Build a Slack Agent

Deploy your first Slack Agent

This guide will show you how to build and deploy an AI-powered Slack bot on Cloudflare Workers that can:

Respond to direct messages

Reply when mentioned in channels

Maintain conversation context in threads

Use AI to generate intelligent responses

Your Slack Agent will be a multi-tenant application, meaning a single deployment can serve multiple Slack workspaces. Each workspace gets its own isolated agent instance with dedicated storage, powered by the Agents SDK.

You can view the full code for this example here ↗.

Prerequisites

Before you begin, you will need:

1. Create a Slack App

First, create a new Slack App that your agent will use to interact with Slack:

Go to api.slack.com/apps ↗ and select Create New App. Select From scratch. Give your app a name (for example, "My AI Assistant") and select your workspace. Select Create App.

Configure OAuth & Permissions

In your Slack App settings, go to OAuth & Permissions and add the following Bot Token Scopes:

chat:write — Send messages as the bot

— Send messages as the bot chat:write.public — Send messages to channels without joining

— Send messages to channels without joining channels:history — View messages in public channels

— View messages in public channels app_mentions:read — Receive mentions

— Receive mentions im:write — Send direct messages

— Send direct messages im:history — View direct message history

Enable Event Subscriptions

You will later configure the Event Subscriptions URL after deploying your agent. But for now, go to Event Subscriptions in your Slack App settings and prepare to enable it.

Subscribe to the following bot events:

app_mention — When the bot is @mentioned

— When the bot is @mentioned message.im — Direct messages to the bot

Do not enable it yet. You will enable it after deployment.

Get your Slack credentials

From your Slack App settings, collect these values:

Basic Information > App Credentials: Client ID

Client Secret

Signing Secret

Keep these handy — you will need them in the next step.

2. Create your Slack Agent project

Create a new project for your Slack Agent:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-slack-agent Terminal window yarn create cloudflare my-slack-agent Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-slack-agent

Navigate into your project:

Terminal window cd my-slack-agent

Install the required dependencies:

Terminal window npm install agents openai

3. Set up your environment variables

Create a .dev.vars file in your project root for local development secrets:

Terminal window touch .dev.vars

Add your credentials to .dev.vars :

Terminal window SLACK_CLIENT_ID = "your-slack-client-id" SLACK_CLIENT_SECRET = "your-slack-client-secret" SLACK_SIGNING_SECRET = "your-slack-signing-secret" OPENAI_API_KEY = "your-openai-api-key" OPENAI_BASE_URL = "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID/YOUR_GATEWAY/openai"

Note The OPENAI_BASE_URL is optional but recommended. Using Cloudflare AI Gateway gives you caching, rate limiting, and analytics for your AI requests.

Update your wrangler.jsonc to configure your Agent:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "my-slack-agent" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2024-01-01" , " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "MyAgent" , " class_name " : "MyAgent" , " script_name " : "my-slack-agent" } ] }, " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_classes " : [ "MyAgent" ] } ] } name = "my-slack-agent" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2024-01-01" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "MyAgent" class_name = "MyAgent" script_name = "my-slack-agent" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_classes = [ "MyAgent" ]

4. Create your Slack Agent

First, create the base SlackAgent class at src/slack.ts . This class handles OAuth, request verification, and event routing. You can view the full implementation on GitHub ↗. Now create your agent implementation at src/index.ts :

TypeScript import { env } from "cloudflare:workers" ; import { SlackAgent } from "./slack" ; import { OpenAI } from "openai" ; const openai = new OpenAI ( { apiKey : env . OPENAI_API_KEY , baseURL : env . OPENAI_BASE_URL } ) ; type SlackMsg = { user ?: string ; text ?: string ; ts : string ; thread_ts ?: string ; subtype ?: string ; bot_id ?: string ; }; function normalizeForLLM ( msgs : SlackMsg [] , selfUserId : string ) { return msgs . map ( ( m ) => { const role = m . user && m . user !== selfUserId ? "user" : "assistant" ; const text = ( m . text ?? "" ) . replace ( / <@ ([ A-Z0-9 ] + ) > / g , "@$1" ) ; return { role , content : text }; } ) ; } export class MyAgent extends SlackAgent { async generateAIReply ( conversation : SlackMsg [] ) { const selfId = await this . ensureAppUserId () ; const messages = normalizeForLLM ( conversation , selfId ) ; const system = `You are a helpful AI assistant in Slack. Be brief, specific, and actionable. If you're unsure, ask a single clarifying question.` ; const input = [ { role : "system" , content : system }, ... messages ] ; const response = await openai . chat . completions . create ( { model : "gpt-4o-mini" , messages : input } ) ; const msg = response . choices [ 0 ] . message . content ; if ( ! msg ) throw new Error ( "No message from AI" ) ; return msg ; } async onSlackEvent ( event : { type : string } & Record < string , unknown >) { // Ignore bot messages and subtypes (edits, joins, etc.) if ( event . bot_id || event . subtype ) return ; // Handle direct messages if ( event . type === "message" ) { const e = event as unknown as SlackMsg & { channel : string }; const isDM = ( e . channel || "" ) . startsWith ( "D" ) ; const mentioned = ( e . text || "" ) . includes ( `<@ ${ await this . ensureAppUserId () } >` ) ; if ( ! isDM && ! mentioned ) return ; const conversation = await this . fetchConversation ( e . channel ) ; const content = await this . generateAIReply ( conversation ) ; await this . sendMessage ( content , { channel : e . channel } ) ; return ; } // Handle @mentions in channels if ( event . type === "app_mention" ) { const e = event as unknown as SlackMsg & { channel : string ; text ?: string ; }; const thread = await this . fetchThread ( e . channel , e . thread_ts || e . ts ) ; const content = await this . generateAIReply ( thread ) ; await this . sendMessage ( content , { channel : e . channel , thread_ts : e . thread_ts || e . ts } ) ; return ; } } } export default MyAgent . listen ( { clientId : env . SLACK_CLIENT_ID , clientSecret : env . SLACK_CLIENT_SECRET , slackSigningSecret : env . SLACK_SIGNING_SECRET , scopes : [ "chat:write" , "chat:write.public" , "channels:history" , "app_mentions:read" , "im:write" , "im:history" ] } ) ;

5. Test locally

Start your development server:

Terminal window npm run dev

Your agent is now running at http://localhost:8787 .

