Build a voice agent that listens to users, thinks with an LLM, and speaks back — all in real-time over WebSocket. Beta

By the end of this guide you will have:

A server-side voice agent with speech-to-text and text-to-speech

An LLM-powered onTurn handler that streams responses

handler that streams responses Tools that the agent can call during conversation

A React client with a push-to-talk style UI

Prerequisites

A Cloudflare account with Workers AI access

Node.js 18+

1. Create the project

Scaffold a new Workers project with Vite and React, then add the voice dependencies:

Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest voice-agent -- --template cloudflare/agents-starter cd voice-agent npm install @cloudflare/voice

The starter gives you a working Vite + React + Cloudflare Workers setup. You will replace the server and client code in the following steps.

2. Configure wrangler

Update wrangler.jsonc to include a Workers AI binding and a Durable Object for your voice agent:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " name " : "voice-agent" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-04-14" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " main " : "src/server.ts" , " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" }, " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "MyVoiceAgent" , " class_name " : "MyVoiceAgent" } ] }, " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyVoiceAgent" ] } ] } Explain Code TOML name = "voice-agent" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-04-14" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] main = "src/server.ts" [ ai ] binding = "AI" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "MyVoiceAgent" class_name = "MyVoiceAgent" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyVoiceAgent" ] Explain Code

3. Build the server

Replace src/server.ts with the following. The withVoice mixin adds the full voice pipeline — STT, sentence chunking, TTS, and conversation persistence — to a standard Agent class.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; import { withVoice , WorkersAIFluxSTT , WorkersAITTS } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; import { streamText , tool , stepCountIs } from "ai" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { z } from "zod" ; const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent ) ; export class MyVoiceAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; async onTurn ( transcript , context ) { const workersAi = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersAi ( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.5" ) , system : "You are a helpful voice assistant. Keep responses concise — you are being spoken aloud." , messages : [ ... context . messages . map ( ( m ) => ( { role : m . role , content : m . content , } )) , { role : "user" , content : transcript }, ] , tools : { get_current_time : tool ( { description : "Get the current date and time." , inputSchema : z . object ( {} ) , execute : async () => ( { time : new Date () . toLocaleTimeString ( "en-US" , { hour : "2-digit" , minute : "2-digit" , } ) , } ) , } ) , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 3 ) , abortSignal : context . signal , } ) ; return result . textStream ; } async onCallStart ( connection ) { await this . speak ( connection , "Hi there! How can I help you today?" ) ; } } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, }; Explain Code TypeScript import { Agent , routeAgentRequest , type Connection } from "agents" ; import { withVoice , WorkersAIFluxSTT , WorkersAITTS , type VoiceTurnContext , } from "@cloudflare/voice" ; import { streamText , tool , stepCountIs } from "ai" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { z } from "zod" ; const VoiceAgent = withVoice ( Agent ) ; export class MyVoiceAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; async onTurn ( transcript : string , context : VoiceTurnContext ) { const workersAi = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersAi ( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.5" ) , system : "You are a helpful voice assistant. Keep responses concise — you are being spoken aloud." , messages : [ ... context . messages . map ( ( m ) => ( { role : m . role as "user" | "assistant" , content : m . content , } )) , { role : "user" as const , content : transcript }, ] , tools : { get_current_time : tool ( { description : "Get the current date and time." , inputSchema : z . object ( {} ) , execute : async () => ( { time : new Date () . toLocaleTimeString ( "en-US" , { hour : "2-digit" , minute : "2-digit" , } ) , } ) , } ) , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 3 ) , abortSignal : context . signal , } ) ; return result . textStream ; } async onCallStart ( connection : Connection ) { await this . speak ( connection , "Hi there! How can I help you today?" ) ; } } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; Explain Code

Key points:

WorkersAIFluxSTT handles continuous speech-to-text — the model detects when the user finishes speaking.

handles continuous speech-to-text — the model detects when the user finishes speaking. WorkersAITTS converts the LLM response to audio, sentence by sentence.

converts the LLM response to audio, sentence by sentence. onTurn receives the transcript and returns a stream. The mixin handles chunking the stream into sentences and synthesizing each one.

receives the transcript and returns a stream. The mixin handles chunking the stream into sentences and synthesizing each one. onCallStart sends a greeting when the user connects.

sends a greeting when the user connects. context.messages contains the full conversation history from SQLite.

contains the full conversation history from SQLite. context.signal is aborted if the user interrupts or disconnects.

4. Build the client

Replace src/client.tsx with a React component using the useVoiceAgent hook. The hook manages the WebSocket connection, mic capture, audio playback, and interrupt detection.

import { useVoiceAgent } from "@cloudflare/voice/react" ; function App () { const { status , transcript , interimTranscript , metrics , audioLevel , isMuted , startCall , endCall , toggleMute , } = useVoiceAgent ( { agent : "MyVoiceAgent" } ) ; return ( < div > < h1 >Voice Agent</ h1 > < p >Status: { status }</ p > < div > < button onClick = { status === "idle" ? startCall : endCall }> { status === "idle" ? "Start Call" : "End Call" } </ button > { status !== "idle" && ( < button onClick = { toggleMute }> { isMuted ? "Unmute" : "Mute" } </ button > )} </ div > { interimTranscript && ( < p > < em >{ interimTranscript }</ em > </ p > )} { transcript . map (( msg , i ) => ( < p key = { i }> < strong >{ msg . role }:</ strong > { msg . text } </ p > ))} { metrics && ( < p > LLM: { metrics . llm_ms }ms | TTS: { metrics . tts_ms }ms | First audio: { metrics . first_audio_ms }ms </ p > )} </ div > ) ; } Explain Code

The status field cycles through "idle" → "listening" → "thinking" → "speaking" → "listening" , giving you everything you need to build a responsive UI.

5. Run it

Terminal window npm run dev

Open the app in your browser, select Start Call, and speak. You will see the transcript appear in real time, and the agent's response will play through your speakers.

Adding pipeline hooks

You can intercept and transform data at each stage of the pipeline. For example, filter out short transcripts (noise) and adjust pronunciation before TTS:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyVoiceAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; afterTranscribe ( transcript , connection ) { if ( transcript . length < 3 ) return null ; return transcript ; } beforeSynthesize ( text , connection ) { return text . replace ( / \b AI \b / g , "A.I." ) ; } async onTurn ( transcript , context ) { return "You said: " + transcript ; } } Explain Code TypeScript export class MyVoiceAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new WorkersAIFluxSTT ( this . env . AI ) ; tts = new WorkersAITTS ( this . env . AI ) ; afterTranscribe ( transcript : string , connection : Connection ) { if ( transcript . length < 3 ) return null ; return transcript ; } beforeSynthesize ( text : string , connection : Connection ) { return text . replace ( / \b AI \b / g , "A.I." ) ; } async onTurn ( transcript : string , context : VoiceTurnContext ) { return "You said: " + transcript ; } } Explain Code

Returning null from afterTranscribe drops the utterance entirely — useful for filtering noise or very short transcripts.

Using third-party providers

Swap in third-party STT or TTS providers without changing your agent logic:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { ElevenLabsTTS } from "@cloudflare/voice-elevenlabs" ; import { DeepgramSTT } from "@cloudflare/voice-deepgram" ; export class MyVoiceAgent extends VoiceAgent { transcriber = new DeepgramSTT ( { apiKey : this . env . DEEPGRAM_API_KEY , } ) ; tts = new ElevenLabsTTS ( { apiKey : this . env . ELEVENLABS_API_KEY , voiceId : "21m00Tcm4TlvDq8ikWAM" , } ) ; async onTurn ( transcript , context ) { return "You said: " + transcript ; } } Explain Code TypeScript import { ElevenLabsTTS } from "@cloudflare/voice-elevenlabs" ; import { DeepgramSTT } from "@cloudflare/voice-deepgram" ; export class MyVoiceAgent extends VoiceAgent < Env > { transcriber = new DeepgramSTT ( { apiKey : this . env . DEEPGRAM_API_KEY , } ) ; tts = new ElevenLabsTTS ( { apiKey : this . env . ELEVENLABS_API_KEY , voiceId : "21m00Tcm4TlvDq8ikWAM" , } ) ; async onTurn ( transcript : string , context : VoiceTurnContext ) { return "You said: " + transcript ; } } Explain Code

Next steps

Voice agents API reference Full reference for withVoice, withVoiceInput, React hooks, VoiceClient, and all providers.

Chat agents Build text-based AI chat with AIChatAgent and useAgentChat.