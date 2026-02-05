Queue tasks

The Agents SDK provides a built-in queue system that allows you to schedule tasks for asynchronous execution. This is useful for background processing, delayed operations, and managing workloads that do not need immediate execution.
The queue system is built into the base
Agent class. Tasks are stored in a SQLite table and processed automatically in FIFO (First In, First Out) order.
id : string ; // Unique identifier for the queued task payload : T ; // Data to pass to the callback function callback : keyof Agent ; // Name of the method to call created_at : number ; // Timestamp when the task was created
Adds a task to the queue for future execution.
async queue < T > ( callback : keyof this , payload : T ): Promise < string >
Parameters:
callback - The name of the method to call when processing the task
payload - Data to pass to the callback method
Returns: The unique ID of the queued task
Example:
class MyAgent extends Agent { async processEmail ( data ) { console . log ( `Processing email: ${ data . subject } ` ) ; async onMessage ( message ) { // Queue an email processing task const taskId = await this . queue ( "processEmail" , { email : "user@example.com" , console . log ( `Queued task with ID: ${ taskId } ` ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent { async processEmail ( data : { email : string ; subject : string }) { console . log ( `Processing email: ${ data . subject } ` ) ; async onMessage ( message : string ) { // Queue an email processing task const taskId = await this . queue ( "processEmail" , { email : "user@example.com" , console . log ( `Queued task with ID: ${ taskId } ` ) ;
Removes a specific task from the queue by ID.
async dequeue ( id : string ): Promise <void>
Parameters:
id - The ID of the task to remove
Example:
// Remove a specific task await agent . dequeue ( "abc123def" ) ; // Remove a specific task await agent . dequeue ( "abc123def" ) ;
Removes all tasks from the queue.
async dequeueAll (): Promise <void>
Example:
// Clear the entire queue await agent . dequeueAll () ; // Clear the entire queue await agent . dequeueAll () ;
Removes all tasks that match a specific callback method.
async dequeueAllByCallback ( callback : string ): Promise <void>
Parameters:
callback - Name of the callback method
Example:
// Remove all email processing tasks await agent . dequeueAllByCallback ( "processEmail" ) ; // Remove all email processing tasks await agent . dequeueAllByCallback ( "processEmail" ) ;
Retrieves a specific queued task by ID.
async getQueue < T > ( id : string ): Promise < QueueItem < T > | undefined >
Parameters:
id - The ID of the task to retrieve
Returns: The
QueueItem with parsed payload or
undefined if not found
The payload is automatically parsed from JSON before being returned.
Example:
const task = await agent . getQueue ( "abc123def" ) ; console . log ( `Task callback: ${ task . callback } ` ) ; console . log ( `Task payload:` , task . payload ) ; const task = await agent . getQueue ( "abc123def" ) ; console . log ( `Task callback: ${ task . callback } ` ) ; console . log ( `Task payload:` , task . payload ) ;
Retrieves all queued tasks that match a specific key-value pair in their payload.
async getQueues < T > ( key : string , value : string ): Promise < QueueItem < T > [] >
Parameters:
key - The key to filter by in the payload
value - The value to match
Returns: Array of matching
QueueItem objects
This method fetches all queue items and filters them in memory by parsing each payload and checking if the specified key matches the value.
Example:
// Find all tasks for a specific user const userTasks = await agent . getQueues ( "userId" , "12345" ) ; // Find all tasks for a specific user const userTasks = await agent . getQueues ( "userId" , "12345" ) ;
How queue processing works
Validation: When calling
queue(), the method validates that the callback exists as a function on the agent.
Automatic processing: After queuing, the system automatically attempts to flush the queue.
FIFO order: Tasks are processed in the order they were created (
created_at timestamp).
Context preservation: Each queued task runs with the same agent context (connection, request, email).
Automatic dequeue: Successfully executed tasks are automatically removed from the queue.
Error handling: If a callback method does not exist at execution time, an error is logged and the task is skipped.
Persistence: Tasks are stored in the
cf_agents_queues SQL table and survive agent restarts.
When defining callback methods for queued tasks, they must follow this signature:
async callbackMethod ( payload : unknown , queueItem : QueueItem ): Promise <void>
Example:
class MyAgent extends Agent { async sendNotification ( payload , queueItem ) { console . log ( `Processing task ${ queueItem . id } ` ) ; `Sending notification to user ${ payload . userId } : ${ payload . message } ` , // Your notification logic here await this . notificationService . send ( payload . userId , payload . message ) ; async onUserSignup ( userData ) { // Queue a welcome notification await this . queue ( "sendNotification" , { message : "Welcome to our platform!" , class MyAgent extends Agent { payload : { userId : string ; message : string }, queueItem : QueueItem <{ userId : string ; message : string }>, console . log ( `Processing task ${ queueItem . id } ` ) ; `Sending notification to user ${ payload . userId } : ${ payload . message } ` , // Your notification logic here await this . notificationService . send ( payload . userId , payload . message ) ; async onUserSignup ( userData : any ) { // Queue a welcome notification await this . queue ( "sendNotification" , { message : "Welcome to our platform!" ,
class DataProcessor extends Agent { async processLargeDataset ( data ) { const results = await this . heavyComputation ( data . datasetId ) ; await this . notifyUser ( data . userId , results ) ; async onDataUpload ( uploadData ) { // Queue the processing instead of doing it synchronously await this . queue ( "processLargeDataset" , { datasetId : uploadData . id , userId : uploadData . userId , return { message : "Data upload received, processing started" }; class DataProcessor extends Agent { async processLargeDataset ( data : { datasetId : string ; userId : string }) { const results = await this . heavyComputation ( data . datasetId ) ; await this . notifyUser ( data . userId , results ) ; async onDataUpload ( uploadData : any ) { // Queue the processing instead of doing it synchronously await this . queue ( "processLargeDataset" , { datasetId : uploadData . id , userId : uploadData . userId , return { message : "Data upload received, processing started" };
class BatchProcessor extends Agent { async processBatch ( data ) { for ( const item of data . items ) { await this . processItem ( item ) ; console . log ( `Completed batch ${ data . batchId } ` ) ; async onLargeRequest ( items ) { // Split large requests into smaller batches for ( let i = 0 ; i < items . length ; i += batchSize ) { const batch = items . slice ( i , i + batchSize ) ; await this . queue ( "processBatch" , { batchId : `batch- ${ i / batchSize + 1 } ` , class BatchProcessor extends Agent { async processBatch ( data : { items : any [] ; batchId : string }) { for ( const item of data . items ) { await this . processItem ( item ) ; console . log ( `Completed batch ${ data . batchId } ` ) ; async onLargeRequest ( items : any [] ) { // Split large requests into smaller batches for ( let i = 0 ; i < items . length ; i += batchSize ) { const batch = items . slice ( i , i + batchSize ) ; await this . queue ( "processBatch" , { batchId : `batch- ${ i / batchSize + 1 } ` ,
class RobustAgent extends Agent { async reliableTask ( payload , queueItem ) { await this . doSomethingRisky ( payload ) ; console . error ( `Task ${ queueItem . id } failed:` , error ) ; // Optionally re-queue with retry logic if ( payload . retryCount < 3 ) { await this . queue ( "reliableTask" , { retryCount : ( payload . retryCount || 0 ) + 1 , class RobustAgent extends Agent { async reliableTask ( payload : any , queueItem : QueueItem ) { await this . doSomethingRisky ( payload ) ; console . error ( `Task ${ queueItem . id } failed:` , error ) ; // Optionally re-queue with retry logic if ( payload . retryCount < 3 ) { await this . queue ( "reliableTask" , { retryCount : ( payload . retryCount || 0 ) + 1 ,
Keep payloads small: Payloads are JSON-serialized and stored in the database.
Idempotent operations: Design callback methods to be safe to retry.
Error handling: Include proper error handling in callback methods.
Monitoring: Use logging to track queue processing.
Cleanup: Regularly clean up completed or failed tasks if needed.
Integration with other features
The queue system works with other Agent SDK features:
State management: Access agent state within queued callbacks.
Scheduling: Combine with for time-based queue processing.
schedule()
Context: Queued tasks maintain the original request context.
Database: Uses the same database as other agent data.
Tasks are processed sequentially, not in parallel.
No built-in retry mechanism (implement your own).
No priority system (FIFO only).
Queue processing happens during agent execution, not as separate background jobs.
Use
queue when you want tasks to execute as soon as possible in order. Use when you need tasks to run at specific times or on a recurring basis. schedule
Feature Queue Schedule Execution timing Immediate (FIFO) Specific time or cron Use case Background processing Delayed or recurring tasks Storage
cf_agents_queues table
cf_agents_schedules table
