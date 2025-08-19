Warning Dynamic routing is in closed beta. Request for access.

Introduction

Dynamic routing enables you to create request routing flows through a visual interface or a JSON-based configuration. Instead of hard-coding a single model, with Dynamic Routing you compose a small flow that evaluates conditions, enforces quotas, and chooses models with fallbacks. You can iterate without touching application code—publish a new route version and you’re done. With dynamic routing, you can easily implement advanced use cases such as:

Directing different segments (paid/not-paid user) to different models

Restricting each user/project/team with budget/rate limits

A/B and gradual rollouts

while making it accessible to both developers and non-technical team members.

Core Concepts

Route : A named, versioned flow (for example, dynamic/support) that you can use as instead of the model name in your requests.

: A named, versioned flow (for example, dynamic/support) that you can use as instead of the model name in your requests. Nodes Start : Entry point for the route. Conditional : If/Else branch based on expressions that reference request body, headers, or metadata (for example, user_plan == "paid"). Percentage : Routes requests probabilistically across multiple outputs, useful for A/B testing and gradual rollouts. Model : Calls a provider/model with the request parameters Rate Limit : Enforces number of requests quotas (per your key, per period) and switches to fallback when exceeded. Budget Limit : Enforces cost quotas (per your key, per period) and switches to fallback when exceeded. End : Terminates the flow and returns the final model response.

Metadata : Arbitrary key-value context attached to the request (for example, userId, orgId, plan). You can pass this from your app so rules can reference it.

: Arbitrary key-value context attached to the request (for example, userId, orgId, plan). You can pass this from your app so rules can reference it. Versions: Each change produces a new draft. Deploy to make it live with instant rollback.

Getting Started

Warning Ensure your gateway has authentication turned on, and you have your upstream providers keys stored with BYOK.