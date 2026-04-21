 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

Cloudflare Community MCP Server

The MCP server for the Cloudflare Community forum lets AI agents search topics, read posts, look up users, and filter content.

The server is powered by @discourse/mcp, the official Discourse MCP server.

Install

Terminal window
npx @discourse/mcp@latest

Configure

OpenCode

Add to ~/.config/opencode/opencode.jsonc inside the "mcp" block:

"discourse": {
  "type": "local",
  "command": ["npx", "-y", "@discourse/mcp@latest"],
  "enabled": true
}

Claude Desktop

Add to claude_desktop_config.json:

{
  "mcpServers": {
    "discourse": {
      "command": "npx",
      "args": ["-y", "@discourse/mcp@latest"]
    }
  }
}

Cursor

Add to .cursor/mcp.json in your project root:

{
  "mcpServers": {
    "discourse": {
      "command": "npx",
      "args": ["-y", "@discourse/mcp@latest"]
    }
  }
}

Connect to the Cloudflare Community

After configuring your client, use the discourse_select_site tool with:

https://community.cloudflare.com

No API key is needed for reading public data. An API key is only required for write operations (posting, moderation).

Available tools

ToolDescription
discourse_select_siteConnect to community.cloudflare.com
discourse_searchFull-text search across topics and posts
discourse_filter_topicsFilter by category, tags, status, dates
discourse_read_topicRead a topic's posts and metadata
discourse_read_postRead a specific post
discourse_get_userLook up a user's profile
discourse_list_user_postsList posts by a user

Example usage

Once connected, you can ask your AI assistant things like:

  • "Search the Cloudflare community for topics about Error 522"
  • "Find unanswered topics in the SSL category from the last 3 days"
  • "Read topic 42325 and summarize the issue"
  • "Show me recent replies from user sandro"

Machine-readable discovery

AI agents can automatically discover the MCP server through these endpoints on community.cloudflare.com: