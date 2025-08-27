 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Patterns

This page lists and defines common patterns for implementing AI agents, based on Anthropic's patterns for building effective agents.

Code samples use the AI SDK, running in Durable Objects.

Prompt Chaining

Decomposes tasks into a sequence of steps, where each LLM call processes the output of the previous one.

Figure 1: Prompt Chaining

Interactive Demo

import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai";
import { generateText, generateObject } from "ai";
import { z } from "zod";


export default async function generateMarketingCopy(input: string) {
  const model = openai("gpt-4o");


  // First step: Generate marketing copy
  const { text: copy } = await generateText({
    model,
    prompt: `Write persuasive marketing copy for: ${input}. Focus on benefits and emotional appeal.`,
  });


  // Perform quality check on copy
  const { object: qualityMetrics } = await generateObject({
    model,
    schema: z.object({
      hasCallToAction: z.boolean(),
      emotionalAppeal: z.number().min(1).max(10),
      clarity: z.number().min(1).max(10),
    }),
    prompt: `Evaluate this marketing copy for:
    1. Presence of call to action (true/false)
    2. Emotional appeal (1-10)
    3. Clarity (1-10)


    Copy to evaluate: ${copy}`,
  });


  // If quality check fails, regenerate with more specific instructions
  if (
    !qualityMetrics.hasCallToAction ||
    qualityMetrics.emotionalAppeal < 7 ||
    qualityMetrics.clarity < 7
  ) {
    const { text: improvedCopy } = await generateText({
      model,
      prompt: `Rewrite this marketing copy with:
      ${!qualityMetrics.hasCallToAction ? "- A clear call to action" : ""}
      ${qualityMetrics.emotionalAppeal < 7 ? "- Stronger emotional appeal" : ""}
      ${qualityMetrics.clarity < 7 ? "- Improved clarity and directness" : ""}


      Original copy: ${copy}`,
    });
    return { copy: improvedCopy, qualityMetrics };
  }


  return { copy, qualityMetrics };
}

Routing

Classifies input and directs it to specialized followup tasks, allowing for separation of concerns.

Figure 2: Routing

Interactive Demo

import { openai } from '@ai-sdk/openai';
import { generateObject, generateText } from 'ai';
import { z } from 'zod';


async function handleCustomerQuery(query: string) {
  const model = openai('gpt-4o');


  // First step: Classify the query type
  const { object: classification } = await generateObject({
    model,
    schema: z.object({
      reasoning: z.string(),
      type: z.enum(['general', 'refund', 'technical']),
      complexity: z.enum(['simple', 'complex']),
    }),
    prompt: `Classify this customer query:
    ${query}


    Determine:
    1. Query type (general, refund, or technical)
    2. Complexity (simple or complex)
    3. Brief reasoning for classification`,
  });


  // Route based on classification
  // Set model and system prompt based on query type and complexity
  const { text: response } = await generateText({
    model:
      classification.complexity === 'simple'
        ? openai('gpt-4o-mini')
        : openai('o1-mini'),
    system: {
      general:
        'You are an expert customer service agent handling general inquiries.',
      refund:
        'You are a customer service agent specializing in refund requests. Follow company policy and collect necessary information.',
      technical:
        'You are a technical support specialist with deep product knowledge. Focus on clear step-by-step troubleshooting.',
    }[classification.type],
    prompt: query,
  });


  return { response, classification };
}

Parallelization

Enables simultaneous task processing through sectioning or voting mechanisms.

Figure 3: Parallelization

Interactive Demo

import { openai } from '@ai-sdk/openai';
import { generateText, generateObject } from 'ai';
import { z } from 'zod';


// Example: Parallel code review with multiple specialized reviewers
async function parallelCodeReview(code: string) {
  const model = openai('gpt-4o');


  // Run parallel reviews
  const [securityReview, performanceReview, maintainabilityReview] =
    await Promise.all([
      generateObject({
        model,
        system:
          'You are an expert in code security. Focus on identifying security vulnerabilities, injection risks, and authentication issues.',
        schema: z.object({
          vulnerabilities: z.array(z.string()),
          riskLevel: z.enum(['low', 'medium', 'high']),
          suggestions: z.array(z.string()),
        }),
        prompt: `Review this code:
      ${code}`,
      }),


      generateObject({
        model,
        system:
          'You are an expert in code performance. Focus on identifying performance bottlenecks, memory leaks, and optimization opportunities.',
        schema: z.object({
          issues: z.array(z.string()),
          impact: z.enum(['low', 'medium', 'high']),
          optimizations: z.array(z.string()),
        }),
        prompt: `Review this code:
      ${code}`,
      }),


      generateObject({
        model,
        system:
          'You are an expert in code quality. Focus on code structure, readability, and adherence to best practices.',
        schema: z.object({
          concerns: z.array(z.string()),
          qualityScore: z.number().min(1).max(10),
          recommendations: z.array(z.string()),
        }),
        prompt: `Review this code:
      ${code}`,
      }),
    ]);


  const reviews = [
    { ...securityReview.object, type: 'security' },
    { ...performanceReview.object, type: 'performance' },
    { ...maintainabilityReview.object, type: 'maintainability' },
  ];


