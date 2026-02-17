Retry failed operations with exponential backoff and jitter. The Agents SDK provides built-in retry support for scheduled tasks, queued tasks, and a general-purpose this.retry() method for your own code.

Overview

Transient failures are common when calling external APIs, interacting with other services, or running background tasks. The retry system handles these automatically:

Exponential backoff — each retry waits longer than the last

— each retry waits longer than the last Jitter — randomized delays prevent thundering herd problems

— randomized delays prevent thundering herd problems Configurable — tune attempts, delays, and caps per call site

— tune attempts, delays, and caps per call site Built-in — schedule, queue, and workflow operations retry automatically

Quick start

Use this.retry() to retry any async operation:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async fetchWithRetry ( url ) { const response = await this . retry ( async () => { const res = await fetch ( url ) ; if ( ! res . ok ) throw new Error ( `HTTP ${ res . status } ` ) ; return res . json () ; } ) ; return response ; } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async fetchWithRetry ( url : string ) { const response = await this . retry ( async () => { const res = await fetch ( url ) ; if ( ! res . ok ) throw new Error ( `HTTP ${ res . status } ` ) ; return res . json () ; } ) ; return response ; } }

By default, this.retry() retries up to three times with jittered exponential backoff.

The retry() method is available on every Agent instance. It retries the provided function on any thrown error by default.

TypeScript async retry < T > ( fn : ( attempt : number ) => Promise < T > , options ?: RetryOptions & { shouldRetry? : ( err : unknown , nextAttempt : number ) => boolean ; } ): Promise < T >

Parameters:

fn — the async function to retry. Receives the current attempt number (1-indexed).

— the async function to retry. Receives the current attempt number (1-indexed). options — optional retry configuration (refer to RetryOptions below). Options are validated eagerly — invalid values throw immediately.

— optional retry configuration (refer to RetryOptions below). Options are validated eagerly — invalid values throw immediately. options.shouldRetry — optional predicate called with the thrown error and the next attempt number. Return false to stop retrying immediately. If not provided, all errors are retried.

Returns: the result of fn on success.

Throws: the last error if all attempts fail or shouldRetry returns false .

Examples

Basic retry:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const data = await this . retry ( () => fetch ( "https://api.example.com/data" )) ; TypeScript const data = await this . retry ( () => fetch ( "https://api.example.com/data" )) ;

Custom retry options:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const data = await this . retry ( async () => { const res = await fetch ( "https://slow-api.example.com/data" ) ; if ( ! res . ok ) throw new Error ( `HTTP ${ res . status } ` ) ; return res . json () ; }, { maxAttempts : 5 , baseDelayMs : 500 , maxDelayMs : 10000 , }, ) ; TypeScript const data = await this . retry ( async () => { const res = await fetch ( "https://slow-api.example.com/data" ) ; if ( ! res . ok ) throw new Error ( `HTTP ${ res . status } ` ) ; return res . json () ; }, { maxAttempts : 5 , baseDelayMs : 500 , maxDelayMs : 10000 , }, ) ;

Using the attempt number:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const result = await this . retry ( async ( attempt ) => { console . log ( `Attempt ${ attempt } ...` ) ; return await this . callExternalService () ; } ) ; TypeScript const result = await this . retry ( async ( attempt ) => { console . log ( `Attempt ${ attempt } ...` ) ; return await this . callExternalService () ; } ) ;

Selective retry with shouldRetry :

Use shouldRetry to stop retrying on specific errors. The predicate receives both the error and the next attempt number:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const data = await this . retry ( async () => { const res = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/data" ) ; if ( ! res . ok ) throw new HttpError ( res . status , await res . text ()) ; return res . json () ; }, { maxAttempts : 5 , shouldRetry : ( err , nextAttempt ) => { // Do not retry 4xx client errors — our request is wrong if ( err instanceof HttpError && err . status >= 400 && err . status < 500 ) { return false ; } return true ; // retry everything else (5xx, network errors, etc.) }, }, ) ; TypeScript const data = await this . retry ( async () => { const res = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/data" ) ; if ( ! res . ok ) throw new HttpError ( res . status , await res . text ()) ; return res . json () ; }, { maxAttempts : 5 , shouldRetry : ( err , nextAttempt ) => { // Do not retry 4xx client errors — our request is wrong if ( err instanceof HttpError && err . status >= 400 && err . status < 500 ) { return false ; } return true ; // retry everything else (5xx, network errors, etc.) }, }, ) ;

Retries in schedules

Pass retry options when creating a schedule:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Retry up to 5 times if the callback fails await this . schedule ( "processTask" , 60 , { taskId : "123" }, { retry : { maxAttempts : 5 }, }, ) ; // Retry with custom backoff await this . schedule ( new Date ( "2026-03-01T09:00:00Z" ) , "sendReport" , {}, { retry : { maxAttempts : 3 , baseDelayMs : 1000 , maxDelayMs : 30000 , }, }, ) ; // Cron with retries await this . schedule ( "0 8 * * *" , "dailyDigest" , {}, { retry : { maxAttempts : 3 }, }, ) ; // Interval with retries await this . scheduleEvery ( 30 , "poll" , { source : "api" }, { retry : { maxAttempts : 5 , baseDelayMs : 200 }, }, ) ; TypeScript // Retry up to 5 times if the callback fails await this . schedule ( "processTask" , 60 , { taskId : "123" }, { retry : { maxAttempts : 5 }, } ) ; // Retry with custom backoff await this . schedule ( new Date ( "2026-03-01T09:00:00Z" ) , "sendReport" , {}, { retry : { maxAttempts : 3 , baseDelayMs : 1000 , maxDelayMs : 30000 , }, }, ) ; // Cron with retries await this . schedule ( "0 8 * * *" , "dailyDigest" , {}, { retry : { maxAttempts : 3 }, } ) ; // Interval with retries await this . scheduleEvery ( 30 , "poll" , { source : "api" }, { retry : { maxAttempts : 5 , baseDelayMs : 200 }, } ) ;

If the callback throws, it is retried according to the retry options. If all attempts fail, the error is logged and routed through onError() . The schedule is still removed (for one-time schedules) or rescheduled (for cron/interval) regardless of success or failure.

Retries in queues

Pass retry options when adding a task to the queue:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . queue ( "sendEmail" , { to : "user@example.com" }, { retry : { maxAttempts : 5 }, }, ) ; await this . queue ( "processWebhook" , webhookData , { retry : { maxAttempts : 3 , baseDelayMs : 500 , maxDelayMs : 5000 , }, } ) ; TypeScript await this . queue ( "sendEmail" , { to : "user@example.com" }, { retry : { maxAttempts : 5 }, } ) ; await this . queue ( "processWebhook" , webhookData , { retry : { maxAttempts : 3 , baseDelayMs : 500 , maxDelayMs : 5000 , }, } ) ;

If the callback throws, it is retried before the task is dequeued. After all attempts are exhausted, the task is dequeued and the error is logged.

Validation

Retry options are validated eagerly when you call this.retry() , queue() , schedule() , or scheduleEvery() . Invalid options throw immediately instead of failing later at execution time:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Throws immediately: "retry.maxAttempts must be >= 1" await this . queue ( "sendEmail" , data , { retry : { maxAttempts : 0 }, } ) ; // Throws immediately: "retry.baseDelayMs must be > 0" await this . schedule ( 60 , "process" , {}, { retry : { baseDelayMs : - 100 }, }, ) ; // Throws immediately: "retry.maxAttempts must be an integer" await this . retry ( () => fetch ( url ) , { maxAttempts : 2.5 } ) ; // Throws immediately: "retry.baseDelayMs must be <= retry.maxDelayMs" // because baseDelayMs: 5000 exceeds the default maxDelayMs: 3000 await this . queue ( "sendEmail" , data , { retry : { baseDelayMs : 5000 }, } ) ; TypeScript // Throws immediately: "retry.maxAttempts must be >= 1" await this . queue ( "sendEmail" , data , { retry : { maxAttempts : 0 }, } ) ; // Throws immediately: "retry.baseDelayMs must be > 0" await this . schedule ( 60 , "process" , {}, { retry : { baseDelayMs : - 100 }, } ) ; // Throws immediately: "retry.maxAttempts must be an integer" await this . retry ( () => fetch ( url ) , { maxAttempts : 2.5 } ) ; // Throws immediately: "retry.baseDelayMs must be <= retry.maxDelayMs" // because baseDelayMs: 5000 exceeds the default maxDelayMs: 3000 await this . queue ( "sendEmail" , data , { retry : { baseDelayMs : 5000 }, } ) ;

Validation resolves partial options against class-level or built-in defaults before checking cross-field constraints. This means { baseDelayMs: 5000 } is caught immediately when the resolved maxDelayMs is 3000, rather than failing later at execution time.

