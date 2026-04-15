The Session API provides persistent conversation storage for agents, with tree-structured messages, context blocks, compaction, full-text search, and AI-controllable tools. It runs entirely on Durable Object SQLite — no external database needed.
import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { Session } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { session = Session . create ( this ) provider : { get : async () => "You are a helpful assistant." }, description : "Learned facts about the user" , async onMessage ( message ) { await this . session . appendMessage ( message ) ; const history = this . session . getHistory () ; const system = await this . session . freezeSystemPrompt () ; const tools = await this . session . tools () ; // Pass history, system prompt, and tools to your LLM import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { Session } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { session = Session . create ( this ) provider : { get : async () => "You are a helpful assistant." }, description : "Learned facts about the user" , async onMessage ( message : unknown ) { await this . session . appendMessage ( message ) ; const history = this . session . getHistory () ; const system = await this . session . freezeSystemPrompt () ; const tools = await this . session . tools () ; // Pass history, system prompt, and tools to your LLM
Builder API (recommended)
Use
Session.create(agent) with a chainable builder. Context providers without an explicit
provider option are auto-wired to SQLite.
const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are helpful." } } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts" , maxTokens : 1100 } ) . onCompaction ( myCompactFn ) const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are helpful." } } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts" , maxTokens : 1100 } ) . onCompaction ( myCompactFn )
For full control over providers:
} from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; const session = new Session ( new AgentSessionProvider ( this ) , { provider : new AgentContextProvider ( this , "memory" ) , { label : "soul" , provider : { get : async () => "You are helpful." } }, } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; const session = new Session ( new AgentSessionProvider ( this ) , { provider : new AgentContextProvider ( this , "memory" ) , { label : "soul" , provider : { get : async () => "You are helpful." } },
All builder methods return
this for chaining. Order does not matter — providers are resolved lazily on first use.
Method Description
Session.create(agent)
Static factory.
agent is any object with a
sql tagged template method (your Agent or Durable Object).
.forSession(sessionId)
Namespace this session by ID. Required for multi-session isolation when not using
SessionManager.
.withContext(label, options?)
Add a context block. Refer to Context blocks.
.withCachedPrompt(provider?)
Enable system prompt persistence. The prompt is frozen on first use and survives hibernation and eviction.
.onCompaction(fn)
Register a compaction function. Refer to Compaction.
.compactAfter(tokenThreshold)
Auto-compact when estimated token count exceeds the threshold. Requires
.onCompaction().
Messages use the
SessionMessage type — a minimal shape with
id,
role,
parts, and optional
createdAt. The Vercel AI SDK's
UIMessage is structurally compatible and can be passed directly. The session stores messages in a tree structure via
parent_id, enabling branching conversations.
// Append — auto-parents to the latest leaf unless parentId is specified await session . appendMessage ( message ) ; await session . appendMessage ( message , parentId ) ; // Update an existing message (matched by message.id) session . updateMessage ( message ) ; // Delete specific messages session . deleteMessages ([ "msg-1" , "msg-2" ]) ; // Clear all messages and skill state // Append — auto-parents to the latest leaf unless parentId is specified await session . appendMessage ( message ) ; await session . appendMessage ( message , parentId ) ; // Update an existing message (matched by message.id) session . updateMessage ( message ) ; // Delete specific messages session . deleteMessages ([ "msg-1" , "msg-2" ]) ; // Clear all messages and skill state
// Linear history from root to the latest leaf const messages = session . getHistory () ; // History to a specific leaf (for branching) const branch = session . getHistory ( leafId ) ; const msg = session . getMessage ( "msg-1" ) ; // Get the newest message const latest = session . getLatestLeaf () ; // Count messages in path const count = session . getPathLength () ; // Linear history from root to the latest leaf const messages = session . getHistory () ; // History to a specific leaf (for branching) const branch = session . getHistory ( leafId ) ; const msg = session . getMessage ( "msg-1" ) ; // Get the newest message const latest = session . getLatestLeaf () ; // Count messages in path const count = session . getPathLength () ;
Messages form a tree. When you
appendMessage with a
parentId that already has children, you create a branch. Use
getBranches() to get all child messages branching from a given point:
// Get all child messages that branch from messageId const branches = session . getBranches ( messageId ) ; // Get all child messages that branch from messageId const branches = session . getBranches ( messageId ) ;
This powers features like response regeneration — pass the user message ID to get both the original and regenerated responses.
getHistory(leafId) walks the chosen path.
Full-text search over the conversation history using SQLite FTS5:
const results = session . search ( "deployment Friday" , { limit : 10 } ) ; // Returns: Array<{ id, role, content, createdAt? }> const results = session . search ( "deployment Friday" , { limit : 10 } ) ; // Returns: Array<{ id, role, content, createdAt? }>
Uses porter stemming and unicode tokenization. The search covers all messages in the session.
Context blocks are persistent key-value sections injected into the system prompt. Each block has a
label, optional description, and a provider that determines its behavior.
There are four provider types, detected by duck-typing:
Provider Interface Behavior AI tool ContextProvider
get()
Read-only block in system prompt — WritableContextProvider
get() +
set()
Writable via AI
set_context
SkillProvider
get() +
load() +
set?()
On-demand keyed documents.
get() returns a metadata listing;
load(key) fetches full content.
load_context,
unload_context,
set_context
SearchProvider
get() +
search() +
set?()
Full-text searchable entries.
get() returns a summary;
search(query) runs FTS5.
search_context,
set_context
— SQLite-backed writable context. This is the default when using the builder without an explicit provider.
AgentContextProvider
import { AgentContextProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; new AgentContextProvider ( this , "memory" ) ; import { AgentContextProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; new AgentContextProvider ( this , "memory" ) ;
— Cloudflare R2 bucket for on-demand document loading. Skills are listed in the system prompt as metadata; the model loads full content on demand via
R2SkillProvider
load_context.
import { R2SkillProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "skills" , { provider : new R2SkillProvider ( env . SKILLS_BUCKET , { prefix : "skills/" } ) , import { R2SkillProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "skills" , { provider : new R2SkillProvider ( env . SKILLS_BUCKET , { prefix : "skills/" } ) ,
— SQLite FTS5 searchable context. Entries are indexed and searchable by the model via
AgentSearchProvider
search_context.
import { AgentSearchProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "knowledge" , { description : "Searchable knowledge base" , provider : new AgentSearchProvider ( this ) , import { AgentSearchProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "knowledge" , { description : "Searchable knowledge base" , provider : new AgentSearchProvider ( this ) ,
Adding and removing context at runtime
Blocks can be added and removed dynamically after initialization:
// Add a new block (auto-wires to SQLite if no provider given) await session . addContext ( "extension-notes" , { description : "From extension X" , session . removeContext ( "extension-notes" ) ; // Rebuild the system prompt to reflect changes await session . refreshSystemPrompt () ; // Add a new block (auto-wires to SQLite if no provider given) await session . addContext ( "extension-notes" , { description : "From extension X" , session . removeContext ( "extension-notes" ) ; // Rebuild the system prompt to reflect changes await session . refreshSystemPrompt () ;
Reading and writing context
const block = session . getContextBlock ( "memory" ) ; // { label, description?, content, tokens, maxTokens?, writable, isSkill, isSearchable } const blocks = session . getContextBlocks () ; // Replace content entirely await session . replaceContextBlock ( "memory" , "User likes coffee." ) ; await session . appendContextBlock ( "memory" , " \n User prefers dark roast." ) ; const block = session . getContextBlock ( "memory" ) ; // { label, description?, content, tokens, maxTokens?, writable, isSkill, isSearchable } const blocks = session . getContextBlocks () ; // Replace content entirely await session . replaceContextBlock ( "memory" , "User likes coffee." ) ; await session . appendContextBlock ( "memory" , " \n User prefers dark roast." ) ;
The system prompt is built from all context blocks with headers and metadata:
══════════════════════════════════════════════ SOUL (Identity) [readonly] ══════════════════════════════════════════════ You are a helpful assistant. ══════════════════════════════════════════════ MEMORY (Learned facts) [45% — 495/1100 tokens] ══════════════════════════════════════════════
// Freeze — first call renders and persists; subsequent calls return cached value const prompt = await session . freezeSystemPrompt () ; // Refresh — re-render from current block state and persist const updated = await session . refreshSystemPrompt () ; // Freeze — first call renders and persists; subsequent calls return cached value const prompt = await session . freezeSystemPrompt () ; // Refresh — re-render from current block state and persist const updated = await session . refreshSystemPrompt () ;
The frozen prompt survives Durable Object hibernation and eviction when
withCachedPrompt() is enabled.
Session automatically generates tools based on the provider types of your context blocks. Pass these to your LLM alongside your own tools.
const tools = await session . tools () ; const allTools = { ... tools , ... myTools }; const tools = await session . tools () ; const allTools = { ... tools , ... myTools };
Generated when any writable block exists. Writes to regular blocks, skill blocks (keyed), or search blocks (keyed). Enforces
maxTokens limits.
Generated when any skill block exists. Loads full content by key from a
SkillProvider.
Generated alongside
load_context. Frees context space by unloading a previously loaded skill. The skill remains available for re-loading.
Generated when any search block exists. Full-text search within a searchable context block. Returns top 10 results by FTS5 rank.
Available on
SessionManager only. Searches across all sessions.
Compaction summarizes older messages to keep conversations within token limits. Original messages are preserved in SQLite — the summary is a non-destructive overlay applied at read time.
import { createCompactFunction } from "agents/experimental/memory/utils/compaction-helpers" ; const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "memory" , { maxTokens : 1100 } ) generateText ( { model : myModel , prompt } ) . then ( ( r ) => r . text ) , import { createCompactFunction } from "agents/experimental/memory/utils/compaction-helpers" ; const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "memory" , { maxTokens : 1100 } ) generateText ( { model : myModel , prompt } ) . then ( ( r ) => r . text ) ,
Protect head — first N messages are never compacted (default 3)
Protect tail — walk backward from the end, accumulating tokens up to a budget (default 20K tokens)
Align boundaries — shift boundaries to avoid splitting tool call/result pairs
Summarize middle — send the middle section to an LLM with a structured format (Topic, Key Points, Current State, Open Items)
Store overlay — saved in the
assistant_compactions table, keyed by
fromMessageId and
toMessageId
Iterative — on subsequent compactions, the existing summary is passed to the LLM to update rather than replace
When
getHistory() is called, compaction overlays are applied transparently — the compacted range is replaced by a synthetic summary message.
const result = await session . compact () ; // Or manage overlays directly session . addCompaction ( "Summary of messages 1-50" , "msg-1" , "msg-50" ) ; const overlays = session . getCompactions () ; const result = await session . compact () ; // Or manage overlays directly session . addCompaction ( "Summary of messages 1-50" , "msg-1" , "msg-50" ) ; const overlays = session . getCompactions () ;
When
.compactAfter(threshold) is set,
appendMessage() checks the estimated token count after each write. If it exceeds the threshold,
compact() is called automatically. Auto-compaction failure is non-fatal — the message is already saved.
Note
Token estimation is heuristic (not tiktoken). It uses
max(chars/4, words*1.3) with 4 tokens per-message overhead. Tiktoken would add 80–120 MB heap overhead, which exceeds Cloudflare Workers' 128 MB limit.
SessionManager is a registry for multiple named sessions within a single Durable Object. It provides lifecycle management, convenience methods, and cross-session search.
Creating a SessionManager
import { SessionManager } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; const manager = SessionManager . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are helpful." } } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts" , maxTokens : 1100 } ) . onCompaction ( myCompactFn ) . withSearchableHistory ( "history" ) ; import { SessionManager } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; const manager = SessionManager . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are helpful." } } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts" , maxTokens : 1100 } ) . onCompaction ( myCompactFn ) . withSearchableHistory ( "history" ) ;
Context blocks, prompt caching, and compaction settings are propagated to all sessions created through the manager. Provider keys are automatically namespaced by session ID.
Method Description
SessionManager.create(agent)
Static factory.
.withContext(label, options?)
Add context block template for all sessions.
.withCachedPrompt(provider?)
Enable prompt persistence for all sessions.
.onCompaction(fn)
Register compaction function for all sessions.
.compactAfter(tokenThreshold)
Auto-compact threshold for all sessions.
.withSearchableHistory(label)
Add a cross-session searchable history block. The model can search past conversations from any session.
const info = manager . create ( "My Chat" ) ; const info2 = manager . create ( "My Chat" , { parentSessionId : "parent-id" , model : "claude-sonnet-4-20250514" , // Get session metadata (null if not found) const session = manager . get ( sessionId ) ; // List all sessions (ordered by updated_at DESC) const sessions = manager . list () ; manager . rename ( sessionId , "New Name" ) ; // Delete (clears messages too) manager . delete ( sessionId ) ; const info = manager . create ( "My Chat" ) ; const info2 = manager . create ( "My Chat" , { parentSessionId : "parent-id" , model : "claude-sonnet-4-20250514" , // Get session metadata (null if not found) const session = manager . get ( sessionId ) ; // List all sessions (ordered by updated_at DESC) const sessions = manager . list () ; manager . rename ( sessionId , "New Name" ) ; // Delete (clears messages too) manager . delete ( sessionId ) ;
// Get or create the Session instance for an ID // Lazy — creates on first access, caches for subsequent calls const session = manager . getSession ( sessionId ) ; // Get or create the Session instance for an ID // Lazy — creates on first access, caches for subsequent calls const session = manager . getSession ( sessionId ) ;
Message convenience methods
These delegate to the underlying Session and update the session's
