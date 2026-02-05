 Skip to content
Webhooks

Receive webhook events from external services and route them to dedicated agent instances. Each webhook source (repository, customer, device) can have its own agent with isolated state, persistent storage, and real-time client connections.

Quick start

JavaScript
import { Agent, getAgentByName, routeAgentRequest } from "agents";


// Agent that handles webhooks for a specific entity
export class WebhookAgent extends Agent {
  async onRequest(request) {
    if (request.method !== "POST") {
      return new Response("Method not allowed", { status: 405 });
    }


    // Verify the webhook signature
    const signature = request.headers.get("X-Hub-Signature-256");
    const body = await request.text();


    if (
      !(await this.verifySignature(body, signature, this.env.WEBHOOK_SECRET))
    ) {
      return new Response("Invalid signature", { status: 401 });
    }


    // Process the webhook payload
    const payload = JSON.parse(body);
    await this.processEvent(payload);


    return new Response("OK", { status: 200 });
  }


  async verifySignature(payload, signature, secret) {
    if (!signature) return false;


    const encoder = new TextEncoder();
    const key = await crypto.subtle.importKey(
      "raw",
      encoder.encode(secret),
      { name: "HMAC", hash: "SHA-256" },
      false,
      ["sign"],
    );


    const signatureBytes = await crypto.subtle.sign(
      "HMAC",
      key,
      encoder.encode(payload),
    );
    const expected = `sha256=${Array.from(new Uint8Array(signatureBytes))
      .map((b) => b.toString(16).padStart(2, "0"))
      .join("")}`;


    return signature === expected;
  }


  async processEvent(payload) {
    // Store event, update state, trigger actions...
  }
}


// Route webhooks to the right agent instance
export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    const url = new URL(request.url);


    // Webhook endpoint: POST /webhooks/:entityId
    if (url.pathname.startsWith("/webhooks/") && request.method === "POST") {
      const entityId = url.pathname.split("/")[2];
      const agent = await getAgentByName(env.WebhookAgent, entityId);
      return agent.fetch(request);
    }


    // Default routing for WebSocket connections
    return (
      (await routeAgentRequest(request, env)) ||
      new Response("Not found", { status: 404 })
    );
  },
};

Use cases

Webhooks combined with agents enable patterns where each external entity gets its own isolated, stateful agent instance.

Developer tools

Use caseDescription
GitHub Repo MonitorOne agent per repository tracking commits, PRs, issues, and stars
CI/CD Pipeline AgentReact to build/deploy events, notify on failures, track deployment history
Linear/Jira TrackerAuto-triage issues, assign based on content, track resolution times

E-commerce and payments

Use caseDescription
Stripe Customer AgentOne agent per customer tracking payments, subscriptions, and disputes
Shopify Order AgentOrder lifecycle from creation to fulfillment with inventory sync
Payment ReconciliationMatch webhook events to internal records, flag discrepancies

Communication and notifications

Use caseDescription
Twilio SMS/VoiceConversational agents triggered by inbound messages or calls
Slack BotRespond to slash commands, button clicks, and interactive messages
Email TrackingSendGrid/Mailgun delivery events, bounce handling, engagement analytics

IoT and infrastructure

Use caseDescription
Device TelemetryOne agent per device processing sensor data streams
Alert AggregationCollect alerts from PagerDuty, Datadog, or custom monitoring
Home AutomationReact to IFTTT/Zapier triggers with persistent state

SaaS integrations

Use caseDescription
CRM SyncSalesforce/HubSpot contact and deal updates
Calendar AgentGoogle Calendar event notifications and scheduling
Form SubmissionsTypeform, Tally, or custom form webhooks with follow-up actions

Routing webhooks to agents

The key pattern is extracting an entity identifier from the webhook and using getAgentByName() to route to a dedicated agent instance.

Extract entity from payload

Most webhooks include an identifier in the payload:

JavaScript
export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    if (request.method === "POST" && url.pathname === "/webhooks/github") {
      const payload = await request.clone().json();


      // Extract entity ID from payload
      const repoFullName = payload.repository?.full_name;
      if (!repoFullName) {
        return new Response("Missing repository", { status: 400 });
      }


      // Sanitize for use as agent name
      const agentName = repoFullName.toLowerCase().replace(/\//g, "-");


      // Route to dedicated agent
      const agent = await getAgentByName(env.RepoAgent, agentName);
      return agent.fetch(request);
    }
  },
};

Extract entity from URL

Alternatively, include the entity ID in the webhook URL:

JavaScript
// Webhook URL: https://your-worker.dev/webhooks/stripe/cus_123456
if (url.pathname.startsWith("/webhooks/stripe/")) {
  const customerId = url.pathname.split("/")[3]; // "cus_123456"
  const agent = await getAgentByName(env.StripeAgent, customerId);
  return agent.fetch(request);
}

Extract entity from headers

Some services include identifiers in headers:

JavaScript
// Slack sends workspace info in headers
const teamId = request.headers.get("X-Slack-Team-Id");
if (teamId) {
  const agent = await getAgentByName(env.SlackAgent, teamId);
  return agent.fetch(request);
}

Signature verification

Always verify webhook signatures to ensure requests are authentic. Most providers use HMAC-SHA256.

HMAC-SHA256 pattern

JavaScript
async function verifySignature(payload, signature, secret) {
  if (!signature) return false;


  const encoder = new TextEncoder();
  const key = await crypto.subtle.importKey(
    "raw",
    encoder.encode(secret),
    { name: "HMAC", hash: "SHA-256" },
    false,
    ["sign"],
  );


  const signatureBytes = await crypto.subtle.sign(
    "HMAC",
    key,
    encoder.encode(payload),
  );


  const expected = `sha256=${Array.from(new Uint8Array(signatureBytes))
    .map((b) => b.toString(16).padStart(2, "0"))
    .join("")}`;


  // Use timing-safe comparison in production
  return signature === expected;
}

Provider-specific headers

ProviderSignature HeaderAlgorithm
GitHubX-Hub-Signature-256HMAC-SHA256
StripeStripe-SignatureHMAC-SHA256 (with timestamp)
TwilioX-Twilio-SignatureHMAC-SHA1
SlackX-Slack-SignatureHMAC-SHA256 (with timestamp)
ShopifyX-Shopify-Hmac-Sha256HMAC-SHA256 (base64)

Processing webhooks

The onRequest handler

Use onRequest() to handle incoming webhooks in your agent:

JavaScript
export class WebhookAgent extends Agent {
  async onRequest(request) {
    // 1. Validate method
    if (request.method !== "POST") {
      return new Response("Method not allowed", { status: 405 });
    }


    // 2. Get event type from headers
    const eventType = request.headers.get("X-Event-Type");


    // 3. Verify signature
    const signature = request.headers.get("X-Signature");
    const body = await request.text();


    if (!(await this.verifySignature(body, signature))) {
      return new Response("Invalid signature", { status: 401 });
    }


    // 4. Parse and process
    const payload = JSON.parse(body);
    await this.handleEvent(eventType, payload);


    // 5. Respond quickly
    return new Response("OK", { status: 200 });
  }


  async handleEvent(type, payload) {
    // Update state (broadcasts to connected clients)
    this.setState({
      ...this.state,
      lastEventType: type,
      lastEventTime: new Date().toISOString(),
    });


    // Store in SQL for history
    this
      .sql`INSERT INTO events (type, payload, timestamp) VALUES (${type}, ${JSON.stringify(payload)}, ${Date.now()})`;
  }
}

Storing webhook events

Use SQLite to persist webhook events for history and replay.

Event table schema

JavaScript
class WebhookAgent extends Agent {
  async onStart() {
    this.sql`
      CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS events (
        id TEXT PRIMARY KEY,
        type TEXT NOT NULL,
        action TEXT,
        title TEXT NOT NULL,
        description TEXT,
        url TEXT,
        actor TEXT,
        payload TEXT,
        timestamp TEXT NOT NULL
      )
    `;


    this.sql`
      CREATE INDEX IF NOT EXISTS idx_events_timestamp
      ON events(timestamp DESC)
    `;
  }
}

Cleanup old events

Prevent unbounded growth by keeping only recent events:

JavaScript
// Keep last 100 events
this.sql`
  DELETE FROM events WHERE id NOT IN (
    SELECT id FROM events ORDER BY timestamp DESC LIMIT 100
  )
`;


// Or delete events older than 30 days
this.sql`
  DELETE FROM events
  WHERE timestamp < datetime('now', '-30 days')
`;

Query events

JavaScript
import { Agent, callable } from "agents";


class WebhookAgent extends Agent {
  @callable()
  getEvents(limit = 20) {
    return [
      ...this.sql`
      SELECT * FROM events
      ORDER BY timestamp DESC
      LIMIT ${limit}
    `,
    ];
  }


  @callable()
  getEventsByType(type, limit = 20) {
    return [
      ...this.sql`
      SELECT * FROM events
      WHERE type = ${type}
      ORDER BY timestamp DESC
      LIMIT ${limit}
    `,
    ];
  }
}

Real-time broadcasting

When a webhook arrives, update agent state to automatically broadcast to connected WebSocket clients.

JavaScript
class WebhookAgent extends Agent {
  async processWebhook(eventType, payload) {
    // Update state - this automatically broadcasts to all connected clients
    this.setState({
      ...this.state,
      stats: payload.stats,
      lastEvent: {
        type: eventType,
        timestamp: new Date().toISOString(),
      },
    });
  }
}

On the client side:

import { useAgent } from "agents/react";


function Dashboard() {
  const [state, setState] = useState(null);


  const agent = useAgent({
    agent: "webhook-agent",
    name: "my-entity-id",
    onStateUpdate: (newState) => {
      setState(newState); // Automatically updates when webhooks arrive
    },
  });


  return <div>Last event: {state?.lastEvent?.type}</div>;
}

Patterns

Event deduplication

Prevent processing duplicate events using event IDs:

JavaScript
class WebhookAgent extends Agent {
  async handleEvent(eventId, payload) {
    // Check if already processed
    const existing = [
      ...this.sql`
      SELECT id FROM events WHERE id = ${eventId}
    `,
    ];


    if (existing.length > 0) {
      console.log(`Event ${eventId} already processed, skipping`);
      return;
    }


    // Process and store
    await this.processPayload(payload);
    this.sql`INSERT INTO events (id, ...) VALUES (${eventId}, ...)`;
  }
}

Respond quickly, process asynchronously

Webhook providers expect fast responses. Use the queue for heavy processing:

JavaScript
class WebhookAgent extends Agent {
  async onRequest(request) {
    const payload = await request.json();


    // Quick validation
    if (!this.isValid(payload)) {
      return new Response("Invalid", { status: 400 });
    }


    // Queue heavy processing
    await this.queue("processWebhook", payload);


    // Respond immediately
    return new Response("Accepted", { status: 202 });
  }


  async processWebhook(payload) {
    // Heavy processing happens here, after response sent
    await this.enrichData(payload);
    await this.notifyDownstream(payload);
    await this.updateAnalytics(payload);
  }
}

Multi-provider routing

Handle webhooks from multiple services in one Worker:

JavaScript
export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    const url = new URL(request.url);


    if (request.method === "POST") {
      // GitHub webhooks
      if (url.pathname.startsWith("/webhooks/github/")) {
        const payload = await request.clone().json();
        const repoName = payload.repository?.full_name?.replace("/", "-");
        const agent = await getAgentByName(env.GitHubAgent, repoName);
        return agent.fetch(request);
      }


      // Stripe webhooks
      if (url.pathname.startsWith("/webhooks/stripe/")) {
        const payload = await request.clone().json();
        const customerId = payload.data?.object?.customer;
        const agent = await getAgentByName(env.StripeAgent, customerId);
        return agent.fetch(request);
      }


      // Slack webhooks
      if (url.pathname === "/webhooks/slack") {
        const teamId = request.headers.get("X-Slack-Team-Id");
        const agent = await getAgentByName(env.SlackAgent, teamId);
        return agent.fetch(request);
      }
    }


    return (
      (await routeAgentRequest(request, env)) ??
      new Response("Not found", { status: 404 })
    );
  },
};

Sending outgoing webhooks

Agents can also send webhooks to external services:

JavaScript
export class NotificationAgent extends Agent {
  async notifySlack(message) {
    const response = await fetch(this.env.SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL, {
      method: "POST",
      headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" },
      body: JSON.stringify({ text: message }),
    });


    if (!response.ok) {
      throw new Error(`Slack notification failed: ${response.status}`);
    }
  }


  async sendSignedWebhook(url, payload) {
    const body = JSON.stringify(payload);
    const signature = await this.sign(body, this.env.WEBHOOK_SECRET);


    await fetch(url, {
      method: "POST",
      headers: {
        "Content-Type": "application/json",
        "X-Signature": signature,
      },
      body,
    });
  }
}

Security best practices

  1. Always verify signatures - Never trust unverified webhooks.
  2. Use environment secrets - Store secrets with wrangler secret put, not in code.
  3. Respond quickly - Return 200/202 within seconds to avoid retries.
  4. Validate payloads - Check required fields before processing.
  5. Log rejections - Track invalid signatures for security monitoring.
  6. Use HTTPS - Webhook URLs should always use TLS.
JavaScript
// Store secrets securely
// wrangler secret put GITHUB_WEBHOOK_SECRET


// Access in agent
const secret = this.env.GITHUB_WEBHOOK_SECRET;

Common webhook providers

ProviderDocumentation
GitHubWebhook events and payloads
StripeWebhook signatures
TwilioValidate webhook requests
SlackVerifying requests
ShopifyWebhook verification
SendGridEvent webhook
LinearWebhooks

Next steps

Queue tasks Background task processing.
Email routing Handle inbound emails in your agent.
Agents API Complete API reference for the Agents SDK.