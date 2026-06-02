Workflows
ThinkWorkflow connects Think to Cloudflare Workflows when a durable job needs one model-driven reasoning step.
Use it when the Workflow owns the process:
- durable multi-step orchestration
- approval gates or long waits
- retryable deterministic side effects
- a Think turn that should produce typed structured output
Keep recurring prompts as scheduled tasks, and keep simple one-off background turns on
submitMessages(). Workflows are for jobs where the steps matter.
Import from
@cloudflare/think/workflows:
Extend
ThinkWorkflow and call
step.prompt() inside
run():
Start the Workflow from inside your Think Agent with
runWorkflow():
runWorkflow() creates the Workflow instance and injects the Agent identity that
ThinkWorkflow needs to reconnect to
this.agent inside
run(). Prefer it over calling the Workflows binding directly:
Use
sendWorkflowEvent() from the Agent when a waiting Workflow needs an external signal, such as human approval:
step.prompt() accepts a prompt string and a Zod object schema. The schema is converted to JSON Schema before the Workflow calls the Agent, then Think reconstructs the AI SDK structured output configuration for the turn. When the Workflow resumes, the payload is validated again with the original Zod schema before the typed value is returned.
Unsupported Zod features that cannot be represented as JSON Schema fail while creating the prompt step. Think does not silently repair invalid model output. If the model or provider cannot produce valid output, the submission reaches a terminal error state and
step.prompt() throws.
The call reads like a blocking step, but it does not hold a long-lived Durable Object RPC open.
step.do("<name>:submit", ...)creates or finds an idempotent Think submission.
- Think runs the submitted turn through the normal submission queue.
- When the submission reaches
completed,
error,
aborted, or
skipped, Think records a pending workflow notification.
- Think drains the notification outbox with
sendWorkflowEvent()and Durable Object alarms until delivery succeeds.
step.waitForEvent("<name>:wait", ...)resumes the Workflow.
step.prompt()validates the structured output or throws a typed error.
The machine-readable output is carried in the pending notification and Workflow event payload. Think does not store a separate
output_json column on the submission ledger, and clears the notification payload after delivery. After delivery, the Workflow owns the durable result.
By default,
step.prompt() infers the idempotency key from Workflow identity and step name:
For loops, pass a string
key to distinguish repeated uses of the same step name:
Prompt text is not part of the inferred key, but Think stores workflow metadata and a prompt/config fingerprint for diagnostics.
Pass
timeout to control how long the Workflow waits for the terminal event. If the wait times out,
step.prompt() cancels the Think submission by default and throws
ThinkPromptTimeoutError.
Set
cancelOnTimeout: false when you intentionally want the Think submission to continue after the Workflow stops waiting.
Use
getScheduledTasks() for recurring prompt submissions or deterministic scheduled handlers:
Use
submitMessages() for durable one-off turns where the caller can inspect submission status later.
Use
startFiber() for app-owned idempotent Agent jobs that need recovery inside the Agent. Think's workflow notification delivery does not use fibers; it uses a private outbox because it needs to store an event until delivery succeeds.
Use Workflows when the process has multiple deterministic steps, long waits, or human approval.