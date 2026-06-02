Getting started

Build a chat agent with persistent memory, built-in file tools, and streaming — step by step.
If you are brand new to Cloudflare Agents, skim
What are agents? first for the core ideas. Otherwise, you can follow along here from scratch.
By the end of this tutorial you will have a Think agent that:
Streams responses to a React chat UI
Has persistent memory the model can read and write
Includes workspace file tools (read, write, edit, find, grep, delete)
Supports custom server-side tools
Node.js 24+
A Cloudflare account with Workers AI access
Familiarity with TypeScript and Cloudflare Workers
mkdir my-think-agent && cd my-think-agent
Install dependencies:
npm install @cloudflare/think @cloudflare/ai-chat agents ai @cloudflare/shell zod workers-ai-provider react react-dom npm install -D wrangler @cloudflare/vite-plugin @cloudflare/workers-types @vitejs/plugin-react @tailwindcss/vite tailwindcss typescript vite
Create
wrangler.jsonc:
" name " : "my-think-agent" , " compatibility_date " : "2026-01-28" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" }, " not_found_handling " : "single-page-application" , " run_worker_first " : [ "/agents/*" ] " bindings " : [{ " class_name " : "MyAgent" , " name " : "MyAgent" }] " migrations " : [{ " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyAgent" ], " tag " : "v1" }], compatibility_date = "2026-01-28" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] not_found_handling = "single-page-application" run_worker_first = [ "/agents/*" ] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyAgent" ]
Create
vite.config.ts:
import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin" ; import tailwindcss from "@tailwindcss/vite" ; import react from "@vitejs/plugin-react" ; import { defineConfig } from "vite" ; export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ react () , cloudflare () , tailwindcss ()] , import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin" ; import tailwindcss from "@tailwindcss/vite" ; import react from "@vitejs/plugin-react" ; import { defineConfig } from "vite" ; export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ react () , cloudflare () , tailwindcss ()] ,
Create
tsconfig.json:
" extends " : "agents/tsconfig"
Create
src/server.ts:
import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Think { return createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } )( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.6" , return "You are a helpful assistant with access to a workspace filesystem." ; async fetch ( request , env ) { ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { return createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } )( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.6" , return "You are a helpful assistant with access to a workspace filesystem." ; async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
This is a working agent. Think automatically provides:
WebSocket chat protocol (compatible with
useAgentChat)
Message persistence in SQLite
Resumable streaming (page refresh replays buffered chunks)
Workspace file tools (read, write, edit, list, find, grep, delete)
Abort/cancel support
Error handling with partial message persistence
4. Connect a React client
Create
src/client.tsx:
import { createRoot } from "react-dom/client" ; import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ; const { messages , sendMessage , status } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; < strong >{ msg . role }:</ strong > { msg . parts . map (( part , i ) => part . type === "text" ? < span key = { i }>{ part . text }</ span > : null , const input = e . currentTarget . elements . namedItem ( "input" ) ; if ( ! input . value . trim ()) return ; sendMessage ({ text: input . value }); < input name = "input" placeholder = "Send a message..." /> < button type = "submit" >Send</ button > const root = document . getElementById ( "root" ) ; createRoot ( root ) . render ( < Chat /> ) ; import { createRoot } from "react-dom/client" ; import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ; const { messages , sendMessage , status } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; < strong > { msg. role } : < / strong > { msg . parts . map (( part , i ) => part . type === " text " ? < span key = { i } > { part. text } </ span > : null , const input = e . currentTarget . elements . namedItem ( if ( ! input . value . trim ()) return ; sendMessage ( { text : input . value } ) ; < input name = "input" placeholder = "Send a message..." /> < button type = "submit" > Send </ button > const root = document . getElementById ( "root" ) ; createRoot ( root ) . render (< Chat />) ;
Create
index.html:
< meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" /> < title > Think Agent </ title > < script type = "module" src = "/src/client.tsx" ></ script >
Open the browser and send a message. The agent responds with streaming text, and workspace file tools are available to the model automatically.
Override
configureSession to give the model writable memory that survives restarts:
export class MyAgent extends Think { return createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } )( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.6" , configureSession ( session ) { "You are a helpful assistant. Remember important facts about the user." , description : "Important facts about the user and conversation." , export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () : LanguageModel { return createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } )( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.6" , configureSession ( session : Session ) { "You are a helpful assistant. Remember important facts about the user." , description : "Important facts about the user and conversation." ,
Now the model sees a
MEMORY section in its system prompt and gets a
set_context tool to update it. Facts written to memory persist in SQLite and survive Durable Object hibernation and restarts.
When you use
configureSession, the system prompt is built from context blocks rather than
getSystemPrompt(). The
"soul" block above acts as the system identity — it is read-only and always appears first. The
"memory" block is writable, and the model proactively updates it when it learns something useful.
Refer to the
Sessions documentation for context blocks, compaction, search, skills, and multi-session support.
Override
getTools() to add your own tools alongside the built-in workspace tools:
import { tool } from "ai" ; export class MyAgent extends Think { configureSession ( session ) { description : "Get the current weather for a city" , city : z . string () . describe ( "City name" ) , execute : async ({ city }) => { `https://api.weatherapi.com/v1/current.json?key= ${ this . env . WEATHER_KEY } &q= ${ city } ` , import { tool } from "ai" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () : LanguageModel { configureSession ( session : Session ) { description : "Get the current weather for a city" , city : z . string () . describe ( "City name" ) , execute : async ({ city }) => { `https://api.weatherapi.com/v1/current.json?key= ${ this . env . WEATHER_KEY } &q= ${ city } ` ,
Think merges tools from multiple sources automatically. On every turn, the model has access to:
Workspace tools — read, write, edit, list, find, grep, delete, bash (built-in)
Your tools — from
getTools()
Extension tools — from loaded extensions
Session tools — set_context, load_context, search_context (from
configureSession)
Skill tools — activate_skill, read_skill_resource, and optional run_skill_script (from
getSkills())
MCP tools — from connected MCP servers (if any)
Client tools — from the browser (if any)
Think provides hooks that fire on every turn, regardless of entry path:
export class MyAgent extends Think { `Turn starting: ${ Object . keys ( ctx . tools ) . length } tools available` , console . log ( `Turn ${ result . status } : ${ result . message . parts . length } parts` ) ; } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () : LanguageModel { beforeTurn ( ctx : TurnContext ) : TurnConfig | void { `Turn starting: ${ Object . keys ( ctx . tools ) . length } tools available` , onChatResponse ( result : ChatResponseResult ) { console . log ( `Turn ${ result . status } : ${ result . message . parts . length } parts` ) ;
Refer to
Lifecycle hooks for the full reference.
Lifecycle hooks — control model behavior, switch models per-turn, restrict tools
Tools — workspace tools, code execution, extensions
Client tools — browser-side tools, approval flows, concurrency
Sub-agent RPC and programmatic turns — RPC streaming, scheduled turns, recovery
Sessions — context blocks, compaction, search, multi-session