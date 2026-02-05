The getCurrentAgent() function allows you to access the current agent context from anywhere in your code, including external utility functions and libraries. This is useful when you need agent information in functions that do not have direct access to this .

Automatic context for custom methods

All custom methods automatically have full agent context. The framework automatically detects and wraps your custom methods during initialization, ensuring getCurrentAgent() works everywhere.

How it works

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { async customMethod () { const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; // agent is automatically available console . log ( agent . name ) ; } async anotherMethod () { // This works too - no setup needed const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; return agent . state ; } } TypeScript import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { async customMethod () { const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; // agent is automatically available console . log ( agent . name ) ; } async anotherMethod () { // This works too - no setup needed const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; return agent . state ; } }

No configuration is required. The framework automatically:

Scans your agent class for custom methods. Wraps them with agent context during initialization. Ensures getCurrentAgent() works in all external functions called from your methods.

Real-world example

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; import { generateText } from "ai" ; import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; // External utility function that needs agent context async function processWithAI ( prompt ) { const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; // External functions can access the current agent return await generateText ( { model : openai ( "gpt-4" ) , prompt : `Agent ${ agent ?. name } : ${ prompt } ` , } ) ; } export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { async customMethod ( message ) { // Use this.* to access agent properties directly console . log ( "Agent name:" , this . name ) ; console . log ( "Agent state:" , this . state ) ; // External functions automatically work const result = await processWithAI ( message ) ; return result . text ; } } TypeScript import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; import { generateText } from "ai" ; import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; // External utility function that needs agent context async function processWithAI ( prompt : string ) { const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; // External functions can access the current agent return await generateText ( { model : openai ( "gpt-4" ) , prompt : `Agent ${ agent ?. name } : ${ prompt } ` , } ) ; } export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { async customMethod ( message : string ) { // Use this.* to access agent properties directly console . log ( "Agent name:" , this . name ) ; console . log ( "Agent state:" , this . state ) ; // External functions automatically work const result = await processWithAI ( message ) ; return result . text ; } }

Built-in vs custom methods

Built-in methods ( onRequest , onEmail , onStateUpdate ): Already have context.

( , , ): Already have context. Custom methods (your methods): Automatically wrapped during initialization.

(your methods): Automatically wrapped during initialization. External functions: Access context through getCurrentAgent() .

The context flow

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // When you call a custom method: agent . customMethod () ; // → automatically wrapped with agentContext.run() // → your method executes with full context // → external functions can use getCurrentAgent() TypeScript // When you call a custom method: agent . customMethod () ; // → automatically wrapped with agentContext.run() // → your method executes with full context // → external functions can use getCurrentAgent()

Common use cases

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { generateText } from "ai" ; import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { async generateResponse ( prompt ) { // AI SDK tools automatically work const response = await generateText ( { model : openai ( "gpt-4" ) , prompt , tools : { // Tools that use getCurrentAgent() work perfectly }, } ) ; return response . text ; } } TypeScript import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { generateText } from "ai" ; import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { async generateResponse ( prompt : string ) { // AI SDK tools automatically work const response = await generateText ( { model : openai ( "gpt-4" ) , prompt , tools : { // Tools that use getCurrentAgent() work perfectly }, } ) ; return response . text ; } }

Calling external libraries

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; async function saveToDatabase ( data ) { const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; // Can access agent info for logging, context, etc. console . log ( `Saving data for agent: ${ agent ?. name } ` ) ; } export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { async processData ( data ) { // External functions automatically have context await saveToDatabase ( data ) ; } } TypeScript import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; async function saveToDatabase ( data : any ) { const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; // Can access agent info for logging, context, etc. console . log ( `Saving data for agent: ${ agent ?. name } ` ) ; } export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { async processData ( data : any ) { // External functions automatically have context await saveToDatabase ( data ) ; } }

Accessing request and connection context

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; function logRequestInfo () { const { agent , connection , request } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( request ) { console . log ( "Request URL:" , request . url ) ; console . log ( "Request method:" , request . method ) ; } if ( connection ) { console . log ( "Connection ID:" , connection . id ) ; } } TypeScript import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; function logRequestInfo () { const { agent , connection , request } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( request ) { console . log ( "Request URL:" , request . url ) ; console . log ( "Request method:" , request . method ) ; } if ( connection ) { console . log ( "Connection ID:" , connection . id ) ; } }

API reference

Gets the current agent from any context where it is available.

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; TypeScript import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; function getCurrentAgent < T extends Agent >() : { agent : T | undefined ; connection : Connection | undefined ; request : Request | undefined ; email : AgentEmail | undefined ; };

Property Type Description agent T | undefined The current agent instance connection Connection | undefined The WebSocket connection (if called from a WebSocket handler) request Request | undefined The HTTP request (if called from a request handler) email AgentEmail | undefined The email (if called from an email handler)

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { async customMethod () { const { agent , connection , request } = getCurrentAgent () ; // agent is properly typed as MyAgent // connection and request available if called from a request handler } } TypeScript import { AIChatAgent } from "agents/ai-chat-agent" ; import { getCurrentAgent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends AIChatAgent { async customMethod () { const { agent , connection , request } = getCurrentAgent < MyAgent > () ; // agent is properly typed as MyAgent // connection and request available if called from a request handler } }

Context availability

The context available depends on how the method was invoked:

Invocation agent connection request email onRequest() Yes No Yes No onConnect() Yes Yes Yes No onMessage() Yes Yes No No onEmail() Yes No No Yes Custom method (via RPC) Yes Yes No No Scheduled task Yes No No No Queue callback Yes Depends Depends Depends

Best practices

Use this when possible: Inside agent methods, prefer this.name , this.state , etc. over getCurrentAgent() . Use getCurrentAgent() in external functions: When you need agent context in utility functions or libraries that do not have access to this . Check for undefined: The returned values may be undefined if called outside an agent context. JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( agent ) { // Safe to use agent console . log ( agent . name ) ; } TypeScript const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; if ( agent ) { // Safe to use agent console . log ( agent . name ) ; } Type the agent: Pass your agent class as a type parameter for proper typing. JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const { agent } = getCurrentAgent () ; // agent is typed as MyAgent | undefined TypeScript const { agent } = getCurrentAgent < MyAgent > () ; // agent is typed as MyAgent | undefined

Next steps

