Think is configured by overriding methods and properties on your Think subclass. Most agents only override getModel() .

Configuration overrides

Method / Property Default Description getModel() throws Return the LanguageModel to use getSystemPrompt() "You are a helpful assistant." System prompt (fallback when no context blocks) getTools() {} AI SDK ToolSet for the agentic loop getScheduledTasks() {} Code-declared recurring prompts or handlers — refer to Scheduled tasks getDefaultTimezone() undefined Default timezone for wall-clock scheduled tasks getMessengers() {} Messenger ingress and delivery declarations — refer to Messengers maxSteps 10 Max tool-call rounds per turn sendReasoning true Send reasoning chunks to chat clients configureSession() identity Add context blocks, compaction, search, skills — refer to Sessions getSkills() [] Return Agent Skills sources for on-demand skill activation — refer to Agent Skills getSkillScriptRunner() null Enable the optional run_skill_script tool workspaceBash true Include or configure the default workspace bash tool — refer to Tools messageConcurrency "queue" How overlapping submits behave — refer to Client tools waitForMcpConnections false Wait for MCP servers before inference chatRecovery true Wrap WebSocket, sub-agent, programmatic, and continuation turns in runFiber for durable execution. Set to { maxAttempts, stableTimeoutMs, terminalMessage, onExhausted } to tune bounded recovery chatStreamStallTimeoutMs 0 (off) Opt-in inactivity watchdog: abort a turn whose model stream produces no chunk for this long (measures the gap between chunks, including tool execution). With chatRecovery on, a stall routes into bounded recovery

For chatRecovery and chatStreamStallTimeoutMs behavior, refer to Durable recovery.

Dynamic configuration

Think's class generics match Agent<Env, State, Props> . Persisted runtime configuration is typed at the configure<T>() and getConfig<T>() call sites, stored in SQLite, and survives hibernation and restarts.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Think { getModel () { const tier = this . getConfig () ?. modelTier ?? "fast" ; const models = { fast : "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.6" , capable : "@cf/meta/llama-4-scout-17b-16e-instruct" , }; return createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } )( models [ tier ]) ; } } TypeScript type MyConfig = { modelTier : "fast" | "capable" ; theme : string }; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () { const tier = this . getConfig < MyConfig > () ?. modelTier ?? "fast" ; const models = { fast : "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.6" , capable : "@cf/meta/llama-4-scout-17b-16e-instruct" , }; return createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } )( models [ tier ]) ; } }

Method Description configure<T>(config: T) Persist a typed configuration object getConfig<T>(): T | null Read the persisted configuration, or null if never configured

Expose configuration to the client via @callable :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { callable } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Think { getModel () { /* ... */ } @ callable () updateConfig ( config ) { this . configure ( config ) ; } } TypeScript import { callable } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () { /* ... */ } @ callable () updateConfig ( config : MyConfig ) { this . configure < MyConfig > ( config ) ; } }

Session integration

Think stores conversations in a Session — the storage layer that holds your messages and gives the model writable memory. Two concepts come up here: context blocks are labelled sections of the system prompt the model can read and update (for example, a memory block of facts about the user), and compaction summarizes older messages so long conversations stay within the model's context window. Override configureSession to add persistent memory, compaction, search, and skills:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think , Session } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export class MyAgent extends Think { getModel () { /* ... */ } configureSession ( session ) { return session . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are a helpful coding assistant." }, } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Important facts learned during conversation." , maxTokens : 2000 , } ) . withCachedPrompt () ; } } TypeScript import { Think , Session } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () { /* ... */ } configureSession ( session : Session ) { return session . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are a helpful coding assistant." }, } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Important facts learned during conversation." , maxTokens : 2000 , } ) . withCachedPrompt () ; } }

When configureSession adds context blocks, Think builds the system prompt from those blocks instead of using getSystemPrompt() . Think's this.messages getter reads directly from Session's tree-structured storage.

For the full Session API — context blocks, compaction, search, skills, and multi-session support — refer to the Sessions documentation.

Package exports

Export Description @cloudflare/think Think , Session , Workspace , skills namespace @cloudflare/think/messengers Messenger contracts, Chat SDK bridge, state agent, delivery @cloudflare/think/messengers/telegram Telegram messenger provider and delivery helpers @cloudflare/think/workflows ThinkWorkflow , step.prompt() — Workflow prompts @cloudflare/think/tools/workspace createWorkspaceTools() — for custom storage backends @cloudflare/think/tools/execute createExecuteTool() — sandboxed code execution via codemode @cloudflare/think/tools/browser createBrowserTools() — Chrome DevTools Protocol tools @cloudflare/think/tools/extensions createExtensionTools() — LLM-driven extension loading @cloudflare/think/extensions ExtensionManager , HostBridgeLoopback — extension runtime

Dependencies

Peer dependencies you provide:

Package Required Notes agents yes Cloudflare Agents SDK ai yes AI SDK v6 zod yes Schema validation (v4) @chat-adapter/telegram optional Required for Telegram messengers

Bundled with @cloudflare/think :

Package Notes @cloudflare/shell Workspace filesystem @cloudflare/codemode Code execution for createExecuteTool() just-bash Sandboxed shell for the default workspace bash tool