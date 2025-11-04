Handle OAuth with MCP servers

When you build an Agent that connects to OAuth-protected MCP servers (like Slack or Notion), your end users will need to authenticate before the Agent can access their data. This guide shows you how to implement OAuth flows so your users can authorize access seamlessly.
Understanding the OAuth flow
When your Agent connects to an OAuth-protected MCP server, here's what happens:
Your code calls
addMcpServer() with the server URL
If OAuth is required, it returns an
authUrl instead of immediately connecting
Your application presents the
authUrl to your user
Your user authenticates on the provider's site (Slack, etc.)
The provider redirects back to your Agent's callback URL with an authorization code
Your Agent completes the connection automatically
Connect and initiate OAuth
When you connect to an OAuth-protected server (like Cloudflare Observability), check if
authUrl is returned. If present, automatically redirect your user to complete authorization:
export class ObservabilityAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; url . pathname . endsWith ( "connect-observability" ) && request . method === "POST" // Attempt to connect to Cloudflare Observability MCP server const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( "Cloudflare Observability" , "https://observability.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp" , // OAuth required - redirect user to authorize return Response . redirect ( authUrl , 302 ) ; // No OAuth needed - connection complete JSON . stringify ( { serverId : id , status : "connected" } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } }, return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; export class ObservabilityAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "connect-observability" ) && request . method === "POST" ) { // Attempt to connect to Cloudflare Observability MCP server const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( "Cloudflare Observability" , "https://observability.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp" , // OAuth required - redirect user to authorize return Response . redirect ( authUrl , 302 ) ; // No OAuth needed - connection complete JSON . stringify ( { serverId : id , status : "connected" } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } }, return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ;
Your user is automatically redirected to the provider's OAuth page to authorize access.
Instead of an automatic redirect, you can also present the
authUrl to your user as a:
Popup window:
window.open(authUrl, '_blank', 'width=600,height=700') (for dashboard-style apps)
Clickable link: Display as a button or link (for API documentation or multi-step flows)
Deep link: Use custom URL schemes for mobile apps
Configure callback behavior
After your user completes OAuth, the provider redirects back to your Agent's callback URL. Configure what happens next.
Redirect to your application (recommended)
For the automatic redirect approach, redirect users back to your application after OAuth completes:
export class MyAgent extends Agent { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { successRedirect : "/dashboard" , errorRedirect : "/auth-error" , export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { successRedirect : "/dashboard" , errorRedirect : "/auth-error" ,
Users return to
/dashboard on success or
/auth-error?error=<message> on failure, maintaining a smooth flow.
If you used
window.open() to open OAuth in a popup:
import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { customHandler : ( result ) => { if ( result . authSuccess ) { // Success - close the popup return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" }, // Error - show message, then close `<script>alert('Authorization failed: ${ result . authError } '); window.close();</script>` , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" } }, import { Agent } from "agents" ; import type { MCPClientOAuthResult } from "agents/mcp" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { customHandler : ( result : MCPClientOAuthResult ) => { if ( result . authSuccess ) { // Success - close the popup return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" }, // Error - show message, then close `<script>alert('Authorization failed: ${ result . authError } '); window.close();</script>` , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" } },
The popup closes automatically, and your main application can detect this and refresh the connection status.
Monitor connection status
For React applications (recommended)
Use the
useAgent hook for automatic state updates:
import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; const [ mcpState , setMcpState ] = useState ( { onMcpUpdate : ( mcpServers ) => { // Automatically called when MCP state changes! { Object . entries ( mcpState . servers ). map (([ id , server ]) => ( < strong >{ server . name }</ strong >: { server . state } { server . state === "authenticating" && server . auth_url && ( < button onClick = {() => window . open ( server . auth_url , "_blank" )}> import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import type { MCPServersState } from "agents" ; const [ mcpState , setMcpState ] = useState < MCPServersState > ( { onMcpUpdate : ( mcpServers : MCPServersState ) => { // Automatically called when MCP state changes! { Object . entries ( mcpState . servers ). map (([ id , server ]) => ( < strong > { server. name } </ strong >: { server . state } { server . state === " authenticating " && server . auth_url && ( < button onClick = { () => window.open(server. auth_url , "_blank" )}>
The
onMcpUpdate callback receives real-time updates via WebSocket. No polling needed!
If you're not using React, poll the connection status:
export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; url . pathname . endsWith ( "connection-status" ) && const mcpState = this . getMcpServers () ; const connections = Object . entries ( mcpState . servers ) . map ( state : server . state , // "authenticating" | "connecting" | "ready" | "failed" isReady : server . state === "ready" , needsAuth : server . state === "authenticating" , authUrl : server . auth_url , return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( connections , null , 2 ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; url . pathname . endsWith ( "connection-status" ) && const mcpState = this . getMcpServers () ; const connections = Object . entries ( mcpState . servers ) . map ( state : server . state , // "authenticating" | "connecting" | "ready" | "failed" isReady : server . state === "ready" , needsAuth : server . state === "authenticating" , authUrl : server . auth_url , return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( connections , null , 2 ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ;
Connection states:
authenticating (needs OAuth) >
connecting (completing setup) >
ready (available for use)
Handle authentication failures
When OAuth fails, the connection
state becomes
"failed". Detect this in your UI and allow users to retry or clean up:
import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; const [ mcpState , setMcpState ] = useState ( { onMcpUpdate : ( mcpServers ) => { const handleRetry = async ( serverId , serverUrl , name ) => { // Remove failed connection await fetch ( `/agents/my-agent/session-id/disconnect` , { body : JSON . stringify ( { serverId } ) , const response = await fetch ( `/agents/my-agent/session-id/connect-observability` , body : JSON . stringify ( { serverUrl , name } ) , const { authUrl } = await response . json () ; if ( authUrl ) window . open ( authUrl , "_blank" ) ; { Object . entries ( mcpState . servers ). map (([ id , server ]) => ( < strong >{ server . name }</ strong >: { server . state } { server . state === "failed" && ( < p >Connection failed. Please try again.</ p > onClick = {() => handleRetry ( id , server . server_url , server . name )} import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import type { MCPServersState } from "agents" ; const [ mcpState , setMcpState ] = useState < MCPServersState > ( { onMcpUpdate : ( mcpServers : MCPServersState ) => { const handleRetry = async ( serverId : string , serverUrl : string , name : string ) => { // Remove failed connection await fetch ( `/agents/my-agent/session-id/disconnect` , { body : JSON . stringify ( { serverId } ) , const response = await fetch ( `/agents/my-agent/session-id/connect-observability` , { body : JSON . stringify ( { serverUrl , name } ) , const { authUrl } = await response . json () ; if ( authUrl ) window . open ( authUrl , "_blank" ) ; { Object . entries ( mcpState . servers ). map (([ id , server ]) => ( < strong > { server. name } </ strong >: { server . state } { server . state === " failed " && ( < p > Connection failed . Please try again .</ p > < button onClick = { () => handleRetry ( id , server.server_url , server.name )} >
Common failure reasons:
User canceled: Closed OAuth window before completing authorization
Invalid credentials: Slack credentials were incorrect
Permission denied: User lacks required permissions (e.g., not a workspace admin)
Expired session: OAuth session timed out
Failed connections remain in state until you remove them with
removeMcpServer(serverId).
This example demonstrates a complete Cloudflare Observability OAuth integration. Users connect to Cloudflare Observability, authorize in a popup window, and the connection becomes available. The Agent provides endpoints to connect, check status, and disconnect.
import { Agent , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; export class ObservabilityAgent extends Agent { // Configure OAuth callback to close popup window this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { customHandler : ( result ) => { if ( result . authSuccess ) { return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" }, `<script>alert('Authorization failed: ${ result . authError } '); window.close();</script>` , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" } }, async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Endpoint: Connect to Cloudflare Observability MCP server url . pathname . endsWith ( "connect-observability" ) && request . method === "POST" const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( "Cloudflare Observability" , "https://observability.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp" , message : "Please authorize Cloudflare Observability access" , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } }, JSON . stringify ( { serverId : id , status : "connected" } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } }, // Endpoint: Check connection status if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "status" ) && request . method === "GET" ) { const mcpState = this . getMcpServers () ; const connections = Object . entries ( mcpState . servers ) . map ( isReady : server . state === "ready" , needsAuth : server . state === "authenticating" , authUrl : server . auth_url , return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( connections , null , 2 ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, // Endpoint: Disconnect from Cloudflare Observability if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "disconnect" ) && request . method === "POST" ) { const { serverId } = await request . json () ; await this . removeMcpServer ( serverId ) ; message : "Disconnected from Cloudflare Observability" , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } }, return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; async fetch ( request , env ) { ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { cors : true } )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) import { Agent , type AgentNamespace , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; import type { MCPClientOAuthResult } from "agents/mcp" ; ObservabilityAgent : AgentNamespace < ObservabilityAgent >; export class ObservabilityAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { // Configure OAuth callback to close popup window this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { customHandler : ( result : MCPClientOAuthResult ) => { if ( result . authSuccess ) { return new Response ( "<script>window.close();</script>" , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" }, `<script>alert('Authorization failed: ${ result . authError } '); window.close();</script>` , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" } }, async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Endpoint: Connect to Cloudflare Observability MCP server if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "connect-observability" ) && request . method === "POST" ) { const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( "Cloudflare Observability" , "https://observability.mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp" , message : "Please authorize Cloudflare Observability access" , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } }, JSON . stringify ( { serverId : id , status : "connected" } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } }, // Endpoint: Check connection status if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "status" ) && request . method === "GET" ) { const mcpState = this . getMcpServers () ; const connections = Object . entries ( mcpState . servers ) . map ( isReady : server . state === "ready" , needsAuth : server . state === "authenticating" , authUrl : server . auth_url , return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( connections , null , 2 ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, // Endpoint: Disconnect from Cloudflare Observability if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "disconnect" ) && request . method === "POST" ) { const { serverId } = ( await request . json ()) as { serverId : string }; await this . removeMcpServer ( serverId ) ; JSON . stringify ( { message : "Disconnected from Cloudflare Observability" } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } }, return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { cors : true } )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } )