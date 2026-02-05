Agents can receive and process emails using Cloudflare
Email Routing. This guide covers how to route inbound emails to your Agents and handle replies securely.
A domain configured with
Cloudflare Email Routing. An Email Worker configured to receive emails.
An Agent to process emails.
import { Agent , routeAgentEmail } from "agents" ; import { createAddressBasedEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; // Your Agent that handles emails export class EmailAgent extends Agent { console . log ( "Received email from:" , email . from ) ; console . log ( "Subject:" , email . headers . get ( "subject" )) ; await this . replyToEmail ( email , { body : "Thanks for your email!" , // Route emails to your Agent async email ( message , env ) { await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) , import { Agent , routeAgentEmail } from "agents" ; import { createAddressBasedEmailResolver , type AgentEmail } from "agents/email" ; // Your Agent that handles emails export class EmailAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { console . log ( "Received email from:" , email . from ) ; console . log ( "Subject:" , email . headers . get ( "subject" )) ; await this . replyToEmail ( email , { body : "Thanks for your email!" , // Route emails to your Agent async email ( message , env ) { await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ,
Resolvers determine which Agent instance receives an incoming email. Choose the resolver that matches your use case.
createAddressBasedEmailResolver
Recommended for inbound mail. Routes emails based on the recipient address.
import { createAddressBasedEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; const resolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; import { createAddressBasedEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; const resolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ;
Routing logic:
Recipient Address Agent Name Agent ID
support@example.com
EmailAgent (default)
support
sales@example.com
EmailAgent (default)
sales
NotificationAgent+user123@example.com
NotificationAgent
user123
The sub-address format (
agent+id@domain) allows routing to different agent namespaces and instances from a single email domain.
createSecureReplyEmailResolver
For reply flows with signature verification. Verifies that incoming emails are authentic replies to your outbound emails, preventing attackers from routing emails to arbitrary agent instances.
import { createSecureReplyEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; const resolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( env . EMAIL_SECRET ) ; import { createSecureReplyEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; const resolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( env . EMAIL_SECRET ) ;
When your agent sends an email with
replyToEmail() and a
secret, it signs the routing headers with a timestamp. When a reply comes back, this resolver verifies the signature and checks that it has not expired before routing.
Options:
const resolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( env . EMAIL_SECRET , { // Maximum age of signature in seconds (default: 30 days) maxAge : 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 , // 7 days // Callback for logging/debugging signature failures onInvalidSignature : ( email , reason ) => { console . warn ( `Invalid signature from ${ email . from } : ${ reason } ` ) ; // reason can be: "missing_headers", "expired", "invalid", "malformed_timestamp" const resolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( env . EMAIL_SECRET , { // Maximum age of signature in seconds (default: 30 days) maxAge : 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 , // 7 days // Callback for logging/debugging signature failures onInvalidSignature : ( email , reason ) => { console . warn ( `Invalid signature from ${ email . from } : ${ reason } ` ) ; // reason can be: "missing_headers", "expired", "invalid", "malformed_timestamp"
When to use: If your agent initiates email conversations and you need replies to route back to the same agent instance securely.
createCatchAllEmailResolver
For single-instance routing. Routes all emails to a specific agent instance regardless of the recipient address.
import { createCatchAllEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; const resolver = createCatchAllEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" , "default" ) ; import { createCatchAllEmailResolver } from "agents/email" ; const resolver = createCatchAllEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" , "default" ) ;
When to use: When you have a single agent instance that handles all emails (for example, a shared inbox).
You can combine resolvers to handle different scenarios:
async email ( message , env ) { const secureReplyResolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( const addressResolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : async ( email , env ) => { // First, check if this is a signed reply const replyRouting = await secureReplyResolver ( email , env ) ; if ( replyRouting ) return replyRouting ; // Otherwise, route based on recipient address return addressResolver ( email , env ) ; // Handle emails that do not match any routing rule console . warn ( `No route found for email from ${ email . from } ` ) ; email . setReject ( "Unknown recipient" ) ; async email ( message , env ) { const secureReplyResolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( const addressResolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : async ( email , env ) => { // First, check if this is a signed reply const replyRouting = await secureReplyResolver ( email , env ) ; if ( replyRouting ) return replyRouting ; // Otherwise, route based on recipient address return addressResolver ( email , env ) ; // Handle emails that do not match any routing rule console . warn ( `No route found for email from ${ email . from } ` ) ; email . setReject ( "Unknown recipient" ) ;
Handling emails in your Agent
When your agent's
onEmail method is called, it receives an
AgentEmail object:
from : string ; // Sender's email address to : string ; // Recipient's email address headers : Headers ; // Email headers (subject, message-id, etc.) rawSize : number ; // Size of the raw email in bytes getRaw () : Promise < Uint8Array >; // Get the full raw email content reply ( options ) : Promise < void >; // Send a reply forward ( rcptTo , headers ? ) : Promise < void >; // Forward the email setReject ( reason ) : void ; // Reject the email with a reason
Use a library like
postal-mime to parse the raw email: ↗
import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; console . log ( "Subject:" , parsed . subject ) ; console . log ( "Text body:" , parsed . text ) ; console . log ( "HTML body:" , parsed . html ) ; console . log ( "Attachments:" , parsed . attachments ) ; import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; console . log ( "Subject:" , parsed . subject ) ; console . log ( "Text body:" , parsed . text ) ; console . log ( "HTML body:" , parsed . html ) ; console . log ( "Attachments:" , parsed . attachments ) ;
Detecting auto-reply emails
Use
isAutoReplyEmail() to detect auto-reply emails and avoid mail loops:
import { isAutoReplyEmail } from "agents/email" ; import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; // Detect auto-reply emails to avoid sending duplicate responses if ( isAutoReplyEmail ( parsed . headers )) { console . log ( "Skipping auto-reply email" ) ; import { isAutoReplyEmail } from "agents/email" ; import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; // Detect auto-reply emails to avoid sending duplicate responses if ( isAutoReplyEmail ( parsed . headers )) { console . log ( "Skipping auto-reply email" ) ;
This checks for standard RFC 3834 headers (
Auto-Submitted,
X-Auto-Response-Suppress,
Precedence) that indicate an email is an auto-reply.
Use
this.replyToEmail() to send a reply:
class MyAgent extends Agent { await this . replyToEmail ( email , { fromName : "Support Bot" , // Display name for the sender subject : "Re: Your inquiry" , // Optional, defaults to "Re: " body : "Thanks for contacting us!" , // Email body contentType : "text/plain" , // Optional, defaults to "text/plain" // Optional custom headers "X-Custom-Header" : "value" , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , // Optional, signs headers for secure reply routing class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { await this . replyToEmail ( email , { fromName : "Support Bot" , // Display name for the sender subject : "Re: Your inquiry" , // Optional, defaults to "Re: " body : "Thanks for contacting us!" , // Email body contentType : "text/plain" , // Optional, defaults to "text/plain" // Optional custom headers "X-Custom-Header" : "value" , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , // Optional, signs headers for secure reply routing
class MyAgent extends Agent { await email . forward ( "admin@example.com" ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { await email . forward ( "admin@example.com" ) ;
class MyAgent extends Agent { email . setReject ( "Message rejected as spam" ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { email . setReject ( "Message rejected as spam" ) ;
When your agent sends emails and expects replies, use secure reply routing to prevent attackers from forging headers to route emails to arbitrary agent instances.
Outbound: When you call
replyToEmail() with a
secret, the agent signs the routing headers (
X-Agent-Name,
X-Agent-ID) using HMAC-SHA256.
Inbound:
createSecureReplyEmailResolver verifies the signature before routing.
Enforcement: If an email was routed via the secure resolver,
replyToEmail() requires a secret (or explicit
null to opt-out).
Add a secret to your
wrangler.jsonc:
" EMAIL_SECRET " : "change-me-in-production" , EMAIL_SECRET = "change-me-in-production"
For production, use Wrangler secrets instead:
npx wrangler secret put EMAIL_SECRET
Use the combined resolver pattern:
async email ( message , env ) { const secureReplyResolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( const addressResolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : async ( email , env ) => { const replyRouting = await secureReplyResolver ( email , env ) ; if ( replyRouting ) return replyRouting ; return addressResolver ( email , env ) ; async email ( message , env ) { const secureReplyResolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( const addressResolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : async ( email , env ) => { const replyRouting = await secureReplyResolver ( email , env ) ; if ( replyRouting ) return replyRouting ; return addressResolver ( email , env ) ;
Sign outbound emails:
class MyAgent extends Agent { await this . replyToEmail ( email , { body : "Thanks for your email!" , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , // Signs the routing headers class MyAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { await this . replyToEmail ( email , { body : "Thanks for your email!" , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , // Signs the routing headers
When an email is routed via
createSecureReplyEmailResolver, the
replyToEmail() method enforces signing:
secret value
Behavior
"my-secret"
Signs headers (secure)
undefined (omitted)
Throws error - must provide secret or explicit opt-out
null
Allowed but not recommended - explicitly opts out of signing
Here is a complete email agent with secure reply routing:
import { Agent , routeAgentEmail } from "agents" ; createAddressBasedEmailResolver , createSecureReplyEmailResolver , import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; export class EmailAgent extends Agent { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; console . log ( `Email from ${ email . from } : ${ parsed . subject } ` ) ; // Store the email in state const emails = this . state . emails || [] ; receivedAt : new Date () . toISOString () , this . setState ( { ... this . state , emails } ) ; // Send auto-reply with signed headers await this . replyToEmail ( email , { body : `Thanks for your email! We received: " ${ parsed . subject } "` , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , async email ( message , env ) { const secureReplyResolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( maxAge : 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 , // 7 days onInvalidSignature : ( email , reason ) => { console . warn ( `Invalid signature from ${ email . from } : ${ reason } ` ) ; const addressResolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : async ( email , env ) => { // Try secure reply routing first const replyRouting = await secureReplyResolver ( email , env ) ; if ( replyRouting ) return replyRouting ; // Fall back to address-based routing return addressResolver ( email , env ) ; console . warn ( `No route found for email from ${ email . from } ` ) ; email . setReject ( "Unknown recipient" ) ; import { Agent , routeAgentEmail } from "agents" ; createAddressBasedEmailResolver , createSecureReplyEmailResolver , import PostalMime from "postal-mime" ; EmailAgent : DurableObjectNamespace ; export class EmailAgent extends Agent { async onEmail ( email : AgentEmail ) { const raw = await email . getRaw () ; const parsed = await PostalMime . parse ( raw ) ; console . log ( `Email from ${ email . from } : ${ parsed . subject } ` ) ; // Store the email in state const emails = this . state . emails || [] ; receivedAt : new Date () . toISOString () , this . setState ( { ... this . state , emails } ) ; // Send auto-reply with signed headers await this . replyToEmail ( email , { body : `Thanks for your email! We received: " ${ parsed . subject } "` , secret : this . env . EMAIL_SECRET , async email ( message , env : Env ) { const secureReplyResolver = createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( maxAge : 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 , // 7 days onInvalidSignature : ( email , reason ) => { console . warn ( `Invalid signature from ${ email . from } : ${ reason } ` ) ; const addressResolver = createAddressBasedEmailResolver ( "EmailAgent" ) ; await routeAgentEmail ( message , env , { resolver : async ( email , env ) => { // Try secure reply routing first const replyRouting = await secureReplyResolver ( email , env ) ; if ( replyRouting ) return replyRouting ; // Fall back to address-based routing return addressResolver ( email , env ) ; console . warn ( `No route found for email from ${ email . from } ` ) ; email . setReject ( "Unknown recipient" ) ; } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
function routeAgentEmail < Env >( email : ForwardableEmailMessage , onNoRoute ?: ( email : ForwardableEmailMessage ) => void | Promise < void >;
Routes an incoming email to the appropriate Agent based on the resolver's decision.
Option Description
resolver
Function that determines which agent to route the email to
onNoRoute
Optional callback invoked when no routing information is found. Use this to reject the email or perform custom handling. If not provided, a warning is logged and the email is dropped.
createSecureReplyEmailResolver
function createSecureReplyEmailResolver ( email : ForwardableEmailMessage , reason : SignatureFailureReason , type SignatureFailureReason =
Creates a resolver for routing email replies with signature verification.
Option Description
secret
Secret key for HMAC verification (must match the key used to sign)
maxAge
Maximum age of signature in seconds (default: 30 days / 2592000 seconds)
onInvalidSignature
Optional callback for logging when signature verification fails
function signAgentHeaders ( ) : Promise < Record < string , string >>;
Manually sign agent routing headers. Returns an object with
X-Agent-Name,
X-Agent-ID,
X-Agent-Sig, and
X-Agent-Sig-Ts headers.
Useful when sending emails through external services while maintaining secure reply routing. The signature includes a timestamp and will be valid for 30 days by default.