Configure Slack Event Subscriptions

Now that your agent is running locally, you need to expose it to Slack. Use Cloudflare Tunnel to create a secure tunnel:

Terminal window npx cloudflared tunnel --url http://localhost:8787

This will output a public URL like https://random-subdomain.trycloudflare.com .

Go back to your Slack App settings:

Go to Event Subscriptions. Toggle Enable Events to On. Enter your Request URL: https://random-subdomain.trycloudflare.com/slack . Slack will send a verification request — if your agent is running correctly, it should show Verified. Under Subscribe to bot events, add: app_mention

message.im Select Save Changes.

Note Cloudflare Tunnel URLs are temporary. When testing locally, you will need to update the Request URL each time you restart the tunnel.

Install your app to Slack

Visit http://localhost:8787/install in your browser. This will redirect you to Slack's authorization page. Select Allow to install the app to your workspace.

After authorization, you should see "Successfully registered!" in your browser.

Test your agent

Open Slack. Then:

Send a DM to your bot — it should respond with an AI-generated message. Mention your bot in a channel (e.g., @My AI Assistant hello ) — it should reply in a thread.

If everything works, you're ready to deploy to production!

6. Deploy to production

Before deploying, add your secrets to Cloudflare:

Terminal window npx wrangler secret put SLACK_CLIENT_ID npx wrangler secret put SLACK_CLIENT_SECRET npx wrangler secret put SLACK_SIGNING_SECRET npx wrangler secret put OPENAI_API_KEY npx wrangler secret put OPENAI_BASE_URL

Note You can skip OPENAI_BASE_URL if you're not using AI Gateway.

Deploy your agent:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

After deploying, you will get a production URL like:

https://my-slack-agent.your-account.workers.dev

Go back to your Slack App settings:

Go to Event Subscriptions. Update the Request URL to your production URL: https://my-slack-agent.your-account.workers.dev/slack . Select Save Changes.

Distribute your app

Now that your agent is deployed, you can share it with others:

Single workspace : Install it via https://my-slack-agent.your-account.workers.dev/install .

: Install it via . Public distribution: Submit your app to the Slack App Directory ↗ .

Each workspace that installs your app will get its own isolated agent instance with dedicated storage.

How it works

Multi-tenancy with Durable Objects

Your Slack Agent uses Durable Objects to provide isolated, stateful instances for each Slack workspace:

Each workspace's team_id is used as the Durable Object ID.

is used as the Durable Object ID. Each agent instance stores its own Slack access token in KV storage.

Conversations are fetched on-demand from Slack's API.

All agent logic runs in an isolated, consistent environment.

OAuth flow

The agent handles Slack's OAuth 2.0 flow:

User visits /install > redirected to Slack authorization. User selects Allow > Slack redirects to /accept with an authorization code. Agent exchanges code for access token. Agent stores token in the workspace's Durable Object.

Event handling

When Slack sends an event:

Request arrives at /slack endpoint. Agent verifies the request signature using HMAC-SHA256. Agent routes the event to the correct workspace's Durable Object. onSlackEvent method processes the event and generates a response.

Customizing your agent

Change the AI model

Update the model in src/index.ts :

TypeScript const response = await openai . chat . completions . create ( { model : "gpt-4o" , // or any other model messages : input , } ) ;

Add conversation memory

Store conversation history in Durable Object storage:

TypeScript async storeMessage ( channel : string , message : SlackMsg ) { const history = await this . ctx . storage . kv . get ( `history: ${ channel } ` ) || [] ; history . push ( message ) ; await this . ctx . storage . kv . put ( `history: ${ channel } ` , history ) ; }

React to specific keywords

Add custom logic in onSlackEvent :

TypeScript async onSlackEvent ( event : { type : string } & Record < string , unknown > ) { if ( event . type === "message" ) { const e = event as unknown as SlackMsg & { channel : string }; if ( e . text ?. includes ( "help" )) { await this . sendMessage ( "Here's how I can help..." , { channel : e . channel } ) ; return ; } } // ... rest of your event handling }

Use different LLM providers

Replace OpenAI with Workers AI:

TypeScript import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai" ; export class MyAgent extends SlackAgent { async generateAIReply ( conversation : SlackMsg [] ) { const ai = new Ai ( this . ctx . env . AI ) ; const response = await ai . run ( "@cf/meta/llama-3-8b-instruct" , { messages : normalizeForLLM ( conversation , await this . ensureAppUserId ()) , } ) ; return response . response ; } }

Next steps

Add Slack Interactive Components ↗ (buttons, modals)

(buttons, modals) Connect your Agent to an MCP server

Add rate limiting to prevent abuse

Implement conversation state management

Use Workers Analytics Engine to track usage

Add schedules for scheduled tasks