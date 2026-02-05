This guide explains how requests are routed to agents, how naming works, and patterns for organizing your agents.
When a request comes in,
routeAgentRequest() examines the URL and routes it to the appropriate agent instance:
Example URLs:
|URL
|Agent Class
|Instance
/agents/counter/user-123
Counter
user-123
/agents/chat-room/lobby
ChatRoom
lobby
/agents/my-agent/default
MyAgent
default
Agent class names are automatically converted to kebab-case for URLs:
|Class Name
|URL Path
Counter
/agents/counter/...
MyAgent
/agents/my-agent/...
ChatRoom
/agents/chat-room/...
AIAssistant
/agents/ai-assistant/...
The router matches both the original name and kebab-case version, so you can use either:
-
useAgent({ agent: "Counter" }) →
/agents/counter/...
-
useAgent({ agent: "counter" }) →
/agents/counter/...
Using routeAgentRequest()
The
routeAgentRequest() function is the main entry point for agent routing:
The instance name (the last part of the URL) determines which agent instance handles the request. Each unique name gets its own isolated agent with its own state.
Each user gets their own agent instance:
Multiple users share the same agent instance:
A single instance for the entire application:
Generate instance names based on context:
For advanced use cases where you need control over the URL structure, you can bypass the default
/agents/{agent}/{name} pattern.
Using basePath (client-side)
The
basePath option lets clients connect to any URL path:
This is useful when:
- You want clean URLs without the
/agents/ prefix
- The instance name is determined server-side (for example, from auth/session)
- You are integrating with an existing URL structure
Server-side instance selection
When using
basePath, the server must handle routing. Use
getAgentByName() to get the agent instance, then forward the request with
fetch():
Custom path with dynamic instance
Route different paths to different instances:
Receiving the instance identity (client-side)
When using
basePath, the client does not know which instance it connected to until the server returns this information. The agent automatically sends its identity on connection:
For
AgentClient:
Handling identity changes on reconnect
If the identity changes on reconnect (for example, session expired and user logs in as someone else), you can handle it with
onIdentityChange:
If
onIdentityChange is not provided and identity changes, a warning is logged to help catch unexpected session changes.
Disabling identity for security
If your instance names contain sensitive data (session IDs, internal user IDs), you can disable identity sending:
When identity is disabled:
-
agent.identified stays
false
-
agent.ready never resolves (use state updates instead)
-
onIdentity and
onIdentityChange are never called
When to use custom routing
|Scenario
|Approach
|Standard agent access
|Default
/agents/{agent}/{name}
|Instance from auth/session
basePath +
getAgentByName +
fetch
|Clean URLs (no
/agents/ prefix)
basePath + custom routing
|Legacy URL structure
basePath + custom routing
|Complex routing logic
|Custom routing in Worker
Both
routeAgentRequest() and
getAgentByName() accept options for customizing routing behavior.
For cross-origin requests (common when your frontend is on a different domain):
Or with custom CORS headers:
For latency-sensitive applications, hint where the agent should run:
Available location hints:
wnam,
enam,
sam,
weur,
eeur,
apac,
oc,
afr,
me
For data residency requirements:
Since agents are instantiated by the runtime rather than constructed directly,
props provides a way to pass initialization arguments:
Props are passed to the agent's
onStart lifecycle method:
When using
props with
routeAgentRequest, the same props are passed to whichever agent matches the URL. This works well for universal context like authentication:
For agent-specific initialization, use
getAgentByName instead where you control exactly which agent receives the props.
routeAgentRequest supports hooks for intercepting requests before they reach agents:
These hooks are useful for authentication and validation. Refer to Cross-domain authentication for detailed examples.
You can access agents from your Worker code using
getAgentByName() for RPC calls:
For options like
locationHint,
jurisdiction, and
props, refer to Routing options.
Sub-paths and HTTP methods
Requests can include sub-paths after the instance name. These are passed to your agent's
onRequest() handler:
Handle sub-paths in your agent:
You can have multiple agent classes in one project. Each gets its own namespace:
Each agent is accessed via its own path:
Here is how a request flows through the system:
flowchart TD
A["HTTP Request<br/>or WebSocket"] --> B["routeAgentRequest<br/>Parse URL path"]
B --> C["Find binding in<br/>env by name"]
C --> D["Get/create DO<br/>by instance ID"]
D --> E["Agent Instance"]
E --> F{"Protocol?"}
F -->|WebSocket| G["onConnect(), onMessage"]
F -->|HTTP| H["onRequest()"]
Routing with authentication
There are several ways to authenticate requests before they reach your agent.
Using authentication hooks
The
routeAgentRequest() function provides
onBeforeConnect and
onBeforeRequest hooks for authentication:
Check authentication before calling
routeAgentRequest():
If you are using a framework like Hono ↗, authenticate in middleware before calling the agent:
For WebSocket authentication patterns (tokens in URLs, JWT refresh), refer to Cross-domain authentication.
Agent namespace not found
The error message lists available agents. Check:
- Agent class is exported from your entry point.
- Class name in code matches
class_name in
wrangler.jsonc.
- URL uses correct kebab-case name.
- Verify the URL pattern:
/agents/{agent-name}/{instance-name}.
- Check that
routeAgentRequest() is called before your 404 handler.
- Ensure the response from
routeAgentRequest() is returned (not just called).
WebSocket connection fails
- Do not modify the response from
routeAgentRequest() for WebSocket upgrades.
- Ensure CORS is enabled if connecting from a different origin.
- Check browser dev tools for the actual error.
- Ensure your Worker handles the custom path and forwards to the agent.
- Use
getAgentByName() +
agent.fetch(request) to forward requests.
- The
agent parameter is still required but ignored when
basePath is set.
- Check that the server-side route matches the client's
basePath.
routeAgentRequest(request, env, options?)
Routes a request to the appropriate agent.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
request
Request
|The incoming request
env
Env
|Environment with agent bindings
options.cors
boolean | HeadersInit
|Enable CORS headers
options.props
Record<string, unknown>
|Props passed to whichever agent handles request
options.locationHint
string
|Preferred location for agent instances
options.jurisdiction
string
|Data jurisdiction for agent instances
options.onBeforeConnect
Function
|Callback before WebSocket connections
options.onBeforeRequest
Function
|Callback before HTTP requests
Returns:
Promise<Response | undefined> - Response if matched, undefined if no agent route.
getAgentByName(namespace, name, options?)
Get an agent instance by name for server-side RPC or request forwarding.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
namespace
DurableObjectNamespace<T>
|Agent binding from env
name
string
|Instance name
options.locationHint
string
|Preferred location
options.jurisdiction
string
|Data jurisdiction
options.props
Record<string, unknown>
|Initialization properties for onStart
Returns:
Promise<DurableObjectStub<T>> - Typed stub for calling agent methods or forwarding requests.
useAgent(options) /
AgentClient options
Client connection options for custom routing:
|Option
|Type
|Description
agent
string
|Agent class name (required)
name
string
|Instance name (default:
"default")
basePath
string
|Full URL path - bypasses agent/name URL construction
path
string
|Additional path to append to the URL
onIdentity
(name, agent) => void
|Called when server sends identity
onIdentityChange
(oldName, newName, oldAgent, newAgent) => void
|Called when identity changes on reconnect
Return value properties (React hook):
|Property
|Type
|Description
name
string
|Current instance name (reactive)
agent
string
|Current agent class name (reactive)
identified
boolean
|Whether identity has been received (reactive)
ready
Promise<void>
|Resolves when identity is received
Static options for agent configuration:
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
hibernate
boolean
true
|Whether the agent should hibernate when inactive
sendIdentityOnConnect
boolean
true
|Whether to send identity to clients on connect
hungScheduleTimeoutSeconds
number
30
|Timeout before a running schedule is considered hung
Client SDK Connect from browsers with useAgent and AgentClient.