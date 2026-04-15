Sub-agents

Spawn child agents as co-located Durable Objects with their own isolated SQLite storage. The parent gets a typed RPC stub for calling methods on the child — every public method on the child class is callable as a remote procedure call with Promise-wrapped return types.
import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class Orchestrator extends Agent { const researcher = await this . subAgent ( Researcher , "research-1" ) ; const findings = await researcher . search ( "cloudflare agents sdk" ) ; export class Researcher extends Agent { const results = await fetch ( `https://api.example.com/search?q= ${ query } ` ) ; import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class Orchestrator extends Agent { const researcher = await this . subAgent ( Researcher , "research-1" ) ; const findings = await researcher . search ( "cloudflare agents sdk" ) ; export class Researcher extends Agent { async search ( query : string ) { const results = await fetch ( `https://api.example.com/search?q= ${ query } ` ) ;
Both classes must be exported from the worker entry point. No separate Durable Object bindings are needed — child classes are discovered automatically via
ctx.exports.
" $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-04-15" , " class_name " : "Orchestrator" , # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-04-15" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" , "experimental" ] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] class_name = "Orchestrator" new_sqlite_classes = [ "Orchestrator" ]
Only the parent agent needs a Durable Object binding and migration. Child agents are created as facets of the parent — they share the same machine but have fully isolated SQLite storage.
Get or create a named sub-agent. The first call for a given name triggers the child's
onStart(). Subsequent calls return the existing instance.
async subAgent < T extends Agent >( ) : Promise < SubAgentStub < T >>;
Parameter Type Description
cls
SubAgentClass<T>
The Agent subclass. Must be exported from the worker entry point, and the export name must match the class name.
name
string
Unique name for this child instance. The same name always returns the same child.
Returns a
SubAgentStub<T> — a typed RPC stub where every user-defined method on
T is available as a Promise-returning remote call.
The stub exposes all public instance methods you define on the child class. Methods inherited from
Agent (lifecycle hooks,
setState,
broadcast,
sql, and so on) are excluded — only your custom methods appear on the stub.
Return types are automatically wrapped in
Promise if they are not already:
class MyChild extends Agent { return fetch ( url ) . then ( ( r ) => r . json ()) ; // greet(name: string) => Promise<string> (sync → wrapped) // fetchData(url: string) => Promise<unknown> (already async → unchanged) class MyChild extends Agent { greet ( name : string ) : string { async fetchData ( url : string ) : Promise < unknown > { return fetch ( url ) . then ( ( r ) => r . json ()) ; // greet(name: string) => Promise<string> (sync → wrapped) // fetchData(url: string) => Promise<unknown> (already async → unchanged)
The child class must extend
Agent
The child class must be exported from the worker entry point (
export class MyChild extends Agent)
The export name must match the class name —
export { Foo as Bar } is not supported
Forcefully stop a running sub-agent. The child stops executing immediately and restarts on the next
subAgent() call. Storage is preserved — only the running instance is killed.
abortSubAgent ( cls : SubAgentClass , name : string , reason ?: unknown ) : void ;
Parameter Type Description
cls
SubAgentClass
The Agent subclass used when creating the child
name
string
Name of the child to abort
reason
unknown
Error thrown to any pending or future RPC callers
Abort is transitive — if the child has its own sub-agents, they are also aborted.
Abort the child (if running) and permanently wipe its storage. The next
subAgent() call creates a fresh instance with empty SQLite.
deleteSubAgent ( cls : SubAgentClass , name : string ) : void ;
Parameter Type Description
cls
SubAgentClass
The Agent subclass used when creating the child
name
string
Name of the child to delete
Deletion is transitive — the child's own sub-agents are also deleted.
