Workers AI can be used with the AI SDK ↗ for JavaScript and TypeScript codebases.

Setup

Install the workers-ai-provider provider ↗:

Terminal window npm install workers-ai-provider

Then, add an AI binding in your Workers project wrangler.toml file:

[ ai ] binding = "AI"

Models

The AI SDK can be configured to work with any AI model.

import { createWorkersAI } from 'workers-ai-provider' ; const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : env . AI } ) ; // Choose any model: https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers-ai/models/ const model = workersai ( '@cf/meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct' , {} ) ;

Generate Text

Once you have selected your model, you can generate text from a given prompt.

import { createWorkersAI } from 'workers-ai-provider' ; import { generateText } from 'ai' ; type Env = { AI : Ai ; }; export default { async fetch ( _ : Request , env : Env ) { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : env . AI } ) ; const result = await generateText ( { model : workersai ( '@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8' ) , prompt : 'Write a 50-word essay about hello world.' , } ) ; return new Response ( result . text ) ; }, };

Stream Text

For longer responses, consider streaming responses to provide as the generation completes.

import { createWorkersAI } from 'workers-ai-provider' ; import { streamText } from 'ai' ; type Env = { AI : Ai ; }; export default { async fetch ( _ : Request , env : Env ) { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( '@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8' ) , prompt : 'Write a 50-word essay about hello world.' , } ) ; return result . toTextStreamResponse ( { headers : { // add these headers to ensure that the // response is chunked and streamed 'Content-Type' : 'text/x-unknown' , 'content-encoding' : 'identity' , 'transfer-encoding' : 'chunked' , }, } ) ; }, };

Generate Structured Objects

You can provide a Zod schema to generate a structured JSON response.

import { createWorkersAI } from 'workers-ai-provider' ; import { generateObject } from 'ai' ; import { z } from 'zod' ; type Env = { AI : Ai ; }; export default { async fetch ( _ : Request , env : Env ) { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : env . AI } ) ; const result = await generateObject ( { model : workersai ( '@cf/meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct' ) , prompt : 'Generate a Lasagna recipe' , schema : z . object ( { recipe : z . object ( { ingredients : z . array ( z . string ()) , description : z . string () , } ) , } ) , } ) ; return Response . json ( result . object ) ; }, };