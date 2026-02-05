Receive webhook events from external services and route them to dedicated agent instances. Each webhook source (repository, customer, device) can have its own agent with isolated state, persistent storage, and real-time client connections.

Quick start

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , getAgentByName , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; // Agent that handles webhooks for a specific entity export class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { if ( request . method !== "POST" ) { return new Response ( "Method not allowed" , { status : 405 } ) ; } // Verify the webhook signature const signature = request . headers . get ( "X-Hub-Signature-256" ) ; const body = await request . text () ; if ( ! ( await this . verifySignature ( body , signature , this . env . WEBHOOK_SECRET )) ) { return new Response ( "Invalid signature" , { status : 401 } ) ; } // Process the webhook payload const payload = JSON . parse ( body ) ; await this . processEvent ( payload ) ; return new Response ( "OK" , { status : 200 } ) ; } async verifySignature ( payload , signature , secret ) { if ( ! signature ) return false ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; const key = await crypto . subtle . importKey ( "raw" , encoder . encode ( secret ) , { name : "HMAC" , hash : "SHA-256" }, false , [ "sign" ] , ) ; const signatureBytes = await crypto . subtle . sign ( "HMAC" , key , encoder . encode ( payload ) , ) ; const expected = `sha256= ${ Array . from ( new Uint8Array ( signatureBytes )) . map ( ( b ) => b . toString ( 16 ) . padStart ( 2 , "0" )) . join ( "" ) } ` ; return signature === expected ; } async processEvent ( payload ) { // Store event, update state, trigger actions... } } // Route webhooks to the right agent instance export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Webhook endpoint: POST /webhooks/:entityId if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/webhooks/" ) && request . method === "POST" ) { const entityId = url . pathname . split ( "/" )[ 2 ] ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . WebhookAgent , entityId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; } // Default routing for WebSocket connections return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { Agent , getAgentByName , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; // Agent that handles webhooks for a specific entity export class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { if ( request . method !== "POST" ) { return new Response ( "Method not allowed" , { status : 405 } ) ; } // Verify the webhook signature const signature = request . headers . get ( "X-Hub-Signature-256" ) ; const body = await request . text () ; if ( ! ( await this . verifySignature ( body , signature , this . env . WEBHOOK_SECRET )) ) { return new Response ( "Invalid signature" , { status : 401 } ) ; } // Process the webhook payload const payload = JSON . parse ( body ) ; await this . processEvent ( payload ) ; return new Response ( "OK" , { status : 200 } ) ; } private async verifySignature ( payload : string , signature : string | null , secret : string , ) : Promise < boolean > { if ( ! signature ) return false ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; const key = await crypto . subtle . importKey ( "raw" , encoder . encode ( secret ) , { name : "HMAC" , hash : "SHA-256" }, false , [ "sign" ] , ) ; const signatureBytes = await crypto . subtle . sign ( "HMAC" , key , encoder . encode ( payload ) , ) ; const expected = `sha256= ${ Array . from ( new Uint8Array ( signatureBytes )) . map ( ( b ) => b . toString ( 16 ) . padStart ( 2 , "0" )) . join ( "" ) } ` ; return signature === expected ; } private async processEvent ( payload : unknown ) { // Store event, update state, trigger actions... } } // Route webhooks to the right agent instance export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Webhook endpoint: POST /webhooks/:entityId if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/webhooks/" ) && request . method === "POST" ) { const entityId = url . pathname . split ( "/" )[ 2 ] ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . WebhookAgent , entityId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; } // Default routing for WebSocket connections return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, };

Use cases

Webhooks combined with agents enable patterns where each external entity gets its own isolated, stateful agent instance.

Use case Description GitHub Repo Monitor One agent per repository tracking commits, PRs, issues, and stars CI/CD Pipeline Agent React to build/deploy events, notify on failures, track deployment history Linear/Jira Tracker Auto-triage issues, assign based on content, track resolution times

E-commerce and payments

Use case Description Stripe Customer Agent One agent per customer tracking payments, subscriptions, and disputes Shopify Order Agent Order lifecycle from creation to fulfillment with inventory sync Payment Reconciliation Match webhook events to internal records, flag discrepancies

Communication and notifications

Use case Description Twilio SMS/Voice Conversational agents triggered by inbound messages or calls Slack Bot Respond to slash commands, button clicks, and interactive messages Email Tracking SendGrid/Mailgun delivery events, bounce handling, engagement analytics

IoT and infrastructure

Use case Description Device Telemetry One agent per device processing sensor data streams Alert Aggregation Collect alerts from PagerDuty, Datadog, or custom monitoring Home Automation React to IFTTT/Zapier triggers with persistent state

SaaS integrations

Use case Description CRM Sync Salesforce/HubSpot contact and deal updates Calendar Agent Google Calendar event notifications and scheduling Form Submissions Typeform, Tally, or custom form webhooks with follow-up actions

Routing webhooks to agents

The key pattern is extracting an entity identifier from the webhook and using getAgentByName() to route to a dedicated agent instance.

Extract entity from payload

Most webhooks include an identifier in the payload:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { if ( request . method === "POST" && url . pathname === "/webhooks/github" ) { const payload = await request . clone () . json () ; // Extract entity ID from payload const repoFullName = payload . repository ?. full_name ; if ( ! repoFullName ) { return new Response ( "Missing repository" , { status : 400 } ) ; } // Sanitize for use as agent name const agentName = repoFullName . toLowerCase () . replace ( / \/ / g , "-" ) ; // Route to dedicated agent const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . RepoAgent , agentName ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; } }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { if ( request . method === "POST" && url . pathname === "/webhooks/github" ) { const payload = await request . clone () . json () ; // Extract entity ID from payload const repoFullName = payload . repository ?. full_name ; if ( ! repoFullName ) { return new Response ( "Missing repository" , { status : 400 } ) ; } // Sanitize for use as agent name const agentName = repoFullName . toLowerCase () . replace ( / \/ / g , "-" ) ; // Route to dedicated agent const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . RepoAgent , agentName ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; } }, };

Extract entity from URL

Alternatively, include the entity ID in the webhook URL:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Webhook URL: https://your-worker.dev/webhooks/stripe/cus_123456 if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/webhooks/stripe/" )) { const customerId = url . pathname . split ( "/" )[ 3 ] ; // "cus_123456" const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . StripeAgent , customerId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; } TypeScript // Webhook URL: https://your-worker.dev/webhooks/stripe/cus_123456 if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/webhooks/stripe/" )) { const customerId = url . pathname . split ( "/" )[ 3 ] ; // "cus_123456" const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . StripeAgent , customerId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; }

Extract entity from headers

Some services include identifiers in headers:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Slack sends workspace info in headers const teamId = request . headers . get ( "X-Slack-Team-Id" ) ; if ( teamId ) { const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . SlackAgent , teamId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; } TypeScript // Slack sends workspace info in headers const teamId = request . headers . get ( "X-Slack-Team-Id" ) ; if ( teamId ) { const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . SlackAgent , teamId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; }

Signature verification

Always verify webhook signatures to ensure requests are authentic. Most providers use HMAC-SHA256.

HMAC-SHA256 pattern

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript async function verifySignature ( payload , signature , secret ) { if ( ! signature ) return false ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; const key = await crypto . subtle . importKey ( "raw" , encoder . encode ( secret ) , { name : "HMAC" , hash : "SHA-256" }, false , [ "sign" ] , ) ; const signatureBytes = await crypto . subtle . sign ( "HMAC" , key , encoder . encode ( payload ) , ) ; const expected = `sha256= ${ Array . from ( new Uint8Array ( signatureBytes )) . map ( ( b ) => b . toString ( 16 ) . padStart ( 2 , "0" )) . join ( "" ) } ` ; // Use timing-safe comparison in production return signature === expected ; } TypeScript async function verifySignature ( payload : string , signature : string | null , secret : string , ) : Promise < boolean > { if ( ! signature ) return false ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; const key = await crypto . subtle . importKey ( "raw" , encoder . encode ( secret ) , { name : "HMAC" , hash : "SHA-256" }, false , [ "sign" ] , ) ; const signatureBytes = await crypto . subtle . sign ( "HMAC" , key , encoder . encode ( payload ) , ) ; const expected = `sha256= ${ Array . from ( new Uint8Array ( signatureBytes )) . map ( ( b ) => b . toString ( 16 ) . padStart ( 2 , "0" )) . join ( "" ) } ` ; // Use timing-safe comparison in production return signature === expected ; }

Provider-specific headers

Provider Signature Header Algorithm GitHub X-Hub-Signature-256 HMAC-SHA256 Stripe Stripe-Signature HMAC-SHA256 (with timestamp) Twilio X-Twilio-Signature HMAC-SHA1 Slack X-Slack-Signature HMAC-SHA256 (with timestamp) Shopify X-Shopify-Hmac-Sha256 HMAC-SHA256 (base64)

Processing webhooks

The onRequest handler

Use onRequest() to handle incoming webhooks in your agent:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { // 1. Validate method if ( request . method !== "POST" ) { return new Response ( "Method not allowed" , { status : 405 } ) ; } // 2. Get event type from headers const eventType = request . headers . get ( "X-Event-Type" ) ; // 3. Verify signature const signature = request . headers . get ( "X-Signature" ) ; const body = await request . text () ; if ( ! ( await this . verifySignature ( body , signature ))) { return new Response ( "Invalid signature" , { status : 401 } ) ; } // 4. Parse and process const payload = JSON . parse ( body ) ; await this . handleEvent ( eventType , payload ) ; // 5. Respond quickly return new Response ( "OK" , { status : 200 } ) ; } async handleEvent ( type , payload ) { // Update state (broadcasts to connected clients) this . setState ( { ... this . state , lastEventType : type , lastEventTime : new Date () . toISOString () , } ) ; // Store in SQL for history this . sql `INSERT INTO events (type, payload, timestamp) VALUES ( ${ type } , ${ JSON . stringify ( payload ) } , ${ Date . now () } )` ; } } TypeScript export class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { // 1. Validate method if ( request . method !== "POST" ) { return new Response ( "Method not allowed" , { status : 405 } ) ; } // 2. Get event type from headers const eventType = request . headers . get ( "X-Event-Type" ) ; // 3. Verify signature const signature = request . headers . get ( "X-Signature" ) ; const body = await request . text () ; if ( ! ( await this . verifySignature ( body , signature ))) { return new Response ( "Invalid signature" , { status : 401 } ) ; } // 4. Parse and process const payload = JSON . parse ( body ) ; await this . handleEvent ( eventType , payload ) ; // 5. Respond quickly return new Response ( "OK" , { status : 200 } ) ; } private async handleEvent ( type : string , payload : unknown ) { // Update state (broadcasts to connected clients) this . setState ( { ... this . state , lastEventType : type , lastEventTime : new Date () . toISOString () , } ) ; // Store in SQL for history this . sql `INSERT INTO events (type, payload, timestamp) VALUES ( ${ type } , ${ JSON . stringify ( payload ) } , ${ Date . now () } )` ; } }

Storing webhook events

Use SQLite to persist webhook events for history and replay.

Event table schema

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async onStart () { this . sql ` CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS events ( id TEXT PRIMARY KEY, type TEXT NOT NULL, action TEXT, title TEXT NOT NULL, description TEXT, url TEXT, actor TEXT, payload TEXT, timestamp TEXT NOT NULL ) ` ; this . sql ` CREATE INDEX IF NOT EXISTS idx_events_timestamp ON events(timestamp DESC) ` ; } } TypeScript class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async onStart () : Promise < void > { this . sql ` CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS events ( id TEXT PRIMARY KEY, type TEXT NOT NULL, action TEXT, title TEXT NOT NULL, description TEXT, url TEXT, actor TEXT, payload TEXT, timestamp TEXT NOT NULL ) ` ; this . sql ` CREATE INDEX IF NOT EXISTS idx_events_timestamp ON events(timestamp DESC) ` ; } }

Cleanup old events

Prevent unbounded growth by keeping only recent events:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Keep last 100 events this . sql ` DELETE FROM events WHERE id NOT IN ( SELECT id FROM events ORDER BY timestamp DESC LIMIT 100 ) ` ; // Or delete events older than 30 days this . sql ` DELETE FROM events WHERE timestamp < datetime('now', '-30 days') ` ; TypeScript // Keep last 100 events this . sql ` DELETE FROM events WHERE id NOT IN ( SELECT id FROM events ORDER BY timestamp DESC LIMIT 100 ) ` ; // Or delete events older than 30 days this . sql ` DELETE FROM events WHERE timestamp < datetime('now', '-30 days') ` ;

Query events

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; class WebhookAgent extends Agent { @ callable () getEvents ( limit = 20 ) { return [ ... this . sql ` SELECT * FROM events ORDER BY timestamp DESC LIMIT ${ limit } ` , ] ; } @ callable () getEventsByType ( type , limit = 20 ) { return [ ... this . sql ` SELECT * FROM events WHERE type = ${ type } ORDER BY timestamp DESC LIMIT ${ limit } ` , ] ; } } TypeScript import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; class WebhookAgent extends Agent { @ callable () getEvents ( limit = 20 ) { return [ ... this . sql ` SELECT * FROM events ORDER BY timestamp DESC LIMIT ${ limit } ` , ] ; } @ callable () getEventsByType ( type : string , limit = 20 ) { return [ ... this . sql ` SELECT * FROM events WHERE type = ${ type } ORDER BY timestamp DESC LIMIT ${ limit } ` , ] ; } }

Real-time broadcasting

When a webhook arrives, update agent state to automatically broadcast to connected WebSocket clients.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async processWebhook ( eventType , payload ) { // Update state - this automatically broadcasts to all connected clients this . setState ( { ... this . state , stats : payload . stats , lastEvent : { type : eventType , timestamp : new Date () . toISOString () , }, } ) ; } } TypeScript class WebhookAgent extends Agent { private async processWebhook ( eventType : string , payload : WebhookPayload ) { // Update state - this automatically broadcasts to all connected clients this . setState ( { ... this . state , stats : payload . stats , lastEvent : { type : eventType , timestamp : new Date () . toISOString () , }, } ) ; } }

On the client side:

import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; function Dashboard () { const [ state , setState ] = useState (null) ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "webhook-agent" , name : "my-entity-id" , onStateUpdate : ( newState ) => { setState ( newState ) ; // Automatically updates when webhooks arrive }, } ) ; return < div >Last event: { state ?. lastEvent ?. type }</ div >; }

Patterns

Event deduplication

Prevent processing duplicate events using event IDs:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async handleEvent ( eventId , payload ) { // Check if already processed const existing = [ ... this . sql ` SELECT id FROM events WHERE id = ${ eventId } ` , ] ; if ( existing . length > 0 ) { console . log ( `Event ${ eventId } already processed, skipping` ) ; return ; } // Process and store await this . processPayload ( payload ) ; this . sql `INSERT INTO events (id, ...) VALUES ( ${ eventId } , ...)` ; } } TypeScript class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async handleEvent ( eventId : string , payload : unknown ) { // Check if already processed const existing = [ ... this . sql ` SELECT id FROM events WHERE id = ${ eventId } ` , ] ; if ( existing . length > 0 ) { console . log ( `Event ${ eventId } already processed, skipping` ) ; return ; } // Process and store await this . processPayload ( payload ) ; this . sql `INSERT INTO events (id, ...) VALUES ( ${ eventId } , ...)` ; } }

Respond quickly, process asynchronously

Webhook providers expect fast responses. Use the queue for heavy processing:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const payload = await request . json () ; // Quick validation if ( ! this . isValid ( payload )) { return new Response ( "Invalid" , { status : 400 } ) ; } // Queue heavy processing await this . queue ( "processWebhook" , payload ) ; // Respond immediately return new Response ( "Accepted" , { status : 202 } ) ; } async processWebhook ( payload ) { // Heavy processing happens here, after response sent await this . enrichData ( payload ) ; await this . notifyDownstream ( payload ) ; await this . updateAnalytics ( payload ) ; } } TypeScript class WebhookAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const payload = await request . json () ; // Quick validation if ( ! this . isValid ( payload )) { return new Response ( "Invalid" , { status : 400 } ) ; } // Queue heavy processing await this . queue ( "processWebhook" , payload ) ; // Respond immediately return new Response ( "Accepted" , { status : 202 } ) ; } async processWebhook ( payload : WebhookPayload ) { // Heavy processing happens here, after response sent await this . enrichData ( payload ) ; await this . notifyDownstream ( payload ) ; await this . updateAnalytics ( payload ) ; } }

Multi-provider routing

Handle webhooks from multiple services in one Worker:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( request . method === "POST" ) { // GitHub webhooks if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/webhooks/github/" )) { const payload = await request . clone () . json () ; const repoName = payload . repository ?. full_name ?. replace ( "/" , "-" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . GitHubAgent , repoName ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; } // Stripe webhooks if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/webhooks/stripe/" )) { const payload = await request . clone () . json () ; const customerId = payload . data ?. object ?. customer ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . StripeAgent , customerId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; } // Slack webhooks if ( url . pathname === "/webhooks/slack" ) { const teamId = request . headers . get ( "X-Slack-Team-Id" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . SlackAgent , teamId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; } } return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( request . method === "POST" ) { // GitHub webhooks if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/webhooks/github/" )) { const payload = await request . clone () . json () ; const repoName = payload . repository ?. full_name ?. replace ( "/" , "-" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . GitHubAgent , repoName ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; } // Stripe webhooks if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/webhooks/stripe/" )) { const payload = await request . clone () . json () ; const customerId = payload . data ?. object ?. customer ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . StripeAgent , customerId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; } // Slack webhooks if ( url . pathname === "/webhooks/slack" ) { const teamId = request . headers . get ( "X-Slack-Team-Id" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . SlackAgent , teamId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; } } return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, };

Sending outgoing webhooks

Agents can also send webhooks to external services:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class NotificationAgent extends Agent { async notifySlack ( message ) { const response = await fetch ( this . env . SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL , { method : "POST" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON . stringify ( { text : message } ) , } ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `Slack notification failed: ${ response . status } ` ) ; } } async sendSignedWebhook ( url , payload ) { const body = JSON . stringify ( payload ) ; const signature = await this . sign ( body , this . env . WEBHOOK_SECRET ) ; await fetch ( url , { method : "POST" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , "X-Signature" : signature , }, body , } ) ; } } TypeScript export class NotificationAgent extends Agent { async notifySlack ( message : string ) { const response = await fetch ( this . env . SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL , { method : "POST" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON . stringify ( { text : message } ) , } ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `Slack notification failed: ${ response . status } ` ) ; } } async sendSignedWebhook ( url : string , payload : unknown ) { const body = JSON . stringify ( payload ) ; const signature = await this . sign ( body , this . env . WEBHOOK_SECRET ) ; await fetch ( url , { method : "POST" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , "X-Signature" : signature , }, body , } ) ; } }

Security best practices

Always verify signatures - Never trust unverified webhooks. Use environment secrets - Store secrets with wrangler secret put , not in code. Respond quickly - Return 200/202 within seconds to avoid retries. Validate payloads - Check required fields before processing. Log rejections - Track invalid signatures for security monitoring. Use HTTPS - Webhook URLs should always use TLS.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Store secrets securely // wrangler secret put GITHUB_WEBHOOK_SECRET // Access in agent const secret = this . env . GITHUB_WEBHOOK_SECRET ; TypeScript // Store secrets securely // wrangler secret put GITHUB_WEBHOOK_SECRET // Access in agent const secret = this . env . GITHUB_WEBHOOK_SECRET ;

Common webhook providers

Next steps

Queue tasks Background task processing.

Email routing Handle inbound emails in your agent.