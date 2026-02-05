Callable methods let clients invoke agent methods over WebSocket using RPC (Remote Procedure Call). Mark methods with
@callable() to expose them to external clients like browsers, mobile apps, or other services.
import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { return `Hello, ${ name } !` ; import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async greet ( name : string ) : Promise < string > { return `Hello, ${ name } !` ;
const result = await agent . stub . greet ( "World" ) ; console . log ( result ) ; // "Hello, World!" const result = await agent . stub . greet ( "World" ) ; console . log ( result ) ; // "Hello, World!" sequenceDiagram
participant Client
participant Agent
Client->>Agent: agent.stub.greet("World")
Note right of Agent: Check @callable<br/>Execute method
Agent-->>Client: "Hello, World!"
Scenario Use Browser/mobile calling agent
@callable()
External service calling agent
@callable()
Worker calling agent (same codebase) Durable Object RPC (no decorator needed) Agent calling another agent Durable Object RPC via
getAgentByName()
The
@callable() decorator is specifically for WebSocket-based RPC from external clients. When calling from within the same Worker or another agent, use standard
Durable Object RPC directly.
Defining callable methods
Add the
@callable() decorator to any method you want to expose:
import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; export class CounterAgent extends Agent { initialState = { count : 0 , items : [] }; this . setState ( { ... this . state , count : this . state . count + 1 } ) ; this . setState ( { ... this . state , count : this . state . count - 1 } ) ; this . setState ( { ... this . state , items : [ ... this . state . items , item ] } ) ; itemCount : this . state . items . length , import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; export class CounterAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { initialState : State = { count : 0 , items : [] }; this . setState ( { ... this . state , count : this . state . count + 1 } ) ; this . setState ( { ... this . state , count : this . state . count - 1 } ) ; async addItem ( item : string ) : Promise < string [] > { this . setState ( { ... this . state , items : [ ... this . state . items , item ] } ) ; getStats () : { count : number ; itemCount : number } { itemCount : this . state . items . length ,
There are two ways to call methods from the client:
Using
agent.stub (recommended):
const count = await agent . stub . increment () ; const items = await agent . stub . addItem ( "new item" ) ; const stats = await agent . stub . getStats () ; const count = await agent . stub . increment () ; const items = await agent . stub . addItem ( "new item" ) ; const stats = await agent . stub . getStats () ;
// Explicit method name as string const count = await agent . call ( "increment" ) ; const items = await agent . call ( "addItem" , [ "new item" ]) ; const stats = await agent . call ( "getStats" ) ; // Explicit method name as string const count = await agent . call ( "increment" ) ; const items = await agent . call ( "addItem" , [ "new item" ]) ; const stats = await agent . call ( "getStats" ) ;
The
stub proxy provides better ergonomics and TypeScript support.
