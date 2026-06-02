Getting started

Build a chat agent with persistent memory, built-in file tools, and streaming — step by step.

If you are brand new to Cloudflare Agents, skim What are agents? first for the core ideas. Otherwise, you can follow along here from scratch.

By the end of this tutorial you will have a Think agent that:

Streams responses to a React chat UI

Has persistent memory the model can read and write

Includes workspace file tools (read, write, edit, find, grep, delete)

Supports custom server-side tools

Prerequisites

Node.js 24+

A Cloudflare account with Workers AI access

Familiarity with TypeScript and Cloudflare Workers

1. Create a project

Terminal window mkdir my-think-agent && cd my-think-agent npm init -y

Install dependencies:

Terminal window npm install @cloudflare/think @cloudflare/ai-chat agents ai @cloudflare/shell zod workers-ai-provider react react-dom npm install -D wrangler @cloudflare/vite-plugin @cloudflare/workers-types @vitejs/plugin-react @tailwindcss/vite tailwindcss typescript vite

2. Configure wrangler

Create wrangler.jsonc :

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " name " : "my-think-agent" , " compatibility_date " : "2026-01-28" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" }, " assets " : { " not_found_handling " : "single-page-application" , " run_worker_first " : [ "/agents/*" ] }, " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [{ " class_name " : "MyAgent" , " name " : "MyAgent" }] }, " migrations " : [{ " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyAgent" ], " tag " : "v1" }], " main " : "src/server.ts" } TOML name = "my-think-agent" compatibility_date = "2026-01-28" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] main = "src/server.ts" [ ai ] binding = "AI" [ assets ] not_found_handling = "single-page-application" run_worker_first = [ "/agents/*" ] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] class_name = "MyAgent" name = "MyAgent" [[ migrations ]] new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyAgent" ] tag = "v1"

Create vite.config.ts :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin" ; import tailwindcss from "@tailwindcss/vite" ; import react from "@vitejs/plugin-react" ; import { defineConfig } from "vite" ; export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ react () , cloudflare () , tailwindcss ()] , } ) ; TypeScript import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin" ; import tailwindcss from "@tailwindcss/vite" ; import react from "@vitejs/plugin-react" ; import { defineConfig } from "vite" ; export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ react () , cloudflare () , tailwindcss ()] , } ) ;

Create tsconfig.json :

{ " extends " : "agents/tsconfig" }

3. Define the agent

Create src/server.ts :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Think { getModel () { return createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } )( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.6" , ) ; } getSystemPrompt () { return "You are a helpful assistant with access to a workspace filesystem." ; } } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () { return createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } )( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.6" , ) ; } getSystemPrompt () { return "You are a helpful assistant with access to a workspace filesystem." ; } } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

This is a working agent. Think automatically provides:

WebSocket chat protocol (compatible with useAgentChat )

) Message persistence in SQLite

Resumable streaming (page refresh replays buffered chunks)

Workspace file tools (read, write, edit, list, find, grep, delete)

Abort/cancel support

Error handling with partial message persistence

4. Connect a React client

Create src/client.tsx :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createRoot } from "react-dom/client" ; import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; function Chat () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ; const { messages , sendMessage , status } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; return ( < div > < h1 >Think Agent</ h1 > { messages . map (( msg ) => ( < div key = { msg . id }> < strong >{ msg . role }:</ strong > { msg . parts . map (( part , i ) => part . type === "text" ? < span key = { i }>{ part . text }</ span > : null , )} </ div > ))} < form onSubmit = {( e ) => { e . preventDefault (); const input = e . currentTarget . elements . namedItem ( "input" ) ; if ( ! input . value . trim ()) return ; sendMessage ({ text: input . value }); input . value = "" ; }} > < input name = "input" placeholder = "Send a message..." /> < button type = "submit" >Send</ button > </ form > < p >Status: { status }</ p > </ div > ) ; } const root = document . getElementById ( "root" ) ; if ( root ) { createRoot ( root ) . render ( < Chat /> ) ; } TypeScript import { createRoot } from "react-dom/client" ; import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; function Chat () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ; const { messages , sendMessage , status } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; return ( < div > < h1 > Think Agent </ h1 > { messages . map (( msg ) => ( < div key = { msg. id } > < strong > { msg. role } : < / strong > { msg . parts . map (( part , i ) => part . type === " text " ? < span key = { i } > { part. text } </ span > : null , ) } </ div > )) } < form onSubmit = { (e) => { e . preventDefault () ; const input = e . currentTarget . elements . namedItem ( "input" , ) as HTMLInputElement ; if ( ! input . value . trim ()) return ; sendMessage ( { text : input . value } ) ; input . value = "" ; }} > < input name = "input" placeholder = "Send a message..." /> < button type = "submit" > Send </ button > </ form > < p > Status : { status }< / p > </ div > ) ; } const root = document . getElementById ( "root" ) ; if ( root ) { createRoot ( root ) . render (< Chat />) ; }

Create index.html :

<! doctype html > < html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" /> < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" /> < title > Think Agent </ title > </ head > < body > < div id = "root" ></ div > < script type = "module" src = "/src/client.tsx" ></ script > </ body > </ html >

5. Run it

Terminal window npx vite dev

Open the browser and send a message. The agent responds with streaming text, and workspace file tools are available to the model automatically.

6. Add persistent memory

Override configureSession to give the model writable memory that survives restarts:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Think { getModel () { return createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } )( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.6" , ) ; } configureSession ( session ) { return session . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are a helpful assistant. Remember important facts about the user." , }, } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Important facts about the user and conversation." , maxTokens : 2000 , } ) . withCachedPrompt () ; } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () : LanguageModel { return createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } )( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.6" , ) ; } configureSession ( session : Session ) { return session . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are a helpful assistant. Remember important facts about the user." , }, } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Important facts about the user and conversation." , maxTokens : 2000 , } ) . withCachedPrompt () ; } }

Now the model sees a MEMORY section in its system prompt and gets a set_context tool to update it. Facts written to memory persist in SQLite and survive Durable Object hibernation and restarts.

When you use configureSession , the system prompt is built from context blocks rather than getSystemPrompt() . The "soul" block above acts as the system identity — it is read-only and always appears first. The "memory" block is writable, and the model proactively updates it when it learns something useful.

Refer to the Sessions documentation for context blocks, compaction, search, skills, and multi-session support.

Override getTools() to add your own tools alongside the built-in workspace tools:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { tool } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class MyAgent extends Think { getModel () { /* ... */ } configureSession ( session ) { /* ... */ } getTools () { return { getWeather : tool ( { description : "Get the current weather for a city" , inputSchema : z . object ( { city : z . string () . describe ( "City name" ) , } ) , execute : async ({ city }) => { const res = await fetch ( `https://api.weatherapi.com/v1/current.json?key= ${ this . env . WEATHER_KEY } &q= ${ city } ` , ) ; return res . json () ; }, } ) , }; } } TypeScript import { tool } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () : LanguageModel { /* ... */ } configureSession ( session : Session ) { /* ... */ } getTools () : ToolSet { return { getWeather : tool ( { description : "Get the current weather for a city" , inputSchema : z . object ( { city : z . string () . describe ( "City name" ) , } ) , execute : async ({ city }) => { const res = await fetch ( `https://api.weatherapi.com/v1/current.json?key= ${ this . env . WEATHER_KEY } &q= ${ city } ` , ) ; return res . json () ; }, } ) , }; } }

Think merges tools from multiple sources automatically. On every turn, the model has access to:

Workspace tools — read, write, edit, list, find, grep, delete, bash (built-in) Your tools — from getTools() Extension tools — from loaded extensions Session tools — set_context, load_context, search_context (from configureSession ) Skill tools — activate_skill, read_skill_resource, and optional run_skill_script (from getSkills() ) MCP tools — from connected MCP servers (if any) Client tools — from the browser (if any)

8. Add lifecycle hooks

Think provides hooks that fire on every turn, regardless of entry path:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Think { getModel () { /* ... */ } beforeTurn ( ctx ) { console . log ( `Turn starting: ${ Object . keys ( ctx . tools ) . length } tools available` , ) ; } onChatResponse ( result ) { console . log ( `Turn ${ result . status } : ${ result . message . parts . length } parts` ) ; } } TypeScript import type { TurnContext , TurnConfig , ChatResponseResult , } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () : LanguageModel { /* ... */ } beforeTurn ( ctx : TurnContext ) : TurnConfig | void { console . log ( `Turn starting: ${ Object . keys ( ctx . tools ) . length } tools available` , ) ; } onChatResponse ( result : ChatResponseResult ) { console . log ( `Turn ${ result . status } : ${ result . message . parts . length } parts` ) ; } }

Refer to Lifecycle hooks for the full reference.