@cloudflare/think lets you build a stateful AI chat agent — one that streams replies, remembers the conversation, and calls tools — by extending a single base class. You provide a model with getModel() , and Think wires up the rest of the chat lifecycle for you: the agentic loop (the model calls tools, reads the results, and keeps going until it has an answer), message persistence, streaming, client tools, stream resumption, and extensions — all backed by Durable Object SQLite.

Think works as both a top-level agent (WebSocket chat to browser clients via useAgentChat ) and a sub-agent (a child agent that another agent drives over RPC via chat() ).

New to Cloudflare Agents? If this is your first agent, start with the Getting started tutorial for a guided build. For the bigger picture of what agents are and how they run, read What are agents?. Think builds on two Cloudflare primitives worth a quick look: Workers AI provides the model, and each agent instance is a Durable Object that stores its state. The rest of this section is reference material you can dip into as you need it.

Quick start

Install

Terminal window npm install @cloudflare/think @cloudflare/ai-chat agents ai @cloudflare/shell zod workers-ai-provider

Server

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Think { getModel () { return createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } )( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.6" , ) ; } } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Think < Env > { getModel () { return createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } )( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.6" , ) ; } } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

That is it. Think handles the WebSocket chat protocol, message persistence, the agentic loop, message sanitization, stream resumption, client tool support, and workspace file tools.

Client

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; function Chat () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ; const { messages , sendMessage , status } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; return ( < div > { messages . map (( msg ) => ( < div key = { msg . id }> < strong >{ msg . role }:</ strong > { msg . parts . map (( part , i ) => part . type === "text" ? < span key = { i }>{ part . text }</ span > : null , )} </ div > ))} < form onSubmit = {( e ) => { e . preventDefault (); const input = e . currentTarget . elements . namedItem ( "input" ) ; sendMessage ({ text: input . value }); input . value = "" ; }} > < input name = "input" placeholder = "Send a message..." /> < button type = "submit" >Send</ button > </ form > </ div > ) ; } TypeScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; function Chat () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" } ) ; const { messages , sendMessage , status } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; return ( < div > { messages . map (( msg ) => ( < div key = { msg. id } > < strong > { msg. role } : < / strong > { msg . parts . map (( part , i ) => part . type === " text " ? < span key = { i } > { part. text } </ span > : null , ) } </ div > )) } < form onSubmit = { (e) => { e . preventDefault () ; const input = e . currentTarget . elements . namedItem ( "input" , ) as HTMLInputElement ; sendMessage ( { text : input . value } ) ; input . value = "" ; }} > < input name = "input" placeholder = "Send a message..." /> < button type = "submit" > Send </ button > </ form > </ div > ) ; }

Configuration

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-06-02" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" }, " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " class_name " : "MyAgent" , " name " : "MyAgent" } ] }, " migrations " : [ { " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyAgent" ], " tag " : "v1" } ] } TOML # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-06-02" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [ ai ] binding = "AI" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] class_name = "MyAgent" name = "MyAgent" [[ migrations ]] new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyAgent" ] tag = "v1"

Think vs AIChatAgent

Both Think and AIChatAgent extend Agent and speak the same cf_agent_chat_* WebSocket protocol. They serve different goals.

AIChatAgent is a protocol adapter. You override onChatMessage and are responsible for calling streamText , wiring tools, converting messages, and returning a Response . AIChatAgent handles the plumbing — message persistence, streaming, abort, resume — but the LLM call is entirely your concern.

Think is an opinionated framework. It makes decisions for you: getModel() returns the model, getSystemPrompt() or configureSession() sets the prompt, getTools() returns tools. The default onChatMessage runs the complete agentic loop. You override individual pieces, not the whole pipeline.

Concern AIChatAgent Think Minimal subclass ~15 lines (wire streamText + tools + system prompt + response) 3 lines ( getModel() only) Storage Flat SQL table Session: tree-structured messages, context blocks, compaction, FTS5 Regeneration Destructive (old response deleted) Non-destructive branching (old responses preserved) Context management Manual Context blocks with LLM-writable persistent memory Sub-agent RPC Not built in chat() with StreamCallback Programmatic turns saveMessages() saveMessages() , submitMessages() , continueLastTurn() Compaction maxPersistedMessages (deletes oldest) Non-destructive summaries via overlays Search Not available FTS5 full-text search per-session and cross-session

When to use AIChatAgent

You need full control over the LLM call (RAG, multi-model, custom streaming)

You want the Response return type for HTTP middleware or testing

return type for HTTP middleware or testing You are building a simple chatbot with no memory requirements

When to use Think

You want to ship fast (3-line subclass with everything wired)

You need persistent memory (context blocks the model can read and write)

You need long conversations (non-destructive compaction)

You need conversation search (FTS5)

You are building a sub-agent system (parent-child RPC with streaming)

You need proactive agents (programmatic turns from scheduled tasks or webhooks)

You need durable async submission for webhook or RPC callers

Choose a turn API

Think has several ways to start or continue a turn. Choose based on who starts the work and what the caller needs back.

Use case API A browser user sends chat messages useAgentChat over the WebSocket chat protocol Server code can wait for the model response saveMessages() Server code needs fast durable acceptance and later status submitMessages() Code should create recurring prompt-driven turns or handlers getScheduledTasks() Parent code needs direct streaming RPC to a specific child subAgent(...).chat() A parent delegates work to a retained child agent agentTool() or runAgentTool() Surround a turn with idempotent app-owned side effects startFiber() Coordinate multi-step durable orchestration Workflows Add context or messages without starting a model turn persistMessages() Advanced subclass or recovery code continues an assistant turn continueLastTurn()

Use saveMessages() when the caller owns the trigger and can wait for the turn to finish. Use submitMessages() when timeout ambiguity would make retries unsafe.

Use chat() for low-level parent-to-child streaming when your code owns forwarding, cancellation, and replay policy. Use Agent tools when a parent model or workflow delegates to a child agent and you want retained child runs, event replay, abort bridging, and UI drill-in.

Use startFiber() outside Think when the durable unit is an application job around a turn: accepting a webhook once, restoring a serialized channel or thread target, posting a visible reply, or recording app-level recovery policy. Think submissions own conversation admission and turn serialization; managed fibers own external job acceptance, idempotent side effects, and application recovery.

In this section

Acknowledgments

Think's design is inspired by Pi ↗.

Example

Assistant example Explore a multi-session Think assistant with sub-agent routing, shared workspace, MCP, chat recovery, and GitHub OAuth.

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