Introducing GLM-4.7-Flash on Workers AI, @cloudflare/tanstack-ai, and workers-ai-provider v3.1.1
We're excited to announce GLM-4.7-Flash on Workers AI, a fast and efficient text generation model optimized for multilingual dialogue and instruction-following tasks, along with the brand-new @cloudflare/tanstack-ai ↗ package and workers-ai-provider v3.1.1 ↗.
You can now run AI agents entirely on Cloudflare. With GLM-4.7-Flash's multi-turn tool calling support, plus full compatibility with TanStack AI and the Vercel AI SDK, you have everything you need to build agentic applications that run completely at the edge.
@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash is a multilingual model with a 131,072 token context window, making it ideal for long-form content generation, complex reasoning tasks, and multilingual applications.
Key Features and Use Cases:
- Multi-turn Tool Calling for Agents: Build AI agents that can call functions and tools across multiple conversation turns
- Multilingual Support: Built to handle content generation in multiple languages effectively
- Large Context Window: 131,072 tokens for long-form writing, complex reasoning, and processing long documents
- Fast Inference: Optimized for low-latency responses in chatbots and virtual assistants
- Instruction Following: Excellent at following complex instructions for code generation and structured tasks
Use GLM-4.7-Flash through the Workers AI binding (
env.AI.run()), the REST API at
/run or
/v1/chat/completions, AI Gateway, or via workers-ai-provider for the Vercel AI SDK.
Pricing is available on the model page or pricing page.
We've released
@cloudflare/tanstack-ai, a new package that brings Workers AI and AI Gateway support to TanStack AI ↗. This provides a framework-agnostic alternative for developers who prefer TanStack's approach to building AI applications.
Workers AI adapters support four configuration modes — plain binding (
env.AI), plain REST, AI Gateway binding (
env.AI.gateway(id)), and AI Gateway REST — across all capabilities:
- Chat (
createWorkersAiChat) — Streaming chat completions with tool calling, structured output, and reasoning text streaming.
- Image generation (
createWorkersAiImage) — Text-to-image models.
- Transcription (
createWorkersAiTranscription) — Speech-to-text.
- Text-to-speech (
createWorkersAiTts) — Audio generation.
- Summarization (
createWorkersAiSummarize) — Text summarization.
AI Gateway adapters route requests from third-party providers — OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Grok, and OpenRouter — through Cloudflare AI Gateway for caching, rate limiting, and unified billing.
To get started:
The Workers AI provider for the Vercel AI SDK ↗ now supports three new capabilities beyond chat and image generation:
- Transcription (
provider.transcription(model)) — Speech-to-text with automatic handling of model-specific input formats across binding and REST paths.
- Text-to-speech (
provider.speech(model)) — Audio generation with support for voice and speed options.
- Reranking (
provider.reranking(model)) — Document reranking for RAG pipelines and search result ordering.
This release also includes a comprehensive reliability overhaul (v3.0.5):
- Fixed streaming — Responses now stream token-by-token instead of buffering all chunks, using a proper
TransformStreampipeline with backpressure.
- Fixed tool calling — Resolved issues with tool call ID sanitization, conversation history preservation, and a heuristic that silently fell back to non-streaming mode when tools were defined.
- Premature stream termination detection — Streams that end unexpectedly now report
finishReason: "error"instead of silently reporting
"stop".
- AI Search support — Added
createAISearchas the canonical export (renamed from AutoRAG).
createAutoRAGstill works with a deprecation warning.
To upgrade: