Query caching
Hyperdrive automatically caches all cacheable queries executed against your database when query caching is turned on, reducing the need to go back to your database (incurring latency and database load) for every query which can be especially useful for popular queries. Query caching is enabled by default.
Because Hyperdrive uses database protocols, it can differentiate between a mutating query (a query that writes to the database) and a non-mutating query (a read-only query), allowing Hyperdrive to safely cache read-only queries.
Besides determining the difference between a
SELECT and an
INSERT, Hyperdrive also parses the database wire-protocol and uses it to differentiate between a mutating or non-mutating query.
For example, a read query that populates the front page of a news site would be cached:
Mutating queries (including
INSERT,
UPSERT, or
CREATE TABLE) and queries that use functions designated as
volatile by PostgreSQL ↗ are not cached:
The default caching behaviour for Hyperdrive is defined as below:
max_age= 60 seconds (1 minute)
stale_while_revalidate= 15 seconds
The
max_age setting determines the maximum lifetime a query response will be served from cache. Cached responses may be evicted from the cache prior to this time if they are rarely used.
The
stale_while_revalidate setting allows Hyperdrive to continue serving stale cache results for an additional period of time while it is revalidating the cache. In most cases, revalidation should happen rapidly.
You can set a maximum
max_age of 1 hour.
Disable caching on a per-Hyperdrive basis by using the Wrangler CLI to set the
--caching-disabled option to
true.
For example:
You can also configure multiple Hyperdrive connections from a single application: one connection that enables caching for popular queries, and a second connection where you do not want to cache queries, but still benefit from Hyperdrive's latency benefits and connection pooling.
For example, using database drivers:
The Wrangler configuration remains the same both for PostgreSQL and MySQL.
- Learn more about How Hyperdrive works.
- Learn how to Connect to PostgreSQL from Hyperdrive.
- Review Troubleshooting common issues when connecting a database to Hyperdrive.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-