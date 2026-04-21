Cloudflare Community MCP Server
The MCP server for the Cloudflare Community forum ↗ lets AI agents search topics, read posts, look up users, and filter content.
The server is powered by
@discourse/mcp ↗, the official Discourse MCP server.
Add to
~/.config/opencode/opencode.jsonc inside the
"mcp" block:
Add to
claude_desktop_config.json:
Add to
.cursor/mcp.json in your project root:
After configuring your client, use the
discourse_select_site tool with:
No API key is needed for reading public data. An API key is only required for write operations (posting, moderation).
|Tool
|Description
discourse_select_site
|Connect to community.cloudflare.com
discourse_search
|Full-text search across topics and posts
discourse_filter_topics
|Filter by category, tags, status, dates
discourse_read_topic
|Read a topic's posts and metadata
discourse_read_post
|Read a specific post
discourse_get_user
|Look up a user's profile
discourse_list_user_posts
|List posts by a user
Once connected, you can ask your AI assistant things like:
- "Search the Cloudflare community for topics about Error 522"
- "Find unanswered topics in the SSL category from the last 3 days"
- "Read topic 42325 and summarize the issue"
- "Show me recent replies from user sandro"
AI agents can automatically discover the MCP server through these endpoints on community.cloudflare.com:
/.well-known/mcp.json↗ — MCP Server Card
/llms.txt↗ — LLMs.txt with server info and install instructions
/.well-known/agent.json↗ — A2A Agent Card