Pay from Agents SDK

The Agents SDK includes an MCP client that can pay for x402-protected tools. Use it from your Agents or any MCP client connection.

TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { withX402Client } from "agents/x402" ; import { privateKeyToAccount } from "viem/accounts" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { // Your Agent definitions... async onStart () { const { id } = await this . mcp . connect ( ` ${ this . env . WORKER_URL } /mcp` ) ; const account = privateKeyToAccount ( this . env . MY_PRIVATE_KEY ) ; this . x402Client = withX402Client ( this . mcp . mcpConnections [ id ] . client , { network : "base-sepolia" , account , } ) ; } onPaymentRequired ( paymentRequirements ) : Promise < boolean > { // Your human-in-the-loop confirmation flow... } async onToolCall ( toolName : string , toolArgs : unknown ) { // The first parameter is the confirmation callback. // Set to `null` for the agent to pay automatically. return await this . x402Client . callTool ( this . onPaymentRequired , { name : toolName , arguments : toolArgs , } ) ; } }

For a complete working example, see x402-mcp on GitHub ↗.

Environment setup

Store your private key securely:

Terminal window # Local development (.dev.vars) MY_PRIVATE_KEY = "0x..." # Production npx wrangler secret put MY_PRIVATE_KEY

Use base-sepolia for testing. Get test USDC from the Circle faucet ↗.

Related