Cloudflare Docs

Run Workflows

Agents can trigger asynchronous Workflows, allowing your Agent to run complex, multi-step tasks in the background. This can include post-processing files that a user has uploaded, updating the embeddings in a vector database, and/or managing long-running user-lifecycle email or SMS notification workflows.

Because an Agent is just like a Worker script, it can create Workflows defined in the same project (script) as the Agent or in a different project.

Trigger a Workflow

An Agent can trigger one or more Workflows from within any method, whether from an incoming HTTP request, a WebSocket connection, on a delay or schedule, and/or from any other action the Agent takes.

Triggering a Workflow from an Agent is no different from triggering a Workflow from a Worker script:

export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  async onRequest(request) {
    let userId = request.headers.get("user-id");
    // Trigger a schedule that runs a Workflow
    // Pass it a payload
    let { taskId } = await this.schedule(300, "runWorkflow", {
      id: userId,
      flight: "DL264",
      date: "2025-02-23",
    });
  }


  async runWorkflow(data) {
    let instance = await env.MY_WORKFLOW.create({
      id: data.id,
      params: data,
    });


    // Schedule another task that checks the Workflow status every 5 minutes...
    await this.schedule("*/5 * * * *", "checkWorkflowStatus", {
      id: instance.id,
    });
  }
}


export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint {
  async run(event, step) {
    // Your Workflow code here
  }
}

You'll also need to make sure your Agent has a binding to your Workflow so that it can call it:

{
  // ...
  // Create a binding between your Agent and your Workflow
  "workflows": [
    {
      // Required:
      "name": "EMAIL_WORKFLOW",
      "class_name": "MyWorkflow",
      // Optional: set the script_name field if your Workflow is defined in a
      // different project from your Agent
      "script_name": "email-workflows"
    }
   ],
  // ...
}

Trigger a Workflow from another project

You can also call a Workflow that is defined in a different Workers script from your Agent by setting the script_name property in the workflows binding of your Agent:

{
    // Required:
    "name": "EMAIL_WORKFLOW",
    "class_name": "MyWorkflow",
    // Optional: set tthe script_name field if your Workflow is defined in a
    // different project from your Agent
    "script_name": "email-workflows"
}

Refer to the cross-script calls section of the Workflows documentation for more examples.