The MCP server for the Cloudflare Community forum ↗ lets AI agents search topics, read posts, look up users, and filter content.

The server is powered by @discourse/mcp ↗, the official Discourse MCP server.

Install

Terminal window npx @discourse/mcp@latest

Configure

OpenCode

Add to ~/.config/opencode/opencode.jsonc inside the "mcp" block:

"discourse" : { " type " : "local" , " command " : [ "npx" , "-y" , "@discourse/mcp@latest" ], " enabled " : true }

Claude Desktop

Add to claude_desktop_config.json :

{ " mcpServers " : { " discourse " : { " command " : "npx" , " args " : [ "-y" , "@discourse/mcp@latest" ] } } }

Cursor

Add to .cursor/mcp.json in your project root:

{ " mcpServers " : { " discourse " : { " command " : "npx" , " args " : [ "-y" , "@discourse/mcp@latest" ] } } }

Connect to the Cloudflare Community

After configuring your client, use the discourse_select_site tool with:

https://community.cloudflare.com

No API key is needed for reading public data. An API key is only required for write operations (posting, moderation).

Tool Description discourse_select_site Connect to community.cloudflare.com discourse_search Full-text search across topics and posts discourse_filter_topics Filter by category, tags, status, dates discourse_read_topic Read a topic's posts and metadata discourse_read_post Read a specific post discourse_get_user Look up a user's profile discourse_list_user_posts List posts by a user

Example usage

Once connected, you can ask your AI assistant things like:

"Search the Cloudflare community for topics about Error 522"

"Find unanswered topics in the SSL category from the last 3 days"

"Read topic 42325 and summarize the issue"

"Show me recent replies from user sandro"

Machine-readable discovery

AI agents can automatically discover the MCP server through these endpoints on community.cloudflare.com: