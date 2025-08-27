Patterns
This page lists and defines common patterns for implementing AI agents, based on Anthropic's patterns for building effective agents ↗.
Code samples use the AI SDK ↗, running in Durable Objects.
Decomposes tasks into a sequence of steps, where each LLM call processes the output of the previous one.
Classifies input and directs it to specialized followup tasks, allowing for separation of concerns.
Enables simultaneous task processing through sectioning or voting mechanisms.
A central LLM dynamically breaks down tasks, delegates to Worker LLMs, and synthesizes results.
One LLM generates responses while another provides evaluation and feedback in a loop.
