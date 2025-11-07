Build an Interactive ChatGPT App
This guide will show you how to build and deploy an interactive ChatGPT App on Cloudflare Workers that can:
- Render rich, interactive UI widgets directly in ChatGPT conversations
- Maintain real-time, multi-user state using Durable Objects
- Enable bidirectional communication between your app and ChatGPT
- Build multiplayer experiences that run entirely within ChatGPT
You will build a real-time multiplayer chess game that demonstrates these capabilities. Players can start or join games, make moves on an interactive chessboard, and even ask ChatGPT for strategic advice—all without leaving the conversation.
Your ChatGPT App will use the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to expose tools and UI resources that ChatGPT can invoke on your behalf.
You can view the full code for this example here ↗.
Before you begin, you will need:
- A Cloudflare account ↗
- Node.js ↗ installed (v18 or later)
- A ChatGPT Plus or Team account ↗ with developer mode enabled
- Basic knowledge of React and TypeScript
To use ChatGPT Apps (also called connectors), you need to enable developer mode:
- Open ChatGPT ↗.
- Go to Settings > Apps & Connectors > Advanced Settings
- Toggle Developer mode ON
Once enabled, you will be able to install custom apps during development and testing.
- Create a new project for your Chess App:
- Navigate into your project:
- Install the required dependencies:
- Install development dependencies:
- Update your
wrangler.jsoncto configure Durable Objects and assets:
- Create a
vite.config.tsfor building your React UI:
- Update your
package.jsonscripts:
- Create the game logic using Durable Objects at
src/chess.tsx:
- Create your main worker at
src/index.ts:
- Create the HTML entry point at
index.html:
- Create the React app at
src/app.tsx:
- Build your React UI:
This compiles your React app into a single HTML file in the
dist directory.
- Deploy to Cloudflare:
After deployment, you will see your app URL:
Now connect your deployed app to ChatGPT:
- Open ChatGPT ↗.
- Go to Settings > Apps & Connectors > Create
- Give your app a name, and optionally a description and icon.
- Enter your MCP endpoint:
https://my-chess-app.YOUR_SUBDOMAIN.workers.dev/mcp.
- Select "No authentication".
- Select "Create".
Try it out:
- In your ChatGPT conversation, type: "Let's play chess".
- ChatGPT will call the
playChesstool and render your interactive chess widget.
- Select "Start a new game" to create a game.
- Share the game ID with a friend who can join via their own ChatGPT conversation.
- Make moves by dragging pieces on the board.
- Select "Ask for help" to get strategic advice from ChatGPT
The Model Context Protocol (MCP) server defines tools and resources that ChatGPT can access:
The
ChessGame class extends
Agent to create a stateful game engine:
Each game gets its own Agent instance, enabling:
- Isolated state per game
- Real-time synchronization across players
- Persistent storage that survives worker restarts
Use the
@callable() decorator to expose methods that clients can invoke:
The
useAgent hook connects your React app to the Durable Object:
Call methods on the agent:
Your app can send messages to ChatGPT:
This creates a new message in the ChatGPT conversation with context about the current game state.
Now that you have a working ChatGPT App, you can:
- Add more tools: Expose additional capabilities and UIs through MCP tools and resources.
- Enhance the UI: Build more sophisticated interfaces with React.
