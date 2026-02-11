When you build MCP Servers on Cloudflare, you extend the McpAgent class ↗, from the Agents SDK:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class MyMCP extends McpAgent { server = new McpServer ( { name : "Demo" , version : "1.0.0" } ) ; async init () { this . server . tool ( "add" , { a : z . number () , b : z . number () }, async ({ a , b }) => ( { content : [ { type : "text" , text : String ( a + b ) } ] , } ) , ) ; } } TypeScript import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class MyMCP extends McpAgent { server = new McpServer ( { name : "Demo" , version : "1.0.0" } ) ; async init () { this . server . tool ( "add" , { a : z . number () , b : z . number () }, async ({ a , b }) => ( { content : [ { type : "text" , text : String ( a + b ) } ] , } ) , ) ; } }

This means that each instance of your MCP server has its own durable state, backed by a Durable Object, with its own SQL database.

Your MCP server doesn't necessarily have to be an Agent. You can build MCP servers that are stateless, and just add tools to your MCP server using the @modelcontextprotocol/sdk package.

But if you want your MCP server to:

remember previous tool calls, and responses it provided

provide a game to the MCP client, remembering the state of the game board, previous moves, and the score

cache the state of a previous external API call, so that subsequent tool calls can reuse it

do anything that an Agent can do, but allow MCP clients to communicate with it

You can use the APIs below in order to do so.

API overview

Property/Method Description state Current state object (persisted) initialState Default state when instance starts setState(state) Update and persist state onStateChanged(state) Called when state changes sql Execute SQL queries on embedded database server The McpServer instance for registering tools props User identity and tokens from OAuth authentication elicitInput(options, context) Request structured input from user McpAgent.serve(path, options) Static method to create a Worker handler

Deploying with McpAgent.serve()

The McpAgent.serve() static method creates a Worker handler that routes requests to your MCP server:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class MyMCP extends McpAgent { server = new McpServer ( { name : "my-server" , version : "1.0.0" } ) ; async init () { this . server . tool ( "square" , { n : z . number () }, async ({ n }) => ( { content : [ { type : "text" , text : String ( n * n ) } ] , } )) ; } } // Export the Worker handler export default MyMCP . serve ( "/mcp" ) ; TypeScript import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class MyMCP extends McpAgent { server = new McpServer ( { name : "my-server" , version : "1.0.0" } ) ; async init () { this . server . tool ( "square" , { n : z . number () }, async ({ n }) => ( { content : [ { type : "text" , text : String ( n * n ) } ] , } )) ; } } // Export the Worker handler export default MyMCP . serve ( "/mcp" ) ;

This is the simplest way to deploy an MCP server — about 15 lines of code. The serve() method handles Streamable HTTP transport automatically.

With OAuth authentication

When using the OAuth Provider Library ↗, pass your MCP server to apiHandlers :

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { OAuthProvider } from "@cloudflare/workers-oauth-provider" ; export default new OAuthProvider ( { apiHandlers : { "/mcp" : MyMCP . serve ( "/mcp" ) }, authorizeEndpoint : "/authorize" , tokenEndpoint : "/token" , clientRegistrationEndpoint : "/register" , defaultHandler : AuthHandler , } ) ; TypeScript import { OAuthProvider } from "@cloudflare/workers-oauth-provider" ; export default new OAuthProvider ( { apiHandlers : { "/mcp" : MyMCP . serve ( "/mcp" ) }, authorizeEndpoint : "/authorize" , tokenEndpoint : "/token" , clientRegistrationEndpoint : "/register" , defaultHandler : AuthHandler , } ) ;

Data jurisdiction

For GDPR and data residency compliance, specify a jurisdiction to ensure your MCP server instances run in specific regions:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // EU jurisdiction for GDPR compliance export default MyMCP . serve ( "/mcp" , { jurisdiction : "eu" } ) ; TypeScript // EU jurisdiction for GDPR compliance export default MyMCP . serve ( "/mcp" , { jurisdiction : "eu" } ) ;

