The Session API provides persistent conversation storage for agents, with tree-structured messages, context blocks, compaction, full-text search, and AI-controllable tools. It runs entirely on Durable Object SQLite — no external database needed.

Experimental The Session API is under agents/experimental/memory/session . The API surface is stable but may evolve before graduating to the main package.

Quick start

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { Session } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are a helpful assistant." }, } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts about the user" , maxTokens : 1100 , } ) . withCachedPrompt () ; async onMessage ( message ) { await this . session . appendMessage ( message ) ; const history = this . session . getHistory () ; const system = await this . session . freezeSystemPrompt () ; const tools = await this . session . tools () ; // Pass history, system prompt, and tools to your LLM } } Explain Code TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { Session } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are a helpful assistant." }, } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts about the user" , maxTokens : 1100 , } ) . withCachedPrompt () ; async onMessage ( message : unknown ) { await this . session . appendMessage ( message ) ; const history = this . session . getHistory () ; const system = await this . session . freezeSystemPrompt () ; const tools = await this . session . tools () ; // Pass history, system prompt, and tools to your LLM } } Explain Code

Creating a session

Builder API (recommended)

Use Session.create(agent) with a chainable builder. Context providers without an explicit provider option are auto-wired to SQLite.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are helpful." } } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts" , maxTokens : 1100 } ) . withCachedPrompt () . onCompaction ( myCompactFn ) . compactAfter ( 100_000 ) ; TypeScript const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are helpful." } } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts" , maxTokens : 1100 } ) . withCachedPrompt () . onCompaction ( myCompactFn ) . compactAfter ( 100_000 ) ;

Direct constructor

For full control over providers:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Session , AgentSessionProvider , AgentContextProvider , } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; const session = new Session ( new AgentSessionProvider ( this ) , { context : [ { label : "memory" , description : "Notes" , maxTokens : 500 , provider : new AgentContextProvider ( this , "memory" ) , }, { label : "soul" , provider : { get : async () => "You are helpful." } }, ] , } ) ; Explain Code TypeScript import { Session , AgentSessionProvider , AgentContextProvider , } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; const session = new Session ( new AgentSessionProvider ( this ) , { context : [ { label : "memory" , description : "Notes" , maxTokens : 500 , provider : new AgentContextProvider ( this , "memory" ) , }, { label : "soul" , provider : { get : async () => "You are helpful." } }, ] , } ) ; Explain Code

Builder methods

All builder methods return this for chaining. Order does not matter — providers are resolved lazily on first use.

Method Description Session.create(agent) Static factory. agent is any object with a sql tagged template method (your Agent or Durable Object). .forSession(sessionId) Namespace this session by ID. Required for multi-session isolation when not using SessionManager . .withContext(label, options?) Add a context block. Refer to Context blocks. .withCachedPrompt(provider?) Enable system prompt persistence. The prompt is frozen on first use and survives hibernation and eviction. .onCompaction(fn) Register a compaction function. Refer to Compaction. .compactAfter(tokenThreshold) Auto-compact when estimated token count exceeds the threshold. Requires .onCompaction() .

Messages

Messages use the SessionMessage type — a minimal shape with id , role , parts , and optional createdAt . The Vercel AI SDK's UIMessage is structurally compatible and can be passed directly. The session stores messages in a tree structure via parent_id , enabling branching conversations.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Append — auto-parents to the latest leaf unless parentId is specified await session . appendMessage ( message ) ; await session . appendMessage ( message , parentId ) ; // Update an existing message (matched by message.id) session . updateMessage ( message ) ; // Delete specific messages session . deleteMessages ([ "msg-1" , "msg-2" ]) ; // Clear all messages and skill state session . clearMessages () ; Explain Code TypeScript // Append — auto-parents to the latest leaf unless parentId is specified await session . appendMessage ( message ) ; await session . appendMessage ( message , parentId ) ; // Update an existing message (matched by message.id) session . updateMessage ( message ) ; // Delete specific messages session . deleteMessages ([ "msg-1" , "msg-2" ]) ; // Clear all messages and skill state session . clearMessages () ; Explain Code

Note appendMessage() is async because it may trigger auto-compaction. The underlying SQLite write is synchronous. All other write methods ( updateMessage , deleteMessages , clearMessages ) are synchronous.

Reading history

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Linear history from root to the latest leaf const messages = session . getHistory () ; // History to a specific leaf (for branching) const branch = session . getHistory ( leafId ) ; // Get a single message const msg = session . getMessage ( "msg-1" ) ; // Get the newest message const latest = session . getLatestLeaf () ; // Count messages in path const count = session . getPathLength () ; Explain Code TypeScript // Linear history from root to the latest leaf const messages = session . getHistory () ; // History to a specific leaf (for branching) const branch = session . getHistory ( leafId ) ; // Get a single message const msg = session . getMessage ( "msg-1" ) ; // Get the newest message const latest = session . getLatestLeaf () ; // Count messages in path const count = session . getPathLength () ; Explain Code

Branching

Messages form a tree. When you appendMessage with a parentId that already has children, you create a branch. Use getBranches() to get all child messages branching from a given point:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Get all child messages that branch from messageId const branches = session . getBranches ( messageId ) ; TypeScript // Get all child messages that branch from messageId const branches = session . getBranches ( messageId ) ;

This powers features like response regeneration — pass the user message ID to get both the original and regenerated responses. getHistory(leafId) walks the chosen path.

Search

Full-text search over the conversation history using SQLite FTS5:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const results = session . search ( "deployment Friday" , { limit : 10 } ) ; // Returns: Array<{ id, role, content, createdAt? }> TypeScript const results = session . search ( "deployment Friday" , { limit : 10 } ) ; // Returns: Array<{ id, role, content, createdAt? }>

Uses porter stemming and unicode tokenization. The search covers all messages in the session.

Context blocks

Context blocks are persistent key-value sections injected into the system prompt. Each block has a label, optional description, and a provider that determines its behavior.

Provider types

There are four provider types, detected by duck-typing:

Provider Interface Behavior AI tool ContextProvider get() Read-only block in system prompt — WritableContextProvider get() + set() Writable via AI set_context SkillProvider get() + load() + set?() On-demand keyed documents. get() returns a metadata listing; load(key) fetches full content. load_context , unload_context , set_context SearchProvider get() + search() + set?() Full-text searchable entries. get() returns a summary; search(query) runs FTS5. search_context , set_context

Built-in providers

AgentContextProvider — SQLite-backed writable context. This is the default when using the builder without an explicit provider.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AgentContextProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; new AgentContextProvider ( this , "memory" ) ; TypeScript import { AgentContextProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; new AgentContextProvider ( this , "memory" ) ;

R2SkillProvider — Cloudflare R2 bucket for on-demand document loading. Skills are listed in the system prompt as metadata; the model loads full content on demand via load_context .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { R2SkillProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "skills" , { provider : new R2SkillProvider ( env . SKILLS_BUCKET , { prefix : "skills/" } ) , } ) ; TypeScript import { R2SkillProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "skills" , { provider : new R2SkillProvider ( env . SKILLS_BUCKET , { prefix : "skills/" } ) , } ) ;

AgentSearchProvider — SQLite FTS5 searchable context. Entries are indexed and searchable by the model via search_context .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AgentSearchProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "knowledge" , { description : "Searchable knowledge base" , provider : new AgentSearchProvider ( this ) , } ) ; TypeScript import { AgentSearchProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "knowledge" , { description : "Searchable knowledge base" , provider : new AgentSearchProvider ( this ) , } ) ;

Adding and removing context at runtime

Blocks can be added and removed dynamically after initialization:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Add a new block (auto-wires to SQLite if no provider given) await session . addContext ( "extension-notes" , { description : "From extension X" , maxTokens : 500 , } ) ; // Remove it session . removeContext ( "extension-notes" ) ; // Rebuild the system prompt to reflect changes await session . refreshSystemPrompt () ; Explain Code TypeScript // Add a new block (auto-wires to SQLite if no provider given) await session . addContext ( "extension-notes" , { description : "From extension X" , maxTokens : 500 , } ) ; // Remove it session . removeContext ( "extension-notes" ) ; // Rebuild the system prompt to reflect changes await session . refreshSystemPrompt () ; Explain Code

Note addContext and removeContext do not automatically update the frozen system prompt. Call refreshSystemPrompt() afterward.

Reading and writing context

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Read a single block const block = session . getContextBlock ( "memory" ) ; // { label, description?, content, tokens, maxTokens?, writable, isSkill, isSearchable } // Read all blocks const blocks = session . getContextBlocks () ; // Replace content entirely await session . replaceContextBlock ( "memory" , "User likes coffee." ) ; // Append content await session . appendContextBlock ( "memory" , "

User prefers dark roast." ) ; Explain Code TypeScript // Read a single block const block = session . getContextBlock ( "memory" ) ; // { label, description?, content, tokens, maxTokens?, writable, isSkill, isSearchable } // Read all blocks const blocks = session . getContextBlocks () ; // Replace content entirely await session . replaceContextBlock ( "memory" , "User likes coffee." ) ; // Append content await session . appendContextBlock ( "memory" , "

User prefers dark roast." ) ; Explain Code

System prompt

The system prompt is built from all context blocks with headers and metadata:

══════════════════════════════════════════════ SOUL (Identity) [readonly] ══════════════════════════════════════════════ You are a helpful assistant. ══════════════════════════════════════════════ MEMORY (Learned facts) [45% — 495/1100 tokens] ══════════════════════════════════════════════ User likes coffee. User prefers dark roast. Explain Code

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Freeze — first call renders and persists; subsequent calls return cached value const prompt = await session . freezeSystemPrompt () ; // Refresh — re-render from current block state and persist const updated = await session . refreshSystemPrompt () ; TypeScript // Freeze — first call renders and persists; subsequent calls return cached value const prompt = await session . freezeSystemPrompt () ; // Refresh — re-render from current block state and persist const updated = await session . refreshSystemPrompt () ;

The frozen prompt survives Durable Object hibernation and eviction when withCachedPrompt() is enabled.

Session automatically generates tools based on the provider types of your context blocks. Pass these to your LLM alongside your own tools.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const tools = await session . tools () ; const allTools = { ... tools , ... myTools }; TypeScript const tools = await session . tools () ; const allTools = { ... tools , ... myTools };

Generated when any writable block exists. Writes to regular blocks, skill blocks (keyed), or search blocks (keyed). Enforces maxTokens limits.

Generated when any skill block exists. Loads full content by key from a SkillProvider .

Generated alongside load_context . Frees context space by unloading a previously loaded skill. The skill remains available for re-loading.

Generated when any search block exists. Full-text search within a searchable context block. Returns top 10 results by FTS5 rank.

Available on SessionManager only. Searches across all sessions.

Compaction

Compaction summarizes older messages to keep conversations within token limits. Original messages are preserved in SQLite — the summary is a non-destructive overlay applied at read time.

Setup

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createCompactFunction } from "agents/experimental/memory/utils/compaction-helpers" ; const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "memory" , { maxTokens : 1100 } ) . onCompaction ( createCompactFunction ( { summarize : ( prompt ) => generateText ( { model : myModel , prompt } ) . then ( ( r ) => r . text ) , protectHead : 3 , tailTokenBudget : 20000 , minTailMessages : 2 , } ) , ) . compactAfter ( 100_000 ) ; Explain Code TypeScript import { createCompactFunction } from "agents/experimental/memory/utils/compaction-helpers" ; const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "memory" , { maxTokens : 1100 } ) . onCompaction ( createCompactFunction ( { summarize : ( prompt ) => generateText ( { model : myModel , prompt } ) . then ( ( r ) => r . text ) , protectHead : 3 , tailTokenBudget : 20000 , minTailMessages : 2 , } ) , ) . compactAfter ( 100_000 ) ; Explain Code

How compaction works

Protect head — first N messages are never compacted (default 3) Protect tail — walk backward from the end, accumulating tokens up to a budget (default 20K tokens) Align boundaries — shift boundaries to avoid splitting tool call/result pairs Summarize middle — send the middle section to an LLM with a structured format (Topic, Key Points, Current State, Open Items) Store overlay — saved in the assistant_compactions table, keyed by fromMessageId and toMessageId Iterative — on subsequent compactions, the existing summary is passed to the LLM to update rather than replace

When getHistory() is called, compaction overlays are applied transparently — the compacted range is replaced by a synthetic summary message.

Manual compaction

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const result = await session . compact () ; // Or manage overlays directly session . addCompaction ( "Summary of messages 1-50" , "msg-1" , "msg-50" ) ; const overlays = session . getCompactions () ; TypeScript const result = await session . compact () ; // Or manage overlays directly session . addCompaction ( "Summary of messages 1-50" , "msg-1" , "msg-50" ) ; const overlays = session . getCompactions () ;

When .compactAfter(threshold) is set, appendMessage() checks the estimated token count after each write. If it exceeds the threshold, compact() is called automatically. Auto-compaction failure is non-fatal — the message is already saved.

Note Token estimation is heuristic (not tiktoken). It uses max(chars/4, words*1.3) with 4 tokens per-message overhead. Tiktoken would add 80–120 MB heap overhead, which exceeds Cloudflare Workers' 128 MB limit.

SessionManager

SessionManager is a registry for multiple named sessions within a single Durable Object. It provides lifecycle management, convenience methods, and cross-session search.

Creating a SessionManager

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { SessionManager } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; const manager = SessionManager . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are helpful." } } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts" , maxTokens : 1100 } ) . withCachedPrompt () . onCompaction ( myCompactFn ) . compactAfter ( 100_000 ) . withSearchableHistory ( "history" ) ; TypeScript import { SessionManager } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; const manager = SessionManager . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are helpful." } } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts" , maxTokens : 1100 } ) . withCachedPrompt () . onCompaction ( myCompactFn ) . compactAfter ( 100_000 ) . withSearchableHistory ( "history" ) ;

Context blocks, prompt caching, and compaction settings are propagated to all sessions created through the manager. Provider keys are automatically namespaced by session ID.

Builder methods

Method Description SessionManager.create(agent) Static factory. .withContext(label, options?) Add context block template for all sessions. .withCachedPrompt(provider?) Enable prompt persistence for all sessions. .onCompaction(fn) Register compaction function for all sessions. .compactAfter(tokenThreshold) Auto-compact threshold for all sessions. .withSearchableHistory(label) Add a cross-session searchable history block. The model can search past conversations from any session.

Session lifecycle

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Create a new session const info = manager . create ( "My Chat" ) ; // Create with metadata const info2 = manager . create ( "My Chat" , { parentSessionId : "parent-id" , model : "claude-sonnet-4-20250514" , source : "web" , } ) ; // Get session metadata (null if not found) const session = manager . get ( sessionId ) ; // List all sessions (ordered by updated_at DESC) const sessions = manager . list () ; // Rename manager . rename ( sessionId , "New Name" ) ; // Delete (clears messages too) manager . delete ( sessionId ) ; Explain Code TypeScript // Create a new session const info = manager . create ( "My Chat" ) ; // Create with metadata const info2 = manager . create ( "My Chat" , { parentSessionId : "parent-id" , model : "claude-sonnet-4-20250514" , source : "web" , } ) ; // Get session metadata (null if not found) const session = manager . get ( sessionId ) ; // List all sessions (ordered by updated_at DESC) const sessions = manager . list () ; // Rename manager . rename ( sessionId , "New Name" ) ; // Delete (clears messages too) manager . delete ( sessionId ) ; Explain Code

Accessing sessions

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Get or create the Session instance for an ID // Lazy — creates on first access, caches for subsequent calls const session = manager . getSession ( sessionId ) ; TypeScript // Get or create the Session instance for an ID // Lazy — creates on first access, caches for subsequent calls const session = manager . getSession ( sessionId ) ;

Message convenience methods

These delegate to the underlying Session and update the session's updated_at timestamp:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Append a single message await manager . append ( sessionId , message , parentId ) ; // Add or update (upsert) await manager . upsert ( sessionId , message , parentId ) ; // Batch append (auto-chains parent IDs) await manager . appendAll ( sessionId , messages , parentId ) ; // Read history const history = manager . getHistory ( sessionId , leafId ) ; // Message count const count = manager . getMessageCount ( sessionId ) ; // Clear messages manager . clearMessages ( sessionId ) ; // Delete specific messages manager . deleteMessages ( sessionId , [ "msg-1" ]) ; Explain Code TypeScript // Append a single message await manager . append ( sessionId , message , parentId ) ; // Add or update (upsert) await manager . upsert ( sessionId , message , parentId ) ; // Batch append (auto-chains parent IDs) await manager . appendAll ( sessionId , messages , parentId ) ; // Read history const history = manager . getHistory ( sessionId , leafId ) ; // Message count const count = manager . getMessageCount ( sessionId ) ; // Clear messages manager . clearMessages ( sessionId ) ; // Delete specific messages manager . deleteMessages ( sessionId , [ "msg-1" ]) ; Explain Code

