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Agent tools

Agent tools let one chat agent dispatch another chat-capable sub-agent as part of its work. The child is a real sub-agent with its own Durable Object storage, messages, tools, resumable stream, and drill-in URL. The parent keeps a small run registry so clients can render the child timeline, replay it after refresh, and clean it up later.

Agent tools support @cloudflare/think agents and AIChatAgent subclasses. AIChatAgent children run headlessly through saveMessages(), so they should use server-side tools. Browser-provided client tools are not available during an agent-tool turn unless you model that interaction as server-side state or a separate parent-mediated workflow.

Use an agent as an AI SDK tool

Use agentTool() when the parent model should decide when to call the helper.

JavaScript
import { Think } from "@cloudflare/think";
import { agentTool } from "agents/agent-tools";
import { z } from "zod";


export class Researcher extends Think {
  getSystemPrompt() {
    return "Research the user's topic and end with a concise summary.";
  }
}


export class Assistant extends Think {
  getTools() {
    return {
      research: agentTool(Researcher, {
        description: "Research one topic in depth.",
        displayName: "Researcher",
        inputSchema: z.object({
          query: z.string().min(3),
        }),
      }),
    };
  }
}

The child can also be an AIChatAgent:

JavaScript
import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat";
import { agentTool } from "agents/agent-tools";
import { convertToModelMessages, stepCountIs, streamText } from "ai";
import { z } from "zod";


export class Summarizer extends AIChatAgent {
  formatAgentToolInput(input, request) {
    return {
      id: `agent-tool-${request.runId}-input`,
      role: "user",
      parts: [{ type: "text", text: `Summarize:\n\n${input.text}` }],
    };
  }


  async onChatMessage() {
    const result = streamText({
      model: this.env.MODEL,
      messages: await convertToModelMessages(this.messages),
    });
    return result.toUIMessageStreamResponse();
  }
}


export class Assistant extends AIChatAgent {
  async onChatMessage() {
    const result = streamText({
      model: this.env.MODEL,
      messages: await convertToModelMessages(this.messages),
      tools: {
        summarize: agentTool(Summarizer, {
          description: "Summarize long text in a separate retained agent.",
          inputSchema: z.object({ text: z.string() }),
        }),
      },
      stopWhen: stepCountIs(5),
    });


    return result.toUIMessageStreamResponse();
  }
}

The generated tool calls this.runAgentTool(ChildAgent, ...), streams agent-tool-event frames on the parent WebSocket, and returns the child summary to the parent model. If the run fails, aborts, or is interrupted, the tool returns a structured failure instead of an empty success value.

Run an agent tool imperatively

Use runAgentTool() for deterministic workflows, scheduled work, HTTP handlers, or fan-out code.

JavaScript
const [a, b] = await Promise.allSettled([
  this.runAgentTool(Researcher, {
    input: { query: "HTTP/3" },
    parentToolCallId: toolCallId,
    displayOrder: 0,
  }),
  this.runAgentTool(Researcher, {
    input: { query: "gRPC" },
    parentToolCallId: toolCallId,
    displayOrder: 1,
  }),
]);

runAgentTool() is idempotent by runId. Passing the same runId never starts a duplicate child turn. Completed, failed, aborted, and interrupted runs are retained until you explicitly clear them.

Render child timelines in React

useAgentToolEvents() is a headless hook. It subscribes to the existing parent connection, deduplicates replay/live races, applies child UIMessageChunk bodies to message parts, and groups sibling runs by parent tool call ID.

JavaScript
import { useAgent, useAgentToolEvents } from "agents/react";
import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react";


const agent = useAgent({ agent: "Assistant", name: userId });
const { messages } = useAgentChat({ agent });
const agentTools = useAgentToolEvents({ agent });


for (const message of messages) {
  for (const part of message.parts) {
    if (part.type === "tool-call") {
      const runs = agentTools.getRunsForToolCall(part.toolCallId);
      // Render the child runs beside this tool call.
    }
  }
}

Imperative runs without a parent tool call are available as agentTools.unboundRuns.

Drill in and gate access

Agent tools are normal sub-agents. Connect to a retained child through the parent route:

JavaScript
useAgent({
  agent: "Assistant",
  name: userId,
  sub: [{ agent: "Researcher", name: runId }],
});

Gate external access with the parent registry so guessed run IDs cannot spawn fresh child facets:

TypeScript
override async onBeforeSubAgent(_request, child) {
  if (!this.hasAgentToolRun(child.className, child.name)) {
    return new Response("Not found", { status: 404 });
  }
}

Clear retained runs

Runs and child facets are retained by default for refresh, drill-in, and later inspection. Delete them explicitly when clearing chat history or applying your own retention policy:

JavaScript
await this.clearAgentToolRuns();
await this.clearAgentToolRuns({
  status: ["completed", "error", "aborted", "interrupted"],
});
await this.clearAgentToolRuns({ olderThan: Date.now() - 7 * 24 * 60 * 60_000 });

If a retained run is still starting or running, cleanup cancels the child before deleting its facet.

Example

Agents as tools example Run chat-capable sub-agents as retained tools, stream their timelines inline, and drill into child agents.
Sub-agents Spawn child agents with isolated storage, typed RPC, and nested client routing.
Chat agents Build AI chat interfaces with AIChatAgent and useAgentChat.