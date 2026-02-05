Receive webhook events from external services and route them to dedicated agent instances. Each webhook source (repository, customer, device) can have its own agent with isolated state, persistent storage, and real-time client connections.
import { Agent , getAgentByName , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; // Agent that handles webhooks for a specific entity export class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { if ( request . method !== "POST" ) { return new Response ( "Method not allowed" , { status : 405 } ) ; // Verify the webhook signature const signature = request . headers . get ( "X-Hub-Signature-256" ) ; const body = await request . text () ; ! ( await this . verifySignature ( body , signature , this . env . WEBHOOK_SECRET )) return new Response ( "Invalid signature" , { status : 401 } ) ; // Process the webhook payload const payload = JSON . parse ( body ) ; await this . processEvent ( payload ) ; return new Response ( "OK" , { status : 200 } ) ; async verifySignature ( payload , signature , secret ) { if ( ! signature ) return false ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; const key = await crypto . subtle . importKey ( { name : "HMAC" , hash : "SHA-256" }, const signatureBytes = await crypto . subtle . sign ( const expected = `sha256= ${ Array . from ( new Uint8Array ( signatureBytes )) . map ( ( b ) => b . toString ( 16 ) . padStart ( 2 , "0" )) return signature === expected ; async processEvent ( payload ) { // Store event, update state, trigger actions... // Route webhooks to the right agent instance async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Webhook endpoint: POST /webhooks/:entityId if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/webhooks/" ) && request . method === "POST" ) { const entityId = url . pathname . split ( "/" )[ 2 ] ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . WebhookAgent , entityId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; // Default routing for WebSocket connections ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) import { Agent , getAgentByName , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; // Agent that handles webhooks for a specific entity export class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { if ( request . method !== "POST" ) { return new Response ( "Method not allowed" , { status : 405 } ) ; // Verify the webhook signature const signature = request . headers . get ( "X-Hub-Signature-256" ) ; const body = await request . text () ; ! ( await this . verifySignature ( body , signature , this . env . WEBHOOK_SECRET )) return new Response ( "Invalid signature" , { status : 401 } ) ; // Process the webhook payload const payload = JSON . parse ( body ) ; await this . processEvent ( payload ) ; return new Response ( "OK" , { status : 200 } ) ; private async verifySignature ( signature : string | null , if ( ! signature ) return false ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; const key = await crypto . subtle . importKey ( { name : "HMAC" , hash : "SHA-256" }, const signatureBytes = await crypto . subtle . sign ( const expected = `sha256= ${ Array . from ( new Uint8Array ( signatureBytes )) . map ( ( b ) => b . toString ( 16 ) . padStart ( 2 , "0" )) return signature === expected ; private async processEvent ( payload : unknown ) { // Store event, update state, trigger actions... // Route webhooks to the right agent instance async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Webhook endpoint: POST /webhooks/:entityId if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/webhooks/" ) && request . method === "POST" ) { const entityId = url . pathname . split ( "/" )[ 2 ] ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . WebhookAgent , entityId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; // Default routing for WebSocket connections ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } )
Webhooks combined with agents enable patterns where each external entity gets its own isolated, stateful agent instance.
Use case Description GitHub Repo Monitor One agent per repository tracking commits, PRs, issues, and stars CI/CD Pipeline Agent React to build/deploy events, notify on failures, track deployment history Linear/Jira Tracker Auto-triage issues, assign based on content, track resolution times
Use case Description Stripe Customer Agent One agent per customer tracking payments, subscriptions, and disputes Shopify Order Agent Order lifecycle from creation to fulfillment with inventory sync Payment Reconciliation Match webhook events to internal records, flag discrepancies
Communication and notifications
Use case Description Twilio SMS/Voice Conversational agents triggered by inbound messages or calls Slack Bot Respond to slash commands, button clicks, and interactive messages Email Tracking SendGrid/Mailgun delivery events, bounce handling, engagement analytics
Use case Description Device Telemetry One agent per device processing sensor data streams Alert Aggregation Collect alerts from PagerDuty, Datadog, or custom monitoring Home Automation React to IFTTT/Zapier triggers with persistent state
Use case Description CRM Sync Salesforce/HubSpot contact and deal updates Calendar Agent Google Calendar event notifications and scheduling Form Submissions Typeform, Tally, or custom form webhooks with follow-up actions
Routing webhooks to agents
The key pattern is extracting an entity identifier from the webhook and using
getAgentByName() to route to a dedicated agent instance.
Most webhooks include an identifier in the payload:
async fetch ( request , env ) { if ( request . method === "POST" && url . pathname === "/webhooks/github" ) { const payload = await request . clone () . json () ; // Extract entity ID from payload const repoFullName = payload . repository ?. full_name ; return new Response ( "Missing repository" , { status : 400 } ) ; // Sanitize for use as agent name const agentName = repoFullName . toLowerCase () . replace ( / \/ / g , "-" ) ; // Route to dedicated agent const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . RepoAgent , agentName ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { if ( request . method === "POST" && url . pathname === "/webhooks/github" ) { const payload = await request . clone () . json () ; // Extract entity ID from payload const repoFullName = payload . repository ?. full_name ; return new Response ( "Missing repository" , { status : 400 } ) ; // Sanitize for use as agent name const agentName = repoFullName . toLowerCase () . replace ( / \/ / g , "-" ) ; // Route to dedicated agent const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . RepoAgent , agentName ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ;
Alternatively, include the entity ID in the webhook URL:
// Webhook URL: https://your-worker.dev/webhooks/stripe/cus_123456 if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/webhooks/stripe/" )) { const customerId = url . pathname . split ( "/" )[ 3 ] ; // "cus_123456" const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . StripeAgent , customerId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; // Webhook URL: https://your-worker.dev/webhooks/stripe/cus_123456 if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/webhooks/stripe/" )) { const customerId = url . pathname . split ( "/" )[ 3 ] ; // "cus_123456" const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . StripeAgent , customerId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ;
Some services include identifiers in headers:
// Slack sends workspace info in headers const teamId = request . headers . get ( "X-Slack-Team-Id" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . SlackAgent , teamId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; // Slack sends workspace info in headers const teamId = request . headers . get ( "X-Slack-Team-Id" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . SlackAgent , teamId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ;
Always verify webhook signatures to ensure requests are authentic. Most providers use HMAC-SHA256.
async function verifySignature ( payload , signature , secret ) { if ( ! signature ) return false ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; const key = await crypto . subtle . importKey ( { name : "HMAC" , hash : "SHA-256" }, const signatureBytes = await crypto . subtle . sign ( const expected = `sha256= ${ Array . from ( new Uint8Array ( signatureBytes )) . map ( ( b ) => b . toString ( 16 ) . padStart ( 2 , "0" )) // Use timing-safe comparison in production return signature === expected ; async function verifySignature ( signature : string | null , if ( ! signature ) return false ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; const key = await crypto . subtle . importKey ( { name : "HMAC" , hash : "SHA-256" }, const signatureBytes = await crypto . subtle . sign ( const expected = `sha256= ${ Array . from ( new Uint8Array ( signatureBytes )) . map ( ( b ) => b . toString ( 16 ) . padStart ( 2 , "0" )) // Use timing-safe comparison in production return signature === expected ;
Provider Signature Header Algorithm GitHub
X-Hub-Signature-256
HMAC-SHA256 Stripe
Stripe-Signature
HMAC-SHA256 (with timestamp) Twilio
X-Twilio-Signature
HMAC-SHA1 Slack
X-Slack-Signature
HMAC-SHA256 (with timestamp) Shopify
X-Shopify-Hmac-Sha256
HMAC-SHA256 (base64)
Use
onRequest() to handle incoming webhooks in your agent:
export class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { if ( request . method !== "POST" ) { return new Response ( "Method not allowed" , { status : 405 } ) ; // 2. Get event type from headers const eventType = request . headers . get ( "X-Event-Type" ) ; const signature = request . headers . get ( "X-Signature" ) ; const body = await request . text () ; if ( ! ( await this . verifySignature ( body , signature ))) { return new Response ( "Invalid signature" , { status : 401 } ) ; const payload = JSON . parse ( body ) ; await this . handleEvent ( eventType , payload ) ; return new Response ( "OK" , { status : 200 } ) ; async handleEvent ( type , payload ) { // Update state (broadcasts to connected clients) lastEventTime : new Date () . toISOString () , // Store in SQL for history . sql `INSERT INTO events (type, payload, timestamp) VALUES ( ${ type } , ${ JSON . stringify ( payload ) } , ${ Date . now () } )` ; export class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { if ( request . method !== "POST" ) { return new Response ( "Method not allowed" , { status : 405 } ) ; // 2. Get event type from headers const eventType = request . headers . get ( "X-Event-Type" ) ; const signature = request . headers . get ( "X-Signature" ) ; const body = await request . text () ; if ( ! ( await this . verifySignature ( body , signature ))) { return new Response ( "Invalid signature" , { status : 401 } ) ; const payload = JSON . parse ( body ) ; await this . handleEvent ( eventType , payload ) ; return new Response ( "OK" , { status : 200 } ) ; private async handleEvent ( type : string , payload : unknown ) { // Update state (broadcasts to connected clients) lastEventTime : new Date () . toISOString () , // Store in SQL for history . sql `INSERT INTO events (type, payload, timestamp) VALUES ( ${ type } , ${ JSON . stringify ( payload ) } , ${ Date . now () } )` ;
Use SQLite to persist webhook events for history and replay.
class WebhookAgent extends Agent { CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS events ( CREATE INDEX IF NOT EXISTS idx_events_timestamp ON events(timestamp DESC) class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async onStart () : Promise < void > { CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS events ( CREATE INDEX IF NOT EXISTS idx_events_timestamp ON events(timestamp DESC)
Prevent unbounded growth by keeping only recent events:
DELETE FROM events WHERE id NOT IN ( SELECT id FROM events ORDER BY timestamp DESC LIMIT 100 // Or delete events older than 30 days WHERE timestamp < datetime('now', '-30 days') DELETE FROM events WHERE id NOT IN ( SELECT id FROM events ORDER BY timestamp DESC LIMIT 100 // Or delete events older than 30 days WHERE timestamp < datetime('now', '-30 days')
import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; class WebhookAgent extends Agent { getEventsByType ( type , limit = 20 ) { import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; class WebhookAgent extends Agent { getEventsByType ( type : string , limit = 20 ) {
When a webhook arrives, update agent state to automatically broadcast to connected WebSocket clients.
class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async processWebhook ( eventType , payload ) { // Update state - this automatically broadcasts to all connected clients timestamp : new Date () . toISOString () , class WebhookAgent extends Agent { private async processWebhook ( eventType : string , payload : WebhookPayload ) { // Update state - this automatically broadcasts to all connected clients timestamp : new Date () . toISOString () ,
On the client side:
import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; const [ state , setState ] = useState (null) ; onStateUpdate : ( newState ) => { setState ( newState ) ; // Automatically updates when webhooks arrive return < div >Last event: { state ?. lastEvent ?. type }</ div >;
Prevent processing duplicate events using event IDs:
class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async handleEvent ( eventId , payload ) { // Check if already processed SELECT id FROM events WHERE id = ${ eventId } if ( existing . length > 0 ) { console . log ( `Event ${ eventId } already processed, skipping` ) ; await this . processPayload ( payload ) ; this . sql `INSERT INTO events (id, ...) VALUES ( ${ eventId } , ...)` ; class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async handleEvent ( eventId : string , payload : unknown ) { // Check if already processed SELECT id FROM events WHERE id = ${ eventId } if ( existing . length > 0 ) { console . log ( `Event ${ eventId } already processed, skipping` ) ; await this . processPayload ( payload ) ; this . sql `INSERT INTO events (id, ...) VALUES ( ${ eventId } , ...)` ;
Respond quickly, process asynchronously
Webhook providers expect fast responses. Use the queue for heavy processing:
class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const payload = await request . json () ; if ( ! this . isValid ( payload )) { return new Response ( "Invalid" , { status : 400 } ) ; // Queue heavy processing await this . queue ( "processWebhook" , payload ) ; return new Response ( "Accepted" , { status : 202 } ) ; async processWebhook ( payload ) { // Heavy processing happens here, after response sent await this . enrichData ( payload ) ; await this . notifyDownstream ( payload ) ; await this . updateAnalytics ( payload ) ; class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const payload = await request . json () ; if ( ! this . isValid ( payload )) { return new Response ( "Invalid" , { status : 400 } ) ; // Queue heavy processing await this . queue ( "processWebhook" , payload ) ; return new Response ( "Accepted" , { status : 202 } ) ; async processWebhook ( payload : WebhookPayload ) { // Heavy processing happens here, after response sent await this . enrichData ( payload ) ; await this . notifyDownstream ( payload ) ; await this . updateAnalytics ( payload ) ;
Handle webhooks from multiple services in one Worker:
async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( request . method === "POST" ) { if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/webhooks/github/" )) { const payload = await request . clone () . json () ; const repoName = payload . repository ?. full_name ?. replace ( "/" , "-" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . GitHubAgent , repoName ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/webhooks/stripe/" )) { const payload = await request . clone () . json () ; const customerId = payload . data ?. object ?. customer ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . StripeAgent , customerId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/webhooks/slack" ) { const teamId = request . headers . get ( "X-Slack-Team-Id" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . SlackAgent , teamId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( request . method === "POST" ) { if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/webhooks/github/" )) { const payload = await request . clone () . json () ; const repoName = payload . repository ?. full_name ?. replace ( "/" , "-" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . GitHubAgent , repoName ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/webhooks/stripe/" )) { const payload = await request . clone () . json () ; const customerId = payload . data ?. object ?. customer ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . StripeAgent , customerId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/webhooks/slack" ) { const teamId = request . headers . get ( "X-Slack-Team-Id" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . SlackAgent , teamId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } )
Sending outgoing webhooks
Agents can also send webhooks to external services:
export class NotificationAgent extends Agent { async notifySlack ( message ) { const response = await fetch ( this . env . SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON . stringify ( { text : message } ) , throw new Error ( `Slack notification failed: ${ response . status } ` ) ; async sendSignedWebhook ( url , payload ) { const body = JSON . stringify ( payload ) ; const signature = await this . sign ( body , this . env . WEBHOOK_SECRET ) ; "Content-Type" : "application/json" , "X-Signature" : signature , export class NotificationAgent extends Agent { async notifySlack ( message : string ) { const response = await fetch ( this . env . SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON . stringify ( { text : message } ) , throw new Error ( `Slack notification failed: ${ response . status } ` ) ; async sendSignedWebhook ( url : string , payload : unknown ) { const body = JSON . stringify ( payload ) ; const signature = await this . sign ( body , this . env . WEBHOOK_SECRET ) ; "Content-Type" : "application/json" , "X-Signature" : signature ,
Always verify signatures - Never trust unverified webhooks.
Use environment secrets - Store secrets with
wrangler secret put, not in code.
Respond quickly - Return 200/202 within seconds to avoid retries.
Validate payloads - Check required fields before processing.
Log rejections - Track invalid signatures for security monitoring.
Use HTTPS - Webhook URLs should always use TLS.
// Store secrets securely // wrangler secret put GITHUB_WEBHOOK_SECRET const secret = this . env . GITHUB_WEBHOOK_SECRET ; // Store secrets securely // wrangler secret put GITHUB_WEBHOOK_SECRET const secret = this . env . GITHUB_WEBHOOK_SECRET ; Agents API Complete API reference for the Agents SDK.