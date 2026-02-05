Connect to agents from any JavaScript runtime — browsers, Node.js, Deno, Bun, or edge functions — using WebSockets or HTTP. The SDK provides real-time state synchronization, RPC method calls, and streaming responses.

Overview

The client SDK offers two ways to connect with a WebSocket connection, and one way to make HTTP requests.

Client Use Case useAgent React hook with automatic reconnection and state management AgentClient Vanilla JavaScript/TypeScript class for any environment agentFetch HTTP requests when WebSocket is not needed

All clients provide:

Bidirectional state sync - Push and receive state updates in real-time

- Push and receive state updates in real-time RPC calls - Call agent methods with typed arguments and return values

- Call agent methods with typed arguments and return values Streaming - Handle chunked responses for AI completions

- Handle chunked responses for AI completions Auto-reconnection - Automatic reconnection with exponential backoff

Quick start

React

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; function Chat () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" , name : "room-123" , onStateUpdate : ( state ) => { console . log ( "New state:" , state ) ; }, } ) ; const sendMessage = async () => { const response = await agent . call ( "sendMessage" , [ "Hello!" ]) ; console . log ( "Response:" , response ) ; }; return < button onClick = { sendMessage }>Send</ button >; } TypeScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; function Chat () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" , name : "room-123" , onStateUpdate : ( state ) => { console . log ( "New state:" , state ) ; }, } ) ; const sendMessage = async () => { const response = await agent . call ( "sendMessage" , [ "Hello!" ]) ; console . log ( "Response:" , response ) ; }; return < button onClick = { sendMessage } > Send </ button > ; }

Vanilla JavaScript

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AgentClient } from "agents/client" ; const client = new AgentClient ( { agent : "ChatAgent" , name : "room-123" , host : "your-worker.your-subdomain.workers.dev" , onStateUpdate : ( state ) => { console . log ( "New state:" , state ) ; }, } ) ; // Call a method const response = await client . call ( "sendMessage" , [ "Hello!" ]) ; TypeScript import { AgentClient } from "agents/client" ; const client = new AgentClient ( { agent : "ChatAgent" , name : "room-123" , host : "your-worker.your-subdomain.workers.dev" , onStateUpdate : ( state ) => { console . log ( "New state:" , state ) ; }, } ) ; // Call a method const response = await client . call ( "sendMessage" , [ "Hello!" ]) ;

Connecting to agents

Agent naming

The agent parameter is your agent class name. It is automatically converted from camelCase to kebab-case for the URL:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // These are equivalent: useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" } ) ; // → /agents/chat-agent/... useAgent ( { agent : "MyCustomAgent" } ) ; // → /agents/my-custom-agent/... useAgent ( { agent : "LOUD_AGENT" } ) ; // → /agents/loud-agent/... TypeScript // These are equivalent: useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" } ) ; // → /agents/chat-agent/... useAgent ( { agent : "MyCustomAgent" } ) ; // → /agents/my-custom-agent/... useAgent ( { agent : "LOUD_AGENT" } ) ; // → /agents/loud-agent/...

Instance names

The name parameter identifies a specific agent instance. If omitted, defaults to "default" :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Connect to a specific chat room useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" , name : "room-123" } ) ; // Connect to a user's personal agent useAgent ( { agent : "UserAgent" , name : userId } ) ; // Uses "default" instance useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" } ) ; TypeScript // Connect to a specific chat room useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" , name : "room-123" } ) ; // Connect to a user's personal agent useAgent ( { agent : "UserAgent" , name : userId } ) ; // Uses "default" instance useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" } ) ;

Connection options

Both useAgent and AgentClient accept connection options:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" , name : "room-123" , // Connection settings host : "my-worker.workers.dev" , // Custom host (defaults to current origin) path : "/custom/path" , // Custom path prefix // Query parameters (sent on connection) query : { token : "abc123" , version : "2" , }, // Event handlers onOpen : () => console . log ( "Connected" ) , onClose : () => console . log ( "Disconnected" ) , onError : ( error ) => console . error ( "Error:" , error ) , } ) ; TypeScript useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" , name : "room-123" , // Connection settings host : "my-worker.workers.dev" , // Custom host (defaults to current origin) path : "/custom/path" , // Custom path prefix // Query parameters (sent on connection) query : { token : "abc123" , version : "2" , }, // Event handlers onOpen : () => console . log ( "Connected" ) , onClose : () => console . log ( "Disconnected" ) , onError : ( error ) => console . error ( "Error:" , error ) , } ) ;

Async query parameters

For authentication tokens or other async data, pass a function that returns a Promise:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" , name : "room-123" , // Async query - called before connecting query : async () => { const token = await getAuthToken () ; return { token }; }, // Dependencies that trigger re-fetching the query queryDeps : [ userId ] , // Cache TTL for the query result (default: 5 minutes) cacheTtl : 60 * 1000 , // 1 minute } ) ; TypeScript useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" , name : "room-123" , // Async query - called before connecting query : async () => { const token = await getAuthToken () ; return { token }; }, // Dependencies that trigger re-fetching the query queryDeps : [ userId ] , // Cache TTL for the query result (default: 5 minutes) cacheTtl : 60 * 1000 , // 1 minute } ) ;

The query function is cached and only re-called when:

queryDeps change

change cacheTtl expires

expires The component remounts

State synchronization

Agents can maintain state that syncs bidirectionally with all connected clients.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "GameAgent" , name : "game-123" , onStateUpdate : ( state , source ) => { // state: The new state from the agent // source: "server" (agent pushed) or "client" (you pushed) console . log ( `State updated from ${ source } :` , state ) ; setGameState ( state ) ; }, } ) ; TypeScript const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "GameAgent" , name : "game-123" , onStateUpdate : ( state , source ) => { // state: The new state from the agent // source: "server" (agent pushed) or "client" (you pushed) console . log ( `State updated from ${ source } :` , state ) ; setGameState ( state ) ; }, } ) ;

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Update the agent's state from the client agent . setState ( { score : 100 , level : 5 } ) ; TypeScript // Update the agent's state from the client agent . setState ( { score : 100 , level : 5 } ) ;

When you call setState() :

The state is sent to the agent over WebSocket The agent's onStateUpdate() method is called The agent broadcasts the new state to all connected clients Your onStateUpdate callback fires with source: "client"

State flow

sequenceDiagram participant Client participant Agent Client->>Agent: setState() Agent-->>Client: onStateUpdate (broadcast)

Calling agent methods (RPC)

Call methods on your agent that are decorated with @callable() .

Note The @callable() decorator is only required for methods called from external runtimes (browsers, other services). When calling from within the same Worker, you can use standard Durable Object RPC directly on the stub without the decorator.

Using call()

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Basic call const result = await agent . call ( "getUser" , [ userId ]) ; // Call with multiple arguments const result = await agent . call ( "createPost" , [ title , content , tags ]) ; // Call with no arguments const result = await agent . call ( "getStats" ) ; TypeScript // Basic call const result = await agent . call ( "getUser" , [ userId ]) ; // Call with multiple arguments const result = await agent . call ( "createPost" , [ title , content , tags ]) ; // Call with no arguments const result = await agent . call ( "getStats" ) ;

Using the stub proxy

The stub property provides a cleaner syntax for method calls:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Instead of: const user = await agent . call ( "getUser" , [ "user-123" ]) ; // You can write: const user = await agent . stub . getUser ( "user-123" ) ; // Multiple arguments work naturally: const post = await agent . stub . createPost ( title , content , tags ) ; TypeScript // Instead of: const user = await agent . call ( "getUser" , [ "user-123" ]) ; // You can write: const user = await agent . stub . getUser ( "user-123" ) ; // Multiple arguments work naturally: const post = await agent . stub . createPost ( title , content , tags ) ;

TypeScript integration

For full type safety, pass your Agent class as a type parameter:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" , name : "instance-1" , } ) ; // Now stub methods are fully typed const result = await agent . stub . processData ( { input : "test" } ) ; TypeScript import type { MyAgent } from "./agents/my-agent" ; const agent = useAgent < MyAgent > ( { agent : "MyAgent" , name : "instance-1" , } ) ; // Now stub methods are fully typed const result = await agent . stub . processData ( { input : "test" } ) ;

Streaming responses

For methods that return StreamingResponse , handle chunks as they arrive:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Agent-side: class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async generateText ( stream , prompt ) { for await ( const chunk of llm . stream ( prompt )) { await stream . write ( chunk ) ; } } } // Client-side: await agent . call ( "generateText" , [ prompt ] , { onChunk : ( chunk ) => { // Called for each chunk appendToOutput ( chunk ) ; }, onDone : ( finalResult ) => { // Called when stream completes console . log ( "Complete:" , finalResult ) ; }, onError : ( error ) => { // Called if streaming fails console . error ( "Stream error:" , error ) ; }, } ) ; TypeScript // Agent-side: class MyAgent extends Agent { @ callable ( { streaming : true } ) async generateText ( stream : StreamingResponse , prompt : string ) { for await ( const chunk of llm . stream ( prompt )) { await stream . write ( chunk ) ; } } } // Client-side: await agent . call ( "generateText" , [ prompt ] , { onChunk : ( chunk ) => { // Called for each chunk appendToOutput ( chunk ) ; }, onDone : ( finalResult ) => { // Called when stream completes console . log ( "Complete:" , finalResult ) ; }, onError : ( error ) => { // Called if streaming fails console . error ( "Stream error:" , error ) ; }, } ) ;

HTTP requests with agentFetch

For one-off requests without maintaining a WebSocket connection:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { agentFetch } from "agents/client" ; // GET request const response = await agentFetch ( { agent : "DataAgent" , name : "instance-1" , host : "my-worker.workers.dev" , } ) ; const data = await response . json () ; // POST request with body const response = await agentFetch ( { agent : "DataAgent" , name : "instance-1" , host : "my-worker.workers.dev" , }, { method : "POST" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON . stringify ( { action : "process" } ) , }, ) ; TypeScript import { agentFetch } from "agents/client" ; // GET request const response = await agentFetch ( { agent : "DataAgent" , name : "instance-1" , host : "my-worker.workers.dev" , } ) ; const data = await response . json () ; // POST request with body const response = await agentFetch ( { agent : "DataAgent" , name : "instance-1" , host : "my-worker.workers.dev" , }, { method : "POST" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON . stringify ( { action : "process" } ) , }, ) ;

When to use agentFetch vs WebSocket:

Use agentFetch Use useAgent / AgentClient One-time requests Real-time updates needed Server-to-server calls Bidirectional communication Simple REST-style API State synchronization No persistent connection needed Multiple RPC calls

MCP server integration

If your agent uses MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers, you can receive updates about their state:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "AssistantAgent" , name : "session-123" , onMcpUpdate : ( mcpServers ) => { // mcpServers is a record of server states for ( const [ serverId , server ] of Object . entries ( mcpServers )) { console . log ( ` ${ serverId } : ${ server . connectionState } ` ) ; console . log ( `Tools: ${ server . tools ?. map ( ( t ) => t . name ) . join ( ", " ) } ` ) ; } }, } ) ; TypeScript const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "AssistantAgent" , name : "session-123" , onMcpUpdate : ( mcpServers ) => { // mcpServers is a record of server states for ( const [ serverId , server ] of Object . entries ( mcpServers )) { console . log ( ` ${ serverId } : ${ server . connectionState } ` ) ; console . log ( `Tools: ${ server . tools ?. map ( ( t ) => t . name ) . join ( ", " ) } ` ) ; } }, } ) ;

Error handling

Connection errors

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" , onError : ( error ) => { console . error ( "WebSocket error:" , error ) ; }, onClose : () => { console . log ( "Connection closed, will auto-reconnect..." ) ; }, } ) ; TypeScript const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "MyAgent" , onError : ( error ) => { console . error ( "WebSocket error:" , error ) ; }, onClose : () => { console . log ( "Connection closed, will auto-reconnect..." ) ; }, } ) ;

RPC errors

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript try { const result = await agent . call ( "riskyMethod" , [ data ]) ; } catch ( error ) { // Error thrown by the agent method console . error ( "RPC failed:" , error . message ) ; } TypeScript try { const result = await agent . call ( "riskyMethod" , [ data ]) ; } catch ( error ) { // Error thrown by the agent method console . error ( "RPC failed:" , error . message ) ; }