With OAuth:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default new OAuthProvider ( { apiHandlers : { "/mcp" : MyMCP . serve ( "/mcp" , { jurisdiction : "eu" } ) , }, // ... other OAuth config } ) ; TypeScript export default new OAuthProvider ( { apiHandlers : { "/mcp" : MyMCP . serve ( "/mcp" , { jurisdiction : "eu" } ) , }, // ... other OAuth config } ) ;

When you specify jurisdiction: "eu" :

All MCP session data stays within the EU

User data processed by your tools remains in the EU

State stored in the Durable Object stays in the EU

Available jurisdictions include "eu" (European Union) and "fedramp" (FedRAMP compliant locations). Refer to Durable Objects data location for more options.

Hibernation support

McpAgent instances automatically support WebSockets Hibernation, allowing stateful MCP servers to sleep during inactive periods while preserving their state. This means your agents only consume compute resources when actively processing requests, optimizing costs while maintaining the full context and conversation history.

Hibernation is enabled by default and requires no additional configuration.

Authentication and authorization

The McpAgent class provides seamless integration with the OAuth Provider Library ↗ for authentication and authorization.

When a user authenticates to your MCP server, their identity information and tokens are made available through the props parameter, allowing you to:

access user-specific data

check user permissions before performing operations

customize responses based on user attributes

use authentication tokens to make requests to external services on behalf of the user

State synchronization APIs

The McpAgent class provides full access to the Agent state APIs:

state — Current persisted state

— Current persisted state initialState — Default state when instance starts

— Default state when instance starts setState — Update and persist state

— Update and persist state onStateChanged — React to state changes

— React to state changes sql — Execute SQL queries on embedded database

State resets after the session ends Currently, each client session is backed by an instance of the McpAgent class. This is handled automatically for you, as shown in the getting started guide. This means that when the same client reconnects, they will start a new session, and the state will be reset.

For example, the following code implements an MCP server that remembers a counter value, and updates the counter when the add tool is called:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class MyMCP extends McpAgent { server = new McpServer ( { name : "Demo" , version : "1.0.0" , } ) ; initialState = { counter : 1 , }; async init () { this . server . resource ( `counter` , `mcp://resource/counter` , ( uri ) => { return { contents : [ { uri : uri . href , text : String ( this . state . counter ) } ] , }; } ) ; this . server . tool ( "add" , "Add to the counter, stored in the MCP" , { a : z . number () }, async ({ a }) => { this . setState ( { ... this . state , counter : this . state . counter + a } ) ; return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : String ( `Added ${ a } , total is now ${ this . state . counter } ` ) , }, ] , }; }, ) ; } onStateChanged ( state ) { console . log ( { stateUpdate : state } ) ; } } TypeScript import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { z } from "zod" ; type State = { counter : number }; export class MyMCP extends McpAgent < Env , State , {}> { server = new McpServer ( { name : "Demo" , version : "1.0.0" , } ) ; initialState : State = { counter : 1 , }; async init () { this . server . resource ( `counter` , `mcp://resource/counter` , ( uri ) => { return { contents : [ { uri : uri . href , text : String ( this . state . counter ) } ] , }; } ) ; this . server . tool ( "add" , "Add to the counter, stored in the MCP" , { a : z . number () }, async ({ a }) => { this . setState ( { ... this . state , counter : this . state . counter + a } ) ; return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : String ( `Added ${ a } , total is now ${ this . state . counter } ` ) , }, ] , }; }, ) ; } onStateChanged ( state : State ) { console . log ( { stateUpdate : state } ) ; } }

Elicitation (human-in-the-loop)

MCP servers can request additional user input during tool execution using elicitation. The MCP client (like Claude Desktop) renders a form based on your JSON Schema and returns the user's response.

When to use elicitation

Request structured input that was not part of the original tool call

Confirm high-stakes operations before proceeding

Gather additional context or preferences mid-execution

Request structured input from the user during tool execution.

Parameters:

Parameter Type Description options.message string Message explaining what input is needed options.requestedSchema JSON Schema Schema defining the expected input structure context.relatedRequestId string The extra.requestId from the tool handler

Returns: Promise<{ action: "accept" | "decline", content?: object }>

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class CounterMCP extends McpAgent { server = new McpServer ( { name : "counter-server" , version : "1.0.0" , } ) ; initialState = { counter : 0 }; async init () { this . server . tool ( "increase-counter" , "Increase the counter by a user-specified amount" , { confirm : z . boolean () . describe ( "Do you want to increase the counter?" ) }, async ({ confirm }, extra ) => { if ( ! confirm ) { return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Cancelled." } ] }; } // Request additional input from the user const userInput = await this . server . server . elicitInput ( { message : "By how much do you want to increase the counter?" , requestedSchema : { type : "object" , properties : { amount : { type : "number" , title : "Amount" , description : "The amount to increase the counter by" , }, }, required : [ "amount" ] , }, }, { relatedRequestId : extra . requestId }, ) ; // Check if user accepted or cancelled if ( userInput . action !== "accept" || ! userInput . content ) { return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Cancelled." } ] }; } // Use the input const amount = Number ( userInput . content . amount ) ; this . setState ( { ... this . state , counter : this . state . counter + amount , } ) ; return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : `Counter increased by ${ amount } , now at ${ this . state . counter } ` , }, ] , }; }, ) ; } } TypeScript import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { z } from "zod" ; type State = { counter : number }; export class CounterMCP extends McpAgent < Env , State , {}> { server = new McpServer ( { name : "counter-server" , version : "1.0.0" , } ) ; initialState : State = { counter : 0 }; async init () { this . server . tool ( "increase-counter" , "Increase the counter by a user-specified amount" , { confirm : z . boolean () . describe ( "Do you want to increase the counter?" ) }, async ({ confirm }, extra ) => { if ( ! confirm ) { return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Cancelled." } ] }; } // Request additional input from the user const userInput = await this . server . server . elicitInput ( { message : "By how much do you want to increase the counter?" , requestedSchema : { type : "object" , properties : { amount : { type : "number" , title : "Amount" , description : "The amount to increase the counter by" , }, }, required : [ "amount" ] , }, }, { relatedRequestId : extra . requestId }, ) ; // Check if user accepted or cancelled if ( userInput . action !== "accept" || ! userInput . content ) { return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Cancelled." } ] }; } // Use the input const amount = Number ( userInput . content . amount ) ; this . setState ( { ... this . state , counter : this . state . counter + amount , } ) ; return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : `Counter increased by ${ amount } , now at ${ this . state . counter } ` , }, ] , }; }, ) ; } }

JSON Schema for forms

The requestedSchema defines the form structure shown to the user:

TypeScript const schema = { type : "object" , properties : { // Text input name : { type : "string" , title : "Name" , description : "Enter your name" , }, // Number input amount : { type : "number" , title : "Amount" , minimum : 1 , maximum : 100 , }, // Boolean (checkbox) confirm : { type : "boolean" , title : "I confirm this action" , }, // Enum (dropdown) priority : { type : "string" , enum : [ "low" , "medium" , "high" ] , title : "Priority" , }, }, required : [ "name" , "amount" ] , };

Handling responses

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const result = await this . server . server . elicitInput ( { message : "Confirm action" , requestedSchema : schema }, { relatedRequestId : extra . requestId }, ) ; switch ( result . action ) { case "accept" : // User submitted the form const { name , amount } = result . content ; // Process the input... break ; case "decline" : // User cancelled return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Operation cancelled." } ] }; } TypeScript const result = await this . server . server . elicitInput ( { message : "Confirm action" , requestedSchema : schema }, { relatedRequestId : extra . requestId }, ) ; switch ( result . action ) { case "accept" : // User submitted the form const { name , amount } = result . content as { name : string ; amount : number }; // Process the input... break ; case "decline" : // User cancelled return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Operation cancelled." } ] }; }

MCP client support Elicitation requires MCP client support. Not all MCP clients implement the elicitation capability. Check the client documentation for compatibility.

For more human-in-the-loop patterns including workflow-based approval, refer to Human-in-the-loop patterns.

