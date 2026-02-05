 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Queue tasks

The Agents SDK provides a built-in queue system that allows you to schedule tasks for asynchronous execution. This is useful for background processing, delayed operations, and managing workloads that do not need immediate execution.

Overview

The queue system is built into the base Agent class. Tasks are stored in a SQLite table and processed automatically in FIFO (First In, First Out) order.

QueueItem type

TypeScript
type QueueItem<T> = {
  id: string; // Unique identifier for the queued task
  payload: T; // Data to pass to the callback function
  callback: keyof Agent; // Name of the method to call
  created_at: number; // Timestamp when the task was created
};

Core methods

queue()

Adds a task to the queue for future execution.

TypeScript
async queue<T>(callback: keyof this, payload: T): Promise<string>

Parameters:

  • callback - The name of the method to call when processing the task
  • payload - Data to pass to the callback method

Returns: The unique ID of the queued task

Example:

JavaScript
class MyAgent extends Agent {
  async processEmail(data) {
    // Process the email
    console.log(`Processing email: ${data.subject}`);
  }


  async onMessage(message) {
    // Queue an email processing task
    const taskId = await this.queue("processEmail", {
      email: "user@example.com",
      subject: "Welcome!",
    });


    console.log(`Queued task with ID: ${taskId}`);
  }
}

dequeue()

Removes a specific task from the queue by ID.

TypeScript
async dequeue(id: string): Promise<void>

Parameters:

  • id - The ID of the task to remove

Example:

JavaScript
// Remove a specific task
await agent.dequeue("abc123def");

dequeueAll()

Removes all tasks from the queue.

TypeScript
async dequeueAll(): Promise<void>

Example:

JavaScript
// Clear the entire queue
await agent.dequeueAll();

dequeueAllByCallback()

Removes all tasks that match a specific callback method.

TypeScript
async dequeueAllByCallback(callback: string): Promise<void>

Parameters:

  • callback - Name of the callback method

Example:

JavaScript
// Remove all email processing tasks
await agent.dequeueAllByCallback("processEmail");

getQueue()

Retrieves a specific queued task by ID.

TypeScript
async getQueue<T>(id: string): Promise<QueueItem<T> | undefined>

Parameters:

  • id - The ID of the task to retrieve

Returns: The QueueItem with parsed payload or undefined if not found

The payload is automatically parsed from JSON before being returned.

Example:

JavaScript
const task = await agent.getQueue("abc123def");
if (task) {
  console.log(`Task callback: ${task.callback}`);
  console.log(`Task payload:`, task.payload);
}

getQueues()

Retrieves all queued tasks that match a specific key-value pair in their payload.

TypeScript
async getQueues<T>(key: string, value: string): Promise<QueueItem<T>[]>

Parameters:

  • key - The key to filter by in the payload
  • value - The value to match

Returns: Array of matching QueueItem objects

This method fetches all queue items and filters them in memory by parsing each payload and checking if the specified key matches the value.

Example:

JavaScript
// Find all tasks for a specific user
const userTasks = await agent.getQueues("userId", "12345");

How queue processing works

  1. Validation: When calling queue(), the method validates that the callback exists as a function on the agent.
  2. Automatic processing: After queuing, the system automatically attempts to flush the queue.
  3. FIFO order: Tasks are processed in the order they were created (created_at timestamp).
  4. Context preservation: Each queued task runs with the same agent context (connection, request, email).
  5. Automatic dequeue: Successfully executed tasks are automatically removed from the queue.
  6. Error handling: If a callback method does not exist at execution time, an error is logged and the task is skipped.
  7. Persistence: Tasks are stored in the cf_agents_queues SQL table and survive agent restarts.

Queue callback methods

When defining callback methods for queued tasks, they must follow this signature:

TypeScript
async callbackMethod(payload: unknown, queueItem: QueueItem): Promise<void>

Example:

JavaScript
class MyAgent extends Agent {
  async sendNotification(payload, queueItem) {
    console.log(`Processing task ${queueItem.id}`);
    console.log(
      `Sending notification to user ${payload.userId}: ${payload.message}`,
    );


    // Your notification logic here
    await this.notificationService.send(payload.userId, payload.message);
  }


  async onUserSignup(userData) {
    // Queue a welcome notification
    await this.queue("sendNotification", {
      userId: userData.id,
      message: "Welcome to our platform!",
    });
  }
}

Use cases

Background processing

JavaScript
class DataProcessor extends Agent {
  async processLargeDataset(data) {
    const results = await this.heavyComputation(data.datasetId);
    await this.notifyUser(data.userId, results);
  }


  async onDataUpload(uploadData) {
    // Queue the processing instead of doing it synchronously
    await this.queue("processLargeDataset", {
      datasetId: uploadData.id,
      userId: uploadData.userId,
    });


    return { message: "Data upload received, processing started" };
  }
}

Batch operations

JavaScript
class BatchProcessor extends Agent {
  async processBatch(data) {
    for (const item of data.items) {
      await this.processItem(item);
    }
    console.log(`Completed batch ${data.batchId}`);
  }


  async onLargeRequest(items) {
    // Split large requests into smaller batches
    const batchSize = 10;
    for (let i = 0; i < items.length; i += batchSize) {
      const batch = items.slice(i, i + batchSize);
      await this.queue("processBatch", {
        items: batch,
        batchId: `batch-${i / batchSize + 1}`,
      });
    }
  }
}

Error handling

JavaScript
class RobustAgent extends Agent {
  async reliableTask(payload, queueItem) {
    try {
      await this.doSomethingRisky(payload);
    } catch (error) {
      console.error(`Task ${queueItem.id} failed:`, error);


      // Optionally re-queue with retry logic
      if (payload.retryCount < 3) {
        await this.queue("reliableTask", {
          ...payload,
          retryCount: (payload.retryCount || 0) + 1,
        });
      }
    }
  }
}

Best practices

  1. Keep payloads small: Payloads are JSON-serialized and stored in the database.
  2. Idempotent operations: Design callback methods to be safe to retry.
  3. Error handling: Include proper error handling in callback methods.
  4. Monitoring: Use logging to track queue processing.
  5. Cleanup: Regularly clean up completed or failed tasks if needed.

Integration with other features

The queue system works with other Agent SDK features:

  • State management: Access agent state within queued callbacks.
  • Scheduling: Combine with schedule() for time-based queue processing.
  • Context: Queued tasks maintain the original request context.
  • Database: Uses the same database as other agent data.

Limitations

  • Tasks are processed sequentially, not in parallel.
  • No built-in retry mechanism (implement your own).
  • No priority system (FIFO only).
  • Queue processing happens during agent execution, not as separate background jobs.

Queue vs Schedule

Use queue when you want tasks to execute as soon as possible in order. Use schedule when you need tasks to run at specific times or on a recurring basis.

FeatureQueueSchedule
Execution timingImmediate (FIFO)Specific time or cron
Use caseBackground processingDelayed or recurring tasks
Storagecf_agents_queues tablecf_agents_schedules table

Next steps

Agents API Complete API reference for the Agents SDK.
Schedule tasks Time-based execution with cron and delays.
Run Workflows Durable multi-step background processing.