Charge for HTTP content

The mpp-proxy ↗ template is a Cloudflare Worker that sits in front of any HTTP backend. When a request hits a protected route, the proxy returns a 402 response with an MPP payment challenge. After the client pays, the proxy verifies the payment, forwards the request to your origin, and issues a 1-hour session cookie.

Deploy the mpp-proxy template to your Cloudflare account:

Prerequisites

A Cloudflare account ↗

An HTTP backend to gate

A wallet address to receive payments

Configuration

Define protected routes in wrangler.jsonc :

{ " vars " : { " PAY_TO " : "0xYourWalletAddress" , " TEMPO_TESTNET " : false , " PAYMENT_CURRENCY " : "0x20c000000000000000000000b9537d11c60e8b50" , " PROTECTED_PATTERNS " : [ { " pattern " : "/premium/*" , " amount " : "0.01" , " description " : "Access to premium content for 1 hour" } ] } }

Note Set TEMPO_TESTNET to true and PAYMENT_CURRENCY to 0x20c0000000000000000000000000000000000000 for testnet development.

Selective gating with Bot Management

With Bot Management, the proxy can charge crawlers while keeping the site free for humans:

{ " pattern " : "/content/*" , " amount " : "0.25" , " description " : "Content access for 1 hour" , " bot_score_threshold " : 30 , " except_detection_ids " : [ 120623194 , 117479730 ] }

Requests with a bot score at or below bot_score_threshold are directed to the paywall. Use except_detection_ids to allowlist specific crawlers by detection ID.

Deploy

Clone the template, edit wrangler.jsonc , and deploy:

Terminal window git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/mpp-proxy cd mpp-proxy npm install npx wrangler secret put JWT_SECRET npx wrangler secret put MPP_SECRET_KEY npx wrangler deploy

For full configuration options, proxy modes, and Bot Management examples, refer to the mpp-proxy README ↗.

Custom Worker endpoints

For more control, add MPP middleware directly to your Worker using Hono:

TypeScript import { Hono } from "hono" ; import { Mppx , tempo } from "mppx/hono" ; const app = new Hono () ; const mppx = Mppx . create ( { methods : [ tempo ( { currency : "0x20c0000000000000000000000000000000000000" , recipient : "0xYourWalletAddress" , } ) , ] , } ) ; app . get ( "/premium" , mppx . charge ( { amount : "0.10" } ) , ( c ) => c . json ( { data : "Thanks for paying!" } ) , ) ; export default app ;

Refer to the Hono middleware reference ↗ for the full API, including session payments and payer identification.

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