Default behavior

Even without explicit retry options, scheduled and queued callbacks are retried with sensible defaults:

Setting Default maxAttempts 3 baseDelayMs 100 maxDelayMs 3000

These defaults apply to this.retry() , queue() , schedule() , and scheduleEvery() . Per-call-site options override them.

Class-level defaults

Override the defaults for your entire agent via static options :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { static options = { retry : { maxAttempts : 5 , baseDelayMs : 200 , maxDelayMs : 5000 }, }; } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { static options = { retry : { maxAttempts : 5 , baseDelayMs : 200 , maxDelayMs : 5000 }, }; }

You only need to specify the fields you want to change — unset fields fall back to the built-in defaults:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { // Only override maxAttempts; baseDelayMs (100) and maxDelayMs (3000) stay default static options = { retry : { maxAttempts : 10 }, }; } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { // Only override maxAttempts; baseDelayMs (100) and maxDelayMs (3000) stay default static options = { retry : { maxAttempts : 10 }, }; }

Class-level defaults are used as fallbacks when a call site does not specify retry options. Per-call-site options always take priority:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Uses class-level defaults (10 attempts) await this . retry ( () => fetch ( url )) ; // Overrides to 2 attempts for this specific call await this . retry ( () => fetch ( url ) , { maxAttempts : 2 } ) ; TypeScript // Uses class-level defaults (10 attempts) await this . retry ( () => fetch ( url )) ; // Overrides to 2 attempts for this specific call await this . retry ( () => fetch ( url ) , { maxAttempts : 2 } ) ;

To disable retries for a specific task, set maxAttempts: 1 :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . schedule ( 60 , "oneShot" , {}, { retry : { maxAttempts : 1 }, }, ) ; TypeScript await this . schedule ( 60 , "oneShot" , {}, { retry : { maxAttempts : 1 }, } ) ;

RetryOptions

TypeScript interface RetryOptions { /** Maximum number of attempts (including the first). Must be an integer >= 1. Default: 3 */ maxAttempts ?: number ; /** Base delay in milliseconds for exponential backoff. Must be > 0 and <= maxDelayMs. Default: 100 */ baseDelayMs ?: number ; /** Maximum delay cap in milliseconds. Must be > 0. Default: 3000 */ maxDelayMs ?: number ; }

The delay between retries uses full jitter exponential backoff:

delay = random(0, min(2^attempt * baseDelayMs, maxDelayMs))

This means early retries are fast (often under 200ms), and later retries back off to avoid overwhelming a failing service. The randomization (jitter) prevents multiple agents from retrying at the exact same moment.

How it works

Backoff strategy

The retry system uses the "Full Jitter" strategy from the AWS Architecture Blog ↗. Given 3 attempts with default settings:

Attempt Upper Bound Actual Delay 1 min(2^1 * 100, 3000) = 200ms random(0, 200ms) 2 min(2^2 * 100, 3000) = 400ms random(0, 400ms) 3 (no retry — final attempt) —

With maxAttempts: 5 and baseDelayMs: 500 :

Attempt Upper Bound Actual Delay 1 min(2 * 500, 3000) = 1000ms random(0, 1000ms) 2 min(4 * 500, 3000) = 2000ms random(0, 2000ms) 3 min(8 * 500, 3000) = 3000ms random(0, 3000ms) 4 min(16 * 500, 3000) = 3000ms random(0, 3000ms) 5 (no retry — final attempt) —

MCP server retries

When adding an MCP server, you can configure retry options for connection and reconnection attempts:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com" , { retry : { maxAttempts : 5 , baseDelayMs : 1000 , maxDelayMs : 10000 }, } ) ; TypeScript await this . addMcpServer ( "github" , "https://mcp.github.com" , { retry : { maxAttempts : 5 , baseDelayMs : 1000 , maxDelayMs : 10000 }, } ) ;

These options are persisted and used when:

Restoring server connections after hibernation

Establishing connections after OAuth completion

Default: 3 attempts, 500ms base delay, 5s max delay.

Patterns

Retry with logging

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async resilientTask ( payload ) { try { const result = await this . retry ( async ( attempt ) => { if ( attempt > 1 ) { console . log ( `Retrying ${ payload . url } (attempt ${ attempt } )...` ) ; } const res = await fetch ( payload . url ) ; if ( ! res . ok ) throw new Error ( `HTTP ${ res . status } ` ) ; return res . json () ; }, { maxAttempts : 5 }, ) ; console . log ( "Success:" , result ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . error ( "All retries failed:" , e ) ; } } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async resilientTask ( payload : { url : string }) { try { const result = await this . retry ( async ( attempt ) => { if ( attempt > 1 ) { console . log ( `Retrying ${ payload . url } (attempt ${ attempt } )...` ) ; } const res = await fetch ( payload . url ) ; if ( ! res . ok ) throw new Error ( `HTTP ${ res . status } ` ) ; return res . json () ; }, { maxAttempts : 5 }, ) ; console . log ( "Success:" , result ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . error ( "All retries failed:" , e ) ; } } }

Retry with fallback

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async fetchData () { try { return await this . retry ( () => fetch ( "https://primary-api.example.com/data" ) , { maxAttempts : 3 , baseDelayMs : 200 }, ) ; } catch { // Primary failed, try fallback return await this . retry ( () => fetch ( "https://fallback-api.example.com/data" ) , { maxAttempts : 2 }, ) ; } } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async fetchData () { try { return await this . retry ( () => fetch ( "https://primary-api.example.com/data" ) , { maxAttempts : 3 , baseDelayMs : 200 }, ) ; } catch { // Primary failed, try fallback return await this . retry ( () => fetch ( "https://fallback-api.example.com/data" ) , { maxAttempts : 2 }, ) ; } } }

Combining retries with scheduling

For operations that might take a long time to recover (minutes or hours), combine this.retry() for immediate retries with this.schedule() for delayed retries:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async syncData ( payload ) { const attempt = payload . attempt ?? 1 ; try { // Immediate retries for transient failures (seconds) await this . retry ( () => this . fetchAndProcess ( payload . source ) , { maxAttempts : 3 , baseDelayMs : 1000 , } ) ; } catch ( e ) { if ( attempt >= 5 ) { console . error ( "Giving up after 5 scheduled attempts" ) ; return ; } // Schedule a retry in 5 minutes for longer outages const delaySeconds = 300 * attempt ; await this . schedule ( delaySeconds , "syncData" , { source : payload . source , attempt : attempt + 1 , } ) ; console . log ( `Scheduled retry ${ attempt + 1 } in ${ delaySeconds } s` ) ; } } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async syncData ( payload : { source : string ; attempt ?: number }) { const attempt = payload . attempt ?? 1 ; try { // Immediate retries for transient failures (seconds) await this . retry ( () => this . fetchAndProcess ( payload . source ) , { maxAttempts : 3 , baseDelayMs : 1000 , } ) ; } catch ( e ) { if ( attempt >= 5 ) { console . error ( "Giving up after 5 scheduled attempts" ) ; return ; } // Schedule a retry in 5 minutes for longer outages const delaySeconds = 300 * attempt ; await this . schedule ( delaySeconds , "syncData" , { source : payload . source , attempt : attempt + 1 , } ) ; console . log ( `Scheduled retry ${ attempt + 1 } in ${ delaySeconds } s` ) ; } } }

Limitations

No dead-letter queue. If a queued or scheduled task fails all retry attempts, it is removed. Implement your own persistence if you need to track failed tasks.

If a queued or scheduled task fails all retry attempts, it is removed. Implement your own persistence if you need to track failed tasks. Retry delays block the agent. During the backoff delay, the Durable Object is awake but idle. For short delays (under 3 seconds) this is fine. For longer recovery times, use this.schedule() instead.

During the backoff delay, the Durable Object is awake but idle. For short delays (under 3 seconds) this is fine. For longer recovery times, use instead. Queue retries are head-of-line blocking. Queue items are processed sequentially. If one item is being retried with long delays, it blocks all subsequent items. If you need independent retry behavior, use this.retry() inside the callback rather than per-task retry options on queue() .

Queue items are processed sequentially. If one item is being retried with long delays, it blocks all subsequent items. If you need independent retry behavior, use inside the callback rather than per-task retry options on . No circuit breaker. The retry system does not track failure rates across calls. If a service is persistently down, each task will exhaust its retry budget independently.

The retry system does not track failure rates across calls. If a service is persistently down, each task will exhaust its retry budget independently. shouldRetry is only available on this.retry() . The shouldRetry predicate cannot be used with schedule() or queue() because functions cannot be serialized to the database. For scheduled/queued tasks, handle non-retryable errors inside the callback itself.

Next steps

