Build a voice agent that listens to users, thinks with an LLM, and speaks back — all in real-time over WebSocket.
Beta
By the end of this guide you will have:
A server-side voice agent with speech-to-text and text-to-speech
An LLM-powered
onTurn handler that streams responses
Tools that the agent can call during conversation
A React client with a push-to-talk style UI
A Cloudflare account with
Workers AI access Node.js 18+
Scaffold a new Workers project with Vite and React, then add the voice dependencies:
npm create cloudflare@latest voice-agent -- --template cloudflare/agents-starter npm install @cloudflare/voice
The starter gives you a working Vite + React + Cloudflare Workers setup. You will replace the server and client code in the following steps.
Update
wrangler.jsonc to include a Workers AI binding and a Durable Object for your voice agent:
// Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-04-14" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " class_name " : "MyVoiceAgent" " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyVoiceAgent" ] # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-04-14" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] class_name = "MyVoiceAgent" new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyVoiceAgent" ]
Replace
src/server.ts with the following. The
withVoice mixin adds the full voice pipeline — STT, sentence chunking, TTS, and conversation persistence — to a standard
Agent class.
import { Agent , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; import { withVoice , WorkersAIFluxSTT , WorkersAITTS } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; import { streamText , tool , stepCountIs } from "ai" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent ) ; export class MyVoiceAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; async onTurn ( transcript , context ) { const workersAi = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersAi ( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.5" ) , "You are a helpful voice assistant. Keep responses concise — you are being spoken aloud." , ... context . messages . map ( ( m ) => ( { { role : "user" , content : transcript }, description : "Get the current date and time." , inputSchema : z . object ( {} ) , time : new Date () . toLocaleTimeString ( "en-US" , { stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 3 ) , abortSignal : context . signal , return result . textStream ; async onCallStart ( connection ) { await this . speak ( connection , "Hi there! How can I help you today?" ) ; async fetch ( request , env ) { ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) import { Agent , routeAgentRequest , type Connection } from "agents" ; } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; import { streamText , tool , stepCountIs } from "ai" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent ) ; export class MyVoiceAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; async onTurn ( transcript : string , context : VoiceTurnContext ) { const workersAi = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersAi ( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.5" ) , "You are a helpful voice assistant. Keep responses concise — you are being spoken aloud." , ... context . messages . map ( ( m ) => ( { role : m . role as "user" | "assistant" , { role : "user" as const , content : transcript }, description : "Get the current date and time." , inputSchema : z . object ( {} ) , time : new Date () . toLocaleTimeString ( "en-US" , { stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 3 ) , abortSignal : context . signal , return result . textStream ; async onCallStart ( connection : Connection ) { await this . speak ( connection , "Hi there! How can I help you today?" ) ; async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
Key points:
WorkersAIFluxSTT handles continuous speech-to-text — the model detects when the user finishes speaking.
WorkersAITTS converts the LLM response to audio, sentence by sentence.
onTurn receives the transcript and returns a stream. The mixin handles chunking the stream into sentences and synthesizing each one.
onCallStart sends a greeting when the user connects.
context.messages contains the full conversation history from SQLite.
context.signal is aborted if the user interrupts or disconnects.
Replace
src/client.tsx with a React component using the
useVoiceAgent hook. The hook manages the WebSocket connection, mic capture, audio playback, and interrupt detection.
import { useVoiceAgent } from "@cloudflare/voice/react" ; } = useVoiceAgent ( { agent : "MyVoiceAgent" } ) ; < button onClick = { status === "idle" ? startCall : endCall }> { status === "idle" ? "Start Call" : "End Call" } < button onClick = { toggleMute }> { isMuted ? "Unmute" : "Mute" } < em >{ interimTranscript }</ em > { transcript . map (( msg , i ) => ( < strong >{ msg . role }:</ strong > { msg . text } LLM: { metrics . llm_ms }ms | TTS: { metrics . tts_ms }ms | First audio: { metrics . first_audio_ms }ms
The
status field cycles through
"idle" →
"listening" →
"thinking" →
"speaking" →
"listening", giving you everything you need to build a responsive UI.
Open the app in your browser, select
Start Call, and speak. You will see the transcript appear in real time, and the agent's response will play through your speakers.
You can intercept and transform data at each stage of the pipeline. For example, filter out short transcripts (noise) and adjust pronunciation before TTS:
export class MyVoiceAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; afterTranscribe ( transcript , connection ) { if ( transcript . length < 3 ) return null ; beforeSynthesize ( text , connection ) { return text . replace ( / \b AI \b / g , "A.I." ) ; async onTurn ( transcript , context ) { return "You said: " + transcript ; export class MyVoiceAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; afterTranscribe ( transcript : string , connection : Connection ) { if ( transcript . length < 3 ) return null ; beforeSynthesize ( text : string , connection : Connection ) { return text . replace ( / \b AI \b / g , "A.I." ) ; async onTurn ( transcript : string , context : VoiceTurnContext ) { return "You said: " + transcript ;
Returning
null from
afterTranscribe drops the utterance entirely — useful for filtering noise or very short transcripts.
Using third-party providers
Swap in third-party STT or TTS providers without changing your agent logic:
import { ElevenLabsTTS } from "@cloudflare/voice-elevenlabs" ; import { DeepgramSTT } from "@cloudflare/voice-deepgram" ; export class MyVoiceAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new DeepgramSTT ( { apiKey : this . env . DEEPGRAM_API_KEY , tts = new ElevenLabsTTS ( { apiKey : this . env . ELEVENLABS_API_KEY , voiceId : "21m00Tcm4TlvDq8ikWAM" , async onTurn ( transcript , context ) { return "You said: " + transcript ; import { ElevenLabsTTS } from "@cloudflare/voice-elevenlabs" ; import { DeepgramSTT } from "@cloudflare/voice-deepgram" ; export class MyVoiceAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new DeepgramSTT ( { apiKey : this . env . DEEPGRAM_API_KEY , tts = new ElevenLabsTTS ( { apiKey : this . env . ELEVENLABS_API_KEY , voiceId : "21m00Tcm4TlvDq8ikWAM" , async onTurn ( transcript : string , context : VoiceTurnContext ) { return "You said: " + transcript ;
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