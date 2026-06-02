Sub-agent RPC and programmatic turns

Think works as both a top-level agent and a sub-agent. When used as a sub-agent, the chat() method runs a full turn and streams events via a callback.

Note This page covers calling Think from server code instead of a browser — multi-agent systems, scheduled or webhook-triggered turns, and recovery. If you are building a single chat agent that users talk to in the browser, you can skip it; useAgentChat (see Getting started) is all you need.

For durable acceptance with idempotent retry and later status inspection, refer to Programmatic submissions. For recovery after eviction, refer to Durable recovery.

chat

TypeScript async chat ( userMessage : string | UIMessage , callback : StreamCallback , options ?: ChatOptions , ): Promise <void>

StreamCallback

Method When it fires onStart(event) Before work starts; exposes the request ID for cancellation onEvent(json) For each streaming chunk (JSON-serialized UIMessageChunk ) onDone() After the turn completes and the assistant message is persisted onError(message) On error during the turn onInterrupted() Optional. The attempt was interrupted and a scheduled continuation (in a later isolate) owns the final outcome — not done, not a terminal error. Defaults to a no-op

onInterrupted matters for a chat() -driven turn that is interrupted and recovers: the RPC promise resolves cleanly (the isolate is still alive), so a consumer that keys off the clean resolve would mis-read it as success and finalize whatever partial it had streamed. Treat it as "not done, not failed — a continuation owns the answer": keep the channel open, show a recovering state, or re-attach, rather than finalizing the partial. A deploy or eviction interruption kills the isolate before this can fire (the caller sees a transport break instead); onInterrupted covers the in-isolate stall-into-recovery path.

ChatOptions

Field Description signal AbortSignal to cancel the turn mid-stream

Tools belong to the child agent. Define durable capabilities with the child's getTools() , extensions, MCP tools, or client tool schemas. Legacy callers that pass options.tools to chat() receive a warning and the value is ignored.

Example: parent calling a child

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export class ParentAgent extends Think { getModel () { /* ... */ } async delegateToChild ( task ) { const child = await this . subAgent ( ChildAgent , "child-1" ) ; const chunks = [] ; await child . chat ( task , { onStart : ( event ) => { console . log ( "Child started:" , event . requestId ) ; }, onEvent : ( json ) => { chunks . push ( json ) ; }, onDone : () => { console . log ( "Child completed" ) ; }, onError : ( error ) => { console . error ( "Child failed:" , error ) ; }, } ) ; return chunks ; } } export class ChildAgent extends Think { getModel () { /* ... */ } getSystemPrompt () { return "You are a research assistant. Analyze data and report findings." ; } } TypeScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import type { StreamCallback } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export class ParentAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () { /* ... */ } async delegateToChild ( task : string ) { const child = await this . subAgent ( ChildAgent , "child-1" ) ; const chunks : string [] = [] ; await child . chat ( task , { onStart : ( event ) => { console . log ( "Child started:" , event . requestId ) ; }, onEvent : ( json ) => { chunks . push ( json ) ; }, onDone : () => { console . log ( "Child completed" ) ; }, onError : ( error ) => { console . error ( "Child failed:" , error ) ; }, } ) ; return chunks ; } } export class ChildAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () { /* ... */ } getSystemPrompt () { return "You are a research assistant. Analyze data and report findings." ; } }

Cancelling a sub-agent turn

Use onStart and cancelChat() for RPC-safe cancellation across a sub-agent boundary:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript let requestId ; const callback = { onStart ( event ) { requestId = event . requestId ; }, onEvent ( json ) { // Forward stream chunks. }, onDone () {}, onError ( error ) { console . error ( error ) ; }, }; const turn = child . chat ( "Long analysis task" , callback ) ; // Later, from another RPC call or failure handler: if ( requestId ) { await child . cancelChat ( requestId , "client disconnected" ) ; } await turn ; TypeScript let requestId : string | undefined ; const callback : StreamCallback = { onStart ( event ) { requestId = event . requestId ; }, onEvent ( json ) { // Forward stream chunks. }, onDone () {}, onError ( error ) { console . error ( error ) ; }, }; const turn = child . chat ( "Long analysis task" , callback ) ; // Later, from another RPC call or failure handler: if ( requestId ) { await child . cancelChat ( requestId , "client disconnected" ) ; } await turn ;