Forking

Fork a session at a specific message — copies history up to that point into a new session:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const forked = await manager . fork ( sessionId , atMessageId , "Forked Chat" ) ; // forked.parent_session_id === sessionId TypeScript const forked = await manager . fork ( sessionId , atMessageId , "Forked Chat" ) ; // forked.parent_session_id === sessionId

Usage tracking

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript manager . addUsage ( sessionId , inputTokens , outputTokens , cost ) ; TypeScript manager . addUsage ( sessionId , inputTokens , outputTokens , cost ) ;

Cross-session search

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Search across all sessions (FTS5) const results = manager . search ( "deployment Friday" , { limit : 20 } ) ; // Get tools for the model (includes session_search) const tools = manager . tools () ; TypeScript // Search across all sessions (FTS5) const results = manager . search ( "deployment Friday" , { limit : 20 } ) ; // Get tools for the model (includes session_search) const tools = manager . tools () ;

Custom providers

Implement any of the four provider interfaces to plug in your own storage:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Read-only context const myProvider = { get : async () => "Static content here" , }; // Writable context (enables set_context tool) const myWritable = { get : async () => fetchFromMyDB () , set : async ( content ) => saveToMyDB ( content ) , }; // Skill provider (enables load_context tool) const mySkills = { get : async () => "- api-ref: API Reference

- guide: User Guide" , load : async ( key ) => fetchDocument ( key ) , set : async ( key , content , description ) => saveDocument ( key , content , description ) , }; // Search provider (enables search_context tool) const mySearch = { get : async () => "42 entries indexed" , search : async ( query ) => searchMyIndex ( query ) , set : async ( key , content ) => indexContent ( key , content ) , }; Explain Code TypeScript // Read-only context const myProvider : ContextProvider = { get : async () => "Static content here" , }; // Writable context (enables set_context tool) const myWritable : WritableContextProvider = { get : async () => fetchFromMyDB () , set : async ( content ) => saveToMyDB ( content ) , }; // Skill provider (enables load_context tool) const mySkills : SkillProvider = { get : async () => "- api-ref: API Reference

- guide: User Guide" , load : async ( key ) => fetchDocument ( key ) , set : async ( key , content , description ) => saveDocument ( key , content , description ) , }; // Search provider (enables search_context tool) const mySearch : SearchProvider = { get : async () => "42 entries indexed" , search : async ( query ) => searchMyIndex ( query ) , set : async ( key , content ) => indexContent ( key , content ) , }; Explain Code

You can also implement SessionProvider to replace the SQLite storage entirely:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const myStorage = { getMessage ( id ) { /* ... */ }, getHistory ( leafId ) { /* ... */ }, getLatestLeaf () { /* ... */ }, getBranches ( messageId ) { /* ... */ }, getPathLength ( leafId ) { /* ... */ }, appendMessage ( message , parentId ) { /* ... */ }, updateMessage ( message ) { /* ... */ }, deleteMessages ( messageIds ) { /* ... */ }, clearMessages () { /* ... */ }, addCompaction ( summary , fromId , toId ) { /* ... */ }, getCompactions () { /* ... */ }, searchMessages ( query , limit ) { /* ... */ }, }; Explain Code TypeScript const myStorage : SessionProvider = { getMessage ( id ) { /* ... */ }, getHistory ( leafId ? ) { /* ... */ }, getLatestLeaf () { /* ... */ }, getBranches ( messageId ) { /* ... */ }, getPathLength ( leafId ? ) { /* ... */ }, appendMessage ( message , parentId ? ) { /* ... */ }, updateMessage ( message ) { /* ... */ }, deleteMessages ( messageIds ) { /* ... */ }, clearMessages () { /* ... */ }, addCompaction ( summary , fromId , toId ) { /* ... */ }, getCompactions () { /* ... */ }, searchMessages ( query , limit ) { /* ... */ }, }; Explain Code

Storage tables

All storage is in Durable Object SQLite. Tables are created lazily on first use.

Table Purpose assistant_messages Tree-structured messages with id , session_id , parent_id , role , content (JSON), created_at assistant_compactions Compaction overlays with summary , from_message_id , to_message_id assistant_fts FTS5 virtual table for message search (porter stemming, unicode tokenization) assistant_sessions Session registry (SessionManager only) with name , parent_session_id , model , source , token/cost counters cf_agents_context_blocks Persistent context block storage ( AgentContextProvider ) cf_agents_search_entries / cf_agents_search_fts Searchable context entries and FTS5 index ( AgentSearchProvider )

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