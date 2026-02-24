Stream live inputs can now be disabled and enabled

You can now disable a live input to reject incoming RTMPS and SRT connections. When a live input is disabled, any broadcast attempts will fail to connect.

This gives you more control over your live inputs:

Temporarily pause an input without deleting it

Programmatically end creator broadcasts

Prevent new broadcasts from starting on a specific input

To disable a live input via the API, set the enabled property to false :

Terminal window curl --request PUT \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ account_id}/stream/live_inputs/ {input_id} \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --data '{"enabled": false}'

You can also disable or enable a live input from the Live inputs list page or the live input detail page in the Dashboard.

All existing live inputs remain enabled by default. For more information, refer to Start a live stream.