Arguments and return values must be JSON-serializable:
// Valid - primitives and plain objects class MyAgent extends Agent { class MyAgent extends Agent { return items . map ( ( item ) => item . length ) ; // Invalid - non-serializable types // Functions, Dates, Maps, Sets, etc. cannot be serialized // Valid - primitives and plain objects class MyAgent extends Agent { processData ( input : { name : string ; count : number }) : { result : boolean } { class MyAgent extends Agent { processItems ( items : string [] ) : number [] { return items . map ( ( item ) => item . length ) ; // Invalid - non-serializable types // Functions, Dates, Maps, Sets, etc. cannot be serialized
Both sync and async methods work:
class MyAgent extends Agent { class MyAgent extends Agent { const user = await this . sql `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${ id } ` ; class MyAgent extends Agent { add ( a : number , b : number ) : number { class MyAgent extends Agent { async fetchUser ( id : string ) : Promise < User > { const user = await this . sql `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${ id } ` ;
Methods that do not return a value:
class MyAgent extends Agent { await this . sql `INSERT INTO events (name) VALUES ( ${ event } )` ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async logEvent ( event : string ) : Promise < void > { await this . sql `INSERT INTO events (name) VALUES ( ${ event } )` ;
On the client, these still return a Promise that resolves when the method completes:
await agent . stub . logEvent ( "user-clicked" ) ; // Resolves when the server confirms execution await agent . stub . logEvent ( "user-clicked" ) ; // Resolves when the server confirms execution
For methods that produce data over time (like AI text generation), use streaming:
Defining a streaming method
import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; export class AIAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async generateText ( stream , prompt ) { // First parameter is always StreamingResponse for streaming methods for await ( const chunk of this . llm . stream ( prompt )) { stream . send ( chunk ) ; // Send each chunk to the client stream . end () ; // Signal completion @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async streamNumbers ( stream , count ) { for ( let i = 0 ; i < count ; i ++ ) { await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout ( resolve , 100 )) ; stream . end ( count ) ; // Optional final value import { Agent , callable , type StreamingResponse } from "agents" ; export class AIAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async generateText ( stream : StreamingResponse , prompt : string ) { // First parameter is always StreamingResponse for streaming methods for await ( const chunk of this . llm . stream ( prompt )) { stream . send ( chunk ) ; // Send each chunk to the client stream . end () ; // Signal completion @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async streamNumbers ( stream : StreamingResponse , count : number ) { for ( let i = 0 ; i < count ; i ++ ) { await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout ( resolve , 100 )) ; stream . end ( count ) ; // Optional final value
Consuming streams on the client
// Preferred format (supports timeout and other options) await agent . call ( "generateText" , [ prompt ] , { onDone : ( finalValue ) => { // Called when stream ends console . log ( "Stream complete" , finalValue ) ; // Called if an error occurs console . error ( "Stream error:" , error ) ; // Legacy format (still supported for backward compatibility) await agent . call ( "generateText" , [ prompt ] , { onChunk : ( chunk ) => appendToOutput ( chunk ) , onDone : ( finalValue ) => console . log ( "Done" , finalValue ) , onError : ( error ) => console . error ( "Error:" , error ) , // Preferred format (supports timeout and other options) await agent . call ( "generateText" , [ prompt ] , { onDone : ( finalValue ) => { // Called when stream ends console . log ( "Stream complete" , finalValue ) ; // Called if an error occurs console . error ( "Stream error:" , error ) ; // Legacy format (still supported for backward compatibility) await agent . call ( "generateText" , [ prompt ] , { onChunk : ( chunk ) => appendToOutput ( chunk ) , onDone : ( finalValue ) => console . log ( "Done" , finalValue ) , onError : ( error ) => console . error ( "Error:" , error ) ,
Method Description
send(chunk)
Send a chunk to the client
end(finalChunk?)
End the stream, optionally with a final value
error(message)
Send an error to the client and close the stream
class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async processWithProgress ( stream , items ) { for ( let i = 0 ; i < items . length ; i ++ ) { await this . process ( items [ i ]) ; stream . send ( { progress : ( i + 1 ) / items . length , item : items [ i ] } ) ; stream . end ( { completed : true , total : items . length } ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async processWithProgress ( stream : StreamingResponse , items : string [] ) { for ( let i = 0 ; i < items . length ; i ++ ) { await this . process ( items [ i ]) ; stream . send ( { progress : ( i + 1 ) / items . length , item : items [ i ] } ) ; stream . end ( { completed : true , total : items . length } ) ;
Pass your agent class as a type parameter for full type safety:
import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; async function handleGreet ( result ) { // TypeScript knows the method signature const result = await agent . stub . greet ( "World" ) ; // TypeScript catches errors // await agent.stub.greet(123); // Error: Argument of type 'number' is not assignable // await agent.stub.nonExistent(); // Error: Property 'nonExistent' does not exist import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import type { MyAgent } from "./server" ; const agent = useAgent < MyAgent > ( { async function handleGreet ( result : string ) { // TypeScript knows the method signature const result = await agent . stub . greet ( "World" ) ; // TypeScript catches errors // await agent.stub.greet(123); // Error: Argument of type 'number' is not assignable // await agent.stub.nonExistent(); // Error: Property 'nonExistent' does not exist
Excluding non-callable methods
If you have methods that are not decorated with
@callable(), you can exclude them from the type:
class MyAgent extends Agent { // Not callable from clients // Exclude internal methods from the client type agent . stub . publicMethod () ; // Works // agent.stub.internalMethod(); // TypeScript error class MyAgent extends Agent { // Not callable from clients // Exclude internal methods from the client type const agent = useAgent < Omit < MyAgent , "internalMethod" >> ( { agent . stub . publicMethod () ; // Works // agent.stub.internalMethod(); // TypeScript error
Throwing errors in callable methods
Errors thrown in callable methods are propagated to the client:
class MyAgent extends Agent { async riskyOperation ( data ) { throw new Error ( "Invalid data format" ) ; await this . processData ( data ) ; throw new Error ( "Processing failed: " + e . message ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async riskyOperation ( data : unknown ) : Promise < void > { throw new Error ( "Invalid data format" ) ; await this . processData ( data ) ; throw new Error ( "Processing failed: " + e . message ) ;
Client-side error handling
const result = await agent . stub . riskyOperation ( data ) ; // Error thrown by the agent method console . error ( "RPC failed:" , error . message ) ; const result = await agent . stub . riskyOperation ( data ) ; // Error thrown by the agent method console . error ( "RPC failed:" , error . message ) ;
For streaming methods, use the
onError callback:
await agent . call ( "streamData" , [ input ] , { onChunk : ( chunk ) => handleChunk ( chunk ) , onError : ( errorMessage ) => { console . error ( "Stream error:" , errorMessage ) ; showErrorUI ( errorMessage ) ; onDone : ( result ) => handleComplete ( result ) , await agent . call ( "streamData" , [ input ] , { onChunk : ( chunk ) => handleChunk ( chunk ) , onError : ( errorMessage ) => { console . error ( "Stream error:" , errorMessage ) ; showErrorUI ( errorMessage ) ; onDone : ( result ) => handleComplete ( result ) ,
Server-side, you can use
stream.error() to gracefully send an error mid-stream:
class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async processItems ( stream , items ) { for ( const item of items ) { const result = await this . process ( item ) ; stream . error ( `Failed to process ${ item } : ${ e . message } ` ) ; return ; // Stream is now closed class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async processItems ( stream : StreamingResponse , items : string [] ) { for ( const item of items ) { const result = await this . process ( item ) ; stream . error ( `Failed to process ${ item } : ${ e . message } ` ) ; return ; // Stream is now closed
If the WebSocket connection closes while RPC calls are pending, they automatically reject with a "Connection closed" error:
const result = await agent . call ( "longRunningMethod" , []) ; if ( error . message === "Connection closed" ) { console . log ( "Lost connection to agent" ) ; const result = await agent . call ( "longRunningMethod" , []) ; if ( error . message === "Connection closed" ) { console . log ( "Lost connection to agent" ) ;
Retrying after reconnection
The client automatically reconnects after disconnection. To retry a failed call after reconnection, await
agent.ready before retrying:
async function callWithRetry ( agent , method , args = [] ) { return await agent . call ( method , args ) ; if ( error . message === "Connection closed" ) { await agent . ready ; // Wait for reconnection return await agent . call ( method , args ) ; // Retry once const result = await callWithRetry ( agent , "processData" , [ data ]) ; async function callWithRetry < T >( return await agent . call ( method , args ) ; if ( error . message === "Connection closed" ) { await agent . ready ; // Wait for reconnection return await agent . call ( method , args ) ; // Retry once const result = await callWithRetry ( agent , "processData" , [ data ]) ;
When NOT to use @callable
When calling an agent from the same Worker (for example, in your
fetch handler), use Durable Object RPC directly:
import { getAgentByName } from "agents" ; async fetch ( request , env ) { const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyAgent , "instance-name" ) ; // Call methods directly - no @callable needed const result = await agent . processData ( data ) ; return Response . json ( result ) ; import { getAgentByName } from "agents" ; async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyAgent , "instance-name" ) ; // Call methods directly - no @callable needed const result = await agent . processData ( data ) ; return Response . json ( result ) ;
When one agent needs to call another:
class OrchestratorAgent extends Agent { async delegateWork ( taskId ) { const worker = await getAgentByName ( this . env . WorkerAgent , taskId ) ; // Call its methods directly const result = await worker . doWork () ; class OrchestratorAgent extends Agent { async delegateWork ( taskId : string ) { const worker = await getAgentByName ( this . env . WorkerAgent , taskId ) ; // Call its methods directly const result = await worker . doWork () ;
RPC Type Transport Use Case
@callable
WebSocket External clients (browsers, apps) Durable Object RPC Internal Worker to Agent, Agent to Agent
Durable Object RPC is more efficient for internal calls since it does not go through WebSocket serialization. The
@callable decorator adds the necessary WebSocket RPC handling for external clients.
Marks a method as callable from external clients.
import { callable } from "agents" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) streamingMethod ( stream ) {} @ callable ( { description : "Fetches user data" } ) import { callable } from "agents" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) streamingMethod ( stream : StreamingResponse ) : void {} @ callable ( { description : "Fetches user data" } ) getUser ( id : string ) : User {}
type CallableMetadata = { /** Optional description of what the method does */ /** Whether the method supports streaming responses */
Used in streaming callable methods to send data to the client.
class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async streamData ( stream , input ) { import { type StreamingResponse } from "agents" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async streamData ( stream : StreamingResponse , input : string ) {
Method Signature Description
send
(chunk: unknown) => void
Send a chunk to the client
end
(finalChunk?: unknown) => void
End the stream
error
(message: string) => void
Send an error and close the stream
Method Signature Description
agent.call
(method, args?, options?) => Promise
Call a method by name
agent.stub
Proxy
Typed method calls
await agent . call ( "methodName" , [ arg1 , arg2 ]) ; await agent . call ( "streamMethod" , [ arg ] , { stream : { onChunk , onDone , onError }, // With timeout (rejects if call does not complete in time) await agent . call ( "slowMethod" , [] , { timeout : 5000 } ) ; await agent . stub . methodName ( arg1 , arg2 ) ; await agent . call ( "methodName" , [ arg1 , arg2 ]) ; await agent . call ( "streamMethod" , [ arg ] , { stream : { onChunk , onDone , onError }, // With timeout (rejects if call does not complete in time) await agent . call ( "slowMethod" , [] , { timeout : 5000 } ) ; await agent . stub . methodName ( arg1 , arg2 ) ;
/** Timeout in milliseconds. Rejects if call does not complete in time. */ onChunk ?: ( chunk : unknown ) => void ; onDone ?: ( finalChunk : unknown ) => void ; onError ?: ( error : string ) => void ;
getCallableMethods() method
Returns a map of all callable methods on the agent with their metadata. Useful for introspection and automatic documentation.
const methods = agent . getCallableMethods () ; // Map<string, CallableMetadata> for ( const [ name , meta ] of methods ) { console . log ( ` ${ name } : ${ meta . description || "(no description)" } ` ) ; if ( meta . streaming ) console . log ( " (streaming)" ) ; const methods = agent . getCallableMethods () ; // Map<string, CallableMetadata> for ( const [ name , meta ] of methods ) { console . log ( ` ${ name } : ${ meta . description || "(no description)" } ` ) ; if ( meta . streaming ) console . log ( " (streaming)" ) ;
Agents API Complete API reference for the Agents SDK.
WebSockets Real-time bidirectional communication with clients.