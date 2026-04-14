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Build a voice agent

Build a voice agent that listens to users, thinks with an LLM, and speaks back — all in real-time over WebSocket. Beta

By the end of this guide you will have:

  • A server-side voice agent with speech-to-text and text-to-speech
  • An LLM-powered onTurn handler that streams responses
  • Tools that the agent can call during conversation
  • A React client with a push-to-talk style UI

Prerequisites

  • A Cloudflare account with Workers AI access
  • Node.js 18+

1. Create the project

Scaffold a new Workers project with Vite and React, then add the voice dependencies:

Terminal window
npm create cloudflare@latest voice-agent -- --template cloudflare/agents-starter
cd voice-agent
npm install @cloudflare/voice

The starter gives you a working Vite + React + Cloudflare Workers setup. You will replace the server and client code in the following steps.

2. Configure wrangler

Update wrangler.jsonc to include a Workers AI binding and a Durable Object for your voice agent:

JSONC
{
  "name": "voice-agent",
  // Set this to today's date
  "compatibility_date": "2026-04-14",
  "compatibility_flags": ["nodejs_compat"],
  "main": "src/server.ts",
  "ai": {
    "binding": "AI"
  },
  "durable_objects": {
    "bindings": [
      {
        "name": "MyVoiceAgent",
        "class_name": "MyVoiceAgent"
      }
    ]
  },
  "migrations": [
    {
      "tag": "v1",
      "new_sqlite_classes": ["MyVoiceAgent"]
    }
  ]
}

3. Build the server

Replace src/server.ts with the following. The withVoice mixin adds the full voice pipeline — STT, sentence chunking, TTS, and conversation persistence — to a standard Agent class.

JavaScript
import { Agent, routeAgentRequest } from "agents";
import { withVoice, WorkersAIFluxSTT, WorkersAITTS } from "@cloudflare/voice";
import { streamText, tool, stepCountIs } from "ai";
import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider";
import { z } from "zod";


const VoiceAgent = withVoice(Agent);


export class MyVoiceAgent extends VoiceAgent {
  transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT(this.env.AI);
  tts = new WorkersAITTS(this.env.AI);


  async onTurn(transcript, context) {
    const workersAi = createWorkersAI({ binding: this.env.AI });


    const result = streamText({
      model: workersAi("@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.5"),
      system:
        "You are a helpful voice assistant. Keep responses concise — you are being spoken aloud.",
      messages: [
        ...context.messages.map((m) => ({
          role: m.role,
          content: m.content,
        })),
        { role: "user", content: transcript },
      ],
      tools: {
        get_current_time: tool({
          description: "Get the current date and time.",
          inputSchema: z.object({}),
          execute: async () => ({
            time: new Date().toLocaleTimeString("en-US", {
              hour: "2-digit",
              minute: "2-digit",
            }),
          }),
        }),
      },
      stopWhen: stepCountIs(3),
      abortSignal: context.signal,
    });


    return result.textStream;
  }


  async onCallStart(connection) {
    await this.speak(connection, "Hi there! How can I help you today?");
  }
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    return (
      (await routeAgentRequest(request, env)) ??
      new Response("Not found", { status: 404 })
    );
  },
};

Key points:

  • WorkersAIFluxSTT handles continuous speech-to-text — the model detects when the user finishes speaking.
  • WorkersAITTS converts the LLM response to audio, sentence by sentence.
  • onTurn receives the transcript and returns a stream. The mixin handles chunking the stream into sentences and synthesizing each one.
  • onCallStart sends a greeting when the user connects.
  • context.messages contains the full conversation history from SQLite.
  • context.signal is aborted if the user interrupts or disconnects.

4. Build the client

Replace src/client.tsx with a React component using the useVoiceAgent hook. The hook manages the WebSocket connection, mic capture, audio playback, and interrupt detection.

import { useVoiceAgent } from "@cloudflare/voice/react";


function App() {
  const {
    status,
    transcript,
    interimTranscript,
    metrics,
    audioLevel,
    isMuted,
    startCall,
    endCall,
    toggleMute,
  } = useVoiceAgent({ agent: "MyVoiceAgent" });


  return (
    <div>
      <h1>Voice Agent</h1>
      <p>Status: {status}</p>


      <div>
        <button onClick={status === "idle" ? startCall : endCall}>
          {status === "idle" ? "Start Call" : "End Call"}
        </button>
        {status !== "idle" && (
          <button onClick={toggleMute}>
            {isMuted ? "Unmute" : "Mute"}
          </button>
        )}
      </div>


      {interimTranscript && (
        <p>
          <em>{interimTranscript}</em>
        </p>
      )}


      {transcript.map((msg, i) => (
        <p key={i}>
          <strong>{msg.role}:</strong> {msg.text}
        </p>
      ))}


      {metrics && (
        <p>
          LLM: {metrics.llm_ms}ms | TTS: {metrics.tts_ms}ms | First
          audio: {metrics.first_audio_ms}ms
        </p>
      )}
    </div>
  );
}

The status field cycles through "idle""listening""thinking""speaking""listening", giving you everything you need to build a responsive UI.

5. Run it

Terminal window
npm run dev

Open the app in your browser, select Start Call, and speak. You will see the transcript appear in real time, and the agent's response will play through your speakers.

Adding pipeline hooks

You can intercept and transform data at each stage of the pipeline. For example, filter out short transcripts (noise) and adjust pronunciation before TTS:

JavaScript
export class MyVoiceAgent extends VoiceAgent {
  transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT(this.env.AI);
  tts = new WorkersAITTS(this.env.AI);


  afterTranscribe(transcript, connection) {
    if (transcript.length < 3) return null;
    return transcript;
  }


  beforeSynthesize(text, connection) {
    return text.replace(/\bAI\b/g, "A.I.");
  }


  async onTurn(transcript, context) {
    return "You said: " + transcript;
  }
}

Returning null from afterTranscribe drops the utterance entirely — useful for filtering noise or very short transcripts.

Using third-party providers

Swap in third-party STT or TTS providers without changing your agent logic:

JavaScript
import { ElevenLabsTTS } from "@cloudflare/voice-elevenlabs";
import { DeepgramSTT } from "@cloudflare/voice-deepgram";


export class MyVoiceAgent extends VoiceAgent {
  transcriber = new DeepgramSTT({
    apiKey: this.env.DEEPGRAM_API_KEY,
  });


  tts = new ElevenLabsTTS({
    apiKey: this.env.ELEVENLABS_API_KEY,
    voiceId: "21m00Tcm4TlvDq8ikWAM",
  });


  async onTurn(transcript, context) {
    return "You said: " + transcript;
  }
}

Next steps

Voice agents API reference Full reference for withVoice, withVoiceInput, React hooks, VoiceClient, and all providers.
Chat agents Build text-based AI chat with AIChatAgent and useAgentChat.
Using AI models Use Workers AI, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, or any provider with your agents.