If the caller and callee are not separated by Workers RPC, you can also pass an AbortSignal to cancel mid-stream:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const controller = new AbortController () ; setTimeout ( () => controller . abort () , 30_000 ) ; await child . chat ( "Long analysis task" , callback , { signal : controller . signal , } ) ; TypeScript const controller = new AbortController () ; setTimeout ( () => controller . abort () , 30_000 ) ; await child . chat ( "Long analysis task" , callback , { signal : controller . signal , } ) ;

cancelChat(requestId, reason?) is a no-op if the turn already completed or the request ID is unknown. When aborted, the partial assistant message is still persisted.

saveMessages

Inject messages and trigger a model turn without a WebSocket connection. Use for scheduled responses, webhook-triggered turns, proactive agents, or chaining from onChatResponse .

TypeScript async saveMessages ( messages : | UIMessage [] | ( ( current : UIMessage [] ) => UIMessage [] | Promise < UIMessage [] > ) , options ?: SaveMessagesOptions , ): Promise < SaveMessagesResult >

Returns { requestId, status, error? } where status is "completed" , "error" , "skipped" , or "aborted" .

status When "completed" Turn ran to completion. "error" Turn started but the stream reported an error. error contains the stream error message when available. "skipped" Turn invalidated mid-flight, for example by chat-clear ; user message persisted, no model run. "aborted" Turn cancelled before completion via options.signal or chat-request-cancel . Partial assistant chunks still persisted.

Pass options.signal to cancel a programmatic turn from the Durable Object that starts it. AbortSignal cannot cross Durable Object RPC boundaries, and the signal is not persisted across hibernation.

Static messages

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . saveMessages ([ { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Time for your daily summary." } ] , }, ]) ; TypeScript await this . saveMessages ([ { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Time for your daily summary." } ] , }, ]) ;

Function form

When multiple saveMessages calls queue up, the function form runs with the latest messages when the turn actually starts:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . saveMessages ( ( current ) => [ ... current , { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Continue your analysis." } ] , }, ]) ; TypeScript await this . saveMessages ( ( current ) => [ ... current , { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Continue your analysis." } ] , }, ]) ;

Scheduled responses

Trigger a recurring prompt turn with getScheduledTasks() :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Think { getModel () { /* ... */ } getScheduledTasks () { return { dailyReport : { schedule : "every day at 09:00" , timezone : "UTC" , prompt : "Generate the daily report." , }, }; } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () { /* ... */ } getScheduledTasks () { return { dailyReport : { schedule : "every day at 09:00" , timezone : "UTC" , prompt : "Generate the daily report." , }, }; } }

Chaining from onChatResponse

Start a follow-up turn after the current one completes:

TypeScript async onChatResponse ( result : ChatResponseResult ) { if ( result . status === "completed" && this . needsFollowUp ( result . message )) { await this . saveMessages ([ { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Now summarize what you found." } ] , } ]) ; } }

continueLastTurn

Run another model call after the latest assistant message without injecting a new user message. Think persists the result as a new assistant message with continuation: true ; it does not append chunks to the existing assistant message.

TypeScript protected async continueLastTurn ( body ?: Record < string , unknown > , options ?: SaveMessagesOptions , ): Promise < SaveMessagesResult >

Returns { requestId, status: "skipped" } if the last message is not an assistant message. The optional body parameter overrides the stored body for this continuation. Pass options.signal to cancel the continuation while it is running.

abortRequest and abortAllRequests

Cancel in-flight chat turns from inside the Durable Object:

TypeScript protected abortRequest ( requestId : string , reason ?: unknown ): void protected abortAllRequests (): void