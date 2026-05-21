Chat SDK
Use
agents/chat-sdk when you run the Chat SDK ↗ inside an Agent. The first integration helper is a Chat SDK
StateAdapter that stores state in Agents sub-agents.
The adapter stores Chat SDK subscriptions, locks, queues, dedupe keys, thread state, channel state, callback metadata, transcript lists, and thread history in Durable Object SQLite. Each state shard is a
ChatSdkStateAgent sub-agent under your ingress Agent.
Install both packages in the Worker that hosts your messenger ingress:
npm i agents chat
yarn add agents chat
pnpm add agents chat
bun add agents chat
agents/chat-sdk provides durable state for Chat SDK. Use it with any Chat SDK adapter, such as Telegram, Slack, Discord, Teams, or Google Chat.
Create a parent Agent that owns your Chat SDK runtime. Pass
createChatSdkState() as the Chat SDK
state option.
Add the parent Agent to your Durable Object migration:
Export
ChatSdkStateAgent from your Worker entry point so sub-agent routing can resolve it. When
createChatSdkState() is called inside an Agent lifecycle method or request handler, it uses the current Agent as the parent and creates state shards with
this.subAgent().
By default, Chat SDK state is sharded by the first two colon-separated segments of a thread-like key.
For example,
telegram:-100123:456 and
telegram:-100123:789 share the same state shard,
telegram:-100123.
The default key sharder recognizes these Chat SDK key prefixes:
thread-state:
channel-state:
msg-history:
transcripts:user:
Unknown keys use the adapter's default shard name,
default.
Use
shardKey to control how thread IDs map to state sub-agent names:
Use
keyShard when an adapter stores non-thread-shaped keys that should still route to a provider-specific shard:
Returning
undefined falls back to the built-in key sharder and then to the default shard.
Creates a Chat SDK
StateAdapter backed by a
ChatSdkStateAgent sub-agent.
Options:
|Option
|Description
agent
|Optional custom subclass of
ChatSdkStateAgent. Defaults to
ChatSdkStateAgent.
parent
|Optional parent Agent that will call
subAgent() to create state shards. Defaults to the current Agent from
getCurrentAgent().
name
|Default shard name for keys that cannot be mapped. Defaults to
default.
shardKey
|Maps Chat SDK thread IDs and lock keys to a shard name.
keyShard
|Maps generic Chat SDK cache or list keys to a shard name.
The sub-agent class that stores state in SQLite. Export it from your Worker entry point so the runtime can create it.
The concrete
StateAdapter implementation returned by
createChatSdkState(). Most applications do not need to instantiate it directly.
The adapter implements the full Chat SDK
StateAdapter interface:
- Subscriptions for
thread.subscribe()and
thread.unsubscribe().
- Locks for per-thread or per-channel concurrency.
- Pending message queues for
queue,
debounce, and
burstconcurrency strategies.
- Generic key-value cache entries with optional TTL.
- Append-only lists with max-length trimming and list-level TTL refresh.
Chat SDK features built on these primitives include:
- Message deduplication.
- Thread and channel state.
- Persistent thread history for adapters that opt in to
persistThreadHistory.
- Callback URL token storage.
- Modal context storage.
- Cross-platform transcripts.
TTL reads are strict: expired locks, cache values, queue entries, and list entries are ignored or deleted before they are returned.
Physical cleanup is lazy.
ChatSdkStateAgent schedules one cleanup callback for the earliest known expiry and reschedules after cleanup runs. This keeps idle shards quiet while preventing expired rows from accumulating indefinitely.