  // Aggregate results using another model instance
  const { text: summary } = await generateText({
    model,
    system: 'You are a technical lead summarizing multiple code reviews.',
    prompt: `Synthesize these code review results into a concise summary with key actions:
    ${JSON.stringify(reviews, null, 2)}`,
  });


  return { reviews, summary };
}

Orchestrator-Workers

A central LLM dynamically breaks down tasks, delegates to Worker LLMs, and synthesizes results.

Figure 4: Orchestrator Workers

Interactive Demo

import { openai } from '@ai-sdk/openai';
import { generateObject } from 'ai';
import { z } from 'zod';


async function implementFeature(featureRequest: string) {
  // Orchestrator: Plan the implementation
  const { object: implementationPlan } = await generateObject({
    model: openai('o1'),
    schema: z.object({
      files: z.array(
        z.object({
          purpose: z.string(),
          filePath: z.string(),
          changeType: z.enum(['create', 'modify', 'delete']),
        }),
      ),
      estimatedComplexity: z.enum(['low', 'medium', 'high']),
    }),
    system:
      'You are a senior software architect planning feature implementations.',
    prompt: `Analyze this feature request and create an implementation plan:
    ${featureRequest}`,
  });


  // Workers: Execute the planned changes
  const fileChanges = await Promise.all(
    implementationPlan.files.map(async file => {
      // Each worker is specialized for the type of change
      const workerSystemPrompt = {
        create:
          'You are an expert at implementing new files following best practices and project patterns.',
        modify:
          'You are an expert at modifying existing code while maintaining consistency and avoiding regressions.',
        delete:
          'You are an expert at safely removing code while ensuring no breaking changes.',
      }[file.changeType];


      const { object: change } = await generateObject({
        model: openai('gpt-4o'),
        schema: z.object({
          explanation: z.string(),
          code: z.string(),
        }),
        system: workerSystemPrompt,
        prompt: `Implement the changes for ${file.filePath} to support:
        ${file.purpose}


        Consider the overall feature context:
        ${featureRequest}`,
      });


      return {
        file,
        implementation: change,
      };
    }),
  );


  return {
    plan: implementationPlan,
    changes: fileChanges,
  };
}

Evaluator-Optimizer

One LLM generates responses while another provides evaluation and feedback in a loop.

Figure 5: Evaluator-Optimizer

Interactive Demo

import { openai } from '@ai-sdk/openai';
import { generateText, generateObject } from 'ai';
import { z } from 'zod';


async function translateWithFeedback(text: string, targetLanguage: string) {
  let currentTranslation = '';
  let iterations = 0;
  const MAX_ITERATIONS = 3;


  // Initial translation
  const { text: translation } = await generateText({
    model: openai('gpt-4o-mini'), // use small model for first attempt
    system: 'You are an expert literary translator.',
    prompt: `Translate this text to ${targetLanguage}, preserving tone and cultural nuances:
    ${text}`,
  });


  currentTranslation = translation;


  // Evaluation-optimization loop
  while (iterations < MAX_ITERATIONS) {
    // Evaluate current translation
    const { object: evaluation } = await generateObject({
      model: openai('gpt-4o'), // use a larger model to evaluate
      schema: z.object({
        qualityScore: z.number().min(1).max(10),
        preservesTone: z.boolean(),
        preservesNuance: z.boolean(),
        culturallyAccurate: z.boolean(),
        specificIssues: z.array(z.string()),
        improvementSuggestions: z.array(z.string()),
      }),
      system: 'You are an expert in evaluating literary translations.',
      prompt: `Evaluate this translation:


      Original: ${text}
      Translation: ${currentTranslation}


      Consider:
      1. Overall quality
      2. Preservation of tone
      3. Preservation of nuance
      4. Cultural accuracy`,
    });


    // Check if quality meets threshold
    if (
      evaluation.qualityScore >= 8 &&
      evaluation.preservesTone &&
      evaluation.preservesNuance &&
      evaluation.culturallyAccurate
    ) {
      break;
    }


    // Generate improved translation based on feedback
    const { text: improvedTranslation } = await generateText({
      model: openai('gpt-4o'), // use a larger model
      system: 'You are an expert literary translator.',
      prompt: `Improve this translation based on the following feedback:
      ${evaluation.specificIssues.join('\n')}
      ${evaluation.improvementSuggestions.join('\n')}


      Original: ${text}
      Current Translation: ${currentTranslation}`,
    });


    currentTranslation = improvedTranslation;
    iterations++;
  }


  return {
    finalTranslation: currentTranslation,
    iterationsRequired: iterations,
  };
}