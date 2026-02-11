The createMcpHandler function creates a fetch handler to serve your MCP server. You can use it as an alternative to the McpAgent class when you don't need the deprecated SSE transport.

It uses an implementation of the MCP Transport interface, WorkerTransport , built on top of web standards, which conforms to the streamable-http ↗ transport specification.

TypeScript import { createMcpHandler , type CreateMcpHandlerOptions } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; function createMcpHandler ( server : McpServer , options ?: CreateMcpHandlerOptions , ) : ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) => Promise < Response >;

Parameters

server — An instance of McpServer ↗ from the @modelcontextprotocol/sdk package

— An instance of from the package options — Optional configuration object (see CreateMcpHandlerOptions )

Returns

A Worker fetch handler function with the signature (request: Request, env: unknown, ctx: ExecutionContext) => Promise<Response> .

CreateMcpHandlerOptions

Configuration options for creating an MCP handler.

TypeScript interface CreateMcpHandlerOptions extends WorkerTransportOptions { /** * The route path that this MCP handler should respond to. * If specified, the handler will only process requests that match this route. * @ default " /mcp " */ route ?: string ; /** * An optional auth context to use for handling MCP requests. * If not provided, the handler will look for props in the execution context. */ authContext ?: McpAuthContext ; /** * An optional transport to use for handling MCP requests. * If not provided, a WorkerTransport will be created with the provided WorkerTransportOptions. */ transport ?: WorkerTransport ; // Inherited from WorkerTransportOptions: sessionIdGenerator ?: () => string ; enableJsonResponse ?: boolean ; onsessioninitialized ?: ( sessionId : string ) => void ; corsOptions ?: CORSOptions ; storage ?: MCPStorageApi ; }

Options

route

The URL path where the MCP handler responds. Requests to other paths return a 404 response.

Default: "/mcp"

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const handler = createMcpHandler ( server , { route : "/api/mcp" , // Only respond to requests at /api/mcp } ) ; TypeScript const handler = createMcpHandler ( server , { route : "/api/mcp" , // Only respond to requests at /api/mcp } ) ;

authContext

An authentication context object that will be available to MCP tools via getMcpAuthContext() .

When using the OAuthProvider from @cloudflare/workers-oauth-provider , the authentication context is automatically populated with information from the OAuth flow. You typically don't need to set this manually.

transport

A custom WorkerTransport instance. If not provided, a new transport is created on every request.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createMcpHandler , WorkerTransport } from "agents/mcp" ; const transport = new WorkerTransport ( { sessionIdGenerator : () => `session- ${ crypto . randomUUID () } ` , storage : { get : () => myStorage . get ( "transport-state" ) , set : ( state ) => myStorage . put ( "transport-state" , state ) , }, } ) ; const handler = createMcpHandler ( server , { transport } ) ; TypeScript import { createMcpHandler , WorkerTransport } from "agents/mcp" ; const transport = new WorkerTransport ( { sessionIdGenerator : () => `session- ${ crypto . randomUUID () } ` , storage : { get : () => myStorage . get ( "transport-state" ) , set : ( state ) => myStorage . put ( "transport-state" , state ) , }, } ) ; const handler = createMcpHandler ( server , { transport } ) ;

Stateless MCP Servers

Many MCP Servers are stateless, meaning they do not maintain any session state between requests. The createMcpHandler function is a lightweight alternative to the McpAgent class that can be used to serve an MCP server straight from a Worker. View the complete example on GitHub ↗.

Breaking change in MCP SDK 1.26.0 Important: If you are upgrading from MCP SDK versions before 1.26.0, you must update how you create McpServer instances in stateless servers. MCP SDK 1.26.0 introduces a guard that prevents connecting to a server instance that has already been connected to a transport. This fixes a security vulnerability (CVE ↗) where sharing server or transport instances could leak cross-client response data. If your stateless MCP server declares McpServer or transport instances in the global scope, you must create new instances per request. See the migration guide below for details.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createMcpHandler } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { z } from "zod" ; function createServer () { const server = new McpServer ( { name : "Hello MCP Server" , version : "1.0.0" , } ) ; server . tool ( "hello" , "Returns a greeting message" , { name : z . string () . optional () }, async ({ name }) => { return { content : [ { text : `Hello, ${ name ?? "World" } !` , type : "text" , }, ] , }; }, ) ; return server ; } export default { fetch : async ( request , env , ctx ) => { // Create new server instance per request const server = createServer () ; return createMcpHandler ( server )( request , env , ctx ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { createMcpHandler } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { z } from "zod" ; function createServer () { const server = new McpServer ( { name : "Hello MCP Server" , version : "1.0.0" , } ) ; server . tool ( "hello" , "Returns a greeting message" , { name : z . string () . optional () }, async ({ name }) => { return { content : [ { text : `Hello, ${ name ?? "World" } !` , type : "text" , }, ] , }; }, ) ; return server ; } export default { fetch : async ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) => { // Create new server instance per request const server = createServer () ; return createMcpHandler ( server )( request , env , ctx ) ; }, };

Each request to this MCP server creates a new session and server instance. The server does not maintain state between requests. This is the simplest way to implement an MCP server.

Stateful MCP Servers

For stateful MCP servers that need to maintain session state across multiple requests, you can use the createMcpHandler function with a WorkerTransport instance directly in an Agent . This is useful if you want to make use of advanced client features like elicitation and sampling.

Provide a custom WorkerTransport with persistent storage. View the complete example on GitHub ↗.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { createMcpHandler , WorkerTransport } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; const STATE_KEY = "mcp-transport-state" ; export class MyStatefulMcpAgent extends Agent { server = new McpServer ( { name : "Stateful MCP Server" , version : "1.0.0" , } ) ; transport = new WorkerTransport ( { sessionIdGenerator : () => this . name , storage : { get : () => { return this . ctx . storage . kv . get ( STATE_KEY ) ; }, set : ( state ) => { this . ctx . storage . kv . put ( STATE_KEY , state ) ; }, }, } ) ; async onMcpRequest ( request ) { return createMcpHandler ( this . server , { transport : this . transport , } )( request , this . env , {} ) ; } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { createMcpHandler , WorkerTransport , type TransportState , } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; const STATE_KEY = "mcp-transport-state" ; export class MyStatefulMcpAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { server = new McpServer ( { name : "Stateful MCP Server" , version : "1.0.0" , } ) ; transport = new WorkerTransport ( { sessionIdGenerator : () => this . name , storage : { get : () => { return this . ctx . storage . kv . get < TransportState > ( STATE_KEY ) ; }, set : ( state : TransportState ) => { this . ctx . storage . kv . put < TransportState > ( STATE_KEY , state ) ; }, }, } ) ; async onMcpRequest ( request : Request ) { return createMcpHandler ( this . server , { transport : this . transport , } )( request , this . env , {} as ExecutionContext ) ; } }

In this case we are defining the sessionIdGenerator to return the Agent name as the session ID. To make sure we route to the correct Agent we can use getAgentByName in the Worker handler:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getAgentByName } from "agents" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { // Extract session ID from header or generate a new one const sessionId = request . headers . get ( "mcp-session-id" ) ?? crypto . randomUUID () ; // Get the Agent instance by name/session ID const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyStatefulMcpAgent , sessionId ) ; // Route the MCP request to the agent return await agent . onMcpRequest ( request ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { getAgentByName } from "agents" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { // Extract session ID from header or generate a new one const sessionId = request . headers . get ( "mcp-session-id" ) ?? crypto . randomUUID () ; // Get the Agent instance by name/session ID const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyStatefulMcpAgent , sessionId ) ; // Route the MCP request to the agent return await agent . onMcpRequest ( request ) ; }, };

With persistent storage, the transport preserves:

Session ID across reconnections

Protocol version negotiation state

Initialization status

This allows MCP clients to reconnect and resume their session in the event of a connection loss.

Migration Guide for MCP SDK 1.26.0

The MCP SDK 1.26.0 introduces a breaking change for stateless MCP servers that addresses a critical security vulnerability where responses from one client could leak to another client when using shared server or transport instances.

Who is affected?

Server Type Affected? Action Required Stateful servers using Agent /Durable Object No No changes needed Stateless servers using createMcpHandler Yes Create new McpServer per request Stateless servers using raw SDK transport Yes Create new McpServer and transport per request

Why is this necessary?

The previous pattern of declaring McpServer instances in the global scope allowed responses from one client to leak to another client. This is a security vulnerability. The new SDK version prevents this by throwing an error if you try to connect a server that is already connected.

Before (broken with SDK 1.26.0)

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createMcpHandler } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; // INCORRECT: Global server instance const server = new McpServer ( { name : "Hello MCP Server" , version : "1.0.0" , } ) ; server . tool ( "hello" , "Returns a greeting" , {}, async () => { return { content : [ { text : "Hello, World!" , type : "text" } ] , }; } ) ; export default { fetch : async ( request , env , ctx ) => { // This will fail on second request with MCP SDK 1.26.0+ return createMcpHandler ( server )( request , env , ctx ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { createMcpHandler } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; // INCORRECT: Global server instance const server = new McpServer ( { name : "Hello MCP Server" , version : "1.0.0" , } ) ; server . tool ( "hello" , "Returns a greeting" , {}, async () => { return { content : [ { text : "Hello, World!" , type : "text" } ] , }; } ) ; export default { fetch : async ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) => { // This will fail on second request with MCP SDK 1.26.0+ return createMcpHandler ( server )( request , env , ctx ) ; }, };

After (correct)

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createMcpHandler } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; // CORRECT: Factory function to create server instance function createServer () { const server = new McpServer ( { name : "Hello MCP Server" , version : "1.0.0" , } ) ; server . tool ( "hello" , "Returns a greeting" , {}, async () => { return { content : [ { text : "Hello, World!" , type : "text" } ] , }; } ) ; return server ; } export default { fetch : async ( request , env , ctx ) => { // Create new server instance per request const server = createServer () ; return createMcpHandler ( server )( request , env , ctx ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { createMcpHandler } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; // CORRECT: Factory function to create server instance function createServer () { const server = new McpServer ( { name : "Hello MCP Server" , version : "1.0.0" , } ) ; server . tool ( "hello" , "Returns a greeting" , {}, async () => { return { content : [ { text : "Hello, World!" , type : "text" } ] , }; } ) ; return server ; } export default { fetch : async ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) => { // Create new server instance per request const server = createServer () ; return createMcpHandler ( server )( request , env , ctx ) ; }, };

For raw SDK transport users

If you are using the raw SDK transport directly (not via createMcpHandler ), you must also create new transport instances per request:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { WebStandardStreamableHTTPServerTransport } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/webStandardStreamableHttp.js" ; function createServer () { const server = new McpServer ( { name : "Hello MCP Server" , version : "1.0.0" , } ) ; // Register tools... return server ; } export default { async fetch ( request ) { // Create new transport and server per request const transport = new WebStandardStreamableHTTPServerTransport () ; const server = createServer () ; server . connect ( transport ) ; return transport . handleRequest ( request ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { WebStandardStreamableHTTPServerTransport } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/webStandardStreamableHttp.js" ; function createServer () { const server = new McpServer ( { name : "Hello MCP Server" , version : "1.0.0" , } ) ; // Register tools... return server ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request ) { // Create new transport and server per request const transport = new WebStandardStreamableHTTPServerTransport () ; const server = createServer () ; server . connect ( transport ) ; return transport . handleRequest ( request ) ; }, };

WorkerTransport

The WorkerTransport class implements the MCP Transport interface, handling HTTP request/response cycles, Server-Sent Events (SSE) streaming, session management, and CORS.

TypeScript class WorkerTransport implements Transport { sessionId ?: string ; started : boolean ; onclose ?: () => void ; onerror ?: ( error : Error ) => void ; onmessage ?: ( message : JSONRPCMessage , extra ?: MessageExtraInfo ) => void ; constructor ( options ?: WorkerTransportOptions ); async handleRequest ( request : Request , parsedBody ?: unknown , ) : Promise < Response >; async send ( message : JSONRPCMessage , options ?: TransportSendOptions , ) : Promise < void >; async start () : Promise < void >; async close () : Promise < void >; }

Constructor Options

TypeScript interface WorkerTransportOptions { /** * Function that generates a unique session ID. * Called when a new session is initialized. */ sessionIdGenerator ?: () => string ; /** * Enable traditional Request/Response mode, disabling streaming. * When true, responses are returned as JSON instead of SSE streams. * @ default false */ enableJsonResponse ?: boolean ; /** * Callback invoked when a session is initialized. * Receives the generated or restored session ID. */ onsessioninitialized ?: ( sessionId : string ) => void ; /** * CORS configuration for cross-origin requests. * Configures Access-Control-* headers. */ corsOptions ?: CORSOptions ; /** * Optional storage API for persisting transport state. * Use this to store session state in Durable Object/Agent storage * so it survives hibernation/restart. */ storage ?: MCPStorageApi ; }

sessionIdGenerator

Provides a custom session identifier. This session identifier is used to identify the session in the MCP Client.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const transport = new WorkerTransport ( { sessionIdGenerator : () => `user- ${ Date . now () } - ${ Math . random () } ` , } ) ; TypeScript const transport = new WorkerTransport ( { sessionIdGenerator : () => `user- ${ Date . now () } - ${ Math . random () } ` , } ) ;

enableJsonResponse

Disables SSE streaming and returns responses as standard JSON.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const transport = new WorkerTransport ( { enableJsonResponse : true , // Disable streaming, return JSON responses } ) ; TypeScript const transport = new WorkerTransport ( { enableJsonResponse : true , // Disable streaming, return JSON responses } ) ;

onsessioninitialized

A callback that fires when a session is initialized, either by creating a new session or restoring from storage.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const transport = new WorkerTransport ( { onsessioninitialized : ( sessionId ) => { console . log ( `MCP session initialized: ${ sessionId } ` ) ; }, } ) ; TypeScript const transport = new WorkerTransport ( { onsessioninitialized : ( sessionId ) => { console . log ( `MCP session initialized: ${ sessionId } ` ) ; }, } ) ;

corsOptions

Configure CORS headers for cross-origin requests.

