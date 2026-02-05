The
getCurrentAgent() function allows you to access the current agent context from anywhere in your code, including external utility functions and libraries. This is useful when you need agent information in functions that do not have direct access to
this.
Automatic context for custom methods
All custom methods automatically have full agent context. The framework automatically detects and wraps your custom methods during initialization, ensuring
getCurrentAgent() works everywhere.
import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; // agent is automatically available // This works too - no setup needed const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; // agent is automatically available // This works too - no setup needed const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ;
No configuration is required. The framework automatically:
Scans your agent class for custom methods.
Wraps them with agent context during initialization.
Ensures
getCurrentAgent() works in all external functions called from your methods.
import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; import { generateText } from "ai" ; import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; // External utility function that needs agent context async function processWithAI ( prompt ) { const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; // External functions can access the current agent return await generateText ( { prompt : `Agent ${ agent ?. name } : ${ prompt } ` , export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { async customMethod ( message ) { // Use this.* to access agent properties directly console . log ( "Agent name:" , this . name ) ; console . log ( "Agent state:" , this . state ) ; // External functions automatically work const result = await processWithAI ( message ) ; import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; import { generateText } from "ai" ; import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; // External utility function that needs agent context async function processWithAI ( prompt : string ) { const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; // External functions can access the current agent return await generateText ( { prompt : `Agent ${ agent ?. name } : ${ prompt } ` , export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { async customMethod ( message : string ) { // Use this.* to access agent properties directly console . log ( "Agent name:" , this . name ) ; console . log ( "Agent state:" , this . state ) ; // External functions automatically work const result = await processWithAI ( message ) ;
Built-in vs custom methods
Built-in methods (
onRequest,
onEmail,
onStateUpdate): Already have context.
Custom methods (your methods): Automatically wrapped during initialization.
External functions: Access context through
getCurrentAgent().
// When you call a custom method: // → automatically wrapped with agentContext.run() // → your method executes with full context // → external functions can use getCurrentAgent() // When you call a custom method: // → automatically wrapped with agentContext.run() // → your method executes with full context // → external functions can use getCurrentAgent()
import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { generateText } from "ai" ; import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { async generateResponse ( prompt ) { // AI SDK tools automatically work const response = await generateText ( { // Tools that use getCurrentAgent() work perfectly import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { generateText } from "ai" ; import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { async generateResponse ( prompt : string ) { // AI SDK tools automatically work const response = await generateText ( { // Tools that use getCurrentAgent() work perfectly
Calling external libraries
import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; async function saveToDatabase ( data ) { const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; // Can access agent info for logging, context, etc. console . log ( `Saving data for agent: ${ agent ?. name } ` ) ; export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { async processData ( data ) { // External functions automatically have context await saveToDatabase ( data ) ; import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; async function saveToDatabase ( data : any ) { const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; // Can access agent info for logging, context, etc. console . log ( `Saving data for agent: ${ agent ?. name } ` ) ; export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { async processData ( data : any ) { // External functions automatically have context await saveToDatabase ( data ) ;
Accessing request and connection context
import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; function logRequestInfo () { const { agent , connection , request } = getCurrentAgent () ; console . log ( "Request URL:" , request . url ) ; console . log ( "Request method:" , request . method ) ; console . log ( "Connection ID:" , connection . id ) ; import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; function logRequestInfo () { const { agent , connection , request } = getCurrentAgent () ; console . log ( "Request URL:" , request . url ) ; console . log ( "Request method:" , request . method ) ; console . log ( "Connection ID:" , connection . id ) ;
Gets the current agent from any context where it is available.
import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; function getCurrentAgent < T extends Agent >() : { connection : Connection | undefined ; request : Request | undefined ; email : AgentEmail | undefined ;
Property Type Description
agent
T | undefined
The current agent instance
connection
Connection | undefined
The WebSocket connection (if called from a WebSocket handler)
request
Request | undefined
The HTTP request (if called from a request handler)
email
AgentEmail | undefined
The email (if called from an email handler)
import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { const { agent , connection , request } = getCurrentAgent () ; // agent is properly typed as MyAgent // connection and request available if called from a request handler import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { const { agent , connection , request } = getCurrentAgent < MyAgent > () ; // agent is properly typed as MyAgent // connection and request available if called from a request handler
The context available depends on how the method was invoked:
Invocation
agent
connection
request
email
onRequest()
Yes No Yes No
onConnect()
Yes Yes Yes No
onMessage()
Yes Yes No No
onEmail()
Yes No No Yes Custom method (via RPC) Yes Yes No No Scheduled task Yes No No No Queue callback Yes Depends Depends Depends
Use : Inside agent methods, prefer
this when possible
this.name,
this.state, etc. over
getCurrentAgent().
Use : When you need agent context in utility functions or libraries that do not have access to
getCurrentAgent() in external functions
this.
Check for undefined: The returned values may be
undefined if called outside an agent context.
const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ;
Type the agent: Pass your agent class as a type parameter for proper typing.
const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; // agent is typed as MyAgent | undefined const { agent } = getCurrentAgent < MyAgent > () ; // agent is typed as MyAgent | undefined
Agents API Complete API reference for the Agents SDK.