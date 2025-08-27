This page lists and defines common patterns for implementing AI agents, based on Anthropic's patterns for building effective agents ↗.

Code samples use the AI SDK ↗, running in Durable Objects.

Prompt Chaining

Decomposes tasks into a sequence of steps, where each LLM call processes the output of the previous one.

Interactive Demo ↗

import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; import { generateText , generateObject } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export default async function generateMarketingCopy ( input : string ) { const model = openai ( "gpt-4o" ) ; // First step: Generate marketing copy const { text : copy } = await generateText ( { model , prompt : `Write persuasive marketing copy for: ${ input } . Focus on benefits and emotional appeal.` , } ) ; // Perform quality check on copy const { object : qualityMetrics } = await generateObject ( { model , schema : z . object ( { hasCallToAction : z . boolean () , emotionalAppeal : z . number () . min ( 1 ) . max ( 10 ) , clarity : z . number () . min ( 1 ) . max ( 10 ) , } ) , prompt : `Evaluate this marketing copy for: 1. Presence of call to action (true/false) 2. Emotional appeal (1-10) 3. Clarity (1-10) Copy to evaluate: ${ copy } ` , } ) ; // If quality check fails, regenerate with more specific instructions if ( ! qualityMetrics . hasCallToAction || qualityMetrics . emotionalAppeal < 7 || qualityMetrics . clarity < 7 ) { const { text : improvedCopy } = await generateText ( { model , prompt : `Rewrite this marketing copy with: ${ ! qualityMetrics . hasCallToAction ? "- A clear call to action" : "" } ${ qualityMetrics . emotionalAppeal < 7 ? "- Stronger emotional appeal" : "" } ${ qualityMetrics . clarity < 7 ? "- Improved clarity and directness" : "" } Original copy: ${ copy } ` , } ) ; return { copy : improvedCopy , qualityMetrics }; } return { copy , qualityMetrics }; }

Routing

Classifies input and directs it to specialized followup tasks, allowing for separation of concerns.

Interactive Demo ↗

import { openai } from '@ai-sdk/openai' ; import { generateObject , generateText } from 'ai' ; import { z } from 'zod' ; async function handleCustomerQuery ( query : string ) { const model = openai ( 'gpt-4o' ) ; // First step: Classify the query type const { object : classification } = await generateObject ( { model , schema : z . object ( { reasoning : z . string () , type : z . enum ([ 'general' , 'refund' , 'technical' ]) , complexity : z . enum ([ 'simple' , 'complex' ]) , } ) , prompt : `Classify this customer query: ${ query } Determine: 1. Query type (general, refund, or technical) 2. Complexity (simple or complex) 3. Brief reasoning for classification` , } ) ; // Route based on classification // Set model and system prompt based on query type and complexity const { text : response } = await generateText ( { model : classification . complexity === 'simple' ? openai ( 'gpt-4o-mini' ) : openai ( 'o1-mini' ) , system : { general : 'You are an expert customer service agent handling general inquiries.' , refund : 'You are a customer service agent specializing in refund requests. Follow company policy and collect necessary information.' , technical : 'You are a technical support specialist with deep product knowledge. Focus on clear step-by-step troubleshooting.' , } [ classification . type ] , prompt : query , } ) ; return { response , classification }; }

Parallelization

Enables simultaneous task processing through sectioning or voting mechanisms.

Interactive Demo ↗

import { openai } from '@ai-sdk/openai' ; import { generateText , generateObject } from 'ai' ; import { z } from 'zod' ; // Example: Parallel code review with multiple specialized reviewers async function parallelCodeReview ( code : string ) { const model = openai ( 'gpt-4o' ) ; // Run parallel reviews const [ securityReview , performanceReview , maintainabilityReview ] = await Promise . all ([ generateObject ( { model , system : 'You are an expert in code security. Focus on identifying security vulnerabilities, injection risks, and authentication issues.' , schema : z . object ( { vulnerabilities : z . array ( z . string ()) , riskLevel : z . enum ([ 'low' , 'medium' , 'high' ]) , suggestions : z . array ( z . string ()) , } ) , prompt : `Review this code: ${ code } ` , } ) , generateObject ( { model , system : 'You are an expert in code performance. Focus on identifying performance bottlenecks, memory leaks, and optimization opportunities.' , schema : z . object ( { issues : z . array ( z . string ()) , impact : z . enum ([ 'low' , 'medium' , 'high' ]) , optimizations : z . array ( z . string ()) , } ) , prompt : `Review this code: ${ code } ` , } ) , generateObject ( { model , system : 'You are an expert in code quality. Focus on code structure, readability, and adherence to best practices.' , schema : z . object ( { concerns : z . array ( z . string ()) , qualityScore : z . number () . min ( 1 ) . max ( 10 ) , recommendations : z . array ( z . string ()) , } ) , prompt : `Review this code: ${ code } ` , } ) , ]) ; const reviews = [ { ... securityReview . object , type : 'security' }, { ... performanceReview . object , type : 'performance' }, { ... maintainabilityReview . object , type : 'maintainability' }, ] ; // Aggregate results using another model instance const { text : summary } = await generateText ( { model , system : 'You are a technical lead summarizing multiple code reviews.' , prompt : `Synthesize these code review results into a concise summary with key actions: ${ JSON . stringify ( reviews , null , 2 ) } ` , } ) ; return { reviews , summary }; }

A central LLM dynamically breaks down tasks, delegates to Worker LLMs, and synthesizes results.

Interactive Demo ↗

import { openai } from '@ai-sdk/openai' ; import { generateObject } from 'ai' ; import { z } from 'zod' ; async function implementFeature ( featureRequest : string ) { // Orchestrator: Plan the implementation const { object : implementationPlan } = await generateObject ( { model : openai ( 'o1' ) , schema : z . object ( { files : z . array ( z . object ( { purpose : z . string () , filePath : z . string () , changeType : z . enum ([ 'create' , 'modify' , 'delete' ]) , } ) , ) , estimatedComplexity : z . enum ([ 'low' , 'medium' , 'high' ]) , } ) , system : 'You are a senior software architect planning feature implementations.' , prompt : `Analyze this feature request and create an implementation plan: ${ featureRequest } ` , } ) ; // Workers: Execute the planned changes const fileChanges = await Promise . all ( implementationPlan . files . map ( async file => { // Each worker is specialized for the type of change const workerSystemPrompt = { create : 'You are an expert at implementing new files following best practices and project patterns.' , modify : 'You are an expert at modifying existing code while maintaining consistency and avoiding regressions.' , delete : 'You are an expert at safely removing code while ensuring no breaking changes.' , } [ file . changeType ] ; const { object : change } = await generateObject ( { model : openai ( 'gpt-4o' ) , schema : z . object ( { explanation : z . string () , code : z . string () , } ) , system : workerSystemPrompt , prompt : `Implement the changes for ${ file . filePath } to support: ${ file . purpose } Consider the overall feature context: ${ featureRequest } ` , } ) ; return { file , implementation : change , }; } ) , ) ; return { plan : implementationPlan , changes : fileChanges , }; }

One LLM generates responses while another provides evaluation and feedback in a loop.

Interactive Demo ↗