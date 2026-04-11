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Send browser push notifications from your agent — even when the user has closed the tab. By combining the agent's persistent state (for storing push subscriptions), scheduling (for timed delivery), and the Web Push API ↗, you can reach users who are completely offline.
How it works
The agent stores push subscriptions durably in its state and uses this.schedule() to fire notifications at the right time. When the alarm triggers, the agent calls the push service endpoint using the web-push ↗ library. The browser's service worker receives the push event and displays a native notification.
Prerequisites
Generate VAPID keys
Web Push requires a VAPID (Voluntary Application Server Identification) key pair. Generate one:
Store the keys in a .env file for local development:
For production, use wrangler secret put:
Create the agent
The agent has three responsibilities: store push subscriptions, schedule reminders, and send notifications when alarms fire.
The sendReminder callback handles three things: delivering the push notification via the web-push library, cleaning up dead subscriptions (the push service returns 404 or 410 when a subscription is no longer valid), and broadcasting to any connected clients so the UI updates in real time.
Set up the service worker
The service worker runs in the browser and receives push events even when no tabs are open. Place this file at public/sw.js so it is served from the root of your domain:
The push event handler parses the JSON payload and displays a native notification. The notificationclick handler focuses an existing tab or opens a new one when the user taps the notification.
Build the client
The client needs to: register the service worker, request notification permission, subscribe to push using the VAPID public key, and send the subscription to the agent.
The agent schedules an alarm for 300 seconds (5 minutes). When it fires, the push notification arrives — even if the user closed the tab minutes ago.
Configuration
wrangler.jsonc
The nodejs_compat compatibility flag is required for the web-push library.
Dependencies
Production considerations
Subscription expiry
Push subscriptions can expire or be revoked by the user. Always handle 404 and 410 responses from the push service by removing the dead subscription from state, as shown in the sendReminder example above.
Per-user vs shared agents
For most applications, use one agent per user (using the user ID as the agent name). This isolates each user's subscriptions and reminders. For broadcast-style notifications (same message to many users), a shared agent can store all subscriptions, but be aware of the state size as the subscription list grows.
Combining push with WebSocket broadcast
Use this.broadcast() for clients that are currently connected (instant, no push service roundtrip) and Web Push for clients that are offline. The sendReminder example above does both — connected clients get a real-time WebSocket message, and offline clients get a push notification.
Multiple devices
A single user may subscribe from multiple browsers or devices. The agent stores each subscription separately, and sendReminder iterates over all of them. Each device receives its own push notification.
Retry on failure
If the push service returns a 5xx error (temporary failure), you can retry using this.schedule() with a short delay: