Cloudflare Docs

Dynamic routing

Introduction

Dynamic routing enables you to create request routing flows through a visual interface or a JSON-based configuration. Instead of hard-coding a single model, with Dynamic Routing you compose a small flow that evaluates conditions, enforces quotas, and chooses models with fallbacks. You can iterate without touching application code—publish a new route version and you’re done. With dynamic routing, you can easily implement advanced use cases such as:

  • Directing different segments (paid/not-paid user) to different models
  • Restricting each user/project/team with budget/rate limits
  • A/B and gradual rollouts

while making it accessible to both developers and non-technical team members.

Dynamic Routing Overview

Core Concepts

  • Route: A named, versioned flow (for example, dynamic/support) that you can use as instead of the model name in your requests.
  • Nodes
    • Start: Entry point for the route.
    • Conditional: If/Else branch based on expressions that reference request body, headers, or metadata (for example, user_plan == "paid").
    • Percentage: Routes requests probabilistically across multiple outputs, useful for A/B testing and gradual rollouts.
    • Model: Calls a provider/model with the request parameters
    • Rate Limit: Enforces number of requests quotas (per your key, per period) and switches to fallback when exceeded.
    • Budget Limit: Enforces cost quotas (per your key, per period) and switches to fallback when exceeded.
    • End: Terminates the flow and returns the final model response.
  • Metadata: Arbitrary key-value context attached to the request (for example, userId, orgId, plan). You can pass this from your app so rules can reference it.
  • Versions: Each change produces a new draft. Deploy to make it live with instant rollback.

Getting Started

  1. Create a route.
    • Go to (Select your gateway) > Dynamic Routes > Add Route, and name it (for example, support).
    • Open Editor.
  2. Define conditionals, limits and other settings.
  3. Configure model nodes.
    • Example:
      • Node A: Provider OpenAI, Model o4-mini-high
      • Node B: Provider OpenAI, Model gpt-4.1
  4. Save a version.
    • Click Save to save the state. You can always roll back to earlier versions from Versions.
    • Deploy the version to make it live.
  5. Call the route from your code.
    • Use the OpenAI compatible endpoint, and use the route name in place of the model, for example, dynamic/support.