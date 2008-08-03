Metrics and analytics
Pipelines expose metrics which allow you to measure data ingested, requests made, and data delivered.
The metrics displayed in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ are queried from Cloudflare’s GraphQL Analytics API. You can access the metrics programmatically via GraphQL or HTTP client.
Pipelines export the below metrics within the
pipelinesIngestionAdaptiveGroups dataset.
|Metric
|GraphQL Field Name
|Description
|Ingestion Events
count
|Number of ingestion events, or requests made, to a pipeline.
|Ingested Bytes
ingestedBytes
|Total number of bytes ingested
|Ingested Records
ingestedRecords
|Total number of records ingested
The
pipelinesIngestionAdaptiveGroups dataset provides the following dimensions for filtering and grouping queries:
pipelineId- ID of the pipeline
datetime- Timestamp of the ingestion event
date- Timestamp of the ingestion event, truncated to the start of a day
datetimeHour- Timestamp of the ingestion event, truncated to the start of an hour
datetimeMinute- Timestamp of the ingestion event, truncated to the start of a minute
Pipelines export the below metrics within the
pipelinesDeliveryAdaptiveGroups dataset.
|Metric
|GraphQL Field Name
|Description
|Ingestion Events
count
|Number of delivery events to an R2 bucket
|Delivered Bytes
deliveredBytes
|Total number of bytes ingested
The
pipelinesDeliverynAdaptiveGroups dataset provides the following dimensions for filtering and grouping queries:
pipelineId- ID of the pipeline
datetime- Timestamp of the delivery event
date- Timestamp of the delivery event, truncated to the start of a day
datetimeHour- Timestamp of the delivery event, truncated to the start of an hour
datetimeMinute- Timestamp of the delivery event, truncated to the start of a minute
You can programmatically query analytics for your pipelines via the GraphQL Analytics API. This API queries the same datasets as the Cloudflare dashboard and supports GraphQL introspection.
Pipelines GraphQL datasets require an
accountTag filter with your Cloudflare account ID.
