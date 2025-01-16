Workers AI can be used with the AI SDK ↗ for JavaScript and TypeScript codebases.
Install the
workers-ai-provider provider ↗:
Then, add an AI binding in your Workers project
wrangler.toml file:
The AI SDK can be configured to work with any AI model.
Once you have selected your model, you can generate text from a given prompt.
For longer responses, consider streaming responses to provide as the generation completes.
Generate Structured Objects
You can provide a Zod schema to generate a structured JSON response.
