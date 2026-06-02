Think
@cloudflare/think lets you build a stateful AI chat agent — one that streams replies, remembers the conversation, and calls tools — by extending a single base class. You provide a model with
getModel(), and Think wires up the rest of the chat lifecycle for you: the agentic loop (the model calls tools, reads the results, and keeps going until it has an answer), message persistence, streaming, client tools, stream resumption, and extensions — all backed by Durable Object SQLite.
Think works as both a top-level agent (WebSocket chat to browser clients via
useAgentChat) and a sub-agent (a child agent that another agent drives over RPC via
chat()).
That is it. Think handles the WebSocket chat protocol, message persistence, the agentic loop, message sanitization, stream resumption, client tool support, and workspace file tools.
Both Think and
AIChatAgent extend
Agent and speak the same
cf_agent_chat_* WebSocket protocol. They serve different goals.
AIChatAgent is a protocol adapter. You override
onChatMessage and are responsible for calling
streamText, wiring tools, converting messages, and returning a
Response. AIChatAgent handles the plumbing — message persistence, streaming, abort, resume — but the LLM call is entirely your concern.
Think is an opinionated framework. It makes decisions for you:
getModel() returns the model,
getSystemPrompt() or
configureSession() sets the prompt,
getTools() returns tools. The default
onChatMessage runs the complete agentic loop. You override individual pieces, not the whole pipeline.
|Concern
|AIChatAgent
|Think
|Minimal subclass
|~15 lines (wire
streamText + tools + system prompt + response)
|3 lines (
getModel() only)
|Storage
|Flat SQL table
|Session: tree-structured messages, context blocks, compaction, FTS5
|Regeneration
|Destructive (old response deleted)
|Non-destructive branching (old responses preserved)
|Context management
|Manual
|Context blocks with LLM-writable persistent memory
|Sub-agent RPC
|Not built in
chat() with
StreamCallback
|Programmatic turns
saveMessages()
saveMessages(),
submitMessages(),
continueLastTurn()
|Compaction
maxPersistedMessages (deletes oldest)
|Non-destructive summaries via overlays
|Search
|Not available
|FTS5 full-text search per-session and cross-session
- You need full control over the LLM call (RAG, multi-model, custom streaming)
- You want the
Responsereturn type for HTTP middleware or testing
- You are building a simple chatbot with no memory requirements
- You want to ship fast (3-line subclass with everything wired)
- You need persistent memory (context blocks the model can read and write)
- You need long conversations (non-destructive compaction)
- You need conversation search (FTS5)
- You are building a sub-agent system (parent-child RPC with streaming)
- You need proactive agents (programmatic turns from scheduled tasks or webhooks)
- You need durable async submission for webhook or RPC callers
Think has several ways to start or continue a turn. Choose based on who starts the work and what the caller needs back.
|Use case
|API
|A browser user sends chat messages
useAgentChat over the WebSocket chat protocol
|Server code can wait for the model response
saveMessages()
|Server code needs fast durable acceptance and later status
submitMessages()
|Code should create recurring prompt-driven turns or handlers
getScheduledTasks()
|Parent code needs direct streaming RPC to a specific child
subAgent(...).chat()
|A parent delegates work to a retained child agent
agentTool() or
runAgentTool()
|Surround a turn with idempotent app-owned side effects
startFiber()
|Coordinate multi-step durable orchestration
|Workflows
|Add context or messages without starting a model turn
persistMessages()
|Advanced subclass or recovery code continues an assistant turn
continueLastTurn()
Use
saveMessages() when the caller owns the trigger and can wait for the turn to finish. Use
submitMessages() when timeout ambiguity would make retries unsafe.
Use
chat() for low-level parent-to-child streaming when your code owns forwarding, cancellation, and replay policy. Use Agent tools when a parent model or workflow delegates to a child agent and you want retained child runs, event replay, abort bridging, and UI drill-in.
Use
startFiber() outside Think when the durable unit is an application job around a turn: accepting a webhook once, restoring a serialized channel or thread target, posting a visible reply, or recording app-level recovery policy. Think submissions own conversation admission and turn serialization; managed fibers own external job acceptance, idempotent side effects, and application recovery.
Think's design is inspired by Pi ↗.
- Sessions — context blocks, compaction, search, multi-session (the storage layer Think builds on)
- Sub-agents —
subAgent(),
abortSubAgent(),
deleteSubAgent()(the base Agent methods for spawning children)
- Chat agents —
AIChatAgentfor when you need full control over the LLM call
- Long-running agents — sub-agent delegation patterns for multi-week agent lifetimes
- Durable execution —
runFiber()and crash recovery (used by
chatRecovery)
- Browse the web — full CDP helper API reference