Agent tools let one chat agent dispatch another chat-capable sub-agent as part of its work. The child is a real sub-agent with its own Durable Object storage, messages, tools, resumable stream, and drill-in URL. The parent keeps a small run registry so clients can render the child timeline, replay it after refresh, and clean it up later.

Agent tools support @cloudflare/think agents and AIChatAgent subclasses. AIChatAgent children run headlessly through saveMessages() , so they should use server-side tools. Browser-provided client tools are not available during an agent-tool turn unless you model that interaction as server-side state or a separate parent-mediated workflow.

Use an agent as an AI SDK tool

Use agentTool() when the parent model should decide when to call the helper.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { agentTool } from "agents/agent-tools" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class Researcher extends Think { getSystemPrompt () { return "Research the user's topic and end with a concise summary." ; } } export class Assistant extends Think { getTools () { return { research : agentTool ( Researcher , { description : "Research one topic in depth." , displayName : "Researcher" , inputSchema : z . object ( { query : z . string () . min ( 3 ) , } ) , } ) , }; } } TypeScript import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { agentTool } from "agents/agent-tools" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class Researcher extends Think < Env > { getSystemPrompt () { return "Research the user's topic and end with a concise summary." ; } } export class Assistant extends Think < Env > { getTools () { return { research : agentTool ( Researcher , { description : "Research one topic in depth." , displayName : "Researcher" , inputSchema : z . object ( { query : z . string () . min ( 3 ) , } ) , } ) , }; } }

The child can also be an AIChatAgent :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; import { agentTool } from "agents/agent-tools" ; import { convertToModelMessages , stepCountIs , streamText } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class Summarizer extends AIChatAgent { formatAgentToolInput ( input , request ) { return { id : `agent-tool- ${ request . runId } -input` , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : `Summarize:



${ input . text } ` } ] , }; } async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : this . env . MODEL , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } export class Assistant extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : this . env . MODEL , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { summarize : agentTool ( Summarizer , { description : "Summarize long text in a separate retained agent." , inputSchema : z . object ( { text : z . string () } ) , } ) , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 5 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; import { agentTool } from "agents/agent-tools" ; import { convertToModelMessages , stepCountIs , streamText } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class Summarizer extends AIChatAgent < Env > { protected override formatAgentToolInput ( input : { text : string }, request ) { return { id : `agent-tool- ${ request . runId } -input` , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : `Summarize:



${ input . text } ` } ] , }; } async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : this . env . MODEL , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } export class Assistant extends AIChatAgent < Env > { async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model : this . env . MODEL , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { summarize : agentTool ( Summarizer , { description : "Summarize long text in a separate retained agent." , inputSchema : z . object ( { text : z . string () } ) , } ) , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 5 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } }

The generated tool calls this.runAgentTool(ChildAgent, ...) , streams agent-tool-event frames on the parent WebSocket, and returns the child summary to the parent model. If the run fails, aborts, or is interrupted, the tool returns a structured failure instead of an empty success value.

Run an agent tool imperatively

Use runAgentTool() for deterministic workflows, scheduled work, HTTP handlers, or fan-out code.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const [ a , b ] = await Promise . allSettled ([ this . runAgentTool ( Researcher , { input : { query : "HTTP/3" }, parentToolCallId : toolCallId , displayOrder : 0 , } ) , this . runAgentTool ( Researcher , { input : { query : "gRPC" }, parentToolCallId : toolCallId , displayOrder : 1 , } ) , ]) ; TypeScript const [ a , b ] = await Promise . allSettled ([ this . runAgentTool ( Researcher , { input : { query : "HTTP/3" }, parentToolCallId : toolCallId , displayOrder : 0 , } ) , this . runAgentTool ( Researcher , { input : { query : "gRPC" }, parentToolCallId : toolCallId , displayOrder : 1 , } ) , ]) ;

runAgentTool() is idempotent by runId . Passing the same runId never starts a duplicate child turn. Completed, failed, aborted, and interrupted runs are retained until you explicitly clear them.

Render child timelines in React

useAgentToolEvents() is a headless hook. It subscribes to the existing parent connection, deduplicates replay/live races, applies child UIMessageChunk bodies to message parts, and groups sibling runs by parent tool call ID.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgent , useAgentToolEvents } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "Assistant" , name : userId } ) ; const { messages } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; const agentTools = useAgentToolEvents ( { agent } ) ; for ( const message of messages ) { for ( const part of message . parts ) { if ( part . type === "tool-call" ) { const runs = agentTools . getRunsForToolCall ( part . toolCallId ) ; // Render the child runs beside this tool call. } } } TypeScript import { useAgent , useAgentToolEvents } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "Assistant" , name : userId } ) ; const { messages } = useAgentChat ( { agent } ) ; const agentTools = useAgentToolEvents ( { agent } ) ; for ( const message of messages ) { for ( const part of message . parts ) { if ( part . type === "tool-call" ) { const runs = agentTools . getRunsForToolCall ( part . toolCallId ) ; // Render the child runs beside this tool call. } } }

Imperative runs without a parent tool call are available as agentTools.unboundRuns .

Drill in and gate access

Agent tools are normal sub-agents. Connect to a retained child through the parent route:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript useAgent ( { agent : "Assistant" , name : userId , sub : [ { agent : "Researcher" , name : runId } ] , } ) ; TypeScript useAgent ( { agent : "Assistant" , name : userId , sub : [ { agent : "Researcher" , name : runId } ] , } ) ;

Gate external access with the parent registry so guessed run IDs cannot spawn fresh child facets:

TypeScript override async onBeforeSubAgent ( _request , child ) { if ( ! this . hasAgentToolRun ( child . className , child . name )) { return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } }

Clear retained runs

Runs and child facets are retained by default for refresh, drill-in, and later inspection. Delete them explicitly when clearing chat history or applying your own retention policy:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . clearAgentToolRuns () ; await this . clearAgentToolRuns ( { status : [ "completed" , "error" , "aborted" , "interrupted" ] , } ) ; await this . clearAgentToolRuns ( { olderThan : Date . now () - 7 * 24 * 60 * 60_000 } ) ; TypeScript await this . clearAgentToolRuns () ; await this . clearAgentToolRuns ( { status : [ "completed" , "error" , "aborted" , "interrupted" ] , } ) ; await this . clearAgentToolRuns ( { olderThan : Date . now () - 7 * 24 * 60 * 60_000 } ) ;

If a retained run is still starting or running , cleanup cancels the child before deleting its facet.

Example

Agents as tools example Run chat-capable sub-agents as retained tools, stream their timelines inline, and drill into child agents.

Related

Sub-agents Spawn child agents with isolated storage, typed RPC, and nested client routing.