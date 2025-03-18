Agents can browse the web using the Browser Rendering API or your preferred headless browser service.
The Browser Rendering allows you to spin up headless browser instances, render web pages, and interact with websites through your Agent.
You can define a method that uses Puppeteer to pull the content of a web page, parse the DOM, and extract relevant information by calling the OpenAI model:
You'll also need to add install the
@cloudflare/puppeteer package and add the following to the wrangler configuration of your Agent:
You can also use Browserbase ↗ by using the Browserbase API directly from within your Agent.
Once you have your Browserbase API key ↗, you can add it to your Agent by creating a secret:
Install the
@cloudflare/puppeteer package and use it from within your Agent to call the Browserbase API: