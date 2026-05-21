Use agents/chat-sdk when you run the Chat SDK ↗ inside an Agent. The first integration helper is a Chat SDK StateAdapter that stores state in Agents sub-agents.

The adapter stores Chat SDK subscriptions, locks, queues, dedupe keys, thread state, channel state, callback metadata, transcript lists, and thread history in Durable Object SQLite. Each state shard is a ChatSdkStateAgent sub-agent under your ingress Agent.

Install

Install both packages in the Worker that hosts your messenger ingress:

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i agents chat yarn add agents chat pnpm add agents chat bun add agents chat

agents/chat-sdk provides durable state for Chat SDK. Use it with any Chat SDK adapter, such as Telegram, Slack, Discord, Teams, or Google Chat.

Basic setup

Create a parent Agent that owns your Chat SDK runtime. Pass createChatSdkState() as the Chat SDK state option.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { createChatSdkState } from "agents/chat-sdk" ; import { Chat } from "chat" ; import { createTelegramAdapter } from "@chat-adapter/telegram" ; export { ChatSdkStateAgent } from "agents/chat-sdk" ; export class MessengerAgent extends Agent { chat ; onStart () { const telegram = createTelegramAdapter ( { botToken : this . env . TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN , mode : "webhook" , userName : "my_bot" , } ) ; this . chat = new Chat ( { adapters : { telegram }, userName : "my_bot" , state : createChatSdkState () , concurrency : { strategy : "burst" , debounceMs : 600 }, } ) ; } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { createChatSdkState } from "agents/chat-sdk" ; import { Chat } from "chat" ; import { createTelegramAdapter } from "@chat-adapter/telegram" ; export { ChatSdkStateAgent } from "agents/chat-sdk" ; export class MessengerAgent extends Agent < Env > { private chat !: Chat ; onStart () { const telegram = createTelegramAdapter ( { botToken : this . env . TELEGRAM_BOT_TOKEN , mode : "webhook" , userName : "my_bot" , } ) ; this . chat = new Chat ( { adapters : { telegram }, userName : "my_bot" , state : createChatSdkState () , concurrency : { strategy : "burst" , debounceMs : 600 }, } ) ; } }

Add the parent Agent to your Durable Object migration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-05-21" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " class_name " : "MessengerAgent" , " name " : "MessengerAgent" } ] }, " migrations " : [ { " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MessengerAgent" ], " tag " : "v1" } ] } TOML # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-05-21" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] class_name = "MessengerAgent" name = "MessengerAgent" [[ migrations ]] new_sqlite_classes = [ "MessengerAgent" ] tag = "v1"

Export ChatSdkStateAgent from your Worker entry point so sub-agent routing can resolve it. When createChatSdkState() is called inside an Agent lifecycle method or request handler, it uses the current Agent as the parent and creates state shards with this.subAgent() .

State sharding

By default, Chat SDK state is sharded by the first two colon-separated segments of a thread-like key.

For example, telegram:-100123:456 and telegram:-100123:789 share the same state shard, telegram:-100123 .

The default key sharder recognizes these Chat SDK key prefixes:

thread-state:

channel-state:

msg-history:

transcripts:user:

Unknown keys use the adapter's default shard name, default .

Custom sharding

Use shardKey to control how thread IDs map to state sub-agent names:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const state = createChatSdkState ( { shardKey ( threadId ) { return threadId . split ( ":" ) . slice ( 0 , 2 ) . join ( ":" ) ; }, } ) ; TypeScript const state = createChatSdkState ( { shardKey ( threadId ) { return threadId . split ( ":" ) . slice ( 0 , 2 ) . join ( ":" ) ; }, } ) ;

Use keyShard when an adapter stores non-thread-shaped keys that should still route to a provider-specific shard:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const state = createChatSdkState ( { keyShard ( key ) { if ( ! key . startsWith ( "dedupe:telegram:" )) { return undefined ; } const chatId = key . slice ( "dedupe:telegram:" . length ) . split ( ":" )[ 0 ] ; return chatId ? `telegram: ${ chatId } ` : undefined ; }, } ) ; TypeScript const state = createChatSdkState ( { keyShard ( key ) { if ( ! key . startsWith ( "dedupe:telegram:" )) { return undefined ; } const chatId = key . slice ( "dedupe:telegram:" . length ) . split ( ":" )[ 0 ] ; return chatId ? `telegram: ${ chatId } ` : undefined ; }, } ) ;

Returning undefined falls back to the built-in key sharder and then to the default shard.

API

Creates a Chat SDK StateAdapter backed by a ChatSdkStateAgent sub-agent.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createChatSdkState } from "agents/chat-sdk" ; export { ChatSdkStateAgent } from "agents/chat-sdk" ; const state = createChatSdkState ( { // parent: this // Optional. Defaults to the current Agent from getCurrentAgent(). } ) ; TypeScript import { createChatSdkState } from "agents/chat-sdk" ; export { ChatSdkStateAgent } from "agents/chat-sdk" ; const state = createChatSdkState ( { // parent: this // Optional. Defaults to the current Agent from getCurrentAgent(). } ) ;

Options:

Option Description agent Optional custom subclass of ChatSdkStateAgent . Defaults to ChatSdkStateAgent . parent Optional parent Agent that will call subAgent() to create state shards. Defaults to the current Agent from getCurrentAgent() . name Default shard name for keys that cannot be mapped. Defaults to default . shardKey Maps Chat SDK thread IDs and lock keys to a shard name. keyShard Maps generic Chat SDK cache or list keys to a shard name.

ChatSdkStateAgent

The sub-agent class that stores state in SQLite. Export it from your Worker entry point so the runtime can create it.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export { ChatSdkStateAgent } from "agents/chat-sdk" ; TypeScript export { ChatSdkStateAgent } from "agents/chat-sdk" ;

ChatSdkStateAdapter

The concrete StateAdapter implementation returned by createChatSdkState() . Most applications do not need to instantiate it directly.

What is stored

The adapter implements the full Chat SDK StateAdapter interface:

Subscriptions for thread.subscribe() and thread.unsubscribe() .

and . Locks for per-thread or per-channel concurrency.

Pending message queues for queue , debounce , and burst concurrency strategies.

, , and concurrency strategies. Generic key-value cache entries with optional TTL.

Append-only lists with max-length trimming and list-level TTL refresh.

Chat SDK features built on these primitives include:

Message deduplication.

Thread and channel state.

Persistent thread history for adapters that opt in to persistThreadHistory .

. Callback URL token storage.

Modal context storage.

Cross-platform transcripts.

Cleanup behavior

TTL reads are strict: expired locks, cache values, queue entries, and list entries are ignored or deleted before they are returned.

Physical cleanup is lazy. ChatSdkStateAgent schedules one cleanup callback for the earliest known expiry and reschedules after cleanup runs. This keeps idle shards quiet while preventing expired rows from accumulating indefinitely.

Example