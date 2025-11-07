Agent class internals
The core of the
agents library is the exported
Agent class. Following the pattern from Durable Objects, the main API for developers is to extend the
Agent class to inherit all the built-in features. While this effectively is a supercharged primitive that allows developers to only write the logic they need in their agents, it obscures the inner workings.
This document tries to bridge that gap, empowering any developer aiming to get started writing agents to get the full picture and avoid common pitfalls. The snippets shown here are primarily illustrative, and do not necessarily represent best practices. For a more in-depth look at the inner workings of the
Agent class, check out the API reference and the source code ↗.
The
Agent class is an extension of
DurableObject. That is to say, they are Durable Objects. If you are not familiar with Durable Objects, it is highly recommended that you read What are Durable Objects, but at their core, Durable Objects are globally addressable (each instance has a unique ID) single-threaded compute instances with long term storage (key-value/SQLite).
Note that
Agent does not extend
DurableObject directly, but instead extends
Server.
Server is a class provided by PartyKit ↗.
You can visualize the logic as a Matryoshka doll: DurableObject > Server > Agent.
Let's briefly consider which primitives are exposed by Durable Objects so we understand how the outer layers make use of them. The Durable Object class comes with:
The Workers runtime always calls the constructor to handle things internally. This means two things:
- While the constructor is called every time the Durable Object is initialized, the signature is fixed. Developers cannot add or update parameters from the constructor.
- Instead of instantiating the class manually, developers must use the binding APIs and do it through the DurableObjectNamespace.
By writing a Durable Object class which inherits from the built-in type
DurableObject, public methods are exposed as RPC methods, which developers can call using a DurableObjectStub from a Worker.
Durable Objects can take a
Request from a Worker and send a
Response back. This can only be done through the
fetch method (which the developer must implement).
Durable Objects include first-class support for WebSockets. A Durable Object can accept a WebSocket it receives from a
Request in
fetch and forget about it. The base class provides methods that developers can implement that are called as callbacks. They effectively replace the need for event listeners.
The base class provides
webSocketMessage(ws, message),
webSocketClose(ws, code, reason, wasClean) and
webSocketError(ws , error) (API).
HTTP and RPC requests are not the only entrypoints for a Durable Object. Alarms allow developers to schedule an event to trigger at a later time. Whenever the next alarm is due, the runtime will call the
alarm() method, which is left to the developer to implement.
To schedule an alarm, you can use the
this.ctx.storage.setAlarm() method. For more information, refer to Alarms.
The base
DurableObject class sets the DurableObjectState into
this.ctx. There are a lot of interesting methods and properties, but we will focus on
this.ctx.storage.
DurableObjectStorage is the main interface with the Durable Object's persistence mechanisms, which include both a KV and SQLITE synchronous APIs.
Lastly, it is worth mentioning that the Durable Object also has the Worker
Env in
this.env. Learn more in Bindings.
Now that you have seen what Durable Objects come with out-of-the-box, what PartyKit ↗'s
Server (package
partyserver) implements will be clearer. It is an opinionated
DurableObject wrapper that improves DX by hiding away Durable Object primitives in favor of more developer friendly callbacks.
An important note is that
Server does NOT persist to the Durable Object storage, so you will not see extra storage operations by using it.
partyserver exposes helper to address your Durable Objects instead of manually through your bindings. This allows
partyserver to implement several improvements, including a unique URL routing scheme for your Durable Objects (e.g.
<your-worker>/servers/:durableClass/:durableName).
Compare this to the Durable Object addressing example above.
Since we have a URL addressing scheme, we also get access to
routePartykitRequest().
You can also refer to the implementation ↗ to learn more.
The extra plumbing that
Server includes on addressing allows it to expose an
onStart callback that is executed every time the Durable Object starts up (the Durable Object was evicted, hibernated or never created at all) and before any
fetch or RPC.
Server already implements
fetch for the underlying Durable Object and exposes two different callbacks that developers can make use of,
onRequest and
onConnect for HTTP requests and incoming WS connections, respectively (WebSocket connections are accepted by default).
Just as
onConnect is the callback for every new connection,
Server also provides wrappers on top of the default callbacks from the
DurableObject class:
onMessage,
onClose and
onError.
There's also
this.broadcast that sends a WS message to all connected clients (no magic, just a loop over
this.getConnections()!).
It is hard to get a Durable Object's
name from within it.
partyserver tries to make it available in
this.name but it is not a perfect solution. Learn more about it in this GitHub issue ↗.
Now finally, the
Agent class.
Agent extends
Server and provides opinionated primitives for stateful, schedulable, and observable agents that can communicate via RPC, WebSockets, and (even!) email.
One of the core features of
Agent is automatic state persistence. Developers define the shape of their state via the generic parameter and
initialState (which is only used if no state exists in storage), and the Agent handles loading, saving, and broadcasting state changes (check
Server's
this.broadcast() above).
this.state is a getter that lazily loads state from storage (SQL). State is persisted across Durable Object evictions when it is updated with
this.setState(), which automatically serializes the state and writes it back to storage.
There's also
this.onStateUpdate that you can override to react to state changes.
State is stored in the
cf_agents_state SQL table. State messages are sent with
type: "cf_agent_state" (both from the client and the server). Since the
agents provides JS and React clients, real-time state updates are available out of the box.
The Agent provides a convenient
sql template tag for executing queries against the Durable Object's SQL storage. It constructs parameterized queries and executes them. This uses the synchronous SQL API from
this.ctx.storage.sql.
agents take Durable Objects RPC one step forward by implementing RPC through WebSockets, so clients can also call methods on the Agent directly. To make a method callable through WS, developers can use the
@callable decorator. Methods can return a serializable value or a stream (when using
@callable({ stream: true })).
Clients can invoke this method by sending a WebSocket message:
For example, with the provided
React client, it is as easy as:
Agents include a built-in task queue for deferred execution. This is useful for offloading work or retrying operations. The available methods are
this.queue,
this.dequeue,
this.dequeueAll,
this.dequeueAllByCallback,
this.getQueue, and
this.getQueues.
Tasks are stored in the
cf_agents_queues SQL table and are automatically flushed in sequence. If a task succeeds, it is automatically dequeued.
Agents support scheduled execution of methods by wrapping the Durable Object's
alarm(). The available methods are
this.schedule,
this.getSchedule,
this.getSchedules,
this.cancelSchedule. Schedules can be one-time, delayed, or recurring (using cron expressions).
Since Durable Objects only allow one alarm at a time, the
Agent class works around this by managing multiple schedules in SQL and using a single alarm.
Schedules are stored in the
cf_agents_schedules SQL table. Cron schedules automatically reschedule themselves after execution, while one-time schedules are deleted.
Agent includes a multi-server MCP client. This enables your Agent to interact with external services that expose MCP interfaces. The MCP client is properly documented in MCP client API.
Agents can receive and reply to emails using Cloudflare's Email Routing.
To route emails to your Agent, use
routeAgentEmail in your Worker's email handler:
agents wraps all your methods with an
AsyncLocalStorage to maintain context throughout the request lifecycle. This allows you to access the current agent, connection, request, or email (depending of what event is being handled) from anywhere in your code:
Agent extends
Server's
onError so it can be used to handle errors that are not necessarily WebSocket errors. It is called with a
Connection or
unknown error.
this.destroy() drops all tables, deletes alarms, clears storage, and aborts the context. To ensure that the Durable Object is fully evicted,
this.ctx.abort() is called, which throws an uncatchable error that will show up in your logs (read more about it in abort()).
The
Agent class re-exports PartyKit's addressing helpers as
getAgentByName and
routeAgentRequest.