Streaming errors

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await agent . call ( "streamingMethod" , [ data ] , { onChunk : ( chunk ) => handleChunk ( chunk ) , onError : ( errorMessage ) => { // Stream-specific error handling console . error ( "Stream error:" , errorMessage ) ; }, } ) ; TypeScript await agent . call ( "streamingMethod" , [ data ] , { onChunk : ( chunk ) => handleChunk ( chunk ) , onError : ( errorMessage ) => { // Stream-specific error handling console . error ( "Stream error:" , errorMessage ) ; }, } ) ;

Best practices

1. Use typed stubs

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Prefer this: const user = await agent . stub . getUser ( id ) ; // Over this: const user = await agent . call ( "getUser" , [ id ]) ; TypeScript // Prefer this: const user = await agent . stub . getUser ( id ) ; // Over this: const user = await agent . call ( "getUser" , [ id ]) ;

2. Reconnection is automatic

The client auto-reconnects and the agent automatically sends the current state on each connection. Your onStateUpdate callback will fire with the latest state — no manual re-sync is needed.

3. Optimize query caching

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // For auth tokens that expire hourly: useAgent ( { query : async () => ( { token : await getToken () } ) , cacheTtl : 55 * 60 * 1000 , // Refresh 5 min before expiry queryDeps : [ userId ] , // Refresh if user changes } ) ; TypeScript // For auth tokens that expire hourly: useAgent ( { query : async () => ( { token : await getToken () } ) , cacheTtl : 55 * 60 * 1000 , // Refresh 5 min before expiry queryDeps : [ userId ] , // Refresh if user changes } ) ;

4. Clean up connections

In vanilla JS, close connections when done:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const client = new AgentClient ( { agent : "MyAgent" , host : "..." } ) ; // When done: client . close () ; TypeScript const client = new AgentClient ( { agent : "MyAgent" , host : "..." } ) ; // When done: client . close () ;

React's useAgent handles cleanup automatically on unmount.

React hook reference

UseAgentOptions

TypeScript type UseAgentOptions < State > = { // Required agent : string ; // Agent class name // Optional name ?: string ; // Instance name (default: "default") host ?: string ; // Custom host path ?: string ; // Custom path prefix // Query parameters query ?: Record < string , string > | ( () => Promise < Record < string , string >> ) ; queryDeps ?: unknown [] ; // Dependencies for async query cacheTtl ?: number ; // Query cache TTL in ms (default: 5 min) // Callbacks onStateUpdate ?: ( state : State , source : "server" | "client" ) => void ; onMcpUpdate ?: ( mcpServers : MCPServersState ) => void ; onOpen ?: () => void ; onClose ?: () => void ; onError ?: ( error : Event ) => void ; onMessage ?: ( message : MessageEvent ) => void ; };

Return value

The useAgent hook returns an object with the following properties and methods:

Property/Method Type Description agent string Kebab-case agent name name string Instance name setState(state) void Push state to agent call(method, args?, options?) Promise Call agent method stub Proxy Typed method calls send(data) void Send raw WebSocket message close() void Close connection reconnect() void Force reconnection

Vanilla JS reference

AgentClientOptions

TypeScript type AgentClientOptions < State > = { // Required agent : string ; // Agent class name host : string ; // Worker host // Optional name ?: string ; // Instance name (default: "default") path ?: string ; // Custom path prefix query ?: Record < string , string >; // Callbacks onStateUpdate ?: ( state : State , source : "server" | "client" ) => void ; };

AgentClient methods

Property/Method Type Description agent string Kebab-case agent name name string Instance name setState(state) void Push state to agent call(method, args?, options?) Promise Call agent method send(data) void Send raw WebSocket message close() void Close connection reconnect() void Force reconnection

The client also supports WebSocket event listeners:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript client . addEventListener ( "open" , () => {} ) ; client . addEventListener ( "close" , () => {} ) ; client . addEventListener ( "error" , () => {} ) ; client . addEventListener ( "message" , () => {} ) ; TypeScript client . addEventListener ( "open" , () => {} ) ; client . addEventListener ( "close" , () => {} ) ; client . addEventListener ( "error" , () => {} ) ; client . addEventListener ( "message" , () => {} ) ;

