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Charge for HTTP content

The mpp-proxy template is a Cloudflare Worker that sits in front of any HTTP backend. When a request hits a protected route, the proxy returns a 402 response with an MPP payment challenge. After the client pays, the proxy verifies the payment, forwards the request to your origin, and issues a 1-hour session cookie.

Deploy the mpp-proxy template to your Cloudflare account:

Deploy to Cloudflare

Prerequisites

Configuration

Define protected routes in wrangler.jsonc:

{
  "vars": {
    "PAY_TO": "0xYourWalletAddress",
    "TEMPO_TESTNET": false,
    "PAYMENT_CURRENCY": "0x20c000000000000000000000b9537d11c60e8b50",
    "PROTECTED_PATTERNS": [
      {
        "pattern": "/premium/*",
        "amount": "0.01",
        "description": "Access to premium content for 1 hour"
      }
    ]
  }
}

Selective gating with Bot Management

With Bot Management, the proxy can charge crawlers while keeping the site free for humans:

{
  "pattern": "/content/*",
  "amount": "0.25",
  "description": "Content access for 1 hour",
  "bot_score_threshold": 30,
  "except_detection_ids": [120623194, 117479730]
}

Requests with a bot score at or below bot_score_threshold are directed to the paywall. Use except_detection_ids to allowlist specific crawlers by detection ID.

Deploy

Clone the template, edit wrangler.jsonc, and deploy:

Terminal window
git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/mpp-proxy
cd mpp-proxy
npm install
npx wrangler secret put JWT_SECRET
npx wrangler secret put MPP_SECRET_KEY
npx wrangler deploy

For full configuration options, proxy modes, and Bot Management examples, refer to the mpp-proxy README.

Custom Worker endpoints

For more control, add MPP middleware directly to your Worker using Hono:

TypeScript
import { Hono } from "hono";
import { Mppx, tempo } from "mppx/hono";


const app = new Hono();


const mppx = Mppx.create({
  methods: [
    tempo({
      currency: "0x20c0000000000000000000000000000000000000",
      recipient: "0xYourWalletAddress",
    }),
  ],
});


app.get("/premium", mppx.charge({ amount: "0.10" }), (c) =>
  c.json({ data: "Thanks for paying!" }),
);


export default app;

Refer to the Hono middleware reference for the full API, including session payments and payer identification.