Metrics and analytics

Pipelines expose metrics which allow you to measure data ingested, requests made, and data delivered.

The metrics displayed in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ are queried from Cloudflare’s GraphQL Analytics API. You can access the metrics programmatically via GraphQL or HTTP client.

Metrics

Ingestion

Pipelines export the below metrics within the pipelinesIngestionAdaptiveGroups dataset.

Metric GraphQL Field Name Description Ingestion Events count Number of ingestion events, or requests made, to a pipeline. Ingested Bytes ingestedBytes Total number of bytes ingested Ingested Records ingestedRecords Total number of records ingested

The pipelinesIngestionAdaptiveGroups dataset provides the following dimensions for filtering and grouping queries:

pipelineId - ID of the pipeline

datetime - Timestamp of the ingestion event

date - Timestamp of the ingestion event, truncated to the start of a day

datetimeHour - Timestamp of the ingestion event, truncated to the start of an hour

datetimeMinute - Timestamp of the ingestion event, truncated to the start of a minute

Delivery

Pipelines export the below metrics within the pipelinesDeliveryAdaptiveGroups dataset.

Metric GraphQL Field Name Description Ingestion Events count Number of delivery events to an R2 bucket Delivered Bytes deliveredBytes Total number of bytes ingested

The pipelinesDeliverynAdaptiveGroups dataset provides the following dimensions for filtering and grouping queries:

pipelineId - ID of the pipeline

datetime - Timestamp of the delivery event

date - Timestamp of the delivery event, truncated to the start of a day

datetimeHour - Timestamp of the delivery event, truncated to the start of an hour

datetimeMinute - Timestamp of the delivery event, truncated to the start of a minute

Query via the GraphQL API

You can programmatically query analytics for your pipelines via the GraphQL Analytics API. This API queries the same datasets as the Cloudflare dashboard and supports GraphQL introspection.

Pipelines GraphQL datasets require an accountTag filter with your Cloudflare account ID.

Measure total bytes & records ingested over time period

query PipelineIngestion ( $accountTag : string ! , $pipelineId : string ! , $datetimeStart : Time ! , $datetimeEnd : Time ! ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag}) { pipelinesIngestionAdaptiveGroups( limit : 10000 filter : { pipelineId : $pipelineId datetime_geq : $datetimeStart datetime_leq : $datetimeEnd } ) { sum { ingestedBytes , ingestedRecords , } } } } }

Measure volume of data delivered