Each sub-agent has its own SQLite database, completely isolated from the parent and from other sub-agents. A parent writing to
this.sql and a child writing to
this.sql operate on different databases:
export class Parent extends Agent { this . sql `INSERT INTO parent_data (key, value) VALUES ('color', 'blue')` ; const child = await this . subAgent ( Child , "child-1" ) ; await child . increment ( "clicks" ) ; // Parent's SQL and child's SQL are completely separate export class Child extends Agent { . sql `CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS counters (key TEXT PRIMARY KEY, value INTEGER DEFAULT 0)` ; . sql `INSERT INTO counters (key, value) VALUES ( ${ key } , 1) ON CONFLICT(key) DO UPDATE SET value = value + 1` ; const row = this . sql `SELECT value FROM counters WHERE key = ${ key } ` . one () ; export class Parent extends Agent { this . sql `INSERT INTO parent_data (key, value) VALUES ('color', 'blue')` ; const child = await this . subAgent ( Child , "child-1" ) ; await child . increment ( "clicks" ) ; // Parent's SQL and child's SQL are completely separate export class Child extends Agent { async increment ( key : string ) : Promise < number > { . sql `CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS counters (key TEXT PRIMARY KEY, value INTEGER DEFAULT 0)` ; . sql `INSERT INTO counters (key, value) VALUES ( ${ key } , 1) ON CONFLICT(key) DO UPDATE SET value = value + 1` ; }> `SELECT value FROM counters WHERE key = ${ key } ` . one () ;
Two different classes can share the same user-facing name — they are resolved independently. The internal key is a composite of class name and facet name:
const counter = await this . subAgent ( Counter , "shared-name" ) ; const logger = await this . subAgent ( Logger , "shared-name" ) ; // These are two separate sub-agents with separate storage const counter = await this . subAgent ( Counter , "shared-name" ) ; const logger = await this . subAgent ( Logger , "shared-name" ) ; // These are two separate sub-agents with separate storage
The child's
this.name property returns the facet name (not the parent's name):
export class Child extends Agent { return this . name ; // Returns "shared-name", not the parent's ID export class Child extends Agent { return this . name ; // Returns "shared-name", not the parent's ID
Run multiple sub-agents concurrently:
export class Orchestrator extends Agent { const results = await Promise . all ( queries . map ( async ( query , i ) => { const worker = await this . subAgent ( Researcher , `research- ${ i } ` ) ; return worker . search ( query ) ; export class Orchestrator extends Agent { async runAll ( queries : string [] ) { const results = await Promise . all ( queries . map ( async ( query , i ) => { const worker = await this . subAgent ( Researcher , `research- ${ i } ` ) ; return worker . search ( query ) ;
Sub-agents can spawn their own sub-agents, forming a tree:
export class Manager extends Agent { const team = await this . subAgent ( TeamLead , "team-a" ) ; return team . assign ( task ) ; export class TeamLead extends Agent { const worker = await this . subAgent ( Worker , "worker-1" ) ; return worker . execute ( task ) ; export class Worker extends Agent { return { completed : task }; export class Manager extends Agent { async delegate ( task : string ) { const team = await this . subAgent ( TeamLead , "team-a" ) ; return team . assign ( task ) ; export class TeamLead extends Agent { async assign ( task : string ) { const worker = await this . subAgent ( Worker , "worker-1" ) ; return worker . execute ( task ) ; export class Worker extends Agent { async execute ( task : string ) { return { completed : task };
Pass an
RpcTarget callback to stream results from a sub-agent back to the parent:
import { RpcTarget } from "cloudflare:workers" ; class StreamCollector extends RpcTarget { export class Parent extends Agent { async streamFromChild () { const child = await this . subAgent ( Streamer , "streamer-1" ) ; const collector = new StreamCollector () ; await child . generate ( "Write a poem" , collector ) ; export class Streamer extends Agent { async generate ( prompt , callback ) { const chunks = [ "Once " , "upon " , "a " , "time..." ] ; for ( const chunk of chunks ) { import { RpcTarget } from "cloudflare:workers" ; class StreamCollector extends RpcTarget { export class Parent extends Agent { async streamFromChild () { const child = await this . subAgent ( Streamer , "streamer-1" ) ; const collector = new StreamCollector () ; await child . generate ( "Write a poem" , collector ) ; export class Streamer extends Agent { async generate ( prompt : string , callback : StreamCollector ) { const chunks = [ "Once " , "upon " , "a " , "time..." ] ; for ( const chunk of chunks ) {
Sub-agents run as facets of the parent Durable Object. Some
Agent methods are not available in sub-agents:
Method Behavior in sub-agent
schedule()
Throws
"not supported in sub-agents"
cancelSchedule()
Throws
"not supported in sub-agents"
keepAlive()
Throws
"not supported in sub-agents"
setState()
Works normally (writes to the child's own storage)
this.sql
Works normally (child's own SQLite)
subAgent()
Works — sub-agents can spawn their own children
For scheduled work, have the parent schedule the task and delegate to the sub-agent when the schedule fires.
Think —
chat() method for streaming AI turns through sub-agents
Long-running agents — sub-agent delegation in the context of multi-week agent lifetimes
Callable methods — RPC via
@callable and service bindings
Chat agents —
ToolLoopAgent for in-process AI SDK sub-calls