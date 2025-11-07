Build an Interactive ChatGPT App

Deploy your first ChatGPT App

This guide will show you how to build and deploy an interactive ChatGPT App on Cloudflare Workers that can:

Render rich, interactive UI widgets directly in ChatGPT conversations

Maintain real-time, multi-user state using Durable Objects

Enable bidirectional communication between your app and ChatGPT

Build multiplayer experiences that run entirely within ChatGPT

You will build a real-time multiplayer chess game that demonstrates these capabilities. Players can start or join games, make moves on an interactive chessboard, and even ask ChatGPT for strategic advice—all without leaving the conversation.

Your ChatGPT App will use the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to expose tools and UI resources that ChatGPT can invoke on your behalf.

You can view the full code for this example here ↗.

Prerequisites

Before you begin, you will need:

1. Enable ChatGPT Developer Mode

To use ChatGPT Apps (also called connectors), you need to enable developer mode:

Open ChatGPT ↗ . Go to Settings > Apps & Connectors > Advanced Settings Toggle Developer mode ON

Once enabled, you will be able to install custom apps during development and testing.

2. Create your ChatGPT App project

Create a new project for your Chess App:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-chess-app Terminal window yarn create cloudflare my-chess-app Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-chess-app

Navigate into your project:

Terminal window cd my-chess-app

Install the required dependencies:

Terminal window npm install agents @modelcontextprotocol/sdk chess.js react react-dom react-chessboard

Install development dependencies:

Terminal window npm install -D @cloudflare/vite-plugin @vitejs/plugin-react vite vite-plugin-singlefile @types/react @types/react-dom

3. Configure your project

Update your wrangler.jsonc to configure Durable Objects and assets:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-chess-app" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-01-01" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "CHESS" , " class_name " : "ChessGame" } ] }, " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "ChessGame" ] } ], " assets " : { " directory " : "dist" , " binding " : "ASSETS" } } name = "my-chess-app" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2025-01-01" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "CHESS" class_name = "ChessGame" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "ChessGame" ] [ assets ] directory = "dist" binding = "ASSETS"

Create a vite.config.ts for building your React UI:

TypeScript import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin" ; import react from "@vitejs/plugin-react" ; import { defineConfig } from "vite" ; import { viteSingleFile } from "vite-plugin-singlefile" ; export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ react () , cloudflare () , viteSingleFile ()] , build : { minify : false } } ) ;

Update your package.json scripts:

{ " scripts " : { " dev " : "vite" , " build " : "vite build" , " deploy " : "vite build && wrangler deploy" } }

4. Create the Chess game engine

Create the game logic using Durable Objects at src/chess.tsx :

import { Agent , callable , getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; import { Chess } from "chess.js" ; type Color = "w" | "b" ; type ConnectionState = { playerId : string ; }; export type State = { board : string ; players : { w ?: string ; b ?: string }; status : "waiting" | "active" | "mate" | "draw" | "resigned" ; winner ?: Color ; lastSan ?: string ; }; export class ChessGame extends Agent < Env , State > { initialState : State = { board : new Chess () . fen () , players : {}, status : "waiting" }; game = new Chess () ; constructor ( ctx : DurableObjectState , public env : Env ) { super ( ctx , env ) ; this . game . load ( this . state . board ) ; } private colorOf ( playerId : string ) : Color | undefined { const { players } = this . state ; if ( players . w === playerId ) return "w" ; if ( players . b === playerId ) return "b" ; return undefined ; } @ callable () join ( params : { playerId : string ; preferred ?: Color | "any" }) { const { playerId , preferred = "any" } = params ; const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( ! connection ) throw new Error ( "Not connected" ) ; connection . setState ( { playerId } ) ; const s = this . state ; // Already seated? Return seat const already = this . colorOf ( playerId ) ; if ( already ) { return { ok : true , role : already as Color , state : s }; } // Choose a seat const free : Color [] = ([ "w" , "b" ] as const ) . filter ( ( c ) => ! s . players [ c ]) ; if ( free . length === 0 ) { return { ok : true , role : "spectator" as const , state : s }; } let seat : Color = free [ 0 ] ; if ( preferred === "w" && free . includes ( "w" )) seat = "w" ; if ( preferred === "b" && free . includes ( "b" )) seat = "b" ; s . players [ seat ] = playerId ; s . status = s . players . w && s . players . b ? "active" : "waiting" ; this . setState ( s ) ; return { ok : true , role : seat , state : s }; } @ callable () move ( move : { from : string ; to : string ; promotion ?: string }, expectedFen ?: string ) { if ( this . state . status === "waiting" ) { return { ok : false , reason : "not-in-game" , fen : this . game . fen () , status : this . state . status }; } const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( ! connection ) throw new Error ( "Not connected" ) ; const { playerId } = connection . state as ConnectionState ; const seat = this . colorOf ( playerId ) ; if ( ! seat ) { return { ok : false , reason : "not-in-game" , fen : this . game . fen () , status : this . state . status }; } if ( seat !== this . game . turn ()) { return { ok : false , reason : "not-your-turn" , fen : this . game . fen () , status : this . state . status }; } // Optimistic sync guard if ( expectedFen && expectedFen !== this . game . fen ()) { return { ok : false , reason : "stale" , fen : this . game . fen () , status : this . state . status }; } const res = this . game . move ( move ) ; if ( ! res ) { return { ok : false , reason : "illegal" , fen : this . game . fen () , status : this . state . status }; } const fen = this . game . fen () ; let status : State [ "status" ] = "active" ; if ( this . game . isCheckmate ()) status = "mate" ; else if ( this . game . isDraw ()) status = "draw" ; this . setState ( { ... this . state , board : fen , lastSan : res . san , status , winner : status === "mate" ? ( this . game . turn () === "w" ? "b" : "w" ) : undefined } ) ; return { ok : true , fen , san : res . san , status }; } @ callable () resign () { const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( ! connection ) throw new Error ( "Not connected" ) ; const { playerId } = connection . state as ConnectionState ; const seat = this . colorOf ( playerId ) ; if ( ! seat ) return { ok : false , reason : "not-in-game" , state : this . state }; const winner = seat === "w" ? "b" : "w" ; this . setState ( { ... this . state , status : "resigned" , winner } ) ; return { ok : true , state : this . state }; } }

5. Create the MCP server and UI resource

Create your main worker at src/index.ts :

TypeScript import { createMcpHandler } from "agents/mcp" ; import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { env } from "cloudflare:workers" ; const getWidgetHtml = async ( host : string ) => { let html = await ( await env . ASSETS . fetch ( "http://localhost/" )) . text () ; html = html . replace ( "<!--RUNTIME_CONFIG-->" , `<script>window.HOST = \` ${ host } \` ;</script>` ) ; return html ; }; const server = new McpServer ( { name : "Chess" , version : "v1.0.0" } ) ; // Register a UI resource that ChatGPT can render server . registerResource ( "chess" , "ui://widget/index.html" , {}, async ( _uri , extra ) => { return { contents : [ { uri : "ui://widget/index.html" , mimeType : "text/html+skybridge" , text : await getWidgetHtml ( extra . requestInfo ?. headers . host as string ) } ] }; } ) ; // Register a tool that ChatGPT can call to render the UI server . registerTool ( "playChess" , { title : "Renders a chess game menu, ready to start or join a game." , annotations : { readOnlyHint : true }, _meta : { "openai/outputTemplate" : "ui://widget/index.html" , "openai/toolInvocation/invoking" : "Opening chess widget" , "openai/toolInvocation/invoked" : "Chess widget opened" } }, async ( _ , _extra ) => { return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Successfully rendered chess game menu" } ] }; } ) ; const mcpHandler = createMcpHandler ( server ) ; export default { async fetch ( req : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { const url = new URL ( req . url ) ; if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/mcp" )) return mcpHandler ( req , env , ctx ) ; return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( req , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; } }; export { ChessGame } from "./chess" ;

6. Build the React UI

Create the HTML entry point at index.html :

<! doctype html > < html > < head > <!--RUNTIME_CONFIG--> </ head > < body > < div id = "root" style = "font-family: verdana" ></ div > < script type = "module" src = "/src/app.tsx" ></ script > </ body > </ html >

Create the React app at src/app.tsx :

import { useEffect , useRef , useState } from "react" ; import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { createRoot } from "react-dom/client" ; import { Chess , type Square } from "chess.js" ; import { Chessboard , type PieceDropHandlerArgs } from "react-chessboard" ; import type { State as ServerState } from "./chess" ; function usePlayerId () { const [ pid ] = useState ( () => { const existing = localStorage . getItem ( "playerId" ) ; if ( existing ) return existing ; const id = crypto . randomUUID () ; localStorage . setItem ( "playerId" , id ) ; return id ; } ) ; return pid ; } function App () { const playerId = usePlayerId () ; const [ gameId , setGameId ] = useState < string | null > (null) ; const [ gameIdInput , setGameIdInput ] = useState ( "" ) ; const [ menuError , setMenuError ] = useState < string | null > (null) ; const gameRef = useRef ( new Chess ()) ; const [ fen , setFen ] = useState ( gameRef . current . fen ()) ; const [ myColor , setMyColor ] = useState < "w" | "b" | "spectator" > ( "spectator" ) ; const [ pending , setPending ] = useState (false) ; const [ serverState , setServerState ] = useState < ServerState | null > (null) ; const [ joined , setJoined ] = useState (false) ; const host = window . HOST ?? "http://localhost:5173/" ; const { stub } = useAgent < ServerState > ( { host , name : gameId ?? "__lobby__" , agent : "chess" , onStateUpdate : ( s ) => { if ( ! gameId ) return ; gameRef . current . load ( s . board ) ; setFen ( s . board ) ; setServerState ( s ) ; } } ) ; useEffect ( () => { if ( ! gameId || joined ) return ; ( async () => { try { const res = await stub . join ( { playerId , preferred : "any" } ) ; if ( ! res ?. ok ) return ; setMyColor ( res . role ) ; gameRef . current . load ( res . state . board ) ; setFen ( res . state . board ) ; setServerState ( res . state ) ; setJoined ( true ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( "Failed to join game" , error ) ; } } )() ; }, [ playerId , gameId , stub , joined ]) ; async function handleStartNewGame () { const newId = crypto . randomUUID () ; setGameId ( newId ) ; setGameIdInput ( newId ) ; setMenuError ( null ) ; setJoined ( false ) ; } async function handleJoinGame () { const trimmed = gameIdInput . trim () ; if ( ! trimmed ) { setMenuError ( "Enter a game ID to join." ) ; return ; } setGameId ( trimmed ) ; setMenuError ( null ) ; setJoined ( false ) ; } const handleHelpClick = () => { window . openai ?. sendFollowUpMessage ?. ( { prompt : `Help me with my chess game. I am playing as ${ myColor } and the board is: ${ fen } . Please only offer written advice.` } ) ; }; function onPieceDrop ({ sourceSquare , targetSquare } : PieceDropHandlerArgs ) { if ( ! gameId || ! sourceSquare || ! targetSquare || pending ) return false ; const game = gameRef . current ; if ( myColor === "spectator" || game . turn () !== myColor ) return false ; const piece = game . get ( sourceSquare as Square ) ; if ( ! piece || piece . color !== myColor ) return false ; const prevFen = game . fen () ; try { const local = game . move ( { from : sourceSquare , to : targetSquare , promotion : "q" } ) ; if ( ! local ) return false ; } catch { return false ; } const nextFen = game . fen () ; setFen ( nextFen ) ; setPending ( true ) ; stub . move ( { from : sourceSquare , to : targetSquare , promotion : "q" }, prevFen ) . then ( ( r ) => { if ( ! r . ok ) { game . load ( r . fen ) ; setFen ( r . fen ) ; } } ) . finally ( () => setPending ( false )) ; return true ; } return ( < div style = {{ padding: "20px" , background: "#f8fafc" , minHeight: "100vh" }}> { ! gameId ? ( < div style = {{ maxWidth: "420px" , margin: "0 auto" , background: "#fff" , borderRadius: "16px" , padding: "24px" }}> < h1 >Ready to play?</ h1 > < p >Start a new match or join an existing game.</ p > < button onClick = { handleStartNewGame } style = {{ padding: "12px" , background: "#2563eb" , color: "#fff" , border: "none" , borderRadius: "8px" , cursor: "pointer" , width: "100%" }}> Start a new game </ button > < div style = {{ marginTop: "16px" }}> < input placeholder = "Paste a game ID" value = { gameIdInput } onChange = {( e ) => setGameIdInput ( e . target . value )} style = {{ width: "100%" , padding: "10px" , borderRadius: "8px" , border: "1px solid #ccc" }} /> < button onClick = { handleJoinGame } style = {{ marginTop: "8px" , padding: "10px" , background: "#0f172a" , color: "#fff" , border: "none" , borderRadius: "8px" , cursor: "pointer" , width: "100%" }}> Join </ button > { menuError && < p style = {{ color: "red" , fontSize: "0.85rem" }}>{ menuError }</ p >} </ div > </ div > ) : ( < div style = {{ maxWidth: "600px" , margin: "0 auto" }}> < div style = {{ background: "#fff" , padding: "16px" , borderRadius: "16px" , marginBottom: "16px" }}> < h2 >Game { gameId }</ h2 > < p >Status: { serverState ?. status }</ p > < button onClick = { handleHelpClick } style = {{ padding: "10px" , background: "#2563eb" , color: "#fff" , border: "none" , borderRadius: "8px" , cursor: "pointer" }}> Ask for help </ button > </ div > < div style = {{ background: "#fff" , padding: "16px" , borderRadius: "16px" }}> < Chessboard position = { fen } onPieceDrop = { onPieceDrop } boardOrientation = { myColor === "b" ? "black" : "white" } /> </ div > </ div > )} </ div > ) ; } const root = createRoot ( document . getElementById ( "root" ) ! ) ; root . render ( < App /> ) ;

Note This is a simplified version of the UI. For the complete implementation with player slots, better styling, and game state management, check out the full example on GitHub ↗.

7. Build and deploy

Build your React UI:

Terminal window npm run build

This compiles your React app into a single HTML file in the dist directory.

Deploy to Cloudflare:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

After deployment, you will see your app URL:

https://my-chess-app.YOUR_SUBDOMAIN.workers.dev

8. Connect to ChatGPT

Now connect your deployed app to ChatGPT:

Open ChatGPT ↗ . Go to Settings > Apps & Connectors > Create Give your app a name, and optionally a description and icon. Enter your MCP endpoint: https://my-chess-app.YOUR_SUBDOMAIN.workers.dev/mcp . Select "No authentication". Select "Create".

9. Play chess in ChatGPT

Try it out:

In your ChatGPT conversation, type: "Let's play chess". ChatGPT will call the playChess tool and render your interactive chess widget. Select "Start a new game" to create a game. Share the game ID with a friend who can join via their own ChatGPT conversation. Make moves by dragging pieces on the board. Select "Ask for help" to get strategic advice from ChatGPT

Note You might need to manually select the connector in the prompt box the first time you use it. Select "+" > "More" > [App name].

Key concepts

MCP Server

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) server defines tools and resources that ChatGPT can access:

TypeScript const server = new McpServer ( { name : "Chess" , version : "v1.0.0" } ) ; // Register a UI resource that ChatGPT can render server . registerResource ( "chess" , "ui://widget/index.html" , {}, async ( _uri , extra ) => { return { contents : [ { uri : "ui://widget/index.html" , mimeType : "text/html+skybridge" , text : await getWidgetHtml ( extra . requestInfo ?. headers . host as string ) } ] }; } ) ; // Register a tool that ChatGPT can call to render the UI server . registerTool ( "playChess" , { title : "Renders a chess game menu, ready to start or join a game." , annotations : { readOnlyHint : true }, _meta : { "openai/outputTemplate" : "ui://widget/index.html" , "openai/toolInvocation/invoking" : "Opening chess widget" , "openai/toolInvocation/invoked" : "Chess widget opened" } }, async ( _ , _extra ) => { return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Successfully rendered chess game menu" } ] }; } ) ;

Game Engine with Agents

The ChessGame class extends Agent to create a stateful game engine:

export class ChessGame extends Agent < Env , State > { initialState : State = { board : new Chess () . fen () , players : {}, status : "waiting" }; game = new Chess () ; constructor ( ctx : DurableObjectState , public env : Env ) { super ( ctx , env ) ; this . game . load ( this . state . board ) ; }

Each game gets its own Agent instance, enabling:

Isolated state per game

per game Real-time synchronization across players

across players Persistent storage that survives worker restarts

Callable methods

Use the @callable() decorator to expose methods that clients can invoke:

TypeScript @ callable () join ( params : { playerId : string ; preferred ?: Color | "any" } ) { const { playerId , preferred = "any" } = params ; const { connection } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( ! connection ) throw new Error ( "Not connected" ) ; connection . setState ( { playerId } ) ; const s = this . state ; // Already seated? Return seat const already = this . colorOf ( playerId ) ; if ( already ) { return { ok : true , role : already as Color , state : s }; } // Choose a seat const free : Color [] = ([ "w" , "b" ] as const ) . filter ( ( c ) => ! s . players [ c ]) ; if ( free . length === 0 ) { return { ok : true , role : "spectator" as const , state : s }; } let seat : Color = free [ 0 ] ; if ( preferred === "w" && free . includes ( "w" )) seat = "w" ; if ( preferred === "b" && free . includes ( "b" )) seat = "b" ; s . players [ seat ] = playerId ; s . status = s . players . w && s . players . b ? "active" : "waiting" ; this . setState ( s ) ; return { ok : true , role : seat , state : s }; }

React integration

The useAgent hook connects your React app to the Durable Object:

const { stub } = useAgent < ServerState > ( { host , name : gameId ?? "__lobby__" , agent : "chess" , onStateUpdate : ( s ) => { gameRef . current . load ( s . board ) ; setFen ( s . board ) ; setServerState ( s ) ; } } ) ;

Call methods on the agent:

const res = await stub . join ( { playerId , preferred : "any" } ) ; await stub . move ( { from : "e2" , to : "e4" } ) ;

Bidirectional communication

Your app can send messages to ChatGPT:

TypeScript const handleHelpClick = () => { window . openai ?. sendFollowUpMessage ?. ( { prompt : `Help me with my chess game. I am playing as ${ myColor } and the board is: ${ fen } . Please only offer written advice as there are no tools for you to use.` } ) ; };

This creates a new message in the ChatGPT conversation with context about the current game state.

Next steps

Now that you have a working ChatGPT App, you can:

Add more tools: Expose additional capabilities and UIs through MCP tools and resources.

Enhance the UI: Build more sophisticated interfaces with React.