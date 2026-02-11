When you build MCP Servers on Cloudflare, you extend the
import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; export class MyMCP extends McpAgent { server = new McpServer ( { name : "Demo" , version : "1.0.0" } ) ; { a : z . number () , b : z . number () }, content : [ { type : "text" , text : String ( a + b ) } ] ,
This means that each instance of your MCP server has its own durable state, backed by a
Durable Object, with its own SQL database.
Your MCP server doesn't necessarily have to be an Agent. You can build MCP servers that are stateless, and just add
tools to your MCP server using the
@modelcontextprotocol/sdk package.
But if you want your MCP server to:
remember previous tool calls, and responses it provided
provide a game to the MCP client, remembering the state of the game board, previous moves, and the score
cache the state of a previous external API call, so that subsequent tool calls can reuse it
do anything that an Agent can do, but allow MCP clients to communicate with it
You can use the APIs below in order to do so.
Property/Method Description
state
Current state object (persisted)
initialState
Default state when instance starts
setState(state)
Update and persist state
onStateChanged(state)
Called when state changes
sql
Execute SQL queries on embedded database
server
The
McpServer instance for registering tools
props
User identity and tokens from OAuth authentication
elicitInput(options, context)
Request structured input from user
McpAgent.serve(path, options)
Static method to create a Worker handler
Deploying with McpAgent.serve()
The
McpAgent.serve() static method creates a Worker handler that routes requests to your MCP server:
import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; export class MyMCP extends McpAgent { server = new McpServer ( { name : "my-server" , version : "1.0.0" } ) ; this . server . tool ( "square" , { n : z . number () }, async ({ n }) => ( { content : [ { type : "text" , text : String ( n * n ) } ] , // Export the Worker handler export default MyMCP . serve ( "/mcp" ) ;
This is the simplest way to deploy an MCP server — about 15 lines of code. The
serve() method handles Streamable HTTP transport automatically.
With OAuth authentication
When using the
OAuth Provider Library, pass your MCP server to ↗
apiHandlers:
import { OAuthProvider } from "@cloudflare/workers-oauth-provider" ; export default new OAuthProvider ( { apiHandlers : { "/mcp" : MyMCP . serve ( "/mcp" ) }, authorizeEndpoint : "/authorize" , clientRegistrationEndpoint : "/register" , defaultHandler : AuthHandler ,
For GDPR and data residency compliance, specify a jurisdiction to ensure your MCP server instances run in specific regions:
// EU jurisdiction for GDPR compliance export default MyMCP . serve ( "/mcp" , { jurisdiction : "eu" } ) ;
With OAuth:
export default new OAuthProvider ( { "/mcp" : MyMCP . serve ( "/mcp" , { jurisdiction : "eu" } ) , // ... other OAuth config
When you specify
jurisdiction: "eu":
All MCP session data stays within the EU
User data processed by your tools remains in the EU
State stored in the Durable Object stays in the EU
Available jurisdictions include
"eu" (European Union) and
"fedramp" (FedRAMP compliant locations). Refer to
Durable Objects data location for more options.
McpAgent instances automatically support
WebSockets Hibernation, allowing stateful MCP servers to sleep during inactive periods while preserving their state. This means your agents only consume compute resources when actively processing requests, optimizing costs while maintaining the full context and conversation history.
Hibernation is enabled by default and requires no additional configuration.
Authentication and authorization
The McpAgent class provides seamless integration with the
OAuth Provider Library for ↗ authentication and authorization.
When a user authenticates to your MCP server, their identity information and tokens are made available through the
props parameter, allowing you to:
access user-specific data
check user permissions before performing operations
customize responses based on user attributes
use authentication tokens to make requests to external services on behalf of the user
State synchronization APIs
The
McpAgent class provides full access to the
Agent state APIs:
State resets after the session ends
Currently, each client session is backed by an instance of the
McpAgent class. This is handled automatically for you, as shown in the
getting started guide. This means that when the same client reconnects, they will start a new session, and the state will be reset.
For example, the following code implements an MCP server that remembers a counter value, and updates the counter when the
add tool is called:
import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; export class MyMCP extends McpAgent { this . server . resource ( `counter` , `mcp://resource/counter` , ( uri ) => { contents : [ { uri : uri . href , text : String ( this . state . counter ) } ] , "Add to the counter, stored in the MCP" , this . setState ( { ... this . state , counter : this . state . counter + a } ) ; text : String ( `Added ${ a } , total is now ${ this . state . counter } ` ) , console . log ( { stateUpdate : state } ) ;
Elicitation (human-in-the-loop)
MCP servers can request additional user input during tool execution using
elicitation. The MCP client (like Claude Desktop) renders a form based on your JSON Schema and returns the user's response.
Request structured input that was not part of the original tool call
Confirm high-stakes operations before proceeding
Gather additional context or preferences mid-execution
elicitInput(options, context)
Request structured input from the user during tool execution.
Parameters:
Parameter Type Description
options.message
string Message explaining what input is needed
options.requestedSchema
JSON Schema Schema defining the expected input structure
context.relatedRequestId
string The
extra.requestId from the tool handler
Returns:
Promise<{ action: "accept" | "decline", content?: object }>
import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; export class CounterMCP extends McpAgent { initialState = { counter : 0 }; "Increase the counter by a user-specified amount" , { confirm : z . boolean () . describe ( "Do you want to increase the counter?" ) }, async ({ confirm }, extra ) => { return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Cancelled." } ] }; // Request additional input from the user const userInput = await this . server . server . elicitInput ( message : "By how much do you want to increase the counter?" , description : "The amount to increase the counter by" , { relatedRequestId : extra . requestId }, // Check if user accepted or cancelled if ( userInput . action !== "accept" || ! userInput . content ) { return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Cancelled." } ] }; const amount = Number ( userInput . content . amount ) ; counter : this . state . counter + amount , text : `Counter increased by ${ amount } , now at ${ this . state . counter } ` ,
The
requestedSchema defines the form structure shown to the user:
description : "Enter your name" , title : "I confirm this action" , enum : [ "low" , "medium" , "high" ] , required : [ "name" , "amount" ] ,
const result = await this . server . server . elicitInput ( { message : "Confirm action" , requestedSchema : schema }, { relatedRequestId : extra . requestId }, // User submitted the form const { name , amount } = result . content ; return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Operation cancelled." } ] };
For more human-in-the-loop patterns including workflow-based approval, refer to
Human-in-the-loop patterns.
