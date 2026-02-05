Connect to agents from any JavaScript runtime — browsers, Node.js, Deno, Bun, or edge functions — using WebSockets or HTTP. The SDK provides real-time state synchronization, RPC method calls, and streaming responses.
The client SDK offers two ways to connect with a WebSocket connection, and one way to make HTTP requests.
Client Use Case
useAgent
React hook with automatic reconnection and state management
AgentClient
Vanilla JavaScript/TypeScript class for any environment
agentFetch
HTTP requests when WebSocket is not needed
All clients provide:
Bidirectional state sync - Push and receive state updates in real-time
RPC calls - Call agent methods with typed arguments and return values
Streaming - Handle chunked responses for AI completions
Auto-reconnection - Automatic reconnection with exponential backoff
import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; onStateUpdate : ( state ) => { console . log ( "New state:" , state ) ; const sendMessage = async () => { const response = await agent . call ( "sendMessage" , [ "Hello!" ]) ; console . log ( "Response:" , response ) ; return < button onClick = { sendMessage }>Send</ button >; import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; onStateUpdate : ( state ) => { console . log ( "New state:" , state ) ; const sendMessage = async () => { const response = await agent . call ( "sendMessage" , [ "Hello!" ]) ; console . log ( "Response:" , response ) ; return < button onClick = { sendMessage } > Send </ button > ;
import { AgentClient } from "agents/client" ; const client = new AgentClient ( { host : "your-worker.your-subdomain.workers.dev" , onStateUpdate : ( state ) => { console . log ( "New state:" , state ) ; const response = await client . call ( "sendMessage" , [ "Hello!" ]) ; import { AgentClient } from "agents/client" ; const client = new AgentClient ( { host : "your-worker.your-subdomain.workers.dev" , onStateUpdate : ( state ) => { console . log ( "New state:" , state ) ; const response = await client . call ( "sendMessage" , [ "Hello!" ]) ;
The
agent parameter is your agent class name. It is automatically converted from camelCase to kebab-case for the URL:
useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" } ) ; // → /agents/chat-agent/... useAgent ( { agent : "MyCustomAgent" } ) ; // → /agents/my-custom-agent/... useAgent ( { agent : "LOUD_AGENT" } ) ; // → /agents/loud-agent/... useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" } ) ; // → /agents/chat-agent/... useAgent ( { agent : "MyCustomAgent" } ) ; // → /agents/my-custom-agent/... useAgent ( { agent : "LOUD_AGENT" } ) ; // → /agents/loud-agent/...
The
name parameter identifies a specific agent instance. If omitted, defaults to
"default":
// Connect to a specific chat room useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" , name : "room-123" } ) ; // Connect to a user's personal agent useAgent ( { agent : "UserAgent" , name : userId } ) ; // Uses "default" instance useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" } ) ; // Connect to a specific chat room useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" , name : "room-123" } ) ; // Connect to a user's personal agent useAgent ( { agent : "UserAgent" , name : userId } ) ; // Uses "default" instance useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" } ) ;
Both
useAgent and
AgentClient accept connection options:
host : "my-worker.workers.dev" , // Custom host (defaults to current origin) path : "/custom/path" , // Custom path prefix // Query parameters (sent on connection) onOpen : () => console . log ( "Connected" ) , onClose : () => console . log ( "Disconnected" ) , onError : ( error ) => console . error ( "Error:" , error ) , host : "my-worker.workers.dev" , // Custom host (defaults to current origin) path : "/custom/path" , // Custom path prefix // Query parameters (sent on connection) onOpen : () => console . log ( "Connected" ) , onClose : () => console . log ( "Disconnected" ) , onError : ( error ) => console . error ( "Error:" , error ) ,
For authentication tokens or other async data, pass a function that returns a Promise:
// Async query - called before connecting const token = await getAuthToken () ; // Dependencies that trigger re-fetching the query // Cache TTL for the query result (default: 5 minutes) cacheTtl : 60 * 1000 , // 1 minute // Async query - called before connecting const token = await getAuthToken () ; // Dependencies that trigger re-fetching the query // Cache TTL for the query result (default: 5 minutes) cacheTtl : 60 * 1000 , // 1 minute
The query function is cached and only re-called when:
queryDeps change
cacheTtl expires
The component remounts
Agents can maintain state that syncs bidirectionally with all connected clients.
onStateUpdate : ( state , source ) => { // state: The new state from the agent // source: "server" (agent pushed) or "client" (you pushed) console . log ( `State updated from ${ source } :` , state ) ; onStateUpdate : ( state , source ) => { // state: The new state from the agent // source: "server" (agent pushed) or "client" (you pushed) console . log ( `State updated from ${ source } :` , state ) ;
// Update the agent's state from the client agent . setState ( { score : 100 , level : 5 } ) ; // Update the agent's state from the client agent . setState ( { score : 100 , level : 5 } ) ;
When you call
setState():
The state is sent to the agent over WebSocket
The agent's
onStateUpdate() method is called
The agent broadcasts the new state to all connected clients
Your
onStateUpdate callback fires with
source: "client"
sequenceDiagram
participant Client
participant Agent
Client->>Agent: setState()
Agent-->>Client: onStateUpdate (broadcast)
Calling agent methods (RPC)
Call methods on your agent that are decorated with
@callable().
Note
The
@callable() decorator is only required for methods called from external runtimes (browsers, other services). When calling from within the same Worker, you can use standard
Durable Object RPC directly on the stub without the decorator.
const result = await agent . call ( "getUser" , [ userId ]) ; // Call with multiple arguments const result = await agent . call ( "createPost" , [ title , content , tags ]) ; // Call with no arguments const result = await agent . call ( "getStats" ) ; const result = await agent . call ( "getUser" , [ userId ]) ; // Call with multiple arguments const result = await agent . call ( "createPost" , [ title , content , tags ]) ; // Call with no arguments const result = await agent . call ( "getStats" ) ;
The
stub property provides a cleaner syntax for method calls:
const user = await agent . call ( "getUser" , [ "user-123" ]) ; const user = await agent . stub . getUser ( "user-123" ) ; // Multiple arguments work naturally: const post = await agent . stub . createPost ( title , content , tags ) ; const user = await agent . call ( "getUser" , [ "user-123" ]) ; const user = await agent . stub . getUser ( "user-123" ) ; // Multiple arguments work naturally: const post = await agent . stub . createPost ( title , content , tags ) ;
For full type safety, pass your Agent class as a type parameter:
// Now stub methods are fully typed const result = await agent . stub . processData ( { input : "test" } ) ; import type { MyAgent } from "./agents/my-agent" ; const agent = useAgent < MyAgent > ( { // Now stub methods are fully typed const result = await agent . stub . processData ( { input : "test" } ) ;
For methods that return
StreamingResponse, handle chunks as they arrive:
class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async generateText ( stream , prompt ) { for await ( const chunk of llm . stream ( prompt )) { await stream . write ( chunk ) ; await agent . call ( "generateText" , [ prompt ] , { onDone : ( finalResult ) => { // Called when stream completes console . log ( "Complete:" , finalResult ) ; // Called if streaming fails console . error ( "Stream error:" , error ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async generateText ( stream : StreamingResponse , prompt : string ) { for await ( const chunk of llm . stream ( prompt )) { await stream . write ( chunk ) ; await agent . call ( "generateText" , [ prompt ] , { onDone : ( finalResult ) => { // Called when stream completes console . log ( "Complete:" , finalResult ) ; // Called if streaming fails console . error ( "Stream error:" , error ) ;
HTTP requests with agentFetch
For one-off requests without maintaining a WebSocket connection:
import { agentFetch } from "agents/client" ; const response = await agentFetch ( { host : "my-worker.workers.dev" , const data = await response . json () ; // POST request with body const response = await agentFetch ( host : "my-worker.workers.dev" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON . stringify ( { action : "process" } ) , import { agentFetch } from "agents/client" ; const response = await agentFetch ( { host : "my-worker.workers.dev" , const data = await response . json () ; // POST request with body const response = await agentFetch ( host : "my-worker.workers.dev" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON . stringify ( { action : "process" } ) ,
When to use
agentFetch vs WebSocket:
Use
agentFetch
Use
useAgent/
AgentClient
One-time requests Real-time updates needed Server-to-server calls Bidirectional communication Simple REST-style API State synchronization No persistent connection needed Multiple RPC calls
If your agent uses MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers, you can receive updates about their state:
onMcpUpdate : ( mcpServers ) => { // mcpServers is a record of server states for ( const [ serverId , server ] of Object . entries ( mcpServers )) { console . log ( ` ${ serverId } : ${ server . connectionState } ` ) ; console . log ( `Tools: ${ server . tools ?. map ( ( t ) => t . name ) . join ( ", " ) } ` ) ; onMcpUpdate : ( mcpServers ) => { // mcpServers is a record of server states for ( const [ serverId , server ] of Object . entries ( mcpServers )) { console . log ( ` ${ serverId } : ${ server . connectionState } ` ) ; console . log ( `Tools: ${ server . tools ?. map ( ( t ) => t . name ) . join ( ", " ) } ` ) ;
console . error ( "WebSocket error:" , error ) ; console . log ( "Connection closed, will auto-reconnect..." ) ; console . error ( "WebSocket error:" , error ) ; console . log ( "Connection closed, will auto-reconnect..." ) ;
const result = await agent . call ( "riskyMethod" , [ data ]) ; // Error thrown by the agent method console . error ( "RPC failed:" , error . message ) ; const result = await agent . call ( "riskyMethod" , [ data ]) ; // Error thrown by the agent method console . error ( "RPC failed:" , error . message ) ;
await agent . call ( "streamingMethod" , [ data ] , { onChunk : ( chunk ) => handleChunk ( chunk ) , onError : ( errorMessage ) => { // Stream-specific error handling console . error ( "Stream error:" , errorMessage ) ; await agent . call ( "streamingMethod" , [ data ] , { onChunk : ( chunk ) => handleChunk ( chunk ) , onError : ( errorMessage ) => { // Stream-specific error handling console . error ( "Stream error:" , errorMessage ) ;
const user = await agent . stub . getUser ( id ) ; const user = await agent . call ( "getUser" , [ id ]) ; const user = await agent . stub . getUser ( id ) ; const user = await agent . call ( "getUser" , [ id ]) ;
2. Reconnection is automatic
The client auto-reconnects and the agent automatically sends the current state on each connection. Your
onStateUpdate callback will fire with the latest state — no manual re-sync is needed.
3. Optimize query caching
// For auth tokens that expire hourly: query : async () => ( { token : await getToken () } ) , cacheTtl : 55 * 60 * 1000 , // Refresh 5 min before expiry queryDeps : [ userId ] , // Refresh if user changes // For auth tokens that expire hourly: query : async () => ( { token : await getToken () } ) , cacheTtl : 55 * 60 * 1000 , // Refresh 5 min before expiry queryDeps : [ userId ] , // Refresh if user changes
In vanilla JS, close connections when done:
const client = new AgentClient ( { agent : "MyAgent" , host : "..." } ) ; const client = new AgentClient ( { agent : "MyAgent" , host : "..." } ) ;
React's
useAgent handles cleanup automatically on unmount.
type UseAgentOptions < State > = { agent : string ; // Agent class name name ?: string ; // Instance name (default: "default") host ?: string ; // Custom host path ?: string ; // Custom path prefix query ?: Record < string , string > | ( () => Promise < Record < string , string >> ) ; queryDeps ?: unknown [] ; // Dependencies for async query cacheTtl ?: number ; // Query cache TTL in ms (default: 5 min) onStateUpdate ?: ( state : State , source : "server" | "client" ) => void ; onMcpUpdate ?: ( mcpServers : MCPServersState ) => void ; onError ?: ( error : Event ) => void ; onMessage ?: ( message : MessageEvent ) => void ;
The
useAgent hook returns an object with the following properties and methods:
Property/Method Type Description
agent
string
Kebab-case agent name
name
string
Instance name
setState(state)
void
Push state to agent
call(method, args?, options?)
Promise
Call agent method
stub
Proxy
Typed method calls
send(data)
void
Send raw WebSocket message
close()
void
Close connection
reconnect()
void
Force reconnection
type AgentClientOptions < State > = { agent : string ; // Agent class name host : string ; // Worker host name ?: string ; // Instance name (default: "default") path ?: string ; // Custom path prefix query ?: Record < string , string >; onStateUpdate ?: ( state : State , source : "server" | "client" ) => void ;
Property/Method Type Description
agent
string
Kebab-case agent name
name
string
Instance name
setState(state)
void
Push state to agent
call(method, args?, options?)
Promise
Call agent method
send(data)
void
Send raw WebSocket message
close()
void
Close connection
reconnect()
void
Force reconnection
The client also supports WebSocket event listeners:
client . addEventListener ( "open" , () => {} ) ; client . addEventListener ( "close" , () => {} ) ; client . addEventListener ( "error" , () => {} ) ; client . addEventListener ( "message" , () => {} ) ; client . addEventListener ( "open" , () => {} ) ; client . addEventListener ( "close" , () => {} ) ; client . addEventListener ( "error" , () => {} ) ; client . addEventListener ( "message" , () => {} ) ;
