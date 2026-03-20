Charge for HTTP content
The mpp-proxy ↗ template is a Cloudflare Worker that sits in front of any HTTP backend. When a request hits a protected route, the proxy returns a
402 response with an MPP payment challenge. After the client pays, the proxy verifies the payment, forwards the request to your origin, and issues a 1-hour session cookie.
Deploy the mpp-proxy template to your Cloudflare account:
- A Cloudflare account ↗
- An HTTP backend to gate
- A wallet address to receive payments
Define protected routes in
wrangler.jsonc:
With Bot Management, the proxy can charge crawlers while keeping the site free for humans:
Requests with a bot score at or below
bot_score_threshold are directed to the paywall. Use
except_detection_ids to allowlist specific crawlers by detection ID.
Clone the template, edit
wrangler.jsonc, and deploy:
For full configuration options, proxy modes, and Bot Management examples, refer to the mpp-proxy README ↗.
For more control, add MPP middleware directly to your Worker using Hono:
Refer to the Hono middleware reference ↗ for the full API, including session payments and payer identification.
- mpp.dev ↗ — Protocol specification
- Pay Per Crawl — Cloudflare-native monetization without custom code