TypeScript interface CORSOptions { origin ?: string ; methods ?: string ; headers ?: string ; maxAge ?: number ; exposeHeaders ?: string ; }

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const transport = new WorkerTransport ( { corsOptions : { origin : "https://example.com" , methods : "GET, POST, OPTIONS" , headers : "Content-Type, Authorization" , maxAge : 86400 , }, } ) ; TypeScript const transport = new WorkerTransport ( { corsOptions : { origin : "https://example.com" , methods : "GET, POST, OPTIONS" , headers : "Content-Type, Authorization" , maxAge : 86400 , }, } ) ;

storage

Persist transport state to survive Durable Object hibernation or restarts.

TypeScript interface MCPStorageApi { get () : Promise < TransportState | undefined > | TransportState | undefined ; set ( state : TransportState ) : Promise < void > | void ; } interface TransportState { sessionId ?: string ; initialized : boolean ; protocolVersion ?: ProtocolVersion ; }

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const transport = new WorkerTransport ( { storage : { get : async () => { // Retrieve state from Durable Object storage return await this . ctx . storage . get ( "mcp-state" ) ; }, set : async ( state ) => { // Persist state to Durable Object storage await this . ctx . storage . put ( "mcp-state" , state ) ; }, }, } ) ; TypeScript const transport = new WorkerTransport ( { storage : { get : async () => { // Retrieve state from Durable Object storage return await this . ctx . storage . get < TransportState > ( "mcp-state" ) ; }, set : async ( state ) => { // Persist state to Durable Object storage await this . ctx . storage . put ( "mcp-state" , state ) ; }, }, } ) ;

Authentication Context

When using OAuth authentication with createMcpHandler , user information is made available to your MCP tools through getMcpAuthContext() . Under the hood this uses AsyncLocalStorage to pass the request to the tool handler, keeping the authentication context available.

TypeScript interface McpAuthContext { props : Record < string , unknown >; }

getMcpAuthContext

Retrieve the current authentication context within an MCP tool handler. This returns user information that was populated by the OAuth provider. Note that if using McpAgent , this information is accessable directly on this.props instead.

TypeScript import { getMcpAuthContext } from "agents/mcp" ; function getMcpAuthContext () : McpAuthContext | undefined ;

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getMcpAuthContext } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; const server = new McpServer ( { name : "Auth Server" , version : "1.0.0" } ) ; server . tool ( "getProfile" , "Get the current user's profile" , {}, async () => { // Access user info automatically populated by OAuth provider const auth = getMcpAuthContext () ; const username = auth ?. props ?. username ; const email = auth ?. props ?. email ; return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : `User: ${ username ?? "anonymous" } , Email: ${ email ?? "none" } ` , }, ] , }; } ) ; TypeScript import { getMcpAuthContext } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; const server = new McpServer ( { name : "Auth Server" , version : "1.0.0" } ) ; server . tool ( "getProfile" , "Get the current user's profile" , {}, async () => { // Access user info automatically populated by OAuth provider const auth = getMcpAuthContext () ; const username = auth ?. props ?. username as string | undefined ; const email = auth ?. props ?. email as string | undefined ; return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : `User: ${ username ?? "anonymous" } , Email: ${ email ?? "none" } ` , }, ] , }; } ) ;

Note For a complete guide on setting up OAuth authentication with MCP servers, see the MCP Authorization documentation. View the complete authenticated MCP server in a Worker example on GitHub ↗.

Error Handling

The createMcpHandler automatically catches errors and returns JSON-RPC error responses with code -32603 (Internal error).

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript server . tool ( "riskyOperation" , "An operation that might fail" , {}, async () => { if ( Math . random () > 0.5 ) { throw new Error ( "Random failure occurred" ) ; } return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Success!" } ] , }; } ) ; // Errors are automatically caught and returned as: // { // "jsonrpc": "2.0", // "error": { // "code": -32603, // "message": "Random failure occurred" // }, // "id": <request_id> // } TypeScript server . tool ( "riskyOperation" , "An operation that might fail" , {}, async () => { if ( Math . random () > 0.5 ) { throw new Error ( "Random failure occurred" ) ; } return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Success!" } ] , }; } ) ; // Errors are automatically caught and returned as: // { // "jsonrpc": "2.0", // "error": { // "code": -32603, // "message": "Random failure occurred" // }, // "id": <request_id> // }

