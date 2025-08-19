Dynamic routing
Dynamic routing enables you to create request routing flows through a visual interface or a JSON-based configuration. Instead of hard-coding a single model, with Dynamic Routing you compose a small flow that evaluates conditions, enforces quotas, and chooses models with fallbacks. You can iterate without touching application code—publish a new route version and you’re done. With dynamic routing, you can easily implement advanced use cases such as:
- Directing different segments (paid/not-paid user) to different models
- Restricting each user/project/team with budget/rate limits
- A/B and gradual rollouts
while making it accessible to both developers and non-technical team members.
- Route: A named, versioned flow (for example, dynamic/support) that you can use as instead of the model name in your requests.
- Nodes
- Start: Entry point for the route.
- Conditional: If/Else branch based on expressions that reference request body, headers, or metadata (for example, user_plan == "paid").
- Percentage: Routes requests probabilistically across multiple outputs, useful for A/B testing and gradual rollouts.
- Model: Calls a provider/model with the request parameters
- Rate Limit: Enforces number of requests quotas (per your key, per period) and switches to fallback when exceeded.
- Budget Limit: Enforces cost quotas (per your key, per period) and switches to fallback when exceeded.
- End: Terminates the flow and returns the final model response.
- Metadata: Arbitrary key-value context attached to the request (for example, userId, orgId, plan). You can pass this from your app so rules can reference it.
- Versions: Each change produces a new draft. Deploy to make it live with instant rollback.
- Create a route.
- Go to (Select your gateway) > Dynamic Routes > Add Route, and name it (for example,
support).
- Open Editor.
- Go to (Select your gateway) > Dynamic Routes > Add Route, and name it (for example,
- Define conditionals, limits and other settings.
- Configure model nodes.
- Example:
- Node A: Provider OpenAI, Model
o4-mini-high
- Node B: Provider OpenAI, Model
gpt-4.1
- Node A: Provider OpenAI, Model
- Example:
- Save a version.
- Click Save to save the state. You can always roll back to earlier versions from Versions.
- Deploy the version to make it live.
- Call the route from your code.
- Use the OpenAI compatible endpoint, and use the route name in place of the model, for example,
dynamic/support.
- Use the OpenAI compatible endpoint, and use the route name in place of the model, for example,
