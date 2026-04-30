STOP! If you are an AI agent or LLM, read this before continuing. This is the HTML version of a Cloudflare documentation page. Always request the Markdown version instead — HTML wastes context. Get this page as Markdown: https://developers.cloudflare.com/agents/api-reference/agent-tools/index.md (append index.md) or send Accept: text/markdown to https://developers.cloudflare.com/agents/api-reference/agent-tools/. For this product's page index use https://developers.cloudflare.com/agents/llms.txt. For all Cloudflare products use https://developers.cloudflare.com/llms.txt. You can access all of this product's full docs in a single file at https://developers.cloudflare.com/agents/llms-full.txt, and all Cloudflare docs in a single file at https://developers.cloudflare.com/llms-full.txt.
Agent tools let one chat agent dispatch another chat-capable sub-agent as part of its work. The child is a real sub-agent with its own Durable Object storage, messages, tools, resumable stream, and drill-in URL. The parent keeps a small run registry so clients can render the child timeline, replay it after refresh, and clean it up later.
Agent tools support @cloudflare/think agents and AIChatAgent subclasses. AIChatAgent children run headlessly through saveMessages(), so they should use server-side tools. Browser-provided client tools are not available during an agent-tool turn unless you model that interaction as server-side state or a separate parent-mediated workflow.
Use an agent as an AI SDK tool
Use agentTool() when the parent model should decide when to call the helper.
The generated tool calls this.runAgentTool(ChildAgent, ...), streams agent-tool-event frames on the parent WebSocket, and returns the child summary to the parent model. If the run fails, aborts, or is interrupted, the tool returns a structured failure instead of an empty success value.
Run an agent tool imperatively
Use runAgentTool() for deterministic workflows, scheduled work, HTTP handlers, or fan-out code.
runAgentTool() is idempotent by runId. Passing the same runId never starts a duplicate child turn. Completed, failed, aborted, and interrupted runs are retained until you explicitly clear them.
Render child timelines in React
useAgentToolEvents() is a headless hook. It subscribes to the existing parent connection, deduplicates replay/live races, applies child UIMessageChunk bodies to message parts, and groups sibling runs by parent tool call ID.