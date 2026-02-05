This guide explains how requests are routed to agents, how naming works, and patterns for organizing your agents.

How routing works

When a request comes in, routeAgentRequest() examines the URL and routes it to the appropriate agent instance:

https://your-worker.dev/agents/{agent-name}/{instance-name} └────┬────┘ └─────┬─────┘ Class name Unique instance ID (kebab-case)

Example URLs:

URL Agent Class Instance /agents/counter/user-123 Counter user-123 /agents/chat-room/lobby ChatRoom lobby /agents/my-agent/default MyAgent default

Name resolution

Agent class names are automatically converted to kebab-case for URLs:

Class Name URL Path Counter /agents/counter/... MyAgent /agents/my-agent/... ChatRoom /agents/chat-room/... AIAssistant /agents/ai-assistant/...

The router matches both the original name and kebab-case version, so you can use either:

useAgent({ agent: "Counter" }) → /agents/counter/...

→ useAgent({ agent: "counter" }) → /agents/counter/...

Using routeAgentRequest()

The routeAgentRequest() function is the main entry point for agent routing:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { // Route to agents - returns Response or undefined const agentResponse = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env ) ; if ( agentResponse ) { return agentResponse ; } // No agent matched - handle other routes return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { // Route to agents - returns Response or undefined const agentResponse = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env ) ; if ( agentResponse ) { return agentResponse ; } // No agent matched - handle other routes return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; }, };

Instance naming patterns

The instance name (the last part of the URL) determines which agent instance handles the request. Each unique name gets its own isolated agent with its own state.

Per-user agents

Each user gets their own agent instance:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Client const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "UserProfile" , name : `user- ${ userId } ` , // e.g., "user-abc123" } ) ; TypeScript // Client const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "UserProfile" , name : `user- ${ userId } ` , // e.g., "user-abc123" } ) ;

/agents/user-profile/user-abc123 → User abc123's agent /agents/user-profile/user-xyz789 → User xyz789's agent (separate instance)

Shared rooms

Multiple users share the same agent instance:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Client const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "ChatRoom" , name : roomId , // e.g., "general" or "room-42" } ) ; TypeScript // Client const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "ChatRoom" , name : roomId , // e.g., "general" or "room-42" } ) ;

/agents/chat-room/general → All users in "general" share this agent

Global singleton

A single instance for the entire application:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Client const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "AppConfig" , name : "default" , // Or any consistent name } ) ; TypeScript // Client const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "AppConfig" , name : "default" , // Or any consistent name } ) ;

Dynamic naming

Generate instance names based on context:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Per-session const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "Session" , name : sessionId , } ) ; // Per-document const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "Document" , name : `doc- ${ documentId } ` , } ) ; // Per-game const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "Game" , name : `game- ${ gameId } - ${ Date . now () } ` , } ) ; TypeScript // Per-session const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "Session" , name : sessionId , } ) ; // Per-document const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "Document" , name : `doc- ${ documentId } ` , } ) ; // Per-game const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "Game" , name : `game- ${ gameId } - ${ Date . now () } ` , } ) ;

Custom URL routing

For advanced use cases where you need control over the URL structure, you can bypass the default /agents/{agent}/{name} pattern.

Using basePath (client-side)

The basePath option lets clients connect to any URL path:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Client connects to /user instead of /agents/user-agent/... const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "UserAgent" , // Required but ignored when basePath is set basePath : "user" , // → connects to /user } ) ; TypeScript // Client connects to /user instead of /agents/user-agent/... const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "UserAgent" , // Required but ignored when basePath is set basePath : "user" , // → connects to /user } ) ;

This is useful when:

You want clean URLs without the /agents/ prefix

prefix The instance name is determined server-side (for example, from auth/session)

You are integrating with an existing URL structure

Server-side instance selection

When using basePath , the server must handle routing. Use getAgentByName() to get the agent instance, then forward the request with fetch() :

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Custom routing - server determines instance from session if ( url . pathname === "/user" ) { const session = await getSession ( request ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . UserAgent , session . userId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; // Forward request directly to agent } // Default routing for standard /agents/... paths return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Custom routing - server determines instance from session if ( url . pathname === "/user" ) { const session = await getSession ( request ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . UserAgent , session . userId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; // Forward request directly to agent } // Default routing for standard /agents/... paths return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, };

Custom path with dynamic instance

Route different paths to different instances:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Route /chat/{room} to ChatRoom agent if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/chat/" )) { const roomId = url . pathname . replace ( "/chat/" , "" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . ChatRoom , roomId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; } // Route /doc/{id} to Document agent if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/doc/" )) { const docId = url . pathname . replace ( "/doc/" , "" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . Document , docId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; } TypeScript // Route /chat/{room} to ChatRoom agent if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/chat/" )) { const roomId = url . pathname . replace ( "/chat/" , "" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . ChatRoom , roomId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; } // Route /doc/{id} to Document agent if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/doc/" )) { const docId = url . pathname . replace ( "/doc/" , "" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . Document , docId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; }

Receiving the instance identity (client-side)

When using basePath , the client does not know which instance it connected to until the server returns this information. The agent automatically sends its identity on connection:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "UserAgent" , basePath : "user" , onIdentity : ( name , agentType ) => { console . log ( `Connected to ${ agentType } instance: ${ name } ` ) ; // e.g., "Connected to user-agent instance: user-123" }, } ) ; // Reactive state - re-renders when identity is received return ( < div > { agent . identified ? `Connected to: ${ agent . name } ` : "Connecting..." } </ div > ) ; TypeScript const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "UserAgent" , basePath : "user" , onIdentity : ( name , agentType ) => { console . log ( `Connected to ${ agentType } instance: ${ name } ` ) ; // e.g., "Connected to user-agent instance: user-123" }, } ) ; // Reactive state - re-renders when identity is received return ( < div > { agent . identified ? `Connected to: ${ agent . name } ` : "Connecting..." } </ div > ) ;

For AgentClient :

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const agent = new AgentClient ( { agent : "UserAgent" , basePath : "user" , host : "example.com" , onIdentity : ( name , agentType ) => { // Update UI with actual instance name setInstanceName ( name ) ; }, } ) ; // Wait for identity before proceeding await agent . ready ; console . log ( agent . name ) ; // Now has the server-determined name TypeScript const agent = new AgentClient ( { agent : "UserAgent" , basePath : "user" , host : "example.com" , onIdentity : ( name , agentType ) => { // Update UI with actual instance name setInstanceName ( name ) ; }, } ) ; // Wait for identity before proceeding await agent . ready ; console . log ( agent . name ) ; // Now has the server-determined name

Handling identity changes on reconnect

If the identity changes on reconnect (for example, session expired and user logs in as someone else), you can handle it with onIdentityChange :

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "UserAgent" , basePath : "user" , onIdentityChange : ( oldName , newName , oldAgent , newAgent ) => { console . log ( `Session changed: ${ oldName } → ${ newName } ` ) ; // Refresh state, show notification, etc. }, } ) ; TypeScript const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "UserAgent" , basePath : "user" , onIdentityChange : ( oldName , newName , oldAgent , newAgent ) => { console . log ( `Session changed: ${ oldName } → ${ newName } ` ) ; // Refresh state, show notification, etc. }, } ) ;

If onIdentityChange is not provided and identity changes, a warning is logged to help catch unexpected session changes.

Disabling identity for security

If your instance names contain sensitive data (session IDs, internal user IDs), you can disable identity sending:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class SecureAgent extends Agent { // Do not expose instance names to clients static options = { sendIdentityOnConnect : false }; } TypeScript class SecureAgent extends Agent { // Do not expose instance names to clients static options = { sendIdentityOnConnect : false }; }

When identity is disabled:

agent.identified stays false

stays agent.ready never resolves (use state updates instead)

never resolves (use state updates instead) onIdentity and onIdentityChange are never called

When to use custom routing

Scenario Approach Standard agent access Default /agents/{agent}/{name} Instance from auth/session basePath + getAgentByName + fetch Clean URLs (no /agents/ prefix) basePath + custom routing Legacy URL structure basePath + custom routing Complex routing logic Custom routing in Worker

Routing options

Both routeAgentRequest() and getAgentByName() accept options for customizing routing behavior.

CORS

For cross-origin requests (common when your frontend is on a different domain):

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { cors : true , // Enable default CORS headers } ) ; TypeScript const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { cors : true , // Enable default CORS headers } ) ;

Or with custom CORS headers:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { cors : { "Access-Control-Allow-Origin" : "https://myapp.com" , "Access-Control-Allow-Methods" : "GET, POST, OPTIONS" , "Access-Control-Allow-Headers" : "Content-Type, Authorization" , }, } ) ; TypeScript const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { cors : { "Access-Control-Allow-Origin" : "https://myapp.com" , "Access-Control-Allow-Methods" : "GET, POST, OPTIONS" , "Access-Control-Allow-Headers" : "Content-Type, Authorization" , }, } ) ;

Location hints

For latency-sensitive applications, hint where the agent should run:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // With getAgentByName const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyAgent , "instance-name" , { locationHint : "enam" , // Eastern North America } ) ; // With routeAgentRequest (applies to all matched agents) const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { locationHint : "enam" , } ) ; TypeScript // With getAgentByName const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyAgent , "instance-name" , { locationHint : "enam" , // Eastern North America } ) ; // With routeAgentRequest (applies to all matched agents) const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { locationHint : "enam" , } ) ;

Available location hints: wnam , enam , sam , weur , eeur , apac , oc , afr , me

Jurisdiction

For data residency requirements:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // With getAgentByName const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyAgent , "instance-name" , { jurisdiction : "eu" , // EU jurisdiction } ) ; // With routeAgentRequest (applies to all matched agents) const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { jurisdiction : "eu" , } ) ; TypeScript // With getAgentByName const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyAgent , "instance-name" , { jurisdiction : "eu" , // EU jurisdiction } ) ; // With routeAgentRequest (applies to all matched agents) const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { jurisdiction : "eu" , } ) ;

Props

Since agents are instantiated by the runtime rather than constructed directly, props provides a way to pass initialization arguments:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyAgent , "instance-name" , { props : { userId : session . userId , config : { maxRetries : 3 }, }, } ) ; TypeScript const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyAgent , "instance-name" , { props : { userId : session . userId , config : { maxRetries : 3 }, }, } ) ;

Props are passed to the agent's onStart lifecycle method:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { userId ; config ; async onStart ( props ) { this . userId = props ?. userId ; this . config = props ?. config ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { private userId ?: string ; private config ?: { maxRetries : number }; async onStart ( props ?: { userId : string ; config : { maxRetries : number } }) { this . userId = props ?. userId ; this . config = props ?. config ; } }

When using props with routeAgentRequest , the same props are passed to whichever agent matches the URL. This works well for universal context like authentication:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const session = await getSession ( request ) ; return routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { props : { userId : session . userId , role : session . role }, } ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const session = await getSession ( request ) ; return routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { props : { userId : session . userId , role : session . role }, } ) ; }, };

For agent-specific initialization, use getAgentByName instead where you control exactly which agent receives the props.

Note For McpAgent , props are automatically stored and accessible via this.props . Refer to MCP servers for details.

Hooks

routeAgentRequest supports hooks for intercepting requests before they reach agents:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { onBeforeConnect : ( req , lobby ) => { // Called before WebSocket connections // Return a Response to reject, Request to modify, or void to continue }, onBeforeRequest : ( req , lobby ) => { // Called before HTTP requests // Return a Response to reject, Request to modify, or void to continue }, } ) ; TypeScript const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { onBeforeConnect : ( req , lobby ) => { // Called before WebSocket connections // Return a Response to reject, Request to modify, or void to continue }, onBeforeRequest : ( req , lobby ) => { // Called before HTTP requests // Return a Response to reject, Request to modify, or void to continue }, } ) ;

These hooks are useful for authentication and validation. Refer to Cross-domain authentication for detailed examples.

Server-side agent access

You can access agents from your Worker code using getAgentByName() for RPC calls:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getAgentByName , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // API endpoint that interacts with an agent if ( url . pathname === "/api/increment" ) { const counter = await getAgentByName ( env . Counter , "global-counter" ) ; const newCount = await counter . increment () ; return Response . json ( { count : newCount } ) ; } // Regular agent routing return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { getAgentByName , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // API endpoint that interacts with an agent if ( url . pathname === "/api/increment" ) { const counter = await getAgentByName ( env . Counter , "global-counter" ) ; const newCount = await counter . increment () ; return Response . json ( { count : newCount } ) ; } // Regular agent routing return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, };

For options like locationHint , jurisdiction , and props , refer to Routing options.

Sub-paths and HTTP methods

Requests can include sub-paths after the instance name. These are passed to your agent's onRequest() handler:

/agents/api/v1/users → agent: "api", instance: "v1", path: "/users" /agents/api/v1/users/123 → agent: "api", instance: "v1", path: "/users/123"

Handle sub-paths in your agent:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class API extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // url.pathname contains the full path including /agents/api/v1/... // Extract the sub-path after your agent's base path const path = url . pathname . replace ( / ^ \/agents\/api\/ [ ^ / ] + / , "" ) ; if ( request . method === "GET" && path === "/users" ) { return Response . json ( await this . getUsers ()) ; } if ( request . method === "POST" && path === "/users" ) { const data = await request . json () ; return Response . json ( await this . createUser ( data )) ; } return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } } TypeScript export class API extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // url.pathname contains the full path including /agents/api/v1/... // Extract the sub-path after your agent's base path const path = url . pathname . replace ( / ^ \/agents\/api\/ [ ^ / ] + / , "" ) ; if ( request . method === "GET" && path === "/users" ) { return Response . json ( await this . getUsers ()) ; } if ( request . method === "POST" && path === "/users" ) { const data = await request . json () ; return Response . json ( await this . createUser ( data )) ; } return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } }

Multiple agents

You can have multiple agent classes in one project. Each gets its own namespace:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // server.ts export { Counter } from "./agents/counter" ; export { ChatRoom } from "./agents/chat-room" ; export { UserProfile } from "./agents/user-profile" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, }; TypeScript // server.ts export { Counter } from "./agents/counter" ; export { ChatRoom } from "./agents/chat-room" ; export { UserProfile } from "./agents/user-profile" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, };

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "Counter" , " class_name " : "Counter" }, { " name " : "ChatRoom" , " class_name " : "ChatRoom" }, { " name " : "UserProfile" , " class_name " : "UserProfile" }, ], }, " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "Counter" , "ChatRoom" , "UserProfile" ], }, ], } [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "Counter" class_name = "Counter" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "ChatRoom" class_name = "ChatRoom" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "UserProfile" class_name = "UserProfile" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "Counter" , "ChatRoom" , "UserProfile" ]

Each agent is accessed via its own path:

/agents/counter/... /agents/chat-room/... /agents/user-profile/...

Request flow

Here is how a request flows through the system:

flowchart TD A["HTTP Request<br/>or WebSocket"] --> B["routeAgentRequest<br/>Parse URL path"] B --> C["Find binding in<br/>env by name"] C --> D["Get/create DO<br/>by instance ID"] D --> E["Agent Instance"] E --> F{"Protocol?"} F -->|WebSocket| G["onConnect(), onMessage"] F -->|HTTP| H["onRequest()"]

Routing with authentication

There are several ways to authenticate requests before they reach your agent.

Using authentication hooks

The routeAgentRequest() function provides onBeforeConnect and onBeforeRequest hooks for authentication:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { // Run before WebSocket connections onBeforeConnect : async ( request ) => { const token = new URL ( request . url ) . searchParams . get ( "token" ) ; if ( ! ( await verifyToken ( token , env ))) { // Return a response to reject the connection return new Response ( "Unauthorized" , { status : 401 } ) ; } // Return nothing to allow the connection }, // Run before HTTP requests onBeforeRequest : async ( request ) => { const auth = request . headers . get ( "Authorization" ) ; if ( ! auth || ! ( await verifyAuth ( auth , env ))) { return new Response ( "Unauthorized" , { status : 401 } ) ; } }, // Optional: prepend a prefix to agent instance names prefix : "user-" , } )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { Agent , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { // Run before WebSocket connections onBeforeConnect : async ( request ) => { const token = new URL ( request . url ) . searchParams . get ( "token" ) ; if ( ! ( await verifyToken ( token , env ))) { // Return a response to reject the connection return new Response ( "Unauthorized" , { status : 401 } ) ; } // Return nothing to allow the connection }, // Run before HTTP requests onBeforeRequest : async ( request ) => { const auth = request . headers . get ( "Authorization" ) ; if ( ! auth || ! ( await verifyAuth ( auth , env ))) { return new Response ( "Unauthorized" , { status : 401 } ) ; } }, // Optional: prepend a prefix to agent instance names prefix : "user-" , } )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, };

Manual authentication

Check authentication before calling routeAgentRequest() :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Protect agent routes if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/agents/" )) { const user = await authenticate ( request , env ) ; if ( ! user ) { return new Response ( "Unauthorized" , { status : 401 } ) ; } // Optionally, enforce that users can only access their own agents const instanceName = url . pathname . split ( "/" )[ 3 ] ; if ( instanceName !== `user- ${ user . id } ` ) { return new Response ( "Forbidden" , { status : 403 } ) ; } } return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Protect agent routes if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/agents/" )) { const user = await authenticate ( request , env ) ; if ( ! user ) { return new Response ( "Unauthorized" , { status : 401 } ) ; } // Optionally, enforce that users can only access their own agents const instanceName = url . pathname . split ( "/" )[ 3 ] ; if ( instanceName !== `user- ${ user . id } ` ) { return new Response ( "Forbidden" , { status : 403 } ) ; } } return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, };

Using a framework (Hono)

If you are using a framework like Hono ↗, authenticate in middleware before calling the agent:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , getAgentByName } from "agents" ; import { Hono } from "hono" ; const app = new Hono () ; // Authentication middleware app . use ( "/agents/*" , async ( c , next ) => { const token = c . req . header ( "Authorization" ) ?. replace ( "Bearer " , "" ) ; if ( ! token || ! ( await verifyToken ( token , c . env ))) { return c . json ( { error : "Unauthorized" }, 401 ) ; } await next () ; } ) ; // Route to a specific agent app . all ( "/agents/code-review/:id/*" , async ( c ) => { const id = c . req . param ( "id" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( c . env . CodeReviewAgent , id ) ; return agent . fetch ( c . req . raw ) ; } ) ; export default app ; TypeScript import { Agent , getAgentByName } from "agents" ; import { Hono } from "hono" ; const app = new Hono <{ Bindings : Env }> () ; // Authentication middleware app . use ( "/agents/*" , async ( c , next ) => { const token = c . req . header ( "Authorization" ) ?. replace ( "Bearer " , "" ) ; if ( ! token || ! ( await verifyToken ( token , c . env ))) { return c . json ( { error : "Unauthorized" }, 401 ) ; } await next () ; } ) ; // Route to a specific agent app . all ( "/agents/code-review/:id/*" , async ( c ) => { const id = c . req . param ( "id" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( c . env . CodeReviewAgent , id ) ; return agent . fetch ( c . req . raw ) ; } ) ; export default app ;

For WebSocket authentication patterns (tokens in URLs, JWT refresh), refer to Cross-domain authentication.

Troubleshooting

Agent namespace not found

The error message lists available agents. Check:

Agent class is exported from your entry point. Class name in code matches class_name in wrangler.jsonc . URL uses correct kebab-case name.

Request returns 404

Verify the URL pattern: /agents/{agent-name}/{instance-name} . Check that routeAgentRequest() is called before your 404 handler. Ensure the response from routeAgentRequest() is returned (not just called).

WebSocket connection fails

Do not modify the response from routeAgentRequest() for WebSocket upgrades. Ensure CORS is enabled if connecting from a different origin. Check browser dev tools for the actual error.

basePath not working

Ensure your Worker handles the custom path and forwards to the agent. Use getAgentByName() + agent.fetch(request) to forward requests. The agent parameter is still required but ignored when basePath is set. Check that the server-side route matches the client's basePath .

API reference

Routes a request to the appropriate agent.

Parameter Type Description request Request The incoming request env Env Environment with agent bindings options.cors boolean | HeadersInit Enable CORS headers options.props Record<string, unknown> Props passed to whichever agent handles request options.locationHint string Preferred location for agent instances options.jurisdiction string Data jurisdiction for agent instances options.onBeforeConnect Function Callback before WebSocket connections options.onBeforeRequest Function Callback before HTTP requests

Returns: Promise<Response | undefined> - Response if matched, undefined if no agent route.

Get an agent instance by name for server-side RPC or request forwarding.

Parameter Type Description namespace DurableObjectNamespace<T> Agent binding from env name string Instance name options.locationHint string Preferred location options.jurisdiction string Data jurisdiction options.props Record<string, unknown> Initialization properties for onStart

Returns: Promise<DurableObjectStub<T>> - Typed stub for calling agent methods or forwarding requests.

useAgent(options) / AgentClient options

Client connection options for custom routing:

Option Type Description agent string Agent class name (required) name string Instance name (default: "default" ) basePath string Full URL path - bypasses agent/name URL construction path string Additional path to append to the URL onIdentity (name, agent) => void Called when server sends identity onIdentityChange (oldName, newName, oldAgent, newAgent) => void Called when identity changes on reconnect

Return value properties (React hook):

Property Type Description name string Current instance name (reactive) agent string Current agent class name (reactive) identified boolean Whether identity has been received (reactive) ready Promise<void> Resolves when identity is received

Static options for agent configuration:

Option Type Default Description hibernate boolean true Whether the agent should hibernate when inactive sendIdentityOnConnect boolean true Whether to send identity to clients on connect hungScheduleTimeoutSeconds number 30 Timeout before a running schedule is considered hung

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class SecureAgent extends Agent { static options = { sendIdentityOnConnect : false }; } TypeScript class SecureAgent extends Agent { static options = { sendIdentityOnConnect : false }; }

