "type": "null"
                                                        }
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "name"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "type",
                                        "json_schema"
                                    ]
                                }
                            ]
                        }
                    ]
                },
                "seed": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "integer"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "description": "If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically."
                },
                "service_tier": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "string",
                            "enum": [
                                "auto",
                                "default",
                                "flex",
                                "scale",
                                "priority"
                            ]
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "default": "auto",
                    "description": "Specifies the processing type used for serving the request."
                },
                "stop": {
                    "description": "Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.",
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "string"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "array",
                            "items": {
                                "type": "string"
                            },
                            "minItems": 1,
                            "maxItems": 4
                        }
                    ]
                },
                "store": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "boolean"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "default": false,
                    "description": "Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals."
                },
                "stream": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "boolean"
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "default": false,
                    "description": "If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events."
                },
                "stream_options": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "object",
                            "properties": {
                                "include_usage": {
                                    "type": "boolean"
                                },
                                "include_obfuscation": {
                                    "type": "boolean"
                                }
                            }
                        }
                    ]
                },
                "temperature": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "number",
                            "minimum": 0,
                            "maximum": 2
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "default": 1,
                    "description": "Sampling temperature between 0 and 2."
                },
                "tool_choice": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "description": "Controls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.",
                            "oneOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "string",
                                    "enum": [
                                        "none",
                                        "auto",
                                        "required"
                                    ]
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "description": "Force a specific function tool.",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "type": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "function"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        "function": {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "name": {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "name"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "type",
                                        "function"
                                    ]
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "description": "Force a specific custom tool.",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "type": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "custom"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        "custom": {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "name": {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "name"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "type",
                                        "custom"
                                    ]
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "description": "Constrain to an allowed subset of tools.",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "type": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "allowed_tools"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        "allowed_tools": {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "mode": {
                                                    "type": "string",
                                                    "enum": [
                                                        "auto",
                                                        "required"
                                                    ]
                                                },
                                                "tools": {
                                                    "type": "array",
                                                    "items": {
                                                        "type": "object"
                                                    }
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "mode",
                                                "tools"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "type",
                                        "allowed_tools"
                                    ]
                                }
                            ]
                        }
                    ]
                },
                "tools": {
                    "type": "array",
                    "description": "A list of tools the model may call.",
                    "items": {
                        "oneOf": [
                            {
                                "type": "object",
                                "properties": {
                                    "type": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "enum": [
                                            "function"
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    "function": {
                                        "type": "object",
                                        "properties": {
                                            "name": {
                                                "type": "string",
                                                "description": "The name of the function to be called."
                                            },
                                            "description": {
                                                "type": "string",
                                                "description": "A description of what the function does."
                                            },
                                            "parameters": {
                                                "type": "object",
                                                "description": "The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object."
                                            },
                                            "strict": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "boolean"
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "null"
                                                    }
                                                ],
                                                "default": false,
                                                "description": "Whether to enable strict schema adherence."
                                            }
                                        },
                                        "required": [
                                            "name"
                                        ]
                                    }
                                },
                                "required": [
                                    "type",
                                    "function"
                                ]
                            },
                            {
                                "type": "object",
                                "properties": {
                                    "type": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "enum": [
                                            "custom"
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    "custom": {
                                        "type": "object",
                                        "properties": {
                                            "name": {
                                                "type": "string"
                                            },
                                            "description": {
                                                "type": "string"
                                            },
                                            "format": {
                                                "oneOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "object",
                                                        "properties": {
                                                            "type": {
                                                                "type": "string",
                                                                "enum": [
                                                                    "text"
                                                                ]
                                                            }
                                                        },
                                                        "required": [
                                                            "type"
                                                        ]
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "object",
                                                        "properties": {
                                                            "type": {
                                                                "type": "string",
                                                                "enum": [
                                                                    "grammar"
                                                                ]
                                                            },
                                                            "grammar": {
                                                                "type": "object",
                                                                "properties": {
                                                                    "definition": {
                                                                        "type": "string"
                                                                    },
                                                                    "syntax": {
                                                                        "type": "string",
                                                                        "enum": [
                                                                            "lark",
                                                                            "regex"
                                                                        ]
                                                                    }
                                                                },
                                                                "required": [
                                                                    "definition",
                                                                    "syntax"
                                                                ]
                                                            }
                                                        },
                                                        "required": [
                                                            "type",
                                                            "grammar"
                                                        ]
                                                    }
                                                ]
                                            }
                                        },
                                        "required": [
                                            "name"
                                        ]
                                    }
                                },
                                "required": [
                                    "type",
                                    "custom"
                                ]
                            }
                        ]
                    }
                },
                "top_p": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "number",
                            "minimum": 0,
                            "maximum": 1
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "null"
                        }
                    ],
                    "default": 1,
                    "description": "Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass."
                },
                "user": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring."
                },
                "web_search_options": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "object",
                            "description": "Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).",
                            "properties": {
                                "search_context_size": {
                                    "type": "string",
                                    "enum": [
                                        "low",
                                        "medium",
                                        "high"
                                    ],
                                    "default": "medium"
                                },
                                "user_location": {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "type": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "approximate"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        "approximate": {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "city": {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                },
                                                "country": {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                },
                                                "region": {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                },
                                                "timezone": {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                }
                                            }
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "type",
                                        "approximate"
                                    ]
                                }
                            }
                        }
                    ]
                },
                "function_call": {
                    "anyOf": [
                        {
                            "type": "string",
                            "enum": [
                                "none",
                                "auto"
                            ]
                        },
                        {
                            "type": "object",
                            "properties": {
                                "name": {
                                    "type": "string"
                                }
                            },
                            "required": [
                                "name"
                            ]
                        }
                    ]
                },
                "functions": {
                    "type": "array",
                    "items": {
                        "type": "object",
                        "properties": {
                            "name": {
                                "type": "string",
                                "description": "The name of the function to be called."
                            },
                            "description": {
                                "type": "string",
                                "description": "A description of what the function does."
                            },
                            "parameters": {
                                "type": "object",
                                "description": "The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object."
                            },
                            "strict": {
                                "anyOf": [
                                    {
                                        "type": "boolean"
                                    },
                                    {
                                        "type": "null"
                                    }
                                ],
                                "default": false,
                                "description": "Whether to enable strict schema adherence."
                            }
                        },
                        "required": [
                            "name"
                        ]
                    },
                    "minItems": 1,
                    "maxItems": 128
                }
            },
            "required": [
                "messages"
            ]
        }
    ]
}