updated_at timestamp:
// Append a single message await manager . append ( sessionId , message , parentId ) ; // Add or update (upsert) await manager . upsert ( sessionId , message , parentId ) ; // Batch append (auto-chains parent IDs) await manager . appendAll ( sessionId , messages , parentId ) ; const history = manager . getHistory ( sessionId , leafId ) ; const count = manager . getMessageCount ( sessionId ) ; manager . clearMessages ( sessionId ) ; // Delete specific messages manager . deleteMessages ( sessionId , [ "msg-1" ]) ; // Append a single message await manager . append ( sessionId , message , parentId ) ; // Add or update (upsert) await manager . upsert ( sessionId , message , parentId ) ; // Batch append (auto-chains parent IDs) await manager . appendAll ( sessionId , messages , parentId ) ; const history = manager . getHistory ( sessionId , leafId ) ; const count = manager . getMessageCount ( sessionId ) ; manager . clearMessages ( sessionId ) ; // Delete specific messages manager . deleteMessages ( sessionId , [ "msg-1" ]) ;
Fork a session at a specific message — copies history up to that point into a new session:
const forked = await manager . fork ( sessionId , atMessageId , "Forked Chat" ) ; // forked.parent_session_id === sessionId const forked = await manager . fork ( sessionId , atMessageId , "Forked Chat" ) ; // forked.parent_session_id === sessionId
manager . addUsage ( sessionId , inputTokens , outputTokens , cost ) ; manager . addUsage ( sessionId , inputTokens , outputTokens , cost ) ;
// Search across all sessions (FTS5) const results = manager . search ( "deployment Friday" , { limit : 20 } ) ; // Get tools for the model (includes session_search) const tools = manager . tools () ; // Search across all sessions (FTS5) const results = manager . search ( "deployment Friday" , { limit : 20 } ) ; // Get tools for the model (includes session_search) const tools = manager . tools () ;
Implement any of the four provider interfaces to plug in your own storage:
get : async () => "Static content here" , // Writable context (enables set_context tool) get : async () => fetchFromMyDB () , set : async ( content ) => saveToMyDB ( content ) , // Skill provider (enables load_context tool) get : async () => "- api-ref: API Reference \n - guide: User Guide" , load : async ( key ) => fetchDocument ( key ) , set : async ( key , content , description ) => saveDocument ( key , content , description ) , // Search provider (enables search_context tool) get : async () => "42 entries indexed" , search : async ( query ) => searchMyIndex ( query ) , set : async ( key , content ) => indexContent ( key , content ) , const myProvider : ContextProvider = { get : async () => "Static content here" , // Writable context (enables set_context tool) const myWritable : WritableContextProvider = { get : async () => fetchFromMyDB () , set : async ( content ) => saveToMyDB ( content ) , // Skill provider (enables load_context tool) const mySkills : SkillProvider = { get : async () => "- api-ref: API Reference \n - guide: User Guide" , load : async ( key ) => fetchDocument ( key ) , set : async ( key , content , description ) => saveDocument ( key , content , description ) , // Search provider (enables search_context tool) const mySearch : SearchProvider = { get : async () => "42 entries indexed" , search : async ( query ) => searchMyIndex ( query ) , set : async ( key , content ) => indexContent ( key , content ) ,
You can also implement
SessionProvider to replace the SQLite storage entirely:
appendMessage ( message , parentId ) { deleteMessages ( messageIds ) { addCompaction ( summary , fromId , toId ) { searchMessages ( query , limit ) { const myStorage : SessionProvider = { getMessage ( id ) { /* ... */ }, getHistory ( leafId ? ) { /* ... */ }, getLatestLeaf () { /* ... */ }, getBranches ( messageId ) { /* ... */ }, getPathLength ( leafId ? ) { /* ... */ }, appendMessage ( message , parentId ? ) { /* ... */ }, updateMessage ( message ) { /* ... */ }, deleteMessages ( messageIds ) { /* ... */ }, clearMessages () { /* ... */ }, addCompaction ( summary , fromId , toId ) { /* ... */ }, getCompactions () { /* ... */ }, searchMessages ( query , limit ) { /* ... */ },
All storage is in Durable Object SQLite. Tables are created lazily on first use.
Table Purpose
assistant_messages
Tree-structured messages with
id,
session_id,
parent_id,
role,
content (JSON),
created_at
assistant_compactions
Compaction overlays with
summary,
from_message_id,
to_message_id
assistant_fts
FTS5 virtual table for message search (porter stemming, unicode tokenization)
assistant_sessions
Session registry (SessionManager only) with
name,
parent_session_id,
model,
source, token/cost counters
cf_agents_context_blocks
Persistent context block storage (
AgentContextProvider)
cf_agents_search_entries /
cf_agents_search_fts
Searchable context entries and FTS5 index (
AgentSearchProvider)
Think — opinionated chat agent that uses Session for conversation storage via
configureSession()
Chat agents —
AIChatAgent with its own message persistence layer
Store and sync state —
setState() for simpler key-value persistence