Callable methods let clients invoke agent methods over WebSocket using RPC (Remote Procedure Call). Mark methods with @callable() to expose them to external clients like browsers, mobile apps, or other services.

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async greet ( name ) { return `Hello, ${ name } !` ; } } TypeScript import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async greet ( name : string ) : Promise < string > { return `Hello, ${ name } !` ; } }

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Client const result = await agent . stub . greet ( "World" ) ; console . log ( result ) ; // "Hello, World!" TypeScript // Client const result = await agent . stub . greet ( "World" ) ; console . log ( result ) ; // "Hello, World!"

sequenceDiagram participant Client participant Agent Client->>Agent: agent.stub.greet("World") Note right of Agent: Check @callable<br/>Execute method Agent-->>Client: "Hello, World!"

Scenario Use Browser/mobile calling agent @callable() External service calling agent @callable() Worker calling agent (same codebase) Durable Object RPC (no decorator needed) Agent calling another agent Durable Object RPC via getAgentByName()

The @callable() decorator is specifically for WebSocket-based RPC from external clients. When calling from within the same Worker or another agent, use standard Durable Object RPC directly.

Add the @callable() decorator to any method you want to expose:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; export class CounterAgent extends Agent { initialState = { count : 0 , items : [] }; @ callable () increment () { this . setState ( { ... this . state , count : this . state . count + 1 } ) ; return this . state . count ; } @ callable () decrement () { this . setState ( { ... this . state , count : this . state . count - 1 } ) ; return this . state . count ; } @ callable () async addItem ( item ) { this . setState ( { ... this . state , items : [ ... this . state . items , item ] } ) ; return this . state . items ; } @ callable () getStats () { return { count : this . state . count , itemCount : this . state . items . length , }; } } TypeScript import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; type State = { count : number ; items : string [] ; }; export class CounterAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { initialState : State = { count : 0 , items : [] }; @ callable () increment () : number { this . setState ( { ... this . state , count : this . state . count + 1 } ) ; return this . state . count ; } @ callable () decrement () : number { this . setState ( { ... this . state , count : this . state . count - 1 } ) ; return this . state . count ; } @ callable () async addItem ( item : string ) : Promise < string [] > { this . setState ( { ... this . state , items : [ ... this . state . items , item ] } ) ; return this . state . items ; } @ callable () getStats () : { count : number ; itemCount : number } { return { count : this . state . count , itemCount : this . state . items . length , }; } }

There are two ways to call methods from the client:

Using agent.stub (recommended):

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Clean, typed syntax const count = await agent . stub . increment () ; const items = await agent . stub . addItem ( "new item" ) ; const stats = await agent . stub . getStats () ; TypeScript // Clean, typed syntax const count = await agent . stub . increment () ; const items = await agent . stub . addItem ( "new item" ) ; const stats = await agent . stub . getStats () ;

Using agent.call() :

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Explicit method name as string const count = await agent . call ( "increment" ) ; const items = await agent . call ( "addItem" , [ "new item" ]) ; const stats = await agent . call ( "getStats" ) ; TypeScript // Explicit method name as string const count = await agent . call ( "increment" ) ; const items = await agent . call ( "addItem" , [ "new item" ]) ; const stats = await agent . call ( "getStats" ) ;

The stub proxy provides better ergonomics and TypeScript support.

Arguments and return values must be JSON-serializable:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Valid - primitives and plain objects class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () processData ( input ) { return { result : true }; } } // Valid - arrays class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () processItems ( items ) { return items . map ( ( item ) => item . length ) ; } } // Invalid - non-serializable types // Functions, Dates, Maps, Sets, etc. cannot be serialized TypeScript // Valid - primitives and plain objects class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () processData ( input : { name : string ; count : number }) : { result : boolean } { return { result : true }; } } // Valid - arrays class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () processItems ( items : string [] ) : number [] { return items . map ( ( item ) => item . length ) ; } } // Invalid - non-serializable types // Functions, Dates, Maps, Sets, etc. cannot be serialized

Async methods

Both sync and async methods work:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Sync method class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () add ( a , b ) { return a + b ; } } // Async method class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async fetchUser ( id ) { const user = await this . sql `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${ id } ` ; return user [ 0 ] ; } } TypeScript // Sync method class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () add ( a : number , b : number ) : number { return a + b ; } } // Async method class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async fetchUser ( id : string ) : Promise < User > { const user = await this . sql `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${ id } ` ; return user [ 0 ] ; } }

Void methods

Methods that do not return a value:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async logEvent ( event ) { await this . sql `INSERT INTO events (name) VALUES ( ${ event } )` ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async logEvent ( event : string ) : Promise < void > { await this . sql `INSERT INTO events (name) VALUES ( ${ event } )` ; } }

On the client, these still return a Promise that resolves when the method completes:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await agent . stub . logEvent ( "user-clicked" ) ; // Resolves when the server confirms execution TypeScript await agent . stub . logEvent ( "user-clicked" ) ; // Resolves when the server confirms execution

Streaming responses

For methods that produce data over time (like AI text generation), use streaming:

Defining a streaming method

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; export class AIAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async generateText ( stream , prompt ) { // First parameter is always StreamingResponse for streaming methods for await ( const chunk of this . llm . stream ( prompt )) { stream . send ( chunk ) ; // Send each chunk to the client } stream . end () ; // Signal completion } @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async streamNumbers ( stream , count ) { for ( let i = 0 ; i < count ; i ++ ) { stream . send ( i ) ; await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout ( resolve , 100 )) ; } stream . end ( count ) ; // Optional final value } } TypeScript import { Agent , callable , type StreamingResponse } from "agents" ; export class AIAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async generateText ( stream : StreamingResponse , prompt : string ) { // First parameter is always StreamingResponse for streaming methods for await ( const chunk of this . llm . stream ( prompt )) { stream . send ( chunk ) ; // Send each chunk to the client } stream . end () ; // Signal completion } @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async streamNumbers ( stream : StreamingResponse , count : number ) { for ( let i = 0 ; i < count ; i ++ ) { stream . send ( i ) ; await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout ( resolve , 100 )) ; } stream . end ( count ) ; // Optional final value } }

Consuming streams on the client

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Preferred format (supports timeout and other options) await agent . call ( "generateText" , [ prompt ] , { stream : { onChunk : ( chunk ) => { // Called for each chunk appendToOutput ( chunk ) ; }, onDone : ( finalValue ) => { // Called when stream ends console . log ( "Stream complete" , finalValue ) ; }, onError : ( error ) => { // Called if an error occurs console . error ( "Stream error:" , error ) ; }, }, } ) ; // Legacy format (still supported for backward compatibility) await agent . call ( "generateText" , [ prompt ] , { onChunk : ( chunk ) => appendToOutput ( chunk ) , onDone : ( finalValue ) => console . log ( "Done" , finalValue ) , onError : ( error ) => console . error ( "Error:" , error ) , } ) ; TypeScript // Preferred format (supports timeout and other options) await agent . call ( "generateText" , [ prompt ] , { stream : { onChunk : ( chunk ) => { // Called for each chunk appendToOutput ( chunk ) ; }, onDone : ( finalValue ) => { // Called when stream ends console . log ( "Stream complete" , finalValue ) ; }, onError : ( error ) => { // Called if an error occurs console . error ( "Stream error:" , error ) ; }, }, } ) ; // Legacy format (still supported for backward compatibility) await agent . call ( "generateText" , [ prompt ] , { onChunk : ( chunk ) => appendToOutput ( chunk ) , onDone : ( finalValue ) => console . log ( "Done" , finalValue ) , onError : ( error ) => console . error ( "Error:" , error ) , } ) ;

StreamingResponse API

Method Description send(chunk) Send a chunk to the client end(finalChunk?) End the stream, optionally with a final value error(message) Send an error to the client and close the stream

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async processWithProgress ( stream , items ) { for ( let i = 0 ; i < items . length ; i ++ ) { await this . process ( items [ i ]) ; stream . send ( { progress : ( i + 1 ) / items . length , item : items [ i ] } ) ; } stream . end ( { completed : true , total : items . length } ) ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async processWithProgress ( stream : StreamingResponse , items : string [] ) { for ( let i = 0 ; i < items . length ; i ++ ) { await this . process ( items [ i ]) ; stream . send ( { progress : ( i + 1 ) / items . length , item : items [ i ] } ) ; } stream . end ( { completed : true , total : items . length } ) ; } }

TypeScript integration

Typed client calls

Pass your agent class as a type parameter for full type safety:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; function App () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" , name : "default" , } ) ; async function handleGreet ( result ) { // TypeScript knows the method signature const result = await agent . stub . greet ( "World" ) ; // ^? string } // TypeScript catches errors // await agent.stub.greet(123); // Error: Argument of type 'number' is not assignable // await agent.stub.nonExistent(); // Error: Property 'nonExistent' does not exist } TypeScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import type { MyAgent } from "./server" ; function App () { const agent = useAgent < MyAgent > ( { agent : "MyAgent" , name : "default" , } ) ; async function handleGreet ( result : string ) { // TypeScript knows the method signature const result = await agent . stub . greet ( "World" ) ; // ^? string } // TypeScript catches errors // await agent.stub.greet(123); // Error: Argument of type 'number' is not assignable // await agent.stub.nonExistent(); // Error: Property 'nonExistent' does not exist }

Excluding non-callable methods

If you have methods that are not decorated with @callable() , you can exclude them from the type:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () publicMethod () { return "public" ; } // Not callable from clients internalMethod () { // internal logic } } // Exclude internal methods from the client type const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" , } ) ; agent . stub . publicMethod () ; // Works // agent.stub.internalMethod(); // TypeScript error TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () publicMethod () : string { return "public" ; } // Not callable from clients internalMethod () : void { // internal logic } } // Exclude internal methods from the client type const agent = useAgent < Omit < MyAgent , "internalMethod" >> ( { agent : "MyAgent" , } ) ; agent . stub . publicMethod () ; // Works // agent.stub.internalMethod(); // TypeScript error

Error handling

Throwing errors in callable methods

Errors thrown in callable methods are propagated to the client:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async riskyOperation ( data ) { if ( ! isValid ( data )) { throw new Error ( "Invalid data format" ) ; } try { await this . processData ( data ) ; } catch ( e ) { throw new Error ( "Processing failed: " + e . message ) ; } } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async riskyOperation ( data : unknown ) : Promise < void > { if ( ! isValid ( data )) { throw new Error ( "Invalid data format" ) ; } try { await this . processData ( data ) ; } catch ( e ) { throw new Error ( "Processing failed: " + e . message ) ; } } }

Client-side error handling

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript try { const result = await agent . stub . riskyOperation ( data ) ; } catch ( error ) { // Error thrown by the agent method console . error ( "RPC failed:" , error . message ) ; } TypeScript try { const result = await agent . stub . riskyOperation ( data ) ; } catch ( error ) { // Error thrown by the agent method console . error ( "RPC failed:" , error . message ) ; }

Streaming error handling

For streaming methods, use the onError callback:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await agent . call ( "streamData" , [ input ] , { stream : { onChunk : ( chunk ) => handleChunk ( chunk ) , onError : ( errorMessage ) => { console . error ( "Stream error:" , errorMessage ) ; showErrorUI ( errorMessage ) ; }, onDone : ( result ) => handleComplete ( result ) , }, } ) ; TypeScript await agent . call ( "streamData" , [ input ] , { stream : { onChunk : ( chunk ) => handleChunk ( chunk ) , onError : ( errorMessage ) => { console . error ( "Stream error:" , errorMessage ) ; showErrorUI ( errorMessage ) ; }, onDone : ( result ) => handleComplete ( result ) , }, } ) ;

Server-side, you can use stream.error() to gracefully send an error mid-stream:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async processItems ( stream , items ) { for ( const item of items ) { try { const result = await this . process ( item ) ; stream . send ( result ) ; } catch ( e ) { stream . error ( `Failed to process ${ item } : ${ e . message } ` ) ; return ; // Stream is now closed } } stream . end () ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async processItems ( stream : StreamingResponse , items : string [] ) { for ( const item of items ) { try { const result = await this . process ( item ) ; stream . send ( result ) ; } catch ( e ) { stream . error ( `Failed to process ${ item } : ${ e . message } ` ) ; return ; // Stream is now closed } } stream . end () ; } }

Connection errors

If the WebSocket connection closes while RPC calls are pending, they automatically reject with a "Connection closed" error:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript try { const result = await agent . call ( "longRunningMethod" , []) ; } catch ( error ) { if ( error . message === "Connection closed" ) { // Handle disconnection console . log ( "Lost connection to agent" ) ; } } TypeScript try { const result = await agent . call ( "longRunningMethod" , []) ; } catch ( error ) { if ( error . message === "Connection closed" ) { // Handle disconnection console . log ( "Lost connection to agent" ) ; } }

Retrying after reconnection

The client automatically reconnects after disconnection. To retry a failed call after reconnection, await agent.ready before retrying:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript async function callWithRetry ( agent , method , args = [] ) { try { return await agent . call ( method , args ) ; } catch ( error ) { if ( error . message === "Connection closed" ) { await agent . ready ; // Wait for reconnection return await agent . call ( method , args ) ; // Retry once } throw error ; } } // Usage const result = await callWithRetry ( agent , "processData" , [ data ]) ; TypeScript async function callWithRetry < T >( agent : AgentClient , method : string , args : unknown [] = [] , ) : Promise < T > { try { return await agent . call ( method , args ) ; } catch ( error ) { if ( error . message === "Connection closed" ) { await agent . ready ; // Wait for reconnection return await agent . call ( method , args ) ; // Retry once } throw error ; } } // Usage const result = await callWithRetry ( agent , "processData" , [ data ]) ;

Note Only retry idempotent operations. If the server received the request but the connection dropped before the response arrived, retrying could cause duplicate execution.

When NOT to use @callable

Worker-to-Agent calls

When calling an agent from the same Worker (for example, in your fetch handler), use Durable Object RPC directly:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getAgentByName } from "agents" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { // Get the agent stub const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyAgent , "instance-name" ) ; // Call methods directly - no @callable needed const result = await agent . processData ( data ) ; return Response . json ( result ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { getAgentByName } from "agents" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { // Get the agent stub const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyAgent , "instance-name" ) ; // Call methods directly - no @callable needed const result = await agent . processData ( data ) ; return Response . json ( result ) ; }, };

Agent-to-Agent calls

When one agent needs to call another:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class OrchestratorAgent extends Agent { async delegateWork ( taskId ) { // Get another agent const worker = await getAgentByName ( this . env . WorkerAgent , taskId ) ; // Call its methods directly const result = await worker . doWork () ; return result ; } } TypeScript class OrchestratorAgent extends Agent { async delegateWork ( taskId : string ) { // Get another agent const worker = await getAgentByName ( this . env . WorkerAgent , taskId ) ; // Call its methods directly const result = await worker . doWork () ; return result ; } }

Why the distinction?

RPC Type Transport Use Case @callable WebSocket External clients (browsers, apps) Durable Object RPC Internal Worker to Agent, Agent to Agent

Durable Object RPC is more efficient for internal calls since it does not go through WebSocket serialization. The @callable decorator adds the necessary WebSocket RPC handling for external clients.

API reference

@callable(metadata?) decorator

Marks a method as callable from external clients.

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { callable } from "agents" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () method () {} @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) streamingMethod ( stream ) {} @ callable ( { description : "Fetches user data" } ) getUser ( id ) {} } TypeScript import { callable } from "agents" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable () method () : void {} @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) streamingMethod ( stream : StreamingResponse ) : void {} @ callable ( { description : "Fetches user data" } ) getUser ( id : string ) : User {} }

CallableMetadata type

TypeScript type CallableMetadata = { /** Optional description of what the method does */ description ?: string ; /** Whether the method supports streaming responses */ streaming ?: boolean ; };

StreamingResponse class

Used in streaming callable methods to send data to the client.

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import {} from "agents" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async streamData ( stream , input ) { stream . send ( "chunk 1" ) ; stream . send ( "chunk 2" ) ; stream . end ( "final" ) ; } } TypeScript import { type StreamingResponse } from "agents" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async streamData ( stream : StreamingResponse , input : string ) { stream . send ( "chunk 1" ) ; stream . send ( "chunk 2" ) ; stream . end ( "final" ) ; } }

Method Signature Description send (chunk: unknown) => void Send a chunk to the client end (finalChunk?: unknown) => void End the stream error (message: string) => void Send an error and close the stream

Client methods

Method Signature Description agent.call (method, args?, options?) => Promise Call a method by name agent.stub Proxy Typed method calls

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Using call() await agent . call ( "methodName" , [ arg1 , arg2 ]) ; await agent . call ( "streamMethod" , [ arg ] , { stream : { onChunk , onDone , onError }, } ) ; // With timeout (rejects if call does not complete in time) await agent . call ( "slowMethod" , [] , { timeout : 5000 } ) ; // Using stub await agent . stub . methodName ( arg1 , arg2 ) ; TypeScript // Using call() await agent . call ( "methodName" , [ arg1 , arg2 ]) ; await agent . call ( "streamMethod" , [ arg ] , { stream : { onChunk , onDone , onError }, } ) ; // With timeout (rejects if call does not complete in time) await agent . call ( "slowMethod" , [] , { timeout : 5000 } ) ; // Using stub await agent . stub . methodName ( arg1 , arg2 ) ;

CallOptions type

TypeScript type CallOptions = { /** Timeout in milliseconds. Rejects if call does not complete in time. */ timeout ?: number ; /** Streaming options */ stream ?: { onChunk ?: ( chunk : unknown ) => void ; onDone ?: ( finalChunk : unknown ) => void ; onError ?: ( error : string ) => void ; }; };

Note The legacy format { onChunk, onDone, onError } (without nesting under stream ) is still supported. The client automatically detects which format you are using.

getCallableMethods() method

Returns a map of all callable methods on the agent with their metadata. Useful for introspection and automatic documentation.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const methods = agent . getCallableMethods () ; // Map<string, CallableMetadata> for ( const [ name , meta ] of methods ) { console . log ( ` ${ name } : ${ meta . description || "(no description)" } ` ) ; if ( meta . streaming ) console . log ( " (streaming)" ) ; } TypeScript const methods = agent . getCallableMethods () ; // Map<string, CallableMetadata> for ( const [ name , meta ] of methods ) { console . log ( ` ${ name } : ${ meta . description || "(no description)" } ` ) ; if ( meta . streaming ) console . log ( " (streaming)